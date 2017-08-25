₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,867,121 members, 3,750,204 topics. Date: Saturday, 26 August 2017 at 08:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo (Graphic Photos) (931 Views)
'My Life Is In Danger' - Kidnap Victim That Escaped From Evans' Den / Police Raid Firearm Manufacturing Factory In Benue,Arrest Suspect With Weapon(pi / Celestial Prophet Murders Church Member With Charm (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo (Graphic Photos) by miszeno(f): 11:00am
Our Lives In Danger"cds chairman" Attacks Nysc Member With weapon(graphics)
A youth corper with The name with the name Yakubu Suleiman from Kano state was attacked by another youth corper(cds chairman) named Adina Josiah A.k.a Smart in Akoko south east local government secretariat in Ondo state on Wednesday August 23rd 2017. Our Local government inspector refuse to give appropriate sanction because he has a very close relationship the the Corp member that hit d guy. Our lives here is at risk. It's obvious that smart has bought his way, but the painful thing is that this same smart has been feeling so great about his actions.
Our LGI has refused to take appropriate sanctions as smart still goes around threatening Suleiman, please someone should help us take this to the appropriate authority please.
our lives is in danger.
Mods,
Help do the needful.
Below are pictures of the victim Suleiman Yakubu.
|Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo (Graphic Photos) by dingbang(m): 11:01am
Roughplay
|Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo (Graphic Photos) by miszeno(f): 11:01am
Pls someone should help us ASAP.
This is the picture of the cds and attacker. "Smart".
|Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo (Graphic Photos) by daewoorazer(m): 11:03am
The LI, Yakubu and smart are the real life 3idiots
I know there is more to the story, until then, shout-out to una...
From d #zanga
|Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo (Graphic Photos) by GeneralOjukwu: 11:04am
miszeno:
He looks like an IPOB youth
October 1 loading...
|Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo (Graphic Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 11:18am
NA WA OO
|Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo (Graphic Photos) by chukwuibuipob: 11:23am
kidz of nowadays. Anyway,is that old man a yweet kopa?See strong face
1 Like
|Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo (Graphic Photos) by softwerk(f): 11:44am
Amebo OP
How are your lives in danger?!
Small fight among guys maybe over the right to the p*ussyhole of a fellow female corper you rush to social media to announce as breaking news!
So disgraceful!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo (Graphic Photos) by Zimri(m): 11:56am
|Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo (Graphic Photos) by Harryawajis(m): 12:50pm
Nawa oo! deir is no any safe place again in nigeria oo, make God bring im kingdom come oo! abeg,so dat all these nonsense will be wiped out
|Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo (Graphic Photos) by buygala(m): 8:19pm
Ok
|Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo (Graphic Photos) by loadedvibes: 8:20pm
Craze corper..
|Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo (Graphic Photos) by 01mcfadden(m): 8:20pm
To be civilized, you don't have to be educated. To be educated does not mean you will be civilized
|Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo (Graphic Photos) by 3rdavefarms(m): 8:21pm
Boko wire
|Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo (Graphic Photos) by Rtopzy(f): 8:21pm
.
|Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo (Graphic Photos) by iyeade123: 8:21pm
01mcfadden:
I sight u, u sound jwish
|Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo (Graphic Photos) by IpobExposed: 8:22pm
f
|Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo (Graphic Photos) by Goddygee(m): 8:22pm
ok
(0) (Reply)
Opportunity For The Nysc / How I Earned 600k In Less Dan 4monts As A Corper / Workers Day: What Has NLC Contributed To Corp Members?
Viewing this topic: bumbex(f), oyeropaul(m), cleanniggi, Reelee, goryorhal(m), jagabanlewis(m), buygala(m), epistleNow(m), Toluhbodeh, HawttChoco(f), yayo008(m), paymentvoucher(m), Bizztycoon, Mutuwa(m), 3pointz(m), kyouns, iykemanchi(m), Desluv(m), kollistic(m), gr8cany, Ayobolz, apostlesandewa(m), prettimoi(f), tensazangetsu20(m), Pepperdino(m), pintoxx(f), Natcho, 01mcfadden(m), paulinus2(m), dadson2009(m), akejuvictor, obajoey(m), Teejay13(m), alexanderkings(m), fluid5, nitrogen(m), joewhale, kilisi, siraj1402(m), Promziie(f), Evergreen4(m), BumbleBee2ice(f), ybalogs(m), iamjavadem, HoneyCompany, Bishop4bella(m), lokalbouy, imhomoh(m), whyman(m), Oyetboy(m), Bitcoiniler(m), profhezekiah, tobiit(m), Yemsyfemsy, olawoyin3(m), Kutipete, mushaffah(m), Francis95(m), mojojesu94, mousco(m), sw, Cubeet, DiegoNakel(m), engrflames, Omonorsemen, MrMash(m), johndwayy(m), eMidas(m), princemajj, Enskynelson, boogie2910, Dopeyomi(m), Josephamstrong1(m), Jabioro, obynocute(m), hollas2jnr(m), Nonychinonso, lastchild, joeyztime(m), pocal, smith042, fortuneobi(m), wickedworld, ifeanyiogbekene, Reader1988, fummylolah, chiketee(m), Lionhearted, tesea(f), semyman, bobbice, lordpapi(m), ezugegere(m), Cope1(m), adetolu31, tafabaloo, gbengadada2004(m), muffyt05, DeUrch(m), tobiuseful(m), Rtopzy(f), mikelcj, Onifade10, KiNiBiGd, sluk(m), Darchangel(m), Shogoh70, kb83(m), 3rdavefarms(m), popplm(m), Nostradamu(m), hizick14(m), Dekvng, 2fine2fast(m), Alvino1(m), KingDonaz(m), doublehonor, foxychev, daniecrown06(m), AroOkigbo(m), vanndubi, kelvin16(m), zig2ryme04, echo2(m), amicdan(m), Emma4Jesu(m), Proffwhyhurry12(m), tehinse1(m), sannirules(m), vizboy(m), Val601(f), theblessings, Cginna27, abbacool(m), drered(m), geetom(m), chibuike67(m), favick, pretty16(f), SalamRushdie, chiiraq802(m), datron2944, issylarry(m), Ugogabriel(m), Prec1ous(m), computerizeniaja(m), Ryabcool(m), Snails, IpobExposed, Ennyholar, occasion007, Maitommi, airfinance(m), zutu(m), Xtfield(m), ikyeh, DannyJ19(m), ITANAMI(m), Chascop, Jeezyy(m), Beautifulemi(f), Dronedude(m), GoggleB(m), Isrealjunior, iyeade123, jasper83, tp2dcore, Damilaredrey24(m), JohnGainsville(m), cyberdurable(m), Goddygee(m), macdaniel67, samboi54(m), jesusson22, kakadoncaster, sirhyd85(m), Ra88 and 252 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20