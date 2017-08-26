₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obasanjo Rejects Calls For Restructuring Of Nigeria (Video) by ontiah: 9:56am
Olusegun Obasanjo says what Nigeria needs now is not restructuring of the country but that of individual mentality - He claimed he is not in support of restructuring agitation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQOHbZRAsc0
The former president however called on Nigerians to understand their country as he distanced himself from ongoing calls for the country's restructuring by some Nigerians home and abroad.
Obasanjo who made this known on the sidelines of the just concluded African leadership forum in Johannesburg said Nigerians should restructure their minds before calling for restructuring of the country.
|Re: Obasanjo Rejects Calls For Restructuring Of Nigeria (Video) by Cyynthia(f): 9:58am
Disintegration is the only answer.
Anybody waiting for this country to be restructured is seriously wasting his time.
Una go wait tire.
|Re: Obasanjo Rejects Calls For Restructuring Of Nigeria (Video) by lofty900(m): 10:14am
Cyynthia:also those waiting for disintegration or biafra will grow grey hair and nothing will happen.
|Re: Obasanjo Rejects Calls For Restructuring Of Nigeria (Video) by Cyynthia(f): 10:20am
lofty900:Unity is not by force.
|Re: Obasanjo Rejects Calls For Restructuring Of Nigeria (Video) by madridguy(m): 11:27am
ONE NIGERIA DOLE.
|Re: Obasanjo Rejects Calls For Restructuring Of Nigeria (Video) by sammyj: 11:28am
ok
|Re: Obasanjo Rejects Calls For Restructuring Of Nigeria (Video) by lonelydora(m): 11:28am
People like Obasanjo who still eats fat from the government coffers will not live to see Nigeria restructured.
|Re: Obasanjo Rejects Calls For Restructuring Of Nigeria (Video) by SpecialAdviser(m): 11:29am
N
|Re: Obasanjo Rejects Calls For Restructuring Of Nigeria (Video) by Sonoyom(m): 11:29am
Yeye dey smell
|Re: Obasanjo Rejects Calls For Restructuring Of Nigeria (Video) by drizzymadbet(m): 11:30am
|Re: Obasanjo Rejects Calls For Restructuring Of Nigeria (Video) by Nsogbu1992(m): 11:30am
Cyynthia:correct guy!!!
|Re: Obasanjo Rejects Calls For Restructuring Of Nigeria (Video) by YorubaMuslims: 11:30am
Hmm
|Re: Obasanjo Rejects Calls For Restructuring Of Nigeria (Video) by Teletexter: 11:30am
Sonoyom:
Everywhere
|Re: Obasanjo Rejects Calls For Restructuring Of Nigeria (Video) by Ijaya123: 11:31am
Restructuring of mentality should take place first. If not, nothing changes.
