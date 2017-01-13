Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 (14120 Views)

openmine:



sorry bro U also lack knowledge of how d round leather game is been played....both were brave unfortunately, one came out worse off....its common sense for mane to go for the ball....unfortunately d rule of d fame was against mane....dats why I said a red was to harsh....a yellow and a warning wud have been beta...why is dere so much emotion wen U guys watch dese matches...haba

stop saying rubbish,even if it is 50/50 mane foot was like 5 feet of the ground,kung fu stlye kick to the goal keepers face,if that was not a red card i wonder what is stop saying rubbish,even if it is 50/50 mane foot was like 5 feet of the ground,kung fu stlye kick to the goal keepers face,if that was not a red card i wonder what is 5 Likes

mancityguy:

MANCITY BOK HARAMD LIVERPOOL is a goooooooooaaaaaaaaaalMANCITY BOK HARAMD LIVERPOOL 2 Likes 1 Share

Chamberlain last match for Arsenal 4nil loss n he first Match for Liverpool na 4nil loss n someone is saying England no get VILLAGE PEOPLE? 19 Likes 2 Shares

Chamberlin last game for Arsenal ended 4 0. His first game for Liverpool ended 4 0. His village people no gree. 6 Likes

LesbianBoy:





If I slap you! You and who be teenager... Now tell me which matured man as you claim would want to add the prefix boy to his name Somebody should help me with that Ibu meme Now tell me which matured man as you claim would want to add the prefix boy to his nameSomebody should help me with that Ibu meme

WHY PREMIER LEAGUE COME WANT TURN TO SOMETHING UNPREDICTABLE? 2 Likes 1 Share

Danelo:

Menn! I feel like the ground should swallow me right about now Eya pele Eya pele

shinayomi12:

Manchester City 4 v 0 Liverpool

L. Sane

MAN CITY RAPED LIVERPOOL MAN CITY RAPED LIVERPOOL

MOURINHO WINS THE LEAGUE EVERYWHERE HE GOES THE SRCOND SEASON



leave this trophy for MAN UNITEDMOURINHO WINS THE LEAGUE EVERYWHERE HE GOES THE SRCOND SEASON 4 Likes

Ox at le goon : 4-0 defeat. Joins Liverpool : 4-0 defeat 1 Like

lol liverpool don buy bad market in Chamberlain e don bring em arsenal bad luck thank God cfc no buy am

watch how Liverpool season will crumble

Great save by Mignolet to deny Aguero

oshe11:

Chamberlain last match for Arsenal 4nil loss n he first Match for Liverpool na 4nil loss n someone is saying England no get VILLAGE PEOPLE? That's what Liverpool and Arsenal have in common.... Sheer losers. That's what Liverpool and Arsenal have in common.... Sheer losers.







Liverpool Board right now Tnk God I no buy Chamberlain..Leicester for beat me 4 nothing todayLiverpool Board right now 4 Likes

Couldn't have happen to a nicer team.

I have never seen a more self-entitled, self-righteous team than liverpool. And their manager Jurgen Kloop talks like a drunkard. Must be the water in Liverpool.

They manage to buy a couple of average players including two ex-chelsea failures and somehow they think they discovered man's best kept secrets.

One thing the top 6 can all agree on is that liverpool must not win the premier league. 6 Likes 1 Share

Chamberlain last game for Arsenal: Lost 0-4 at Liverpool. Chamberlain first game for Liverpool: Lost 4-0 at City



oh my dear Chelsea dodged a stray bullet tru tru. 1 Like

robosky02:

MOURINHO WINS THE LEAGUE EVERYWHERE HE GOES THE SRCOND SEASON



No need of competing let's just handover the triumph to him. No need of competing let's just handover the triumph to him.

oshe11:

Chamberlain last match for Arsenal 4nil loss n he first Match for Liverpool na 4nil loss n someone is saying England no get VILLAGE PEOPLE? This one week me.





na arsenal body dem for dey get power.... see city now...score one goal problem.... na wa ooo......shey dem talk say dem sabi beat big teamna arsenal body dem for dey get power.... see city now...score one goal problem.... 5 Likes

I'm sure you were part of those condemning Chelsea when they lost to Burnley with two red cards ... i never condemned Chelsea..

i even commended them... burnley can't stand a chance if they were complete ... i never condemned Chelsea..i even commended them... burnley can't stand a chance if they were complete



See my ticket



Why are my boyz doing this to meSee my ticket 5 Likes

Soso990240:

Chamberlin last game for Arsenal ended 4 0. His first game for Liverpool ended 4 0. His village people no gree. Imagine the slowpoke saying ''chelsea stood no chance in buying him''.

Such Insult.

He is not good enough for the Chelsea bench. Imagine the slowpoke saying ''chelsea stood no chance in buying him''.Such Insult.He is not good enough for the Chelsea bench.





Why im go buy am if im already no say im no go dey play am?





Moral of the story: The grass is always greener on the other side! Why klop no wan play oxlade chamberlain for dis game na?Why im go buy am if im already no say im no go dey play am?Ha ha ha ha ha...Moral of the story: The grass is always greener on the other side!

Chamberlain the player with most conceived goals from two different clubs back to back.. Up bluess 1 Like

Mukina2 right now 2 Likes

I'm also a blue fan,



how do u cee our today's game against leicester I think we will win, what we jus have to do is don't let them score first, or else its gonna be tough. I think we will win, what we jus have to do is don't let them score first, or else its gonna be tough.

5!!!!!!!!!!

Arsenal fans right now 26 Likes 2 Shares

Goaaaalll 1 Like

5 0

Goaaaaaaaaaaal



Saneeeeeeeeeee