Read the full report as shared by Ukan Kurugh



Today, little Emmanuel who was delivered about 2 months ago by her mom Rosemary and were both held hostage in hospital for inability to foot bills was baptized. There earlier plight was even complicated by the fact that, the man who got her pregnant vanished after persuading Rosemary to abort the pregnancy without success. However, at Emmanuel's baptism today, his run-away father showed up. I was the proud godfather of the Emmanuel.



You would recall that, the hospital bill which was valued at over N120,000 was solely raised with the support of good people here on the social media. Some people made donations of items that have been of help to the mother and child. I am glad to tell you that, they are doing just fine and tomorrow, a thanksgiving will take place at the St. Ann's Catholic Church, Idye, Makurdi by 8am, same place he was baptized today.



Just after the baptism today, as we stepped beside the church for photographs, a dark man obviously in his late 20s or early 30s approached us and Rosemary told us that, this was the father of her son. The man introduced himself as Mr. Cosmos Terhemen with the nickname 2Black. He appreciated my efforts to have sustained Rose and his son. He said he was sorry.



I took time to advise him on his unfortunate conduct that almost shortlived the life of his son. I urged him to be a proud father and to do what was necessary. I also gave them my words that, as godfather, I would undertake a supervisory role to see whether he was doing the needful. Emmanuel was baptized by Rev Fr. Emmanuel Gondo.



Back to preg her again and run away. 9 Likes 1 Share

Stop wasting time nd water baptizing children



Wen a child comes of age he will choose whether or not to giv his life to Christ den he can go nd get Baptised



Little children not of accountable age go to heaven wen de die whether Baptised or not



Meanwhile I didn't know u can get pregnant frm premarital sex give birth to a child



Den d pastor will baptise d seed of fornication n call him Emmanuel(God with us) on top of the matter



wen there are befitting Christian names lik



Jabez( sorrow)

Alastor(tormentor)

Samael(venom of God)





another baby on the way,badt sharp guy. 1 Like

This man I'm seeing here is not a kid, not even in any late 20s or early 30s. He's old enough to take responsibilities for his actions and inaction. 1 Like

He should be arrested and prosecuted for abandoning his bundle of joy

What kind of church does baptism for a baby?





A baby cannot account for anything 1 Like

I'm not with you on this I'm with you on thisI'm not with you on this 1 Like

njideoby:

This man I'm seeing here is not a kid, not even in any late 20s or early 30s. He's old enough to take responsibilities for his actions and inaction.

being responsible does NOT come with age, some become responsible at 12, while other are still irresponsible while well passed their 60yrs old.



the main problem i see here, is the desperate mother to accept this irresponsible man with open arms, while so far as she knows, saying i am sorry wont change the fact that he is an irresponsible dude who may well strike again.



but then again, thats a nice way to avoid all the headaches (but also joy) of newborn baby.... disappear at the hospital and reappear when all bills etc are settled, lol! being responsible doescome with age, some become responsible at 12, while other are still irresponsible while well passed their 60yrs old.the main problem i see here, is the desperate mother to accept this irresponsible man with open arms, while so far as she knows, saying i am sorry wont change the fact that he is an irresponsible dude who may well strike again.but then again, thats a nice way to avoid all the headaches (but also joy) of newborn baby.... disappear at the hospital and reappear when all bills etc are settled, lol!

Owner of time no complain, water no dry from borehole, so why are u worried? The child will decide when he or she is of age. Owner of time no complain, water no dry from borehole, so why are u worried? The child will decide when he or she is of age. 1 Like

Just like that?

badst guy

See the man mouth sef like pipe borne

being responsible does NOT come with age, some become responsible at 12, while other are still irresponsible while well passed their 60yrs old.



the main problem i see here, is the desperate mother to accept this irresponsible man with open arms, while so far as she knows, saying i am sorry wont change the fact that he is an irresponsible dude who may well strike again.



but then again, thats a nice way to avoid all the headaches (but also joy) of newborn baby.... disappear at the hospital and reappear when all bills etc are settled, lol!

Wear a shoe and know where it hurts. Life can be cruel

sometimes,with no place to run or hide. Better than committing sucide,or going into Robbery in the attempt to make her happy and afford a big party.

Oh lord please bless this man and enlearge his pockets,put his love in the heart of those that can help his financial situation.... ameeennn. Wear a shoe and know where it hurts. Life can be cruelsometimes,with no place to run or hide. Better than committing sucide,or going into Robbery in the attempt to make her happy and afford a big party.Oh lord please bless this man and enlearge his pockets,put his love in the heart of those that can help his financial situation.... ameeennn.

stupid pagan xtians, you dont baptize a child who doesnt know what sin is or hasn't sinned, baptism is the burying of old sins to be raised into a new life

Just look at the scallywag

...bit why shouldn't he run away....All black women do is tryynnnna trap people wit gaddddem babies!(no oofeense)

Baptism of children is unscriptural.