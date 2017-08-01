₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Who Impregnated Lady In Makurdi & Vanished, Resurfaces At Child's Baptism by CastedDude: 10:55am
A man who got a lady pregnant and ran away - was reunited with his partner and child at the son's baptism today in a church in Makurdi, Benue state two months after delivery. According to an online report, the man identified as Cosmos Terhemen persuaded his lady Rosemary to abort the pregnancy which she refused - hence the man decided to take off.
Read the full report as shared by Ukan Kurugh
Today, little Emmanuel who was delivered about 2 months ago by her mom Rosemary and were both held hostage in hospital for inability to foot bills was baptized. There earlier plight was even complicated by the fact that, the man who got her pregnant vanished after persuading Rosemary to abort the pregnancy without success. However, at Emmanuel's baptism today, his run-away father showed up. I was the proud godfather of the Emmanuel.
You would recall that, the hospital bill which was valued at over N120,000 was solely raised with the support of good people here on the social media. Some people made donations of items that have been of help to the mother and child. I am glad to tell you that, they are doing just fine and tomorrow, a thanksgiving will take place at the St. Ann's Catholic Church, Idye, Makurdi by 8am, same place he was baptized today.
Just after the baptism today, as we stepped beside the church for photographs, a dark man obviously in his late 20s or early 30s approached us and Rosemary told us that, this was the father of her son. The man introduced himself as Mr. Cosmos Terhemen with the nickname 2Black. He appreciated my efforts to have sustained Rose and his son. He said he was sorry.
I took time to advise him on his unfortunate conduct that almost shortlived the life of his son. I urged him to be a proud father and to do what was necessary. I also gave them my words that, as godfather, I would undertake a supervisory role to see whether he was doing the needful. Emmanuel was baptized by Rev Fr. Emmanuel Gondo.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/man-impregnated-lady-vanished-resurfaces-childs-baptism-photos.html
|Re: Man Who Impregnated Lady In Makurdi & Vanished, Resurfaces At Child's Baptism by Ojiofor: 10:58am
Back to preg her again and run away.
|Re: Man Who Impregnated Lady In Makurdi & Vanished, Resurfaces At Child's Baptism by ecoeco(m): 11:05am
..
Stop wasting time nd water baptizing children
Wen a child comes of age he will choose whether or not to giv his life to Christ den he can go nd get Baptised
Little children not of accountable age go to heaven wen de die whether Baptised or not
Meanwhile I didn't know u can get pregnant frm premarital sex give birth to a child
Den d pastor will baptise d seed of fornication n call him Emmanuel(God with us) on top of the matter
wen there are befitting Christian names lik
Abaddon( Angel of death )
Or
Jabez( sorrow)
Maybe
Alastor(tormentor)
Or even
Samael(venom of God)
#Eco99#
|Re: Man Who Impregnated Lady In Makurdi & Vanished, Resurfaces At Child's Baptism by Elmojiid(m): 11:07am
another baby on the way,badt sharp guy.
|Re: Man Who Impregnated Lady In Makurdi & Vanished, Resurfaces At Child's Baptism by njideoby(f): 11:25am
This man I'm seeing here is not a kid, not even in any late 20s or early 30s. He's old enough to take responsibilities for his actions and inaction.
|Re: Man Who Impregnated Lady In Makurdi & Vanished, Resurfaces At Child's Baptism by kaffy4tope(m): 11:31am
He should be arrested and prosecuted for abandoning his bundle of joy
|Re: Man Who Impregnated Lady In Makurdi & Vanished, Resurfaces At Child's Baptism by Zimri(m): 11:32am
What kind of church does baptism for a baby?
A baby cannot account for anything
|Re: Man Who Impregnated Lady In Makurdi & Vanished, Resurfaces At Child's Baptism by Zimri(m): 11:41am
ecoeco:I'm with you on this
wen there are befitting names lik
I'm not with you on this
|Re: Man Who Impregnated Lady In Makurdi & Vanished, Resurfaces At Child's Baptism by MrBrownJay1(m): 11:42am
njideoby:
being responsible does NOT come with age, some become responsible at 12, while other are still irresponsible while well passed their 60yrs old.
the main problem i see here, is the desperate mother to accept this irresponsible man with open arms, while so far as she knows, saying i am sorry wont change the fact that he is an irresponsible dude who may well strike again.
but then again, thats a nice way to avoid all the headaches (but also joy) of newborn baby.... disappear at the hospital and reappear when all bills etc are settled, lol!
|Re: Man Who Impregnated Lady In Makurdi & Vanished, Resurfaces At Child's Baptism by tdbankplc: 1:14pm
ecoeco:
Owner of time no complain, water no dry from borehole, so why are u worried? The child will decide when he or she is of age.
|Re: Man Who Impregnated Lady In Makurdi & Vanished, Resurfaces At Child's Baptism by muller101(m): 2:26pm
Just like that?
|Re: Man Who Impregnated Lady In Makurdi & Vanished, Resurfaces At Child's Baptism by chubinwa: 4:11pm
badst guy
|Re: Man Who Impregnated Lady In Makurdi & Vanished, Resurfaces At Child's Baptism by BornnAgainChild(f): 4:16pm
See the man mouth sef like pipe borne
|Re: Man Who Impregnated Lady In Makurdi & Vanished, Resurfaces At Child's Baptism by ochardbaby(m): 4:17pm
MrBrownJay1:
Wear a shoe and know where it hurts. Life can be cruel
sometimes,with no place to run or hide. Better than committing sucide,or going into Robbery in the attempt to make her happy and afford a big party.
Oh lord please bless this man and enlearge his pockets,put his love in the heart of those that can help his financial situation.... ameeennn.
|Re: Man Who Impregnated Lady In Makurdi & Vanished, Resurfaces At Child's Baptism by Malakh: 8:18pm
stupid pagan xtians, you dont baptize a child who doesnt know what sin is or hasn't sinned, baptism is the burying of old sins to be raised into a new life
|Re: Man Who Impregnated Lady In Makurdi & Vanished, Resurfaces At Child's Baptism by raphafire: 8:18pm
ecoeco:Another Nwamaikpe in the making.
|Re: Man Who Impregnated Lady In Makurdi & Vanished, Resurfaces At Child's Baptism by Candybob(m): 8:20pm
Just look at the scallywag
|Re: Man Who Impregnated Lady In Makurdi & Vanished, Resurfaces At Child's Baptism by MrCork: 8:20pm
...bit why shouldn't he run away....All black women do is tryynnnna trap people wit gaddddem babies!(no oofeense)
|Re: Man Who Impregnated Lady In Makurdi & Vanished, Resurfaces At Child's Baptism by Podolskie777: 8:21pm
Baptism of children is unscriptural.
|Re: Man Who Impregnated Lady In Makurdi & Vanished, Resurfaces At Child's Baptism by Danaire(m): 8:21pm
Abegi. D man no run jaare. E go holiday.
Viewing this topic:
