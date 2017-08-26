Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife (13278 Views)

A dad-of-five battling aggressive bowel cancer has told of his heartbreak after losing his wife to the same illness. Devastated friends of Omena Ubiaro fear his young boys could lose both their parents within weeks of one another. Omena, 38, had been battling Stage 4 bowel cancer for two years when wife Makeda was diagnosed with the disease last August.



UK Based Nigerian Man Suffering From Cancer Cries For Help After Losing Wife To Same Sickness. Photos



Makeda, also 38, underwent emergency surgery but could not be saved by doctors and died on July 29.



Her death during Omena’s battle with cancer has sparked fears for the couple’s five sons, aged from seven to 19, as friends launched a fundraising page to support the family.



As part of the appeal, Omena said the death of his beloved wife and ongoing fight against cancer is the “toughest thing” he has ever dealt with.



So far, more than £8,000 has been raised.







In an emotional video filmed from a hospice in Wolverhampton, where Omena is receiving round-the-clock care, the grieving dad appears gaunt as he is hooked up to machines from his bed.



Omena said: “I just want to say thank you so much to everybody that has been supporting myself and my family. “Recently, myself and my five boys we’ve just lost my wife, they’ve lost a mother and I’ve also lost a best friend as well.



“It’s been difficult for the boys, it’s been difficult for myself. “I cannot lie it has been the most toughest thing that a husband and a father’s ever had to face or deal with but it’s only been easier with support and help from friends.”







Omena has openly discussed his battle with bowel cancer through a series of YouTube videos in which he said he believed his faith would help him overcome the disease.



Makeda was admitted to hospital for colostomy surgery but her cancer spread and she died on July 29.



Her funeral is due to take place next month with money generated from a Gofundme page expected to help cover costs. http://somtoo.co/news/uk-based-nigerian-man-suffering-from-cancer-cries-for-help-after-losing-wife-to-same-sickness-photos/



https://www.gofundme.com/support-omena-ubiaro-and-family Go fund me page:

But wait oohhh nigger, why you go go born 5 boys...?



You just come put people for suffering.



It's funny how Nigerians still play bet on their kids, thinking at least one go make am...



2 is good, 3 kids are plenty already.



How did both of them come down with it?? Is bowel cancer contagious?How did both of them come down with it?? 7 Likes

May God grant u quick recovery 8 Likes 1 Share





You are uk based yet you want Nigerians based in Nigeria To Help you



people that can't feed thrice daily.





pls stick to begging over there.



you are even lucky that you are based in the uk, at least you can get proper treatment, if you were living in Nigeria sorry would have been your name.



Some hospitals turn off oxygen and turn on the fan for their patients



You are uk based yet you want Nigerians based in Nigeria To Help you

people that can't feed thrice daily.

pls stick to begging over there.

you are even lucky that you are based in the uk, at least you can get proper treatment, if you were living in Nigeria sorry would have been your name.

Some hospitals turn off oxygen and turn on the fan for their patients

Nigerians need to help themselves before they can help anyone else. the only thing u will get is sympathy. how does one get bowel cancer tho?

Sorry

Nutase:

Is bowel cancer contagious?

How did both of them come down with it??

Same exposure to the trigger. Same exposure to the trigger. 14 Likes

That man is not telling us the truth

Na wa o. God please intervene. 1 Like

This is really saddening 3 Likes

God save us from cancer. you'll overcome it in sha Allah 3 Likes

So sad

Lord is ur strength bro





I advise everyone to go natural and avoid packaged foods... Cancer is real 3 Likes 1 Share

Nutase:

Is bowel cancer contagious?

How did both of them come down with it??

If you know the truth about cancers that they hide from you will know there is a chance that could occur If you know the truth about cancers that they hide from you will know there is a chance that could occur 1 Like 1 Share

Evaberry:

....



You are uk based yet you want Nigerians based in Nigeria To Help you



people that can't feed thrice daily.





pls stick to begging over there.



Nigerians need to help themselves before they can help anyone else. the only thing u will get is sympathy. how does one get bowel cancer tho?

if you don't have anything sensible to say at-least keep quiet

Health is wealth

CROWNWEALTH019:

That man is not telling us the truth what are u insinuating, bro.? Mind urself what are u insinuating, bro.? Mind urself 2 Likes

CROWNWEALTH019:

That man is not telling us the truth

so you tell us nah so you tell us nah 2 Likes

ArcFresky:

But wait oohhh nigger, why you go go born 5 boys...?



You just come put people for suffering.



It's funny how Nigerians still play bet on their kids, thinking at least one go make am...



2 is good, 3 kids are plenty already.

to whom a brain is given sense is required to whom a brain is given sense is required 17 Likes

I wonder what he is doing with 5 children,dont really know when people will realise too many children is a liability

ArcFresky:

But wait oohhh nigger, why you go go born 5 boys...?



You just come put people for suffering.



It's funny how Nigerians still play bet on their kids, thinking at least one go make am...



2 is good, 3 kids are plenty already.

You are a fooooool....

U couldn't think of anything nicer to say?.

Monkey. You are a fooooool....U couldn't think of anything nicer to say?.Monkey. 13 Likes

Nutase:

Is bowel cancer contagious?

How did both of them come down with it??

Nah..not contagious .



Pahaps, coincidence or both shared some risk factors such as inflammatory bowel disease, cigarette use, chronic alcohol abuse, colonic polyps , positive family history, dietary factor ( diets not rich in vegetables and fruits) Nah..not contagious .Pahaps, coincidence or both shared some risk factors such as inflammatory bowel disease, cigarette use, chronic alcohol abuse, colonic polyps , positive family history, dietary factor ( diets not rich in vegetables and fruits) 5 Likes

kwajahafiz:





You are a fooooool....

U couldn't think of anything nicer to say?.

Monkey. Shut up he is right! people should stop having many children it's nonsense

You won't be able to save and won't achieve anything tangible,they would suck you dry and might not even help you when they are successfull Shut up he is right! people should stop having many children it's nonsenseYou won't be able to save and won't achieve anything tangible,they would suck you dry and might not even help you when they are successfull 2 Likes

May God heal you in Jesus name.







Click like if you want him to be healed. 1 Like

lawd ave mercy. this life is nothing. vanity vanity.



actually let me retract. this life is something if GOD is on your side

Evaberry:

....



You are uk based yet you want Nigerians based in Nigeria To Help you



people that can't feed thrice daily.





pls stick to begging over there.



you are even lucky that you are based in the uk, at least you can get proper treatment, if you were living in Nigeria sorry would have been your name.



Some hospitals turn off oxygen and turn on the fan for their patients



Nigerians need to help themselves before they can help anyone else. the only thing u will get is sympathy. how does one get bowel cancer tho? You wrote all these just to prove what point?

Where is your sympathy? You wrote all these just to prove what point?Where is your sympathy? 6 Likes 1 Share