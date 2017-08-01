Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Pot Belly Of Wickedness" - Okorocha & His Aide's Photo Got People Talking Onlin (2745 Views)

Governor Rochas Okorocha and security operatives visited the Eke Onunwa market where 3 people got killed and many injured today, and his pot belly alongside that of his Aide got people talking.



Governor Rochas Okorocha and security operatives visited the Eke Onunwa market where 3 people got killed and many injured today, and his pot belly alongside that of his Aide got people talking.





Owelle the Great!! The next president of Nigeria 2023!!

As matter of note I Try not to have any business dealings with anyone that has a very big pot belly , there is a reason why that tummy is that big and it's lack of control , gluttony and greed ..Experience has shown me such people are always quick to cheat others, very insensitive to the plight of others and very self centered which are all of the characteristics I can't stand

Flesh eater and blood suckers

He was just there laughing without a care in the world.

dere six pack pass cr7 own

I just wish I could rip open that tummy and harvest crimpsy notes

soberdrunk:

Owelle the Great!! The next president of Nigeria 2023!!



Ps-If you must insult me, make sure you either type 'correct' English or type in your native language......



I will type with both, one word

onye iberibe



I will type with both, one word

onye iberibe

The blood of the innocent boy whose life was cut short will continue to hunt Okorocha and the soldiers.

Nigerians wee not kill me @look at them, pot belly of wickedness



For those of you abusing Okorosha,you're all stupid,yes! stupid...Before you build your 2*2 shop you ought to ask if your shop would not disturb the state government but no they didnt ask and government is now trying to turn their state to mega city they were crying.It's not a must to sell in the city,take your goods to your village and sell it there

Okorocha should resign

God bless Rochas Okorocha





The "ONLY" presidential candidate that could could come out of the south-east and get a northern support

soberdrunk:

Owelle the Great!! The next president of Nigeria 2023!!



Ps-If you must insult me, make sure you either type 'correct' English or type in your native language...... Aturu Aturu

Oladimejyy:

For those of you abusing Okorosha,you're all stupid,yes! stupid...

Before you build your 2*2 shop you ought to ask if your shop would not disturb the state government but no they didnt ask and government is now trying to turn their state to mega city they were crying.It's not a must to sell in the city,take your goods to your village and sell it there This was how they complained about fashola.



Am happy Rochas an igbo man is the one doing it.

This was how they complained about fashola.Am happy Rochas an igbo man is the one doing it.If not you would hear that he is doing it coz he is jealous of them.

Kamelot77:

U wish

God! Which kind Belle be this?

Potbelly aiye

OK

They will insult him ..but come next election when he is sharing quatre bag of garri they will hail him and vote him again ...and the cycle continues...hypocritical fvcks

lol....our money





Okoroawusa this pix below is for you

Ewo ikun bi ole mun omi eran yo!

They are four months pregnant

His expression contradicts the happenings around him. SMH