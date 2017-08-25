Our Lives In Danger"cds chairman" Attacks Nysc Member With weapon(graphics)





A youth corper with The name with the name Yakubu Suleiman from Kano state was attacked by another youth corper(cds chairman) named Adina Josiah A.k.a Smart in Akoko south east local government secretariat in Ondo state on Wednesday August 23rd 2017. Our Local government inspector refuse to give appropriate sanction because he has a very close relationship the the Corp member that hit d guy. Our lives here is at risk. It's obvious that smart has bought his way, but the painful thing is that this same smart has been feeling so great about his actions.



Our LGI has refused to take appropriate sanctions as smart still goes around threatening Suleiman, please someone should help us take this to the appropriate authority please.

our lives is in danger.



Mods,

Help do the needful.



Below are pictures of the victim Suleiman Yakubu.