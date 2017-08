Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Buhari Is Fit To Work" - Paul Arkwright, British High Commissioner (3256 Views)

Buhari is fit to work

Buhari is fit to work – Paul Arkwright

Paul Arkwright who is the British High Commissioner to Nigeria has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari hasn’t fully recovered from his illness but he is fit to carry on the responsibilities of his office.



The British envoy has stated this during an interview with Vanguard in Abuja, saying: “I had a privilege to meet President Buhari in the Villa. I was one of the small numbers of Ambassadors who were invited to witness the signing of treaties and MoUs between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



“What I can say is what I saw. I saw a President who was fit; he was fine; he was cheerful; he had a great sense of humour. It was great to see him.



“President Buhari greeted me very warmly and I shook his hand. Frankly, it was just brilliant and great to see him back to work in full capacity.”













When you are declared very fit, your enemies won't like such news.



Don't kill yourself for the good news of those you dislike or hate 2 Likes

Alway in tune with the north

Birds of the same feather 23 Likes 1 Share

Yah Salam will continue to strengthen you Sai Baba. 6 Likes





limeta:

Alway in tune with the north

Birds of the same feather

Stop hating sister. who Jah bless, no one curse. 16 Likes 1 Share

is Arkwright Buhari's doctor or his spokesman,what about femi adeshina words that Buhari might return to London next week to finish tour,even Buhari have not said whether his going back or staying 22 Likes 1 Share

one day a leader would arise and dismantle this evil British interest in Nigeria 10 Likes 1 Share

one day a leader would arise and dismantle this evil British interest in Nigeria 3 Likes 1 Share

Stupid sycophant 5 Likes

?? What's Wrongly with someone being fit for work my people??

limeta:

Alway in tune with the north Birds of the same feather Since you are an igbo girl.I have nothing to tell you... Igbo and hate Since you are an igbo girl.I have nothing to tell you... Igbo and hate 2 Likes

limeta:

Alway in tune with the north

Birds of the same feather



Mtcheeeeeeew Mtcheeeeeeew

, 2 Likes 1 Share

Stupid high commissioner, infact low commissioner. 3 Likes

Is he the one that certified him fit?





Or did the doctors disclose the so-called doctor-patient confidentiality to the high commissioner? A previledge they could not accord the citizens of nigeria? 4 Likes

limeta:

Alway in tune with the north

Birds of the same feather

Lamenter of the century. Una never start sef.



Lamenter of the century. Una never start sef. 3 Likes

Omeokachie:

Is he the one that satified him fit? Certified.



Instead of spending quality time by their study, wailers wail their life away on NL just for one purpose - senseless wailing. Certified.Instead of spending quality time by their study, wailers wail their life away on NL just for one purpose - senseless wailing. 1 Like

The title should Read, British health commission buhari certificate of physical fitness 3 Likes

PassingShot:



Lamenter of the century. Una never start sef.





There is a master tribe in Nigeria what you say about that There is a master tribe in Nigeria what you say about that 1 Like

Who asked them? British are the worst colonial masters in the history. They will suffer the karma when the time comes

limeta:

Alway in tune with the north

Birds of the same feather









Idiotic and pig of Biafra will not hear

limeta:

Alway in tune with the north

Birds of the same feather

he should have tell lie in order not to please north ,

IPods sef he should have tell lie in order not to please north ,IPods sef

evil brit-thieves that are running away from EU



but cannot afford to see Biafra rise



una try self



cuz the boko harem in charge is fit indeed



ndi ara!

He is fit to represent British interest 2 Likes

Jesusloveyou:

he should have tell lie in order not to please north ,

IPods sef





.

He should have tell lie

Which school you go He should have tell lieWhich school you go 2 Likes

Igbo Jews won't like this

Great fire

And so we wish to dash London Buhari to serve them in any official capacity they deemed fit after all he have spent almost all of his 2 years since he ascend power there.What age was David Cameron when he became British PM again? 1 Like

Paperwhite:

And so we wish to dash London Buhari to serve them in any official capacity they deemed fit after all he have spent almost all of his 2 years since he ascend power there.What age was David Cameron when he became British PM again?











Cc lalasticlala