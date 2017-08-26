₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Gifts Her Husband A Car On His 49th Birthday (Photos) by segun400: 10:05am
How sweet! Twitter user, @Unabelladonna_ who shared the lovely story online, wrote
"Yesterday was my brother's birthday. His wife organised a surprise birthday bash n gifted him a car. I aspire 2 b like her wen i grow up "
Source: http://www.flexygist.com.ng/2017/08/26/nigerian-woman-gifts-her-husband-a-car-on-his-49th-birthday-photos/
1 Like
|Re: Woman Gifts Her Husband A Car On His 49th Birthday (Photos) by lofty900(m): 10:07am
hausa wives r always loyal so im nt surprised
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Gifts Her Husband A Car On His 49th Birthday (Photos) by matrixA: 10:12am
this gat me jonzing
|Re: Woman Gifts Her Husband A Car On His 49th Birthday (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:21am
make sense
|Re: Woman Gifts Her Husband A Car On His 49th Birthday (Photos) by dingbang(m): 10:27am
Nice one
|Re: Woman Gifts Her Husband A Car On His 49th Birthday (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 10:53am
Virtuous woman you did well,this thanks is from me to you
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Gifts Her Husband A Car On His 49th Birthday (Photos) by indodon(m): 12:03pm
females be like "thats good"
they can't even get their spouse boxers
1 Like
|Re: Woman Gifts Her Husband A Car On His 49th Birthday (Photos) by skywalker240(m): 12:48pm
Stop making life hard 4 NL babes,
anyways ,
1 Like
|Re: Woman Gifts Her Husband A Car On His 49th Birthday (Photos) by Burgerlomo: 2:16pm
Good wife
|Re: Woman Gifts Her Husband A Car On His 49th Birthday (Photos) by slayking(m): 2:31pm
Why did they cover the automobile brands logo
Toyota isn't such a bad idea for a gift tho'.
|Re: Woman Gifts Her Husband A Car On His 49th Birthday (Photos) by rebirthforgoody(f): 2:41pm
WOW that's great.
|Re: Woman Gifts Her Husband A Car On His 49th Birthday (Photos) by Evaberry(f): 5:02pm
Nigerian women are so predictable
|Re: Woman Gifts Her Husband A Car On His 49th Birthday (Photos) by segun400: 7:38pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Woman Gifts Her Husband A Car On His 49th Birthday (Photos) by Teewhy2: 8:08pm
|Re: Woman Gifts Her Husband A Car On His 49th Birthday (Photos) by ExInferis(m): 8:09pm
Cough check her phone cough
|Re: Woman Gifts Her Husband A Car On His 49th Birthday (Photos) by roqrules04(m): 8:10pm
Baban mata
|Re: Woman Gifts Her Husband A Car On His 49th Birthday (Photos) by Flashh: 8:10pm
Evaberry:What's your point?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Gifts Her Husband A Car On His 49th Birthday (Photos) by obembet(m): 8:10pm
If u use this car to carry ur girdfiend, na OYO u dey oo
|Re: Woman Gifts Her Husband A Car On His 49th Birthday (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 8:10pm
Where are the "I can't give my money to a man" crew?
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Gifts Her Husband A Car On His 49th Birthday (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 8:11pm
Nigeria women,we are the best
1 Like
|Re: Woman Gifts Her Husband A Car On His 49th Birthday (Photos) by Bolustical: 8:11pm
Evaberry:Be predictable like her too.
By your BF/Fiancee/Husband a car and let Nairalanders see it.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Woman Gifts Her Husband A Car On His 49th Birthday (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 8:11pm
well, she try
|Re: Woman Gifts Her Husband A Car On His 49th Birthday (Photos) by Diegostan(m): 8:12pm
Now Where is it written that its the sole duty of a man to spend on a woman and not likewise.
That woman is a keeper,
I know this one will pepe all those runs girls
1 Share
|Re: Woman Gifts Her Husband A Car On His 49th Birthday (Photos) by Chascop: 8:12pm
lofty900:
and their husbands are always eager to fight
|Re: Woman Gifts Her Husband A Car On His 49th Birthday (Photos) by Samirana360(m): 8:12pm
d kind of woman I want to marry
|Re: Woman Gifts Her Husband A Car On His 49th Birthday (Photos) by SirJeffry(m): 8:13pm
Does she have a younger sister? Na this kain wife dey sweet.
|Re: Woman Gifts Her Husband A Car On His 49th Birthday (Photos) by mikkypel(m): 8:15pm
If my gf gift me singlet next time... something as heavy as rickross will fall on her
|Re: Woman Gifts Her Husband A Car On His 49th Birthday (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 8:15pm
That's what happens when a woman enjoys the way she is being foked by her husband. Julietm just dey do like log of wood
|Re: Woman Gifts Her Husband A Car On His 49th Birthday (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 8:17pm
Evablizin:when will you bought one for me?
|Re: Woman Gifts Her Husband A Car On His 49th Birthday (Photos) by JoshMedia(m): 8:17pm
Check my signature
|Re: Woman Gifts Her Husband A Car On His 49th Birthday (Photos) by sonnie10: 8:17pm
E
|Re: Woman Gifts Her Husband A Car On His 49th Birthday (Photos) by YINKS89(m): 8:18pm
Dats cool.
