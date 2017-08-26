₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Real Madrid’s Social Accounts Hacked – Hacker; A Die-hard Messi Fan by WAECFlyer: 11:10am
The Spanish giants became the latest club to be hacked, following on from the recent takeover of Barcelona's Twitter account
Real Madrid became the latest victim of online hacking after their social media accounts were hacked following a tweet and Facebook post welcoming Barcelona star Lionel Messi to the Spanish and European champions.
Bitter rivals Barca were the first to be targeted when a bizarrely timed tweet in the early hours of Wednesday morning announced the signing of Angel Di Maria from Paris Saint-Germain.
The Catalan side later confirmed they were hacked, and Madrid also fell victim on Saturday as the time approached 07:00 in the Spanish capital, with a tweet and Facebook post reading "Welcome Messi".
The post included a video of Messi scoring the winning goal in Barcelona's dramatic 3-2 stoppage-time victory at the Santiago Bernabeu last season.
OurMine – a security hacker group – claimed responsibility following a series of tweets and Facebook posts via the La Liga club's social media accounts.
A tweet read:
"OurMine Team here, Internet security is s*** and we proved that. Ourmine.org for more security *Not Only FC Barcelona*"That was followed by: "Let's make #RealMadridHack Trending."
As if that weren't enough, the hackers had a bit more fun, claiming that they had sold Karim Benzema and asking if the fans would like another player bought.
The Tweets and Facebook posts began to be removed around 08:00 Madrid local time on Saturday.
cc: lalasticlala mynd44
Source: http://360jamng.net/realmadridhack-real-madrids-social-accounts-hacked-hacker-a-die-hard-messi-fan/
|Re: Real Madrid’s Social Accounts Hacked – Hacker; A Die-hard Messi Fan by WAECFlyer: 11:11am
This is funny mehn
|Re: Real Madrid’s Social Accounts Hacked – Hacker; A Die-hard Messi Fan by iamVirus(m): 11:20am
To hack lalasticlala own just dey hungry me
|Re: Real Madrid’s Social Accounts Hacked – Hacker; A Die-hard Messi Fan by RobinHez(m): 11:26am
E be like say weytin Madrid do Barca for super cup still dey pain dem...
|Re: Real Madrid’s Social Accounts Hacked – Hacker; A Die-hard Messi Fan by soleexx(m): 11:26am
Bullshit...If messi is ready to make a move...madrid will be happy
|Re: Real Madrid’s Social Accounts Hacked – Hacker; A Die-hard Messi Fan by KillerFrost(m): 11:26am
|Re: Real Madrid’s Social Accounts Hacked – Hacker; A Die-hard Messi Fan by fk001: 11:26am
Is the hacker Nigerian, Ukrainian, Romanian or Chinese?
Some people are just die hard fans, they can kill for football.
Extremist fans everywhere
|Re: Real Madrid’s Social Accounts Hacked – Hacker; A Die-hard Messi Fan by WebSurfer(m): 11:27am
|Re: Real Madrid’s Social Accounts Hacked – Hacker; A Die-hard Messi Fan by cuvox(m): 11:27am
Imagine say I fit hack seun account and ban all the mods for life.
|Re: Real Madrid’s Social Accounts Hacked – Hacker; A Die-hard Messi Fan by drunkcow(m): 11:27am
.
|Re: Real Madrid’s Social Accounts Hacked – Hacker; A Die-hard Messi Fan by Teletexter: 11:27am
They hacked GoT & PS Too.
They're freaking good
|Re: Real Madrid’s Social Accounts Hacked – Hacker; A Die-hard Messi Fan by Macdonad: 11:28am
.
|Re: Real Madrid’s Social Accounts Hacked – Hacker; A Die-hard Messi Fan by chibike69: 11:28am
lol
|Re: Real Madrid’s Social Accounts Hacked – Hacker; A Die-hard Messi Fan by kokomaster3d: 11:29am
This cant be true. I just checked MAdrid twitter handle and its still in tact.
|Re: Real Madrid’s Social Accounts Hacked – Hacker; A Die-hard Messi Fan by Drienzia: 11:29am
c
|Re: Real Madrid’s Social Accounts Hacked – Hacker; A Die-hard Messi Fan by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 11:29am
This is some clasic piece of poo..
|Re: Real Madrid’s Social Accounts Hacked – Hacker; A Die-hard Messi Fan by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 11:30am
Hahaha this guys gat joke
|Re: Real Madrid’s Social Accounts Hacked – Hacker; A Die-hard Messi Fan by lafuria1(m): 11:31am
they should try and hack real madrid spanish which has more core spain follwers and more followers,
the one they hacked is the english handle, nothing spoil.
|Re: Real Madrid’s Social Accounts Hacked – Hacker; A Die-hard Messi Fan by gurunlocker: 11:31am
WTF did the op mean by "hacked by die hard Messi fan".... Like saying it was a die hard Di Maria fan that hacked Barcelona twitter account few days ago...
Viewing this topic: kennynelcon(m), Jarus(m), sundaynome, Lawrhead, Fessy09(m), koolkat77(m), HeWrites, santa62(m), nigerianforums, dammyshow100, Emily22(m), Uchennazico, Warlord3000(m), softmind24, echepops(m), Handsomebeing(m), Bibidear(f), gentl01, Hopebaygist(m), KillerFrost(m), HumanistMike, samuko2012, papiforreal(m), Nedsnow(m), Agbo2(m), mathyxenon, mafarawemi(m), olaruna, tbaba1234, udosoft(m), travelpoint, sod09(m), Imagine1(m), Madeu(m), myDdec09, ogalawyer(m), sladonery, Mynd44, EazyMoh(m), mascot19(m), udemzy101(m), Annabelkelvin(f), modextus(m), otabuko(m), Babaalawo, Dafa(m), clintonsparkz(m), Kingdolo(m), samisj4real(m), OurworkComNg1, CastedDude, Horlaz(m), andiwam7, obynocute(m), trippleKAY(m), abijah007(m), cuvox(m), chrysso83(m), LexzyBillz(m), EZEUDENE(m), Antoinemercer, Realkenny, soleexx(m), junibobo(m), Kizyte(m), Edunwa302(m), Viking007(m), paulsowande(m), Kedro(m), Quoran, Benwems(m), buchai, samyyoung(m), Chidonc(m), jamd, Daluuzor(m), awofe20(m), jojothegreat(m), truthsayer009(m), FemiEddy(m), DeUrch(m), Dauda21, samyomz(m), IamAirforce1, samwizzy, datguru, mukhtara446(m), Donjinks(m), superior494(m), casiello(m), dgbaba, EmmanuelFaith, naptu2, jerrywill(m), Amgreat70(m), wisdom042, Jxtmayor(m), timades(f), kadree(m), moskey, abduldope(m), sinadrey, horchukoh(m), januzaj(m), kaka74, internationalman(m), Areskay1(m), Believe7(m), PheezyLee(m), MrRitchie, Drienzia, huthmanadam(m), monday1x, paiz(m), adekennis(m), okine4real, Viccur(m), MUYEEKFIRST, iVentHub(f), priceaction, Victornezzar, dayo840(m), obafemee80(m), cuttestprince(m), pioki05(m), arafone(m), NtoAkwaIbom(m), balateef(m), msmarty(f), Chrisx1x(m), CaptainRahl(m), Moneytize, DiegoNakel(m), drunkcow(m), Austindark(m), lloydoshalee(m), ginggerxy, Ilajeboy(m), obatala15(m), Viccctor(m), Fancylife(m), lambvard, bukola08, chibike69, okeyjoel89(m), georgeceekay, earthplusautos, gurunlocker, bartz025(m), Sonoyom(m), metroid(m), pat1612(m), 123ayodeji(m), fisayo02(m), IratzsMicheal(m), Onlinebiz247, itopat007, Leslycap, Chanchit, dandydrey(m), dacza, Chimezirim121, chuckjoshua(m), Jesusbaby49, Ojim07(m), Iceskidd(m), ajunwaugochukwu, Pedrocross4568(m), Valmekyz, fikayormi(m), khalAyo(m), amoduokoh(m), ayg440(m), Schoolparrot(m), Macdonad, ayobami42, MaziUchea, obami007(m), DRpiwi(m), Melonny(m), stevrulez, justino57(m), maurisoft(m), kokomaster3d, fk001, lafuria1(m), Slymonster(m), RobinHez(m), kolajoo(m), merit455(m), Chrismario(m), sirfemzy(m), ddddon(m), IloveTrump, WebSurfer(m), August21(m), femijay8271(m), emmanuelike(m), nairaimporter, Foodforthought(m), showafrica(m) and 185 guest(s)
