The former president however called on Nigerians to understand their country as he distanced himself from ongoing calls for the country's restructuring by some Nigerians home and abroad.



Obasanjo who made this known on the sidelines of the just concluded African leadership forum in Johannesburg said Nigerians should restructure their minds before calling for restructuring of the country.