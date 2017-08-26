₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|US Lawyers File Suit Against Buratai, Obiano For Extra-Judicial Killing Of Igbos by kp3tech(m): 9:21pm On Aug 26
Lawyer from United States law firm, Fein & DelValle PLLC, have filed a suit against Major-General TY Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff; Mr. Willie Obiano, governor of Anambra State; Mr. Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia State governor and 13 others in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.
http://saharareporters.com/2017/08/26/us-lawyers-file-suit-against-buratai-gov-obiano-extra-judicial-killing-torture-people
|Re: US Lawyers File Suit Against Buratai, Obiano For Extra-Judicial Killing Of Igbos by MrPdtech: 9:28pm On Aug 26
Lmao.. This is getting serious, They are about to come at him like a motherfvcker..
|Re: US Lawyers File Suit Against Buratai, Obiano For Extra-Judicial Killing Of Igbos by Kazim88: 9:33pm On Aug 26
front page... lalasticlala
|Re: US Lawyers File Suit Against Buratai, Obiano For Extra-Judicial Killing Of Igbos by NaijaMutant(f): 9:35pm On Aug 26
ok
|Re: US Lawyers File Suit Against Buratai, Obiano For Extra-Judicial Killing Of Igbos by tigeress2011: 10:56pm On Aug 26
I pity Obiano. If the judge rules that he is guilty which is likely as these powerful attorneys will not take up on this case if they were not sure of victory, he will be made to pay both punitive(sentence) and compensatory damages. The latter he can never escape as his house and investments in Texas worth over $500 million will be confiscated and sold by the state, the proceeds used to pay damages to IPOB, state taxes and legal fees. He will not escape this...he may escape the sentence by not visiting US again like Atiku Abubakar but will never escape the compensatory damages. Also his permanent resident card will be revoked.
|Re: US Lawyers File Suit Against Buratai, Obiano For Extra-Judicial Killing Of Igbos by zenmaster: 11:03pm On Aug 26
Cc omenka, omenkalives, oladeebo, alcatraz005, markfemi2
|Re: US Lawyers File Suit Against Buratai, Obiano For Extra-Judicial Killing Of Igbos by Nigerdeltaboi(m): 11:04pm On Aug 26
bunch of clowns US lawyers my boot
|Re: US Lawyers File Suit Against Buratai, Obiano For Extra-Judicial Killing Of Igbos by Balkan(m): 11:05pm On Aug 26
Mod, Aka ekpuchi anyanwu. if you like delete the entire thread.
judgement day is here. Freedom for Biafra.
long live Nnamdi kanu
long live Biafra.
Victoria Asata
|Re: US Lawyers File Suit Against Buratai, Obiano For Extra-Judicial Killing Of Igbos by mazimee(m): 11:20pm On Aug 26
tigeress2011:
If you know how this thing they sweet me ehn?
The same Obiano the people went against all odds and propaganda to vote turned around and stabbed us in the back. I will love him to pay the biggest prise than the rest of of the blood suckers.
Nothing irritates me like the enemy within, I can forgive the enermy outside but not the one within.
|Re: US Lawyers File Suit Against Buratai, Obiano For Extra-Judicial Killing Of Igbos by Throwback: 11:20pm On Aug 26
Some people live a delusional life.
So some US lawyers will present the quit notice given by Northerners who the igbos have termed parasites holding them down in the country, as an attempted genocide, but all the videos of Kanu who has provoked the current unrest in the country, will suddenly be wiped off the internet?
I never knew the Kaduna declaration really hurt Igbo pride this much, as the tables were turned on their heads overnight, and they became unity beggars who refused to return to their region of misery they had fled in their millions.
When will all this delusions and deception and propaganda from IPOB stop?
Will US come into Nigeria to enforce any court ruling?
Or will Nigeria equally prosecute the US military generals in Nigeria for the atrocities committed by US personnel in the MiddleEast?
Will Nigeria go into the US to enforce any court ruling granted in Kano or Lagos or Abuja, against the US military?
IPOB should stop selling a pipe dream to their zombie members, and worry more about the treason charges against their members in Nigerian court.
So IPOB wants to prosecute anonymously in the USA, but have criticized the Nigerian government for wanting to examine witnesses anonymously in the case in Nigeria against Nnamdi Kanu? Is it that the fears of the prosecution witnesses about the threat posed by IPOB terrorists in Nigeria if they give their evidence openly against the accused are irrelevant, but IPOB own fears are relevant in the USA?
Again, this is as delusional as the Jewish identity pursuit that only ended in a disgraceful rejection.
|Re: US Lawyers File Suit Against Buratai, Obiano For Extra-Judicial Killing Of Igbos by TheFreeOne: 11:21pm On Aug 26
What of the extrajudicial killings of Shiites
Some men are terrorists in military uniforms.
|Re: US Lawyers File Suit Against Buratai, Obiano For Extra-Judicial Killing Of Igbos by otitokoroleti: 11:29pm On Aug 26
The idiot political class that are maltreating the masses are not up to 5% of Nigerian population. there's a way to deal with these fools & terminate their existence on earth but the foolish ass licker will makes it difficult to be achieved.
arrrghhhh
|Re: US Lawyers File Suit Against Buratai, Obiano For Extra-Judicial Killing Of Igbos by otitokoroleti: 11:33pm On Aug 26
mazimee:No 1 Nigerian problem are the political class, they are found in every region of this country. we have them in North, South, East & West here.
|Re: US Lawyers File Suit Against Buratai, Obiano For Extra-Judicial Killing Of Igbos by SirJeffry(m): 11:33pm On Aug 26
If none of the defendants have ties with the United States, I guess they won't be affected much by the judgement.
In this regard, Obiano who may have some commitments in the States will be greatly affected.
When it comes to human rights, US no dey joke oo.
|Re: US Lawyers File Suit Against Buratai, Obiano For Extra-Judicial Killing Of Igbos by PUSH1(m): 11:42pm On Aug 26
Who die don die
All this one na non sense
|Re: US Lawyers File Suit Against Buratai, Obiano For Extra-Judicial Killing Of Igbos by tigeress2011: 11:59pm On Aug 26
Throwback:
|Re: US Lawyers File Suit Against Buratai, Obiano For Extra-Judicial Killing Of Igbos by Eastfield1: 12:02am
interesting
Seun
lalasticlala
|Re: US Lawyers File Suit Against Buratai, Obiano For Extra-Judicial Killing Of Igbos by Throwback: 12:03am
[quote author=tigeress2011 post=59858834][/quote]
Thanks for duplicating my message. It will enable more to see the content and sink into their hearts.
|Re: US Lawyers File Suit Against Buratai, Obiano For Extra-Judicial Killing Of Igbos by BlackAfrican: 12:53am
It would be a 9th wonder if this case is not struck out for lack of jurisdiction. Why didn't the mofo lawyers file their case in Nigeria? I smell stupidity everywhere.
|Re: US Lawyers File Suit Against Buratai, Obiano For Extra-Judicial Killing Of Igbos by Presidiotbuhari: 1:07am
Throwback:This is Omenka. The endengered specie from kwara cum Benue
|Re: US Lawyers File Suit Against Buratai, Obiano For Extra-Judicial Killing Of Igbos by QueenSekxy(f): 6:20am
seun please FP!! Lalasticlala mynd44..this needs to be in fp
|Re: US Lawyers File Suit Against Buratai, Obiano For Extra-Judicial Killing Of Igbos by IloveMoney: 7:40am
as he dey hot.
|Re: US Lawyers File Suit Against Buratai, Obiano For Extra-Judicial Killing Of Igbos by illitrate(m): 7:46am
They have not sued their generals that bomb Syrian civilians, Palestinians, iraqis, Yemenis, name it, Buratai stay in naija let them come get you.
|Re: US Lawyers File Suit Against Buratai, Obiano For Extra-Judicial Killing Of Igbos by doctokwus: 8:58am
Gradually,the heat is building.
On the social media,mainstream press,by activists and now internationally.
Not promptly arresting and prosecuting those Arewa youths and their influential sponsors was a fatal mistake by this goverment,after the nationwide rampage by Fulani herdsmen.
Now everything the Buhari goverment does would be viewed with suspicion because the man and the Hausa cabal he has surrounded himself with have not hidden their bigotry.
In these days of social media,this lawsuit and the continued agitation by IPOB with evidence of systematic discriminatory justice against sections of the country would soon focus the eyes of international activists on Nigeria with it's corresponding pressure on world powers to rein in the govt.
Buhari and those advising him on their path of bigotry just have no clue the damage they are causing.
|Re: US Lawyers File Suit Against Buratai, Obiano For Extra-Judicial Killing Of Igbos by Kazim88: 9:21am
TheFreeOne:
IMN have a strong case against the government but they lack strategy to push their case.
|Re: US Lawyers File Suit Against Buratai, Obiano For Extra-Judicial Killing Of Igbos by Almaiga: 9:33am
Trash, you ipobs should continue with your Pipe Dream. But I a sure you, Biafra will not happened in the next 10 years.
