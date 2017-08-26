Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / US Lawyers File Suit Against Buratai, Obiano For Extra-Judicial Killing Of Igbos (3860 Views)

Lawyer from United States law firm, Fein & DelValle PLLC, have filed a suit against Major-General TY Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff; Mr. Willie Obiano, governor of Anambra State; Mr. Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia State governor and 13 others in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.





The suit is a sequel to a trip the lawyers undertook to Enugu between 19 and 24 August, during which they said they were able to gather facts and conduct research to advance the Torture Victims Protection Act (TVPA) lawsuit filed before the US District Court on behalf of 10 anonymous plaintiffs. The suit is against 16 individuals alleged to have had a hand in extra-judicial killings and torture of Igbo people, Christians, and those with critical political viewpoints.



In the case, styled John Doe, et al v. Turkur Yusuf Buratai, et al (Civil Action No. 1:17-cv-0133), the plaintiffs are seeking compensatory and punitive damages to secure justice for the Igbo people, prevention of genocide, ethnic cleansing or extermination of Christians in Nigeria by radical Islamic Hausa-Fulani terrorists.



The lawyers stated that they are convinced that Nigeria is the most dangerous country in the world for Christians. According to them the sanctity of churches in Nigeria is routinely defiled through the killing of children, whose corpses are hidden between pews.



This, in addition to the country's membership of the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC), and the adoption of the Sharia code by 12 Northern states, they noted, constitutes a violation of Nigeria’s secular constitution.



They stated that the Christian Open Door Report of 2015 found that Boko Haram killed 11,000 Christians, destroyed 13,000 churches and 1,500 Christian schools, as well as internally displaced 2.6 million people, among who were 1.3 million Christians.



They equally recalled that on 11 July, a coalition of Northern groups ordered 11 million Igbo people residing in North to relocate to their home states by 1 October, something the lawyers alleged was endorsed by the Federal Government and state governments in the North.



"The Government of Nigeria and 19 Northern states have tacitly endorsed the threatened genocide of twice the number exterminated by the Nazis in the Holocaust," the lawyers alleged.



They noted that the federal and state governments in northern Nigeria refused to arrest those behind the chilling threat against the Igbo.



In the suit against the Chief of Army Staff and others, the lawyers said the US District Court issued an order granting the plaintiffs' motion to proceed anonymously because they reasonably feared lethal retaliation against themselves or families if their identities were revealed.



They argued that actions of the defendants in the suit amounted to crimes against humanity, which could be prosecuted in any jurisdiction in the world.

"Indeed, the Convention Against Torture mandates that signatory nations like the United States and Nigeria prosecute the crimes of torture or extrajudicial killings," the lawyers stated.



A total of 14 of the 16 individual defendants is Federal Government officials, while the other two are Messrs. Obiano and Ikpeazu, both governors of Anambra and Abia states. The Anambra State governor, they noted, has apologized for the killing of the plaintiffs perpetrated under his watch.



The defendants, the lawyers said, are yet to respond after 21 days of the service of the summons and complaint. They added that their chances of successful prosecution of the suit are bright.



"We are optimistic about our chances of victory at trial or earlier," they said.



The defendants are represented by a California-based Nigerian law firm, which said it has been contacted by the Federal Government but not by individual defendants.



Lmao.. This is getting serious, They are about to come at him like a motherfvcker.. 13 Likes

I pity Obiano. If the judge rules that he is guilty which is likely as these powerful attorneys will not take up on this case if they were not sure of victory, he will be made to pay both punitive(sentence) and compensatory damages. The latter he can never escape as his house and investments in Texas worth over $500 million will be confiscated and sold by the state, the proceeds used to pay damages to IPOB, state taxes and legal fees. He will not escape this...he may escape the sentence by not visiting US again like Atiku Abubakar but will never escape the compensatory damages. Also his permanent resident card will be revoked. 31 Likes 2 Shares

judgement day is here. Freedom for Biafra.



I pity Obiano. If the judge rules that he is guilty which is likely as these powerful attorneys will not take up on this case if they were not sure of victory, he will be made to pay both punitive(sentence) and compensatory damages. The latter he can never escape as his house and investments in Texas worth over $500 million will be confiscated and sold by the state, the proceeds used to pay damages to IPOB, state taxes and legal fees. He will not escape this...he may escape the sentence by not visiting US again like Atiku Abubakar but will never escape the compensatory damages. Also his permanent resident card will be revoked.

If you know how this thing they sweet me ehn?



The same Obiano the people went against all odds and propaganda to vote turned around and stabbed us in the back. I will love him to pay the biggest prise than the rest of of the blood suckers.



Nothing irritates me like the enemy within, I can forgive the enermy outside but not the one within. If you know how this thing they sweet me ehn?The same Obiano the people went against all odds and propaganda to vote turned around and stabbed us in the back. I will love him to pay the biggest prise than the rest of of the blood suckers.Nothing irritates me like the enemy within, I can forgive the enermy outside but not the one within. 24 Likes 2 Shares





So some US lawyers will present the quit notice given by Northerners who the igbos have termed parasites holding them down in the country, as an attempted genocide, but all the videos of Kanu who has provoked the current unrest in the country, will suddenly be wiped off the internet?



I never knew the Kaduna declaration really hurt Igbo pride this much, as the tables were turned on their heads overnight, and they became unity beggars who refused to return to their region of misery they had fled in their millions.



When will all this delusions and deception and propaganda from IPOB stop?



Will US come into Nigeria to enforce any court ruling?



Or will Nigeria equally prosecute the US military generals in Nigeria for the atrocities committed by US personnel in the MiddleEast?



Will Nigeria go into the US to enforce any court ruling granted in Kano or Lagos or Abuja, against the US military?



IPOB should stop selling a pipe dream to their zombie members, and worry more about the treason charges against their members in Nigerian court.







In the suit against the Chief of Army Staff and others, the lawyers said the US District Court issued an order granting the plaintiffs' motion to proceed anonymously because they reasonably feared lethal retaliation against themselves or families if their identities were revealed.

So IPOB wants to prosecute anonymously in the USA, but have criticized the Nigerian government for wanting to examine witnesses anonymously in the case in Nigeria against Nnamdi Kanu? Is it that the fears of the prosecution witnesses about the threat posed by IPOB terrorists in Nigeria if they give their evidence openly against the accused are irrelevant, but IPOB own fears are relevant in the USA?



Again, this is as delusional as the Jewish identity pursuit that only ended in a disgraceful rejection. Some people live a delusional life.So some US lawyers will present the quit notice given by Northerners who the igbos have termed parasites holding them down in the country, as an attempted genocide, but all the videos of Kanu who has provoked the current unrest in the country, will suddenly be wiped off the internet?I never knew the Kaduna declaration really hurt Igbo pride this much, as the tables were turned on their heads overnight, and they became unity beggars who refused to return to their region of misery they had fled in their millions.When will all this delusions and deception and propaganda from IPOB stop?Will US come into Nigeria to enforce any court ruling?Or will Nigeria equally prosecute the US military generals in Nigeria for the atrocities committed by US personnel in the MiddleEast?Will Nigeria go into the US to enforce any court ruling granted in Kano or Lagos or Abuja, against the US military?IPOB should stop selling a pipe dream to their zombie members, and worry more about the treason charges against their members in Nigerian court.So IPOB wants to prosecute anonymously in the USA, but have criticized the Nigerian government for wanting to examine witnesses anonymously in the case in Nigeria against Nnamdi Kanu? Is it that the fears of the prosecution witnesses about the threat posed by IPOB terrorists in Nigeria if they give their evidence openly against the accused are irrelevant, but IPOB own fears are relevant in the USA?Again, this is as delusional as the Jewish identity pursuit that only ended in a disgraceful rejection. 10 Likes





Some men are terrorists in military uniforms. What of the extrajudicial killings of ShiitesSome men are terrorists in military uniforms. 9 Likes

The idiot political class that are maltreating the masses are not up to 5% of Nigerian population. there's a way to deal with these fools & terminate their existence on earth but the foolish ass licker will makes it difficult to be achieved.



arrrghhhh 10 Likes 1 Share

If you know how this thing they sweet me ehn?



The same Obiano the people went against all odds and propaganda to vote turned around and stabbed us in the back. I will love him to pay the biggest prise than the rest of of the blood suckers.



Nothing irritates me like the enemy within, I can forgive the enermy outside but not the one within. No 1 Nigerian problem are the political class, they are found in every region of this country. we have them in North, South, East & West here. No 1 Nigerian problem are the political class, they are found in every region of this country. we have them in North, South, East & West here. 2 Likes

If none of the defendants have ties with the United States, I guess they won't be affected much by the judgement.



In this regard, Obiano who may have some commitments in the States will be greatly affected.



When it comes to human rights, US no dey joke oo. 13 Likes 1 Share

Some people live a delusional life.



So some US lawyers will present the quit notice given by Northerners who the igbos have termed parasites holding them down in the country, as an attempted genocide, but all the videos of Kanu who has provoked the current unrest in the country, will suddenly be wiped off the internet?



I never knew the Kaduna declaration really hurt Igbo pride this much, as the tables were turned on their heads overnight, and they became unity beggars who refused to return to their region of misery they had fled in their millions.



When will all this delusions and deception and propaganda from IPOB stop?



Will US come into Nigeria to enforce any court ruling?



Or will Nigeria equally prosecute the US military generals in Nigeria for the atrocities committed by US personnel in the MiddleEast?



Will Nigeria go into the US to enforce any court ruling granted in Kano or Lagos or Abuja, against the US military?



IPOB should stop selling a pipe dream to their zombie members, and worry more about the treason charges against their members in Nigerian court.









So IPOB wants to prosecute anonymously in the USA, but have criticized the Nigerian government for wanting to examine witnesses anonymously in the case in Nigeria against Nnamdi Kanu? Is it that the fears of the prosecution witnesses about the threat posed by IPOB terrorists in Nigeria if they give their evidence openly against the accused are irrelevant, but IPOB own fears are relevant in the USA?



Again, this is as delusional as the Jewish identity pursuit that only ended in a disgraceful rejection. 25 Likes 2 Shares

It would be a 9th wonder if this case is not struck out for lack of jurisdiction. Why didn't the mofo lawyers file their case in Nigeria? I smell stupidity everywhere. 2 Likes

Some people live a delusional life.



So some US lawyers will present the quit notice given by Northerners who the igbos have termed parasites holding them down in the country, as an attempted genocide, but all the videos of Kanu who has provoked the current unrest in the country, will suddenly be wiped off the internet?



I never knew the Kaduna declaration really hurt Igbo pride this much, as the tables were turned on their heads overnight, and they became unity beggars who refused to return to their region of misery they had fled in their millions.



When will all this delusions and deception and propaganda from IPOB stop?



Will US come into Nigeria to enforce any court ruling?



Or will Nigeria equally prosecute the US military generals in Nigeria for the atrocities committed by US personnel in the MiddleEast?



Will Nigeria go into the US to enforce any court ruling granted in Kano or Lagos or Abuja, against the US military?



IPOB should stop selling a pipe dream to their zombie members, and worry more about the treason charges against their members in Nigerian court.









So IPOB wants to prosecute anonymously in the USA, but have criticized the Nigerian government for wanting to examine witnesses anonymously in the case in Nigeria against Nnamdi Kanu? Is it that the fears of the prosecution witnesses about the threat posed by IPOB terrorists in Nigeria if they give their evidence openly against the accused are irrelevant, but IPOB own fears are relevant in the USA?



This is Omenka. The endengered specie from kwara cum Benue

seun please FP!! Lalasticlala mynd44..this needs to be in fp

as he dey hot.

They have not sued their generals that bomb Syrian civilians, Palestinians, iraqis, Yemenis, name it, Buratai stay in naija let them come get you. 2 Likes

Gradually,the heat is building.

On the social media,mainstream press,by activists and now internationally.

Not promptly arresting and prosecuting those Arewa youths and their influential sponsors was a fatal mistake by this goverment,after the nationwide rampage by Fulani herdsmen.

Now everything the Buhari goverment does would be viewed with suspicion because the man and the Hausa cabal he has surrounded himself with have not hidden their bigotry.

In these days of social media,this lawsuit and the continued agitation by IPOB with evidence of systematic discriminatory justice against sections of the country would soon focus the eyes of international activists on Nigeria with it's corresponding pressure on world powers to rein in the govt.

Buhari and those advising him on their path of bigotry just have no clue the damage they are causing. 5 Likes 1 Share

TheFreeOne:

What of the extrajudicial killings of Shiites



Some men are terrorists in military uniforms.

IMN have a strong case against the government but they lack strategy to push their case. IMN have a strong case against the government but they lack strategy to push their case. 2 Likes