Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Zahra Buhari & Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition
|Zahra Buhari & Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition by YomzzyDBlogger: 8:12am
President Buhari's daughter Zahra, her husband Ahmed Indimi and younger brother, Yusuf, attended the opening of her sister, Hanan's photo exhibition in Abuja last night.
More photos below;
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/08/zahra-buhari-and-her-husband-ahmed.html
|Re: Zahra Buhari & Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition by Partnerbiz3: 8:21am
How will this help me sell data now?
|Re: Zahra Buhari & Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition by Cholls(m): 8:43am
my brother small small girls doing great things
|Re: Zahra Buhari & Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition by badera: 8:51am
Wa
|Re: Zahra Buhari & Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition by auntysimbiat(f): 8:56am
[b][/b]WATCH THE VIDEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AtFIMzDY92o
|Re: Zahra Buhari & Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition by Bari22(m): 9:00am
Beauties
1 Like
|Re: Zahra Buhari & Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition by FutureLeader00: 10:37am
see their family, they are looking good and feeling fine while some mofos on here fight with each other onto their papa matter
1 Like
|Re: Zahra Buhari & Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition by YomzzyDBlogger: 12:15pm
Cc: Lalasticlala
|Re: Zahra Buhari & Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition by ismart: 6:50pm
zahra's face is rapidly changing ooo.... chai... this girl might grow old faster...
3 Likes
|Re: Zahra Buhari & Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition by ImpressionsNG: 6:50pm
Rich kids with no worries. It is only when you conquer economic needs that you develop the pseudo appetite and taste for the arts....
Meanwhile, for men struggling to conquer 'network failure' and poor performance in the bedroom. You've lucky to have clicked on this thread. Learn about the little- known powerful combination of garlic and vitamin c, and how it can transform you to a super reliable, no-nonsense beast whenever and wherever' duty' calls.
Get the details......
http://www.impressions.ng/amazing-benefits-of-garlic-and-vitamin-c-combination-for-men/
1 Like
|Re: Zahra Buhari & Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition by edeXede: 6:50pm
What does the Daura queen knows how to draw?
Look at them, they are not even sober that their father is suffering from terminal diseases.
They are waiting patiently for him to die and share his properties. Ungrateful children of hate.
You are lieing.. Buhari shall not die but live to reap the reward of what he has done since he entered office in Allah's name.
I know they will not say Amen..
2 Likes
|Re: Zahra Buhari & Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition by chiochio1(m): 6:51pm
Beautiful people...please help us and talk to bubu
|Re: Zahra Buhari & Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition by emamos: 6:51pm
.it is well
1 Like
|Re: Zahra Buhari & Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition by FILEBE(m): 6:52pm
Of what use is this post to us now? Leave these people alone for godsake! Let them leave their free life
|Re: Zahra Buhari & Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition by gozie112(m): 6:52pm
This man is too old for dis girl,,hausa thou
1 Like
|Re: Zahra Buhari & Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition by DonatusAdorns(m): 6:52pm
!
|Re: Zahra Buhari & Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition by burkingx(f): 6:54pm
|Re: Zahra Buhari & Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition by tlopez82: 6:55pm
Yeye dey smell.
|Re: Zahra Buhari & Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition by SSAwhistleblowe: 6:56pm
I thought Zara was heavily pregnant
|Re: Zahra Buhari & Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition by burkingx(f): 6:57pm
tlopez82:
|Re: Zahra Buhari & Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition by kabaka1: 7:04pm
ismart:
omo u no sabi sey say she don marry? konji every night fit make u old quick quick oh
|Re: Zahra Buhari & Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition by PStacks(m): 7:26pm
Atleast this pictures are far better and more descent than those almost nude pictures Ekeweremadu's daughter was posting online.
APC daughters apparently are more descent than PDP Daughters
|Re: Zahra Buhari & Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition by loneatar: 7:30pm
What is essence of this photo exhibition?
(0) (Reply)
