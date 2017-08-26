₦airaland Forum

What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by OrdercityWeb: 3:28pm
Yeah we all do these things but no one ever admits he/she does them.
So what are those things we all do but no one has ever admitted doing them. These are some i could think of:


1) Farting in a crowded place and pretending someone else did it.

2) Seeing a random person and imagining spending the rest of your life with them.

3) Judging people on the basis of what they wear and look like. (Most people deny this but they do it subconsciously)

4) Overthinking conversations after saying goodbye.

5) You keep asking questions for the sake of continuing the conversation.

6) Peeing in the shower.

7) Farting loudly when no one is around.

cool Taking a look at a guy/lady you find attractive.

9) Watching PORN grin

10) We all speak against tribalism on Nairaland, yet we still like comments that support our tribe and insults another tongue

Add yours in the comments

Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by OrdercityWeb: 3:28pm
Disclaimer: Apologies everyone, i overlooked/forgot to drop the reference for the post as 20% is orginal content.
I have a culture of putting references on my posts (you can check my previous posts to confirm). Thanks!

NLFreak:


https://www.quora.com/What-are-things-everyone-does-but-no-one-admits-to-doing

https://www.quora.com/What-are-things-everyone-does-but-no-one-admits-to-doing/answer/Kanwal-Anuvind
Thanks.Never knew it was gonna reach front page.
No hard feelings.Wasn't paying attention.

Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by Rorachy(f): 3:48pm
Trying not to appear jealous in a relationship. Hahahahah.

Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by OrdercityWeb: 3:54pm
Rorachy:
Trying not to appear jealous in a relationship. Hahahahah.
Ikr especially with the ladies you guys have a thing with it. tongue
Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by BiafranBushBoy: 4:13pm
"They have not paid"
When someone asks you for money.

Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by Blackhawk01: 4:29pm
Guilty of all except no9 embarassed embarassed lipsrsealed

Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by Victornezzar: 4:33pm
Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by OrdercityWeb: 4:36pm
Blackhawk01:
Guilty of all except no9 embarassed embarassed lipsrsealed
Eye see grin grin
Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by herzern(m): 9:54pm
Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by lonelydora(m): 9:54pm
No one agrees to having money when someone begs for help

Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by roldee(m): 9:54pm
Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by Silentscreamer(f): 9:55pm
Hmmm.. guilty of just three things on ur list.
Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by benzems(m): 9:55pm
Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by TINALETC3(f): 9:55pm
grin guilty except 9
Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by Flashh: 9:55pm
These are more of "what girls do, that they don't admit".

Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by Divay22(f): 9:55pm
Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by NLFreak(m): 9:55pm
You could at least give credit

https://www.quora.com/What-are-things-everyone-does-but-no-one-admits-to-doing

https://www.quora.com/What-are-things-everyone-does-but-no-one-admits-to-doing/answer/Kanwal-Anuvind

Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by netbeans1(m): 9:55pm
Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 9:55pm
Lol, 90% of guys, 80% of girls are guilty of No. 9
Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by mostyg(m): 9:56pm
Ok


Putting your hand in the armpit and smelling the hand

Eating your nails

Making sound with the mouth while eating ( I hate this)

Quoting someone unnecessarily

Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by handsomebanana(m): 9:56pm
Last time I did six, I was still a kid.


Making sense sha

Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by FuckBuhari(m): 9:56pm
enjoying the odor of your own fart.

Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by sonnie10: 9:56pm
Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by favourmic(m): 9:56pm
How this make Front topic? Nairaland is something else
Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by Kenneth205(m): 9:56pm
Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by batista181(m): 9:57pm
cheesy I wonder the type of things that come up on FP this days I expected update on Owerri stuff not this dry news
Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by pezeji(m): 9:57pm
pretend to b man u fan cos i bet in their favor
Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by Equiano: 9:58pm
checking if #lala is viewing the post...
Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by Nattylad(m): 9:58pm
11.
Copying other people's answers on quora without referencing them

Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by godswillzeky(m): 9:58pm
Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by fk001: 9:58pm
I am a gentleman, I don't do most of the things you listed above





Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by mamaafrik(m): 9:58pm
Having to agree that in one way or another we've faiked once.

