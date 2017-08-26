₦airaland Forum

A dad-of-five battling aggressive bowel cancer has told of his heartbreak after losing his wife to the same illness. Devastated friends of Omena Ubiaro fear his young boys could lose both their parents within weeks of one another. Omena, 38, had been battling Stage 4 bowel cancer for two years when wife Makeda was diagnosed with the disease last August.

Makeda, also 38, underwent emergency surgery but could not be saved by doctors and died on July 29.

Her death during Omena’s battle with cancer has sparked fears for the couple’s five sons, aged from seven to 19, as friends launched a fundraising page to support the family.

As part of the appeal, Omena said the death of his beloved wife and ongoing fight against cancer is the “toughest thing” he has ever dealt with.

So far, more than £8,000 has been raised.



In an emotional video filmed from a hospice in Wolverhampton, where Omena is receiving round-the-clock care, the grieving dad appears gaunt as he is hooked up to machines from his bed.

Omena said: “I just want to say thank you so much to everybody that has been supporting myself and my family. “Recently, myself and my five boys we’ve just lost my wife, they’ve lost a mother and I’ve also lost a best friend as well.

“It’s been difficult for the boys, it’s been difficult for myself. “I cannot lie it has been the most toughest thing that a husband and a father’s ever had to face or deal with but it’s only been easier with support and help from friends.”



Omena has openly discussed his battle with bowel cancer through a series of YouTube videos in which he said he believed his faith would help him overcome the disease.

Makeda was admitted to hospital for colostomy surgery but her cancer spread and she died on July 29.

Her funeral is due to take place next month with money generated from a Gofundme page expected to help cover costs.
http://somtoo.co/news/uk-based-nigerian-man-suffering-from-cancer-cries-for-help-after-losing-wife-to-same-sickness-photos/

Go fund me page:
https://www.gofundme.com/support-omena-ubiaro-and-family
But wait oohhh nigger, why you go go born 5 boys...?

You just come put people for suffering.

It's funny how Nigerians still play bet on their kids, thinking at least one go make am...

2 is good, 3 kids are plenty already.
Is bowel cancer contagious? shocked
How did both of them come down with it??

May God grant u quick recovery

You are uk based yet you want Nigerians based in Nigeria To Help you

people that can't feed thrice daily.


pls stick to begging over there.

you are even lucky that you are based in the uk, at least you can get proper treatment, if you were living in Nigeria sorry would have been your name.

Some hospitals turn off oxygen and turn on the fan for their patients

Nigerians need to help themselves before they can help anyone else. the only thing u will get is sympathy. how does one get bowel cancer tho?

Nutase:
Is bowel cancer contagious? shocked
How did both of them come down with it??

Same exposure to the trigger.

That man is not telling us the truth
Na wa o. God please intervene.

This is really saddening

God save us from cancer. you'll overcome it in sha Allah

Lord is ur strength bro


I advise everyone to go natural and avoid packaged foods... Cancer is real

Nutase:
Is bowel cancer contagious? shocked
How did both of them come down with it??

If you know the truth about cancers that they hide from you will know there is a chance that could occur

Evaberry:
....

You are uk based yet you want Nigerians based in Nigeria To Help you

people that can't feed thrice daily.


pls stick to begging over there.

Nigerians need to help themselves before they can help anyone else. the only thing u will get is sympathy. how does one get bowel cancer tho?

if you don't have anything sensible to say at-least keep quiet

CROWNWEALTH019:
That man is not telling us the truth
what are u insinuating, bro.? Mind urself

CROWNWEALTH019:
That man is not telling us the truth

so you tell us nah undecided

ArcFresky:
But wait oohhh nigger, why you go go born 5 boys...?

You just come put people for suffering.

It's funny how Nigerians still play bet on their kids, thinking at least one go make am...

2 is good, 3 kids are plenty already.

to whom a brain is given sense is required undecided

I wonder what he is doing with 5 children,dont really know when people will realise too many children is a liability
ArcFresky:
But wait oohhh nigger, why you go go born 5 boys...?

You just come put people for suffering.

It's funny how Nigerians still play bet on their kids, thinking at least one go make am...

2 is good, 3 kids are plenty already.

You are a fooooool....
U couldn't think of anything nicer to say?.
Monkey.

Nutase:
Is bowel cancer contagious? shocked
How did both of them come down with it??

Nah..not contagious .

Pahaps, coincidence or both shared some risk factors such as inflammatory bowel disease, cigarette use, chronic alcohol abuse, colonic polyps , positive family history, dietary factor ( diets not rich in vegetables and fruits)

kwajahafiz:


You are a fooooool....
U couldn't think of anything nicer to say?.
Monkey.
Shut up he is right! people should stop having many children it's nonsense
You won't be able to save and won't achieve anything tangible,they would suck you dry and might not even help you when they are successfull

May God heal you in Jesus name.



Click like if you want him to be healed.

lawd ave mercy. this life is nothing. vanity vanity.

actually let me retract. this life is something if GOD is on your side
Evaberry:
....

You are uk based yet you want Nigerians based in Nigeria To Help you

people that can't feed thrice daily.


pls stick to begging over there.

you are even lucky that you are based in the uk, at least you can get proper treatment, if you were living in Nigeria sorry would have been your name.

Some hospitals turn off oxygen and turn on the fan for their patients

Nigerians need to help themselves before they can help anyone else. the only thing u will get is sympathy. how does one get bowel cancer tho?
You wrote all these just to prove what point?
Where is your sympathy?

bettercreature:
Shut up he is right! people should stop having many children it's nonsense
You won't be able to save and won't achieve anything tangible,they would suck you dry and might not even help you when they are successfull

You are not the one to tell anyone at all how many kids they should have,
As long as they can take good care of their kids, it's none of your business
You are not the one taking care of them
It's not your money they are spending

