‪President Muhammadu Buhari just approved a new rail line from Kano to Daura, his home town. What is the strategic importance of Daura to Nigeria's economy? What does Daura bring to the table in terms of contribution to Nigeria's GDP that it should require this huge investment? Warri and Port Harcourt are both cities that contribute more than any city, with perhaps the exception of Lagos, to Nigeria's GDP. Both of them are not linked by rail. Yet the money generated by the economies of these two cities will fund the new Kano-Daura rail. You cannot even make an economic argument for the necessity of such a huge investment for Daura! This is why we insist on restructuring so that a biased leader would not take wealth from elsewhere to develop his own village and town simply because we live in a flawed federalism!





‪President Muhammadu Buhari just approved a new rail line from Kano to Daura, his home town. What is the strategic importance of Daura to Nigeria's economy? What does Daura bring to the table in terms of contribution to Nigeria's GDP that it should require this huge investment? Warri and Port Harcourt are both cities that contribute more than any city, with perhaps the exception of Lagos, to Nigeria's GDP. Both of them are not linked by rail. Yet the money generated by the economies of these two cities will fund the new Kano-Daura rail. You cannot even make an economic argument for the necessity of such a huge investment for Daura! This is why we insist on restructuring so that a biased leader would not take wealth from elsewhere to develop his own village and town simply because we live in a flawed federalism!

Oga Reno, I like u #nohomo.. Buh if no development in terms of infrastructure get to his hometown while he's president, what will he tell his people when he eventually returns home? I'm in total support of this, this man is learning from d mistakes of his predecessors, I just hope he cover all necessary ground sha

Thats the root tribalism/sentiment, when u are a leader, u put ur tribe first wheather good or bad





From the link below one can see the proposal preceeds Buhari's government.



My only question for Reno is, can he show us an article he wrote while he was still in power where he asked for restructuring?



From the link below one can see the proposal preceeds Buhari's government.

My only question for Reno is, can he show us an article he wrote while he was still in power where he asked for restructuring?

Part of NW's Objectives to be achieved before agreeing to restructure-Spiritual and Presidencial Corruption. Why not Akure to Ado Ekiti or Asaba to Nnewi? The Caliphate is clever.‪

GEJ was never tribalist in all government project. He gave more to the north. Now, how many people do travel to daura the they need rail station?.

Don't blame buhari for this,he is just trying to avoid the mistakes of obasanjo and goodluck jonathan. These two past Nig president did not do anything for their home towns which they later regretted. Obasanjo was stoned by his people because of negligence,while jonathan after loosing 2015 election said he hope his people would not stone him when he returns home.

Who told this jester that

Port Harcourt is not linked to rail??

And one will wake up one morning and the rail way is done and completed even with other projects being abandoned and nobody will cough again like the case of the helipad..how I so wish he was GEJ predecessor for him to have learnt lessons

Joejonah:

GEJ was never tribalist in all government project. He gave more to the north. Now, how many people do travel to daura the they need rail station?.

You don't need the whole world to get to Daura.



Agricultural produce that you scream are expensive today, require safe and timely transport to various destinations.



Rail network isn't only for people but for goods as well.



In addition, with better transport the number of travellers would increase which was your argument.



this is what happen when a vision less leader is voted in still waiting for when I will read president buhari have contacted julius berger to construct a pipe to draw water from Atlantic ocean to make a seaport in daura

but if he did not develop daura hu will just like the people of bayelsa complaining about JEG more over charity begins at home

rusher14:





You don't need the whole world to get to Daura.



Agricultural produce that you scream are expensive today, require safe and timely transport to various destinations.



Rail network isn't only for people but for goods as well.



In addition, with better transport the number of travellers would increase which was your argument.



Is Daura the most effective and efficient Agricultural producing city? On what criteria were they choosen?

Joejonah:







Is Daura the most effective and efficient Agricultural producing city? On what criteria were they choosen?



Trade in Daura is primarily in sorghum, millet, onions, peanuts (groundnuts), cotton, and hides and skins; cattle, goats, sheep, horses, and donkeys are kept by its Hausa and Fulani inhabitants. Cotton weaving and peanut collecting (for export) are significant economic activities.





https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daura



Trade in Daura is primarily in sorghum, millet, onions, peanuts (groundnuts), cotton, and hides and skins; cattle, goats, sheep, horses, and donkeys are kept by its Hausa and Fulani inhabitants. Cotton weaving and peanut collecting (for export) are significant economic activities.

Ever since this Reno tested politcal looted money, he has forgotten Church business







If God keep Buhari alive to rude for 8years, many of there PDP looted would be broke and helpless





I am sure Daura is just the final destination so it is bound to cross many other economic cities

Joejonah:







Is Daura the most effective and efficient Agricultural producing city? On what criteria were they choosen?





Argue with reasonable people.. That guy will defend anything abt Buhari

Reno the liar playing on Cownu's piglets minute intelligence for fun...They expect that Katsina should be left out of development.

As biased as this is, I can't really fault PMB cos this is how we do things over here. Charity begins at home.

GEJ was warned about neglecting his hometown and that his reelection was guaranteed but he turned a deaf ear all reasonable advice.

If he had at least developed his state Bayelsa and lost, do you know how every militant and his uncle will have gone out of their way to defend him?

rusher14:





You don't need the whole world to get to Daura.



Agricultural produce that you scream are expensive today, require safe and timely transport to various destinations.



Rail network isn't only for people but for goods as well.



In addition, with better transport the number of travellers would increase which was your argument.



You have time to be educating some of these brain dead online ipob creatures!

Reno is a slowpoke like his boss Jonathan. So because he's the president he should leave his hometown undeveloped for the fear of being tagged nepotistic?

Histrings08:

Oga Reno, I like u #nohomo.. Buh if no development in terms of infrastructure didn't get to his hometown while he's president, what will he tell his people when he eventually returns home? I'm in total support if this, this man is learning from d mistakes of his predecessors, I just hope he cover all necessary ground sha



I think u are right, he need to develop his town but that doesn't mean he should shun others.

This is an ambiguity of gross misinformation, and his verbose expletives reeks of odious sentimental arrogance,



Here Reno acted like a bigoted political chauvinistic ignoramus, this is crudely condescending and a commonsensical dissonance and offensive misrepresentation of facts,



Your disconnection from truism is a pointer to your trepid political bellicisity towards the incumbent,

1.the daura is gonna have a detour, station for transit, hence it has been part of the original masterplan for the Western line known as lakaji that is lagos-kano-jibiya,

Daura is within jibiya local government area,



2.for a paradigm of diversification to become a practicable reality, you need to an advancement of the agricultural supply chain,



3.the backward integration plan, involves value Chain addition, which includes faster freight of agro-consumables without delay to points of termination, demand points, supply points, production points, retail points, etc



4.the reagriculturalization plan, involves mitigation of excess westages from inadequacies in preservation of agro-consumables, by this means cooling and refrigerator coaches will be introduced to curtail the anomaly,



5.the roads are becoming increasingly expensive to maintain, hence transportation logistics is a pointer to diversification of our mono economy, hence by taking agro-consumables from roads to fastidiously expedite their movement on rails, our roads becomes more durable and last longer, with reduction in road accidents,



6.the daura within jibiya is a path towards the neighboring country of Niger within the West African subregion, hence their is transnational transregional economic integration, hence the facilitation through the logistics of transportation, by this means movement of goods boosting regional trade, Some of the beef you eat comes From niger Republic,



7.no need to wallow in sadistic trepidation, because, the eastern line, traverses major cities of the East including portharcourt, umuahia, Aba, enugu, markurdi, jos, bauchi, maiduguri,



8.coastal line includes otueke, onitsha, warri,yenagoa, calabar, Lagos, portharcourt, etc,



9.Currently there is ongoing resuscitation and expansion of ajaokuta - itakpe - warri - apapa line,



10.the handlers are the Chinese, you saw the tremendous job they did with Abuja - kaduna line, and the spreading their tentacles tentatively allover the sub-saharan, from Nairobi to nakuru to Mombasa to daresalam in Kenya and Tanzania to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia to Djibouti, etc



11.General Electric, is the major concessionaire, with the plan of bringing in 100 coaches, including refrigerator coaches, while the also handle the resuscitation, recalibration of the narrow Guage line, Some are replaced with standard Guage rail, including rolling stock, etc,



12.the investors confirmation and confidence shows that the viability of the lines is an irrefutable guarantor of return on investment,

Remember trajectory to self-sufficiency is becoming feasible, hence every facet of the country must fall in line to comparative advantage for diversification from the oil economy,



13.if you think GE, China, are fools then you thought wrong, for them to be investing tens of billions of dollars in this projects, mind you this is no longer business ass usual, hence the concession deal, past experience was ladden with parsimonious avidity, rapacious devastation and cantankerous mind boggling embezzlement, Issues of inadequacies, ineptitudness, inefficiencies, exacerbated the already aggravated situation,



So no more kickbacks, bribery to forestall the projects,

However, the government must be watched closely to avoid her mortgaging our future prosperity by shortchanging us today,



Incase of balkanization, decentralization or conflagration the deal remains unchanged.

The key word is "continuity".

GE manufacturing hub in calabar free trade zone nearing completion,



They also expanding their base in lagos and onne portharcourt,



Enough of the hysterical disinformation, misinformation and misrepresentation

Update on lagos - ibadan railway

Joejonah:

GEJ was never tribalist in all government project. He gave more to the north. Now, how many people do travel to daura the they need rail station?.

GEJ did everything in the north yet the Kano-Daura line was not done. The narrow gauge left by the colonial master remains in a time of abundance. Now a government tries a complete makeover of the entire railway network in the country in a time of low revenue yet people like Reno will still cry.

GEJ did everything in the north yet the Kano-Daura line was not done. The narrow gauge left by the colonial master remains in a time of abundance. Now a government tries a complete makeover of the entire railway network in the country in a time of low revenue yet people like Reno will still cry.

He deceptively and conveniently forgot the existing rail extends from Kano to Katsina and their own vp candidate promised to build the same line if elected

heendrix:

still waiting for when I will read president buhari have contacted julius berger to construct a pipe to draw water from Atlantic ocean to make a seaport in daura

this is what happen when a vision less leader is voted in

And this is the type of Comment you get from a daft follower, bereft of logical reasoning capacity

Ovamboland:





And this is the type of Comment you get from a daft follower, bereft of logical reasoning capacity

i'm not a follower of a dullard so, just fvck off and remain silent to my comments forever

So he should be like Mr GEJ dumb that could not provide portable water in Otueke

Hmnn. I am not a fan of buhari but I commend him for this. Obasanjo ruled for 8 years, and did nothing about the road that leads to his farm at ota. GEJ ruled , and the road to otueke via otuasega to imiringi is in terrible state. Need I say more. What's the point of having someone from your clan becoming then head of state if he/ she can't bring development to his immediate constituent. Well done buhari, the people of d aura will be proud they had a leader unlike the people from ogun state or bayelsa state.

Abuja Lagos Rail would have been more important.

Change indeed

Change indeed 1 Like