"Yesterday was my brother's birthday. His wife organised a surprise birthday bash n gifted him a car. I aspire 2 b like her wen i grow up "



Source: How sweet! Twitter user, @Unabelladonna_ who shared the lovely story online, wrote"Yesterday was my brother's birthday. His wife organised a surprise birthday bash n gifted him a car. I aspire 2 b like her wen i grow up "

hausa wives r always loyal so im nt surprised 3 Likes

this gat me jonzing

make sense

Nice one

they can't even get their spouse boxers females be like "thats good"they can't even get their spouse boxers 1 Like



Stop making life hard 4 NL babes,

anyways , Stop making life hard 4 NL babes,anyways , 1 Like

Good wife



Toyota isn't such a bad idea for a gift tho'. Why did they cover the automobile brands logoToyota isn't such a bad idea for a gift tho'.

WOW that's great.

Nigerian women are so predictable

cc; lalasticlala

Cough check her phone cough

Baban mata

Evaberry:

Nigerian women are so predictable What's your point? 2 Likes 1 Share

If u use this car to carry ur girdfiend, na OYO u dey oo

Where are the "I can't give my money to a man" crew? 3 Likes

Nigeria women,we are the best 1 Like

Evaberry:

Nigerian women are so predictable Be predictable like her too.



By your BF/Fiancee/Husband a car and let Nairalanders see it. 1 Like 1 Share

well, she try well, she try

Now Where is it written that its the sole duty of a man to spend on a woman and not likewise.



That woman is a keeper,



I know this one will pepe all those runs girls 1 Share

lofty900:

hausa wives r always loyal so im nt surprised



and their husbands are always eager to fight and their husbands are always eager to fight

d kind of woman I want to marry

Does she have a younger sister? Na this kain wife dey sweet.

If my gf gift me singlet next time... something as heavy as rickross will fall on her

That's what happens when a woman enjoys the way she is being foked by her husband. Julietm just dey do like log of wood

Evablizin:

Virtuous woman you did well,this thanks is from me to you when will you bought one for me? when will you bought one for me?

