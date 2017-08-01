₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Pot Belly Of Wickedness" - Okorocha & His Aide's Photo Got People Talking Onlin by jesusson22: 9:50pm On Aug 26
Governor Rochas Okorocha and security operatives visited the Eke Onunwa market where 3 people got killed and many injured today, and his pot belly alongside that of his Aide got people talking.
|Re: "Pot Belly Of Wickedness" - Okorocha & His Aide's Photo Got People Talking Onlin by jesusson22: 9:50pm On Aug 26
|Re: "Pot Belly Of Wickedness" - Okorocha & His Aide's Photo Got People Talking Onlin by soberdrunk(m): 9:54pm On Aug 26
Owelle the Great!! The next president of Nigeria 2023!!
Ps-If you must insult me, make sure you either type 'correct' English or type in your native language......
|Re: "Pot Belly Of Wickedness" - Okorocha & His Aide's Photo Got People Talking Onlin by SalamRushdie: 9:55pm On Aug 26
As matter of note I Try not to have any business dealings with anyone that has a very big pot belly , there is a reason why that tummy is that big and it's lack of control , gluttony and greed ..Experience has shown me such people are always quick to cheat others, very insensitive to the plight of others and very self centered which are all of the characteristics I can't stand
|Re: "Pot Belly Of Wickedness" - Okorocha & His Aide's Photo Got People Talking Onlin by rexchazy: 9:56pm On Aug 26
Flesh eater and blood suckers
|Re: "Pot Belly Of Wickedness" - Okorocha & His Aide's Photo Got People Talking Onlin by ColdSun: 10:02pm On Aug 26
He was just there laughing without a care in the world.
|Re: "Pot Belly Of Wickedness" - Okorocha & His Aide's Photo Got People Talking Onlin by Kamelot77(m): 10:14pm On Aug 26
dere six pack pass cr7 own
|Re: "Pot Belly Of Wickedness" - Okorocha & His Aide's Photo Got People Talking Onlin by able88(m): 11:19pm On Aug 26
I just wish I could rip open that tummy and harvest crimpsy notes
|Re: "Pot Belly Of Wickedness" - Okorocha & His Aide's Photo Got People Talking Onlin by mazimee(m): 11:28pm On Aug 26
soberdrunk:
I will type with both, one word
onye iberibe
The blood of the innocent boy whose life was cut short will continue to hunt Okorocha and the soldiers.
|Re: "Pot Belly Of Wickedness" - Okorocha & His Aide's Photo Got People Talking Onlin by mikeycharles(m): 2:32am
Nigerians wee not kill me @look at them, pot belly of wickedness
|Re: "Pot Belly Of Wickedness" - Okorocha & His Aide's Photo Got People Talking Onlin by Oladimejyy(m): 2:50am
For those of you abusing Okorosha,you're all stupid,yes! stupid...
Before you build your 2*2 shop you ought to ask if your shop would not disturb the state government but no they didnt ask and government is now trying to turn their state to mega city they were crying.It's not a must to sell in the city,take your goods to your village and sell it there
|Re: "Pot Belly Of Wickedness" - Okorocha & His Aide's Photo Got People Talking Onlin by krendo: 2:56am
Okorocha should resign
|Re: "Pot Belly Of Wickedness" - Okorocha & His Aide's Photo Got People Talking Onlin by blackaxe78: 4:41am
God bless Rochas Okorocha
The "ONLY" presidential candidate that could could come out of the south-east and get a northern support
|Re: "Pot Belly Of Wickedness" - Okorocha & His Aide's Photo Got People Talking Onlin by Nempi(m): 4:52am
soberdrunk:Aturu
|Re: "Pot Belly Of Wickedness" - Okorocha & His Aide's Photo Got People Talking Onlin by madenigga(m): 8:42am
Oladimejyy:This was how they complained about fashola.
Am happy Rochas an igbo man is the one doing it.
If not you would hear that he is doing it coz he is jealous of them.
|Re: "Pot Belly Of Wickedness" - Okorocha & His Aide's Photo Got People Talking Onlin by Jimmyokolo(m): 10:01am
Kamelot77:U wish
|Re: "Pot Belly Of Wickedness" - Okorocha & His Aide's Photo Got People Talking Onlin by thespokenword: 10:02am
God! Which kind Belle be this?
|Re: "Pot Belly Of Wickedness" - Okorocha & His Aide's Photo Got People Talking Onlin by ALAYORMII: 10:03am
Potbelly aiye
|Re: "Pot Belly Of Wickedness" - Okorocha & His Aide's Photo Got People Talking Onlin by sotall(m): 10:03am
OK
|Re: "Pot Belly Of Wickedness" - Okorocha & His Aide's Photo Got People Talking Onlin by Friedyokes: 10:03am
They will insult him ..but come next election when he is sharing quatre bag of garri they will hail him and vote him again ...and the cycle continues...hypocritical fvcks
|Re: "Pot Belly Of Wickedness" - Okorocha & His Aide's Photo Got People Talking Onlin by malakus(m): 10:03am
lol....our money
|Re: "Pot Belly Of Wickedness" - Okorocha & His Aide's Photo Got People Talking Onlin by danduj(m): 10:04am
|Re: "Pot Belly Of Wickedness" - Okorocha & His Aide's Photo Got People Talking Onlin by canalily(m): 10:04am
Okoroawusa this pix below is for you
|Re: "Pot Belly Of Wickedness" - Okorocha & His Aide's Photo Got People Talking Onlin by Tolourxkelv(m): 10:05am
Ewo ikun bi ole mun omi eran yo!
They are four months pregnant
|Re: "Pot Belly Of Wickedness" - Okorocha & His Aide's Photo Got People Talking Onlin by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:05am
His expression contradicts the happenings around him. SMH
|Re: "Pot Belly Of Wickedness" - Okorocha & His Aide's Photo Got People Talking Onlin by sathel(m): 10:06am
Choii. Scary
