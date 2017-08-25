₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot by Tittos: 8:25am On Aug 26
Miss Ideal Nigeria Finalists Beautiful In Ankara Shoot
The Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 finalists displayed artistry and creativity in the photoshoot which was recently released.
The headshot African concept was done to promote the rich Africa heritage and showcase the beautiful African princesses that are gunning to become the next Miss Ideal Nigeria.
The event is set hold on the 27th August 2017, at Bespoke event Centre, Lagos where one of the African Queens will walk home with the highly coveted prize.
|Re: Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot by Tittos: 8:26am On Aug 26
More
|Re: Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot by Tittos: 8:29am On Aug 26
More pics
|Re: Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot by Tittos: 8:31am On Aug 26
Images
|Re: Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot by Tittos: 8:32am On Aug 26
More pictures of contestants
|Re: Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot by pizzylee(m): 8:45am On Aug 26
I give it to d 4th girl
|Re: Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot by tzjaynee(f): 9:56am On Aug 26
The head gears tho
|Re: Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot by Holuwahyomzzy: 8:54am
Beautiful sturvs..
|Re: Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot by modelmike7(m): 8:54am
Lovely.
Pretty.
Beautiful.
|Re: Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot by meelerh(f): 8:55am
Pride of Africa
|Re: Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot by modelmike7(m): 8:55am
tzjaynee:What about the head gear madam?
Beautiful ain't?
|Re: Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot by faragai24: 8:56am
Booked.
|Re: Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot by Partnerbiz3: 8:56am
Cool
I just like them dark and chubby..
|Re: Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot by makdcash(m): 8:56am
All i see is monikers everywhere
|Re: Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot by MangoTea(f): 8:56am
Ok
|Re: Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot by itsIYKE(m): 8:56am
Paint paint.....everywhere
|Re: Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot by Tahra: 8:56am
|Re: Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot by handsomeyinka(m): 8:57am
NO ANKARA, NO SEMOVITA!!!!!!!!
|Re: Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot by emmyquan: 8:58am
WIC IDEAL NIGERIA GIRL WITH ALL DIS Paint ..DEY R Suppose TO BE ON THEIR NATURAL LOOK
#make we see pimples n craw craw ridden faces
d girl wit large set of teeth got me like wah dah fooq ... search for her
|Re: Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot by Sard(m): 8:58am
See painting. I'm certain that Picasso would be proud of these makeup artists.
It's an Ankara concept, so no problem with their average looks.
|Re: Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot by nobleblood: 8:58am
14th . black and bold. Plus that smile seem to come natural to her.
|Re: Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot by Bigajeff(m): 8:59am
cute
|Re: Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot by emmyquan: 8:59am
handsomeyinka:
U DON GO OWAMBE LIKE DIE
|Re: Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot by Ragistr50: 9:01am
Ok
|Re: Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot by wildchild02: 9:02am
Beautiful #iLike
|Re: Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot by lekeza: 9:08am
lets help you
|Re: Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot by EniHolar(f): 9:09am
Hnmmm
|Re: Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot by ImmaculateQueen(f): 9:11am
Black is beautiful
|Re: Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot by pembisco(m): 9:17am
I see ugly girls representing Painters Association of Nigeria (PAN)...no apology
|Re: Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot by millionboi(m): 9:21am
lekeza:what do u mean by that?
is it a pure investment.. ......how much can one earn from d site
|Re: Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot by Foodforthought(m): 9:24am
Is this what women emancipation is all about? Is this what they are adding to society? Pageantry...beauty...mtcheew. Pageantry while men are busy hustling and making money... Later dem go turn golddiggers trying to reap where they did not sow. Wetin i dey talk sef...dem try sha
|Re: Miss Ideal Nigeria 2017 Contestants In Ankara Shoot by sarujaSA(m): 9:24am
The 7th pic[i]The 7th pic[/i]The 7th pic
