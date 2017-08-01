₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:11am
According to reports coming in from Owerri, Imo state capital, there was a gun battle this morning following the demolition of popular Eke-Ukwu market. The incident reportedly happened following the massive deployment of soldiers around the market since yesterday evening. The elders, youths, women and traders of the Owerri Nchise, who claimed that the market is their ancestral market are stoutly resisting Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha led bulldozers.
A young boy is said to have been shot dead by the demolition squad, according to reports.
It will be recalled that the State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has been in a protracted move to relocate the market from Douglas road to a different location of the city. The governor has presented his case citing the traffic problems constituted by trading activities on the strategic "Douglas road" as one of his reasons.
Owerri indigenes have argued that the market is part of their traditional heritage which should not be tampered with but rather be upgraded with today's shopping mall facilities.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/eke-ukwu-market-demolished-in-owerri-boy-shot-dead.html
|Re: Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:12am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) by sarrki(m): 9:13am
Ooh Abba father protect us from Accidental discharge or stray bullet
|Re: Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) by Evablizin(f): 9:13am
Shotting gun anyway why, are they fighting boko haram?
They just wasted this cute boy
Rip boy
|Re: Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) by obailala(m): 9:15am
PrettyCrystal:Shoot out between who and who?... God help us!
|Re: Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) by Juliette05(f): 9:18am
Vox populi Vox dei
The voice of the people is the voice of god
I thought this case was in court?
|Re: Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) by wristbangle(m): 9:19am
So sad about this news but why is that security agents in this country always take laws into their hands.
It all started from the recruitment exercise where frustrated, slow, angry and devilish candidates are picked against intelligent, tactful and heart warming people.
|Re: Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 9:20am
such a handsome boy
After Rocha's will ho to the family and deposit 2million naira check
Rip boy
|Re: Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) by VoltageDivida(m): 9:22am
Our leaders with their irrational thinking. Instead of using soldiers to enforce the demolition why not upgrade the market as the people are demanding.
RIP to the young ladd.
|Re: Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) by Realtouchnot: 9:23am
Like Buhari like Rochas.
Emperor and Tyrant. The worst part is that after demolition, he abandons the project.
Rochad has never completed any road where he demolished structures even in his village.
Rochas belongs to the ogboni fraternity, and as a rule an ogboni man can never do good even when he personally has good intentions.
|Re: Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) by chiscodedon(m): 9:25am
Ehya..may his soul rest,how on earth could this little boy be harmful?
|Re: Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) by Realtouchnot: 9:28am
I heard there's a full blown war at Ama Awusa now...10 people already dead
The soldier that shot the boy is an Hausa soldier
|Re: Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) by Okoroawusa: 9:30am
This is y dialogue is better.
RIP
|Re: Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) by igbodefender: 9:35am
Okoroawusa:RIP. Okorocha should upgrade the market, not demolish it.
This move does not put APC in good light in Owerri axis.
|Re: Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) by 222Martins(m): 9:35am
Unfortunately, this handsome boy just died for nothing. Please, please and please; stay away from protest venues especially in Nigeria. This is not US, UK and Canada where the police have full anti-riot gear. Here in Nigeria, our police don't even have baton, not to talk of water canons, rubber bullets and shields. All we have here are live bullets and grenades. Rip Brother!!!
|Re: Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) by Zimri(m): 9:49am
Pigs will always be Pigs. RIP
|Re: Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) by DoyenExchange: 10:01am
Senseless killing! RIP dear boy.
|Re: Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) by Rucheen(m): 10:01am
Odeshi is not only for bad guys, also protects from cases like this
|Re: Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) by Adaowerri111: 10:04am
na wa o!
|Re: Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) by Dc4life(m): 10:40am
Very sad
|Re: Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) by Racing(m): 10:45am
. Very sad indeed. Our security forces always quick to press the trigger even when it is not necessary. The blood of the innocent will surely cry for justice one day. As for Rochas, what you sow; you shall reap. RIP young man.
|Re: Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) by chidekings(m): 11:10am
222Martins:
This is the best advice of the year.
|Re: Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) by YorubaMuslims: 11:24am
Okoroawusa
|Re: Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) by YorubaMuslims: 11:30am
Okorocha love seeing people in pain, I know how many site he has abandoned and destroyed in my local govt area, uprooted many palm trees then abodon the sight
|Re: Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) by Evablizin(f): 11:34am
Zimri:exactly but have it at the back of your mind that even a Dead Pig is wiser than you
|Re: Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) by Jfrankination(m): 11:34am
mehn;
|Re: Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) by Zimri(m): 11:43am
Evablizin:
Anything dead is dead now. Common sense. Chai!!!. Moreover, Are you a pig? Why are you so pained?
|Re: Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) by UncutSk(m): 11:45am
Rochas must pay for this
Please avoid going to ekeonunwa you can go to relief market if you must shop today
|Re: Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) by ifyalways(f): 11:47am
222Martins:Sadly true.
May God comfort the parents.
|Re: Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) by UncutSk(m): 12:10pm
Realtouchnot:amawusa? Chai foreal?
|Re: Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) by RottenTomato: 12:28pm
Buhari is useless! He must pay for this!!!
|Re: Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) by lonelydora(m): 12:49pm
I declare that from today onwards no baby born in Rocha's family (both nuclear and extended) will live more than this boy's age. Isssssseeeeeeeee!!
Ifa, Amadioha,etc please grant the prayers of this boy's mother on Rocha family for us.
For those quoting me, put yourself in the boy's parent's shoes before you talk thrash. If they carry another person corpse, e dey bi like firewood.
