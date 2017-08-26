Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? (10115 Views)

Top 15 Things We Used To Do In 80's/90's We Do No More / 10 Things We Hate Most About Being Nigerian (Pics). / The Things People Now Do Inside Swimming Pools (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



So what are those things we all do but no one has ever admitted doing them. These are some i could think of:





1) Farting in a crowded place and pretending someone else did it.



2) Seeing a random person and imagining spending the rest of your life with them.



3) Judging people on the basis of what they wear and look like. (Most people deny this but they do it subconsciously)



4) Overthinking conversations after saying goodbye.



5) You keep asking questions for the sake of continuing the conversation.



6) Peeing in the shower.



7) Farting loudly when no one is around.



Taking a look at a guy/lady you find attractive.



9) Watching PORN



10) We all speak against tribalism on Nairaland, yet we still like comments that support our tribe and insults another



Add yours in the comments Yeah we all do these things but no one ever admits he/she does them.So what are those things we all do but no one has ever admitted doing them. These are some i could think of:1) Farting in a crowded place and pretending someone else did it.2) Seeing a random person and imagining spending the rest of your life with them.3) Judging people on the basis of what they wear and look like. (Most people deny this but they do it subconsciously)4) Overthinking conversations after saying goodbye.5) You keep asking questions for the sake of continuing the conversation.6) Peeing in the shower.7) Farting loudly when no one is around.Taking a look at a guy/lady you find attractive.9) Watching PORN10) We all speak against tribalism on Nairaland, yet we still like comments that support our tribe and insults anotherAdd yours in the comments 87 Likes 8 Shares

Disclaimer: Apologies everyone, i overlooked/forgot to drop the reference for the post as 20% is orginal content.

I have a culture of putting references on my posts (you can check my previous posts to confirm). Thanks!



NLFreak:





https://www.quora.com/What-are-things-everyone-does-but-no-one-admits-to-doing



https://www.quora.com/What-are-things-everyone-does-but-no-one-admits-to-doing/answer/Kanwal-Anuvind Thanks.Never knew it was gonna reach front page.

No hard feelings.Wasn't paying attention. Thanks.Never knew it was gonna reach front page.No hard feelings.Wasn't paying attention. 5 Likes 1 Share

Trying not to appear jealous in a relationship. Hahahahah. 26 Likes

Rorachy:

Trying not to appear jealous in a relationship. Hahahahah. Ikr especially with the ladies you guys have a thing with it.

Ikr especially with the ladies you guys have a thing with it. 4 Likes

"They have not paid"

When someone asks you for money. 16 Likes 1 Share

Guilty of all except no9 2 Likes 1 Share

2

Blackhawk01:

Guilty of all except no9 Eye see Eye see

No one agrees to having money when someone begs for help 1 Like

.

Hmmm.. guilty of just three things on ur list.

guilty except 9 guilty except 9

These are more of "what girls do, that they don't admit". 15 Likes 4 Shares

..

You could at least give credit



https://www.quora.com/What-are-things-everyone-does-but-no-one-admits-to-doing



https://www.quora.com/What-are-things-everyone-does-but-no-one-admits-to-doing/answer/Kanwal-Anuvind 19 Likes 3 Shares

Lol, 90% of guys, 80% of girls are guilty of No. 9

Ok





Putting your hand in the armpit and smelling the hand



Eating your nails



Making sound with the mouth while eating ( I hate this)



Quoting someone unnecessarily 3 Likes 2 Shares

OrdercityWeb:

Yeah we all do these things but no one ever admits he/she does them.

So what are those things we all do but no one has ever admitted doing them. These are some i could think of:





1) Farting in a crowded place and pretending someone else did it.



2) Seeing a random person and imagining spending the rest of your life with them.



3) Judging people on the basis of what they wear and look like. (Most people deny this but they do it subconsciously)



4) Overthinking conversations after saying goodbye.



5) You keep asking questions for the sake of continuing the conversation.



6) Peeing in the shower.



7) Farting loudly when no one is around.



Taking a look at a guy/lady you find attractive.



9) Watching PORN



10) We all speak against tribalism on Nairaland, yet we still like comments that support our tribe and insults another



Add yours in the comments

Last time I did six, I was still a kid.





Making sense sha Last time I did six, I was still a kid.Making sense sha 1 Like 1 Share

enjoying the odor of your own fart. 16 Likes 1 Share

Ok

How this make Front topic? Nairaland is something else

I wonder the type of things that come up on FP this days I expected update on Owerri stuff not this dry news I wonder the type of things that come up on FP this days I expected update on Owerri stuff not this dry news

pretend to b man u fan cos i bet in their favor

checking if #lala is viewing the post...

OrdercityWeb:

Yeah we all do these things but no one ever admits he/she does them.

So what are those things we all do but no one has ever admitted doing them. These are some i could think of:





1) Farting in a crowded place and pretending someone else did it.



2) Seeing a random person and imagining spending the rest of your life with them.



3) Judging people on the basis of what they wear and look like. (Most people deny this but they do it subconsciously)



4) Overthinking conversations after saying goodbye.



5) You keep asking questions for the sake of continuing the conversation.



6) Peeing in the shower.



7) Farting loudly when no one is around.



Taking a look at a guy/lady you find attractive.



9) Watching PORN



10) We all speak against tribalism on Nairaland, yet we still like comments that support our tribe and insults another



Add yours in the comments 11.

Copying other people's answers on quora without referencing them 11.Copying other people's answers on quora without referencing them 12 Likes



SCHOOLBLOG Nice ohhh

I am a gentleman, I don't do most of the things you listed above











Like if we have something in common 2 Likes