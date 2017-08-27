I hope Spanish authorities don't deny them visa or our honorable minister of 'spended money' says the ministry is broke and cannot sponsor them.



It's laughable what Nigerian sports has been reduced to. The only shining star in our Athletics trains in the US. Denied Visas. Title winning teams not been paid their dues. Politicking and embezzlement at the various sports federation. Training facilities look like smelling brothels. No equipment. No money. No nothing.



Look at South Africa and the way they have invested in their sports. Their stadiums are filled every week for football matches. They were second at the recent IAAF Championships. They have well paid stars in virtually every sport. Van Niekirk amd Semenya - Athletics, lè Clos amd vandaburgh - Swimming Branden Grace - Golf, Amla, Deyn - Cricket etc.



With the investment in their grassroots football, they will soon take over Africa in that too.



I know there is virtually no hope for naija. The youths we are breeding are even more greedy and corrupt than the elders who are ruling.



To every athlete who despite the way Nigeria treats you, is still dedicated to their craft hoping the bring the country glory one day.



I celebrate you. 1 Like