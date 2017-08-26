₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Facebook Reunites Mum With Missing Son After 3 Years (photo) by dre11(m): 9:02am
By Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/facebook-reunites-mum-with-missing-son-after-3-years/211631.html
|Re: Facebook Reunites Mum With Missing Son After 3 Years (photo) by madridguy(m): 9:06am
Very touching. Am happy for the family. Good the mother use are real name with correct spelling on her facebook profile.
Lesson to others, your name is Zainab Oluchi Omolola but you change it to Olori wire wire, I shake my head for you in advance
|Re: Facebook Reunites Mum With Missing Son After 3 Years (photo) by Mrjo(m): 9:14am
Boy God saved you, imagine from abuja to lagos evil people everywhere
|Re: Facebook Reunites Mum With Missing Son After 3 Years (photo) by Homeboiy(m): 9:23am
Facebook abeg unite me with my nursery school crush
|Re: Facebook Reunites Mum With Missing Son After 3 Years (photo) by segunbrown(m): 11:09am
A dead child is better than a lost child.
|Re: Facebook Reunites Mum With Missing Son After 3 Years (photo) by zinachidi(m): 12:58pm
segunbrown:wtf bro? Wtf.
|Re: Facebook Reunites Mum With Missing Son After 3 Years (photo) by poKarin(m): 1:04pm
Mark Zuckerberg dey tear Facebook, Police dey tear slap
|Re: Facebook Reunites Mum With Missing Son After 3 Years (photo) by Zeze06(m): 1:04pm
|Re: Facebook Reunites Mum With Missing Son After 3 Years (photo) by GreenMavro: 1:04pm
|Re: Facebook Reunites Mum With Missing Son After 3 Years (photo) by Johngla(m): 1:05pm
|Re: Facebook Reunites Mum With Missing Son After 3 Years (photo) by GeneralOjukwu: 1:05pm
He must have seen HELL!
|Re: Facebook Reunites Mum With Missing Son After 3 Years (photo) by TINALETC3(f): 1:06pm
Tank God, let dis b a point of contact 4 anybody out dere luking 4 dia missing luved ones, God wl do it again.
#patience
|Re: Facebook Reunites Mum With Missing Son After 3 Years (photo) by Akuamia247: 1:08pm
good for them
|Re: Facebook Reunites Mum With Missing Son After 3 Years (photo) by Guruboi(m): 1:08pm
Wow!! But that woman lips look sexy ooo
|Re: Facebook Reunites Mum With Missing Son After 3 Years (photo) by lonelydora(m): 1:08pm
|Re: Facebook Reunites Mum With Missing Son After 3 Years (photo) by Chidonc(m): 1:08pm
madridguy:lol, now you can't even search for your classmates peacefully again on fb, emeka ofor, is now prince emzy money spender offor.
|Re: Facebook Reunites Mum With Missing Son After 3 Years (photo) by Chasdonblizz: 1:09pm
madridguy:Lol. You are not a good person. Which one is olori wire wire again?
|Re: Facebook Reunites Mum With Missing Son After 3 Years (photo) by Brooke60: 1:10pm
zinachidi:that's Yoruba provable. Its better you know your child is dead rather than looking for a lot child where you don't know the whereabouts
|Re: Facebook Reunites Mum With Missing Son After 3 Years (photo) by Pascal181: 1:10pm
Thank u Jesus
|Re: Facebook Reunites Mum With Missing Son After 3 Years (photo) by eflintsone(m): 1:12pm
segunbrown:are u this daft ??
|Re: Facebook Reunites Mum With Missing Son After 3 Years (photo) by JESUDARA94(m): 1:12pm
|Re: Facebook Reunites Mum With Missing Son After 3 Years (photo) by ashjay001(m): 1:13pm
zinachidi:
As much as we dont wish it, I prefer to live in sorrow over d death of my son, than to live d rest of my life wondering wtf he is or wtf happened to him!
Omo mi ku, osan ju omo mi so nu lo!
|Re: Facebook Reunites Mum With Missing Son After 3 Years (photo) by toxxnoni(m): 1:13pm
|Re: Facebook Reunites Mum With Missing Son After 3 Years (photo) by princedmiayer(m): 1:14pm
chai...light in the tunnel
|Re: Facebook Reunites Mum With Missing Son After 3 Years (photo) by EndtimeJudge(m): 1:16pm
Three years is not much na. It shouldn't be a news. I dey leave house sef for years
|Re: Facebook Reunites Mum With Missing Son After 3 Years (photo) by jidemoh: 1:19pm
zinachidi:
Stop fretting bro! What he said is a Yoruba proverb and it fits the situation here. It is better to know ur child is dead than for the child to be missing. The trauma of a missing child is worse than that of a dead one.
|Re: Facebook Reunites Mum With Missing Son After 3 Years (photo) by AtkinsPlanet(m): 1:20pm
Facebook, did it again.
|Re: Facebook Reunites Mum With Missing Son After 3 Years (photo) by emmyw(m): 1:25pm
|Re: Facebook Reunites Mum With Missing Son After 3 Years (photo) by Juliusdking(m): 1:25pm
Good one welcome home
|Re: Facebook Reunites Mum With Missing Son After 3 Years (photo) by patola080(m): 1:26pm
TINALETC3:only if dey hv nt change or add to dia name ola is now Hola on Facebook
|Re: Facebook Reunites Mum With Missing Son After 3 Years (photo) by uzoormah(m): 1:28pm
segunbrown:
my brother u dnt have sense
