Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Zahra Buhari & Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition (7923 Views)

Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) / Aisha Buhari At Hanan Buhari's Birthday Celebration (Photos) / Hanan Buhari Flies First-Class To London: PDP Blasts Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





President Buhari's daughter Zahra, her husband Ahmed Indimi and younger brother, Yusuf, attended the opening of her sister, Hanan's photo exhibition in Abuja last night.



More photos below;



















Source: President Buhari's daughter Zahra, her husband Ahmed Indimi and younger brother, Yusuf, attended the opening of her sister, Hanan's photo exhibition in Abuja last night.More photos below;Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/08/zahra-buhari-and-her-husband-ahmed.html

How will this help me sell data now?

my brother small small girls doing great things

Wa







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AtFIMzDY92o [b][/b]WATCH THE VIDEO

Beauties 1 Like

see their family, they are looking good and feeling fine while some mofos on here fight with each other onto their papa matter 1 Like

Cc: Lalasticlala

zahra's face is rapidly changing ooo.... chai... this girl might grow old faster... 3 Likes





Meanwhile, for men struggling to conquer 'network failure' and poor performance in the bedroom. You've lucky to have clicked on this thread. Learn about the little- known powerful combination of garlic and vitamin c, and how it can transform you to a super reliable, no-nonsense beast whenever and wherever' duty' calls.



Get the details......



http://www.impressions.ng/amazing-benefits-of-garlic-and-vitamin-c-combination-for-men/ Rich kids with no worries. It is only when you conquer economic needs that you develop the pseudo appetite and taste for the arts....Meanwhile, for men struggling to conquer 'network failure' and poor performance in the bedroom. You've lucky to have clicked on this thread. Learn about the little- known powerful combination of garlic and vitamin c, and how it can transform you to a super reliable, no-nonsense beast whenever and wherever' duty' calls.Get the details...... 1 Like





What does the Daura queen knows how to draw?



Look at them, they are not even sober that their father is suffering from terminal diseases.



They are waiting patiently for him to die and share his properties. Ungrateful children of hate.



You are lieing.. Buhari shall not die but live to reap the reward of what he has done since he entered office in Allah's name.



I know they will not say Amen.. What does the Daura queen knows how to draw?Look at them, they are not even sober that their father is suffering from terminal diseases.They are waiting patiently for him to die and share his properties. Ungrateful children of hate.You are lieing.. Buhari shall not die but live to reap the reward of what he has done since he entered office in Allah's name.I know they will not say Amen.. 2 Likes

Beautiful people...please help us and talk to bubu

.it is well 1 Like

Of what use is this post to us now? Leave these people alone for godsake! Let them leave their free life

This man is too old for dis girl,,hausa thou 1 Like

!

Yeye dey smell.

I thought Zara was heavily pregnant

tlopez82:

Yeye dey smell.

ismart:

zahra's face is rapidly changing ooo.... chai... this girl might grow old faster...

omo u no sabi sey say she don marry? konji every night fit make u old quick quick oh omo u no sabi sey say she don marry? konji every night fit make u old quick quick oh

Atleast this pictures are far better and more descent than those almost nude pictures Ekeweremadu's daughter was posting online.



APC daughters apparently are more descent than PDP Daughters