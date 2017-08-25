Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot (4189 Views)

Miss Ideal Nigeria Finalists Beautiful In Ankara Shoot



The Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 finalists displayed artistry and creativity in the photoshoot which was recently released.



The headshot African concept was done to promote the rich Africa heritage and showcase the beautiful African princesses that are gunning to become the next Miss Ideal Nigeria.



The event is set hold on the 27th August 2017, at Bespoke event Centre, Lagos where one of the African Queens will walk home with the highly coveted prize. 1 Like

I give it to d 4th girl

The head gears tho

Beautiful sturvs..

Lovely.

Pretty.

Beautiful.

Pride of Africa

tzjaynee:

The head gears tho What about the head gear madam?

Beautiful ain't? What about the head gear madam?Beautiful ain't?

Booked.

Cool

I just like them dark and chubby..



All i see is monikers everywhere

Ok

Paint paint.....everywhere

NO ANKARA, NO SEMOVITA!!!!!!!!







WIC IDEAL NIGERIA GIRL WITH ALL DIS Paint ..DEY R Suppose TO BE ON THEIR NATURAL LOOK





#make we see pimples n craw craw ridden faces



d girl wit large set of teeth got me like wah dah fooq ... search for her WIC IDEAL NIGERIA GIRL WITH ALL DIS Paint ..DEY R Suppose TO BE ON THEIR NATURAL LOOK#make we see pimples n craw craw ridden facesd girl wit large set of teeth got me like wah dah fooq ... search for her

See painting. I'm certain that Picasso would be proud of these makeup artists.



It's an Ankara concept, so no problem with their average looks.

14th . black and bold. Plus that smile seem to come natural to her.

cute

handsomeyinka:

NO ANKARA, NO SEMOVITA!!!!!!!!

U DON GO OWAMBE LIKE DIE U DON GO OWAMBE LIKE DIE 1 Like

Ok

Beautiful #iLike

Hnmmm

Black is beautiful

I see ugly girls representing Painters Association of Nigeria (PAN)...no apology

lekeza:

lets help you what do u mean by that?





is it a pure investment.. ......how much can one earn from d site what do u mean by that?is it a pure investment.. ......how much can one earn from d site

Is this what women emancipation is all about? Is this what they are adding to society? Pageantry...beauty...mtcheew. Pageantry while men are busy hustling and making money... Later dem go turn golddiggers trying to reap where they did not sow. Wetin i dey talk sef...dem try sha