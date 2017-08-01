Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Boy Shot Dead As Eke-Ukwu Market Is Demolished In Owerri (Graphic Photos) (20161 Views)

A young boy is said to have been shot dead by the demolition squad, according to reports.



It will be recalled that the State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has been in a protracted move to relocate the market from Douglas road to a different location of the city. The governor has presented his case citing the traffic problems constituted by trading activities on the strategic "Douglas road" as one of his reasons.



Owerri indigenes have argued that the market is part of their traditional heritage which should not be tampered with but rather be upgraded with today's shopping mall facilities.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/eke-ukwu-market-demolished-in-owerri-boy-shot-dead.html

Ooh Abba father protect us from Accidental discharge or stray bullet 19 Likes 2 Shares





Shotting gun anyway why, are they fighting boko haram?



They just wasted this cute boy



Rip boy Shotting gun anyway why, are they fighting boko haram?They just wasted this cute boyRip boy 54 Likes 3 Shares

According to reports coming in from Owerri, Imo state capital, there was a gun battle this morning following the demolition of popular Eke-Ukwu market. The incident reportedly happened following the massive deployment of soldiers around the market since yesterday evening.



A young boy is said to have been shot dead by the demolition squad, according to reports.



It will be recalled that the State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has been in a protracted move to relocate the market from Douglas road to a different location of the city. The governor has presented his case citing the traffic problems constituted by trading activities on the strategic "Douglas road" as one of his reasons.



Owerri indigenes have argued that the market is part of their traditional heritage which should not be tampered with but rather be upgraded with today's shopping mall facilities.



Shoot out between who and who?... God help us! Shoot out between who and who?... God help us! 4 Likes

The voice of the people is the voice of god



I thought this case was in court? 3 Likes

So sad about this news but why is that security agents in this country always take laws into their hands.



It all started from the recruitment exercise where frustrated, slow, angry and devilish candidates are picked against intelligent, tactful and heart warming people. 39 Likes 2 Shares

such a handsome boy



After Rocha's will ho to the family and deposit 2million naira check



Rip boy 8 Likes

Our leaders with their irrational thinking. Instead of using soldiers to enforce the demolition why not upgrade the market as the people are demanding.







RIP to the young ladd. 9 Likes

Like Buhari like Rochas.

Emperor and Tyrant. The worst part is that after demolition, he abandons the project.

Rochad has never completed any road where he demolished structures even in his village.

Rochas belongs to the ogboni fraternity, and as a rule an ogboni man can never do good even when he personally has good intentions. 44 Likes 3 Shares

Ehya..may his soul rest,how on earth could this little boy be harmful? 1 Like 1 Share

I heard there's a full blown war at Ama Awusa now...10 people already dead

The soldier that shot the boy is an Hausa soldier 11 Likes 1 Share

This is y dialogue is better.



RIP

This is y dialogue is better.





RIP RIP. Okorocha should upgrade the market, not demolish it.



This move does not put APC in good light in Owerri axis. RIP. Okorocha should upgrade the market, not demolish it.This move does not put APC in good light in Owerri axis. 4 Likes

Unfortunately, this handsome boy just died for nothing. Please, please and please; stay away from protest venues especially in Nigeria. This is not US, UK and Canada where the police have full anti-riot gear. Here in Nigeria, our police don't even have baton, not to talk of water canons, rubber bullets and shields. All we have here are live bullets and grenades. Rip Brother!!! 26 Likes 2 Shares

Pigs will always be Pigs. RIP 4 Likes 2 Shares

Senseless killing! RIP dear boy. 4 Likes

Odeshi is not only for bad guys, also protects from cases like this 1 Like

na wa o! 1 Like

Very sad 4 Likes

. Very sad indeed. Our security forces always quick to press the trigger even when it is not necessary. The blood of the innocent will surely cry for justice one day. As for Rochas, what you sow; you shall reap. RIP young man. . Very sad indeed. Our security forces always quick to press the trigger even when it is not necessary. The blood of the innocent will surely cry for justice one day. As for Rochas, what you sow; you shall reap. RIP young man. 4 Likes

Unfortunately, this handsome boy just died for nothing. Please, please and please; stay away from protest venues especially in Nigeria. This is not US, UK and Canada where the police have full anti-riot gear. Here in Nigeria, our police don't even have baton, not to talk of water canons, rubber bullets and shields. All we have here are live bullets and grenades. Rip Brother!!!

This is the best advice of the year. This is the best advice of the year. 10 Likes

Okorocha love seeing people in pain, I know how many site he has abandoned and destroyed in my local govt area, uprooted many palm trees then abodon the sight 7 Likes

Pigs will always be Pigs. RIP exactly but have it at the back of your mind that even a Dead Pig is wiser than you exactly but have it at the back of your mind that even a Dead Pig is wiser than you 50 Likes 6 Shares

exactly but have it at the back of your mind that even a Dead Pig is wiser than you

Anything dead is dead now. Common sense. Chai!!!. Moreover, Are you a pig? Why are you so pained? Anything dead is dead now. Common sense. Chai!!!. Moreover, Are you a pig? Why are you so pained? 4 Likes 1 Share



Please avoid going to ekeonunwa you can go to relief market if you must shop today Rochas must pay for thisPlease avoid going to ekeonunwa you can go to relief market if you must shop today 4 Likes

Unfortunately, this handsome boy just died for nothing. Please, please and please; stay away from protest venues especially in Nigeria. This is not US, UK and Canada where the police have full anti-riot gear. Here in Nigeria, our police don't even have baton, not to talk of water canons, rubber bullets and shields. All we have here are live bullets and grenades. Rip Brother!!! Sadly true.



May God comfort the parents. Sadly true.May God comfort the parents. 4 Likes

I heard there's a full blown war at Ama Awusa now...10 people already dead

The soldier that shot the boy is an Hausa soldier amawusa? Chai foreal? amawusa? Chai foreal?

Buhari is useless! He must pay for this!!! 3 Likes