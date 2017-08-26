₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by OrdercityWeb: 3:28pm
Yeah we all do these things but no one ever admits he/she does them.
So what are those things we all do but no one has ever admitted doing them. These are some i could think of:
1) Farting in a crowded place and pretending someone else did it.
2) Seeing a random person and imagining spending the rest of your life with them.
3) Judging people on the basis of what they wear and look like. (Most people deny this but they do it subconsciously)
4) Overthinking conversations after saying goodbye.
5) You keep asking questions for the sake of continuing the conversation.
6) Peeing in the shower.
7) Farting loudly when no one is around.
Taking a look at a guy/lady you find attractive.
9) Watching PORN
10) We all speak against tribalism on Nairaland, yet we still like comments that support our tribe and insults another
Add yours in the comments
|Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by OrdercityWeb: 3:28pm
Disclaimer: Apologies everyone, i overlooked/forgot to drop the reference for the post as 20% is orginal content.
I have a culture of putting references on my posts (you can check my previous posts to confirm). Thanks!
NLFreak:Thanks.Never knew it was gonna reach front page.
No hard feelings.Wasn't paying attention.
|Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by Rorachy(f): 3:48pm
Trying not to appear jealous in a relationship. Hahahahah.
|Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by OrdercityWeb: 3:54pm
Rorachy:Ikr especially with the ladies you guys have a thing with it.
|Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by BiafranBushBoy: 4:13pm
"They have not paid"
When someone asks you for money.
|Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by Blackhawk01: 4:29pm
Guilty of all except no9
|Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by Victornezzar: 4:33pm
2
|Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by OrdercityWeb: 4:36pm
Blackhawk01:Eye see
|Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by herzern(m): 9:54pm
|Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by lonelydora(m): 9:54pm
No one agrees to having money when someone begs for help
|Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by roldee(m): 9:54pm
.
|Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by Silentscreamer(f): 9:55pm
Hmmm.. guilty of just three things on ur list.
|Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by benzems(m): 9:55pm
|Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by TINALETC3(f): 9:55pm
guilty except 9
|Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by Flashh: 9:55pm
These are more of "what girls do, that they don't admit".
|Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by Divay22(f): 9:55pm
..
|Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by NLFreak(m): 9:55pm
https://www.quora.com/What-are-things-everyone-does-but-no-one-admits-to-doing
https://www.quora.com/What-are-things-everyone-does-but-no-one-admits-to-doing/answer/Kanwal-Anuvind
|Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by netbeans1(m): 9:55pm
|Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 9:55pm
Lol, 90% of guys, 80% of girls are guilty of No. 9
|Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by mostyg(m): 9:56pm
Ok
Putting your hand in the armpit and smelling the hand
Eating your nails
Making sound with the mouth while eating ( I hate this)
Quoting someone unnecessarily
|Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by handsomebanana(m): 9:56pm
OrdercityWeb:
Last time I did six, I was still a kid.
Making sense sha
|Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by FuckBuhari(m): 9:56pm
enjoying the odor of your own fart.
|Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by sonnie10: 9:56pm
Ok
|Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by favourmic(m): 9:56pm
How this make Front topic? Nairaland is something else
|Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by Kenneth205(m): 9:56pm
|Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by batista181(m): 9:57pm
I wonder the type of things that come up on FP this days I expected update on Owerri stuff not this dry news
|Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by pezeji(m): 9:57pm
pretend to b man u fan cos i bet in their favor
|Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by Equiano: 9:58pm
checking if #lala is viewing the post...
|Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by Nattylad(m): 9:58pm
OrdercityWeb:11.
Copying other people's answers on quora without referencing them
|Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by godswillzeky(m): 9:58pm
Nice ohhh
SCHOOLBLOG
|Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by fk001: 9:58pm
I am a gentleman, I don't do most of the things you listed above
Like if we have something in common
|Re: What Are The Things We All Do But Do Not Admit Doing Them? by mamaafrik(m): 9:58pm
Having to agree that in one way or another we've faiked once.
