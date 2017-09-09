₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (2 - 0) - Live by cr7rooney10(m): 3:00pm
Ar 2 bn 3
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (2 - 0) - Live by Alphasoar(m): 3:01pm
Match don start na!
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (2 - 0) - Live by Alphasoar(m): 3:01pm
Where OP dey watch ya own match na, U are always 20 minutes late
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (2 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 3:07pm
Fluke goal
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (2 - 0) - Live by Dextology: 3:07pm
Welbeck goal
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (2 - 0) - Live by Amaechi5(m): 3:07pm
For sure Arsenal go win this one
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (2 - 0) - Live by fabulousfortune(m): 3:08pm
aieromon:eya sorry ehn
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (2 - 0) - Live by zeusdgrt(m): 3:08pm
Yeye unserious club called arsenal
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (2 - 0) - Live by mukina2: 3:08pm
GOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLL
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (2 - 0) - Live by Celestyn8213: 3:09pm
may the best team win
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (2 - 0) - Live by Greenbullet(m): 3:09pm
Kolasinac na beast
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (2 - 0) - Live by mukina2: 3:09pm
[quote author=aieromon post=60288738]Fluke goal [/quote
goan disqualify am na
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (2 - 0) - Live by ekensi01(m): 3:11pm
Arsenal go use Bou learn game today.
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (2 - 0) - Live by Justbegin1: 3:12pm
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (2 - 0) - Live by dotcomnamename: 3:12pm
mukina2:
I am back from holiday in 9ja, I don miss you tire, where have you been na?
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (2 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 3:12pm
mukina2:
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (2 - 0) - Live by Alphasoar(m): 3:14pm
Na small small club they go they win
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (2 - 0) - Live by Viking007(m): 3:15pm
Two useless teams.
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (2 - 0) - Live by greenstar: 3:17pm
Looserpool fans be like
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (2 - 0) - Live by damoneymag(m): 3:21pm
arsenal don catch awoof club now.. nah to begin use them shine..
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (2 - 0) - Live by Crownadex(m): 3:23pm
Arsenal team self they're unpredictable
I just take God beg una
tho I'm not an arsenal fan but Arsenal must win this match
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (2 - 0) - Live by IYANGBALI: 3:23pm
Celestyn8213:the best team na Bournemouth nau
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (2 - 0) - Live by collinometricx: 3:25pm
we are winning this
#COYG
optional1
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (2 - 0) - Live by IYANGBALI: 3:26pm
mukina2:na small small club una dey like to rapeeee mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (2 - 0) - Live by edwife(f): 3:26pm
mukina2:
So?
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (2 - 0) - Live by Charles4075(m): 3:26pm
Liverpool fans in my area watching Arsenal and Chelsea match like....
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (2 - 0) - Live by JaffyJoe: 3:26pm
For Arsenal fans mind now, they are good again. Next week they will be on twitter screaming WengerOut
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (2 - 0) - Live by Kimcutie(m): 3:27pm
