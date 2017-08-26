₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,867,216 members, 3,750,510 topics. Date: Saturday, 26 August 2017 at 11:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife (13278 Views)
Months After Suffering From Fire Burns, See What This Lady Looks Like Now. / 11-Year-Old Girl With Massive Boobs In Sierra Leone Cries For Help (photos) / Abia State University Graduate Suffering 4rm Cancer Cries Out For Help(Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife by missNGLatest: 1:23pm
A dad-of-five battling aggressive bowel cancer has told of his heartbreak after losing his wife to the same illness. Devastated friends of Omena Ubiaro fear his young boys could lose both their parents within weeks of one another. Omena, 38, had been battling Stage 4 bowel cancer for two years when wife Makeda was diagnosed with the disease last August.http://somtoo.co/news/uk-based-nigerian-man-suffering-from-cancer-cries-for-help-after-losing-wife-to-same-sickness-photos/
lalasticlala
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife by missNGLatest: 1:24pm
Go fund me page:
https://www.gofundme.com/support-omena-ubiaro-and-family
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife by ArcFresky(m): 1:43pm
But wait oohhh nigger, why you go go born 5 boys...?
You just come put people for suffering.
It's funny how Nigerians still play bet on their kids, thinking at least one go make am...
2 is good, 3 kids are plenty already.
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife by Nutase(f): 1:52pm
Is bowel cancer contagious?
How did both of them come down with it??
7 Likes
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife by roldee(m): 9:25pm
.
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife by Dc4life(m): 9:25pm
Aad
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife by Moving4: 9:26pm
Hmm
May God grant u quick recovery
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife by Evaberry(f): 9:26pm
....
You are uk based yet you want Nigerians based in Nigeria To Help you
people that can't feed thrice daily.
pls stick to begging over there.
you are even lucky that you are based in the uk, at least you can get proper treatment, if you were living in Nigeria sorry would have been your name.
Some hospitals turn off oxygen and turn on the fan for their patients
Nigerians need to help themselves before they can help anyone else. the only thing u will get is sympathy. how does one get bowel cancer tho?
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife by Narldon(f): 9:26pm
Sorry
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife by Throwback: 9:26pm
Nutase:
Same exposure to the trigger.
14 Likes
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife by Neimar: 9:27pm
k
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:27pm
That man is not telling us the truth
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife by Chi59(f): 9:28pm
Na wa o. God please intervene.
1 Like
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife by southernbelle(f): 9:28pm
This is really saddening
3 Likes
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife by silentrock(m): 9:28pm
God save us from cancer. you'll overcome it in sha Allah
3 Likes
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife by free2ryhme: 9:29pm
So sad
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife by martineverest(m): 9:30pm
Lord is ur strength bro
I advise everyone to go natural and avoid packaged foods... Cancer is real
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife by SalamRushdie: 9:31pm
Nutase:
If you know the truth about cancers that they hide from you will know there is a chance that could occur
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife by free2ryhme: 9:31pm
Evaberry:
if you don't have anything sensible to say at-least keep quiet
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife by AngelicBeing: 9:31pm
Health is wealth
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife by martineverest(m): 9:32pm
CROWNWEALTH019:what are u insinuating, bro.? Mind urself
2 Likes
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife by free2ryhme: 9:32pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
so you tell us nah
2 Likes
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife by free2ryhme: 9:32pm
ArcFresky:
to whom a brain is given sense is required
17 Likes
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife by bettercreature(m): 9:34pm
I wonder what he is doing with 5 children,dont really know when people will realise too many children is a liability
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife by kwajahafiz(m): 9:34pm
ArcFresky:
You are a fooooool....
U couldn't think of anything nicer to say?.
Monkey.
13 Likes
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife by Famocious(m): 9:36pm
Nutase:
Nah..not contagious .
Pahaps, coincidence or both shared some risk factors such as inflammatory bowel disease, cigarette use, chronic alcohol abuse, colonic polyps , positive family history, dietary factor ( diets not rich in vegetables and fruits)
5 Likes
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife by bettercreature(m): 9:36pm
kwajahafiz:Shut up he is right! people should stop having many children it's nonsense
You won't be able to save and won't achieve anything tangible,they would suck you dry and might not even help you when they are successfull
2 Likes
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife by Hemcy(m): 9:39pm
May God heal you in Jesus name.
Click like if you want him to be healed.
1 Like
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife by sukkot: 9:40pm
lawd ave mercy. this life is nothing. vanity vanity.
actually let me retract. this life is something if GOD is on your side
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife by ovieigho(m): 9:40pm
Evaberry:You wrote all these just to prove what point?
Where is your sympathy?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife by Daeylar(f): 9:40pm
bettercreature:
You are not the one to tell anyone at all how many kids they should have,
As long as they can take good care of their kids, it's none of your business
You are not the one taking care of them
It's not your money they are spending
7 Likes
Why You Should not get eye drops without prescription / Six Pack Care (rock Gym) / A NURSE Version Of The Hippocratic Oath........nightingale Pledge
Viewing this topic: maballack(m), Nerdychukz, itsene, select500, kunlevski003(m), directonpc(m), masks(m), shfizle(m), Goodyness(f), MurphyG1(m), NairalandSARS, debola27(f), erotji, nani4real, GoodinPurple(f), immex2(m), AideeSheks(m) and 50 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14