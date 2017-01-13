₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by Edenoscar2(m): 2:19pm
openmine:
stop saying rubbish,even if it is 50/50 mane foot was like 5 feet of the ground,kung fu stlye kick to the goal keepers face,if that was not a red card i wonder what is
5 Likes
|Re: Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by Elexdallas(m): 2:19pm
mancityguy:
is a goooooooooaaaaaaaaaal
MANCITY BOK HARAMD LIVERPOOL
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by oshe11(m): 2:19pm
Chamberlain last match for Arsenal 4nil loss n he first Match for Liverpool na 4nil loss n someone is saying England no get VILLAGE PEOPLE?
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by Soso990240(m): 2:19pm
Chamberlin last game for Arsenal ended 4 0. His first game for Liverpool ended 4 0. His village people no gree.
6 Likes
|Re: Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by Robisky001: 2:20pm
LesbianBoy:Now tell me which matured man as you claim would want to add the prefix boy to his name Somebody should help me with that Ibu meme
|Re: Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by seunAccount: 2:20pm
WHY PREMIER LEAGUE COME WANT TURN TO SOMETHING UNPREDICTABLE?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by irenosen22(f): 2:21pm
Danelo:Eya pele
|Re: Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by Elexdallas(m): 2:21pm
shinayomi12:
MAN CITY RAPED LIVERPOOL
|Re: Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by Marvel1206: 2:21pm
Laugh wan kill me for hia... Karma no get joy atall
|Re: Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by robosky02(m): 2:21pm
leave this trophy for MAN UNITED
MOURINHO WINS THE LEAGUE EVERYWHERE HE GOES THE SRCOND SEASON
4 Likes
|Re: Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by Jumbus31(m): 2:21pm
Ox at le goon : 4-0 defeat. Joins Liverpool : 4-0 defeat
1 Like
|Re: Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by tgmservice: 2:21pm
lol liverpool don buy bad market in Chamberlain e don bring em arsenal bad luck thank God cfc no buy am
watch how Liverpool season will crumble
|Re: Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by aieromon(m): 2:21pm
Great save by Mignolet to deny Aguero
|Re: Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by Robisky001: 2:22pm
oshe11:That's what Liverpool and Arsenal have in common.... Sheer losers.
|Re: Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by Pidginwhisper: 2:22pm
Tnk God I no buy Chamberlain..Leicester for beat me 4 nothing today
Liverpool Board right now
4 Likes
|Re: Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by cstr1000: 2:22pm
Couldn't have happen to a nicer team.
I have never seen a more self-entitled, self-righteous team than liverpool. And their manager Jurgen Kloop talks like a drunkard. Must be the water in Liverpool.
They manage to buy a couple of average players including two ex-chelsea failures and somehow they think they discovered man's best kept secrets.
One thing the top 6 can all agree on is that liverpool must not win the premier league.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by Anoneism(m): 2:23pm
Chamberlain last game for Arsenal: Lost 0-4 at Liverpool. Chamberlain first game for Liverpool: Lost 4-0 at City
oh my dear Chelsea dodged a stray bullet tru tru.
1 Like
|Re: Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by Robisky001: 2:24pm
robosky02:No need of competing let's just handover the triumph to him.
|Re: Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by seunAccount: 2:24pm
oshe11:This one week me.
Madrid is also packing draws.
4 Likes
|Re: Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by AnthonioAlsaid(m): 2:24pm
na wa ooo......shey dem talk say dem sabi beat big team
na arsenal body dem for dey get power.... see city now...score one goal problem....
5 Likes
|Re: Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by TheMainMan: 2:24pm
Sheun001:... i never condemned Chelsea..
i even commended them... burnley can't stand a chance if they were complete
|Re: Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by Lalas247(f): 2:24pm
Why are my boyz doing this to me
See my ticket
5 Likes
|Re: Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by cstr1000: 2:25pm
Soso990240:Imagine the slowpoke saying ''chelsea stood no chance in buying him''.
Such Insult.
He is not good enough for the Chelsea bench.
|Re: Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by Coldfeets: 2:25pm
Why klop no wan play oxlade chamberlain for dis game na?
Why im go buy am if im already no say im no go dey play am?
Ha ha ha ha ha...
Moral of the story: The grass is always greener on the other side!
|Re: Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by psalmistkakah(m): 2:25pm
Chamberlain the player with most conceived goals from two different clubs back to back.. Up bluess
1 Like
|Re: Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by Pidginwhisper: 2:25pm
Mukina2 right now
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by Twizzy30(m): 2:25pm
Punctual:I think we will win, what we jus have to do is don't let them score first, or else its gonna be tough.
|Re: Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by greenstar: 2:25pm
5!!!!!!!!!!
Arsenal fans right now
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by Dextology: 2:26pm
Goaaaalll
1 Like
|Re: Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by irenosen22(f): 2:26pm
5 0
|Re: Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by LesbianBoy(m): 2:26pm
Goaaaaaaaaaaal
Saneeeeeeeeeee
|Re: Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by chris4gold(m): 2:26pm
5-00000000000000000000000
