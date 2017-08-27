₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria's D'tigress Beat Mali To Reach Afrobasket Final by FemiFemola: 10:49pm On Aug 26
Nigeria's female basketball team, D'Tigress have reached the final of the 2017 Afrobasket championship after defeating hosts Mali.
D'Tigress won the hard fought game 48-47 at the city arena in Bamako on Saturday.
Full post: http://www.concaholic.com/sports/nigerias-dtigress-beat-mali-to-reach-afrobasket-final/
|Re: Nigeria's D'tigress Beat Mali To Reach Afrobasket Final by Tolexander: 10:52pm On Aug 26
FemiFemola:Our ladies are trying!
Nigeria has now succeeded in securing one of the 2 tickets allotted to African zone for the next year world football tournament in Spain.
|Re: Nigeria's D'tigress Beat Mali To Reach Afrobasket Final by Kirgyakos(m): 10:56pm On Aug 26
Na wow! Cee as diz babes bin 1 kom 4**k up o!
Dem juz liv dose malian 1 kom equalize
anyway tank God der won at last...kudoz 2 dem...please goan bring dat kop 4 us jareh
|Re: Nigeria's D'tigress Beat Mali To Reach Afrobasket Final by colossus91(m): 11:42pm On Aug 26
niiiice
|Re: Nigeria's D'tigress Beat Mali To Reach Afrobasket Final by naptu2: 2:06am
Video highlights (check out Mfon Udoka's celebration at the end).
Nigeria 48 - 47 Mali.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fUKxLHf0zqs
|Re: Nigeria's D'tigress Beat Mali To Reach Afrobasket Final by Mynd44: 2:18am
naptu2:Mfom though
|Re: Nigeria's D'tigress Beat Mali To Reach Afrobasket Final by naptu2: 2:20am
Mynd44:
You mean Mfon.
|Re: Nigeria's D'tigress Beat Mali To Reach Afrobasket Final by Mynd44: 2:23am
naptu2:Autocorrect is playing with me
|Re: Nigeria's D'tigress Beat Mali To Reach Afrobasket Final by Narldon(f): 2:25am
Congratulations
|Re: Nigeria's D'tigress Beat Mali To Reach Afrobasket Final by japsyvic(m): 2:26am
sCongrats
|Re: Nigeria's D'tigress Beat Mali To Reach Afrobasket Final by abike12(f): 2:35am
Go girls!
|Re: Nigeria's D'tigress Beat Mali To Reach Afrobasket Final by Drabrah(m): 2:38am
Tolexander:
Question is, "will they be able 2 repeat d feat in Spain?"
It's a norm 4 any 9ja team 2 flop at int'l games. Not like I blame d players or d technical crew though, buh we all know wot goes.
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria's D'tigress Beat Mali To Reach Afrobasket Final by TINALETC3(f): 2:40am
|Re: Nigeria's D'tigress Beat Mali To Reach Afrobasket Final by dapyd1(m): 2:44am
I hope Spanish authorities don't deny them visa or our honorable minister of 'spended money' says the ministry is broke and cannot sponsor them.
It's laughable what Nigerian sports has been reduced to. The only shining star in our Athletics trains in the US. Denied Visas. Title winning teams not been paid their dues. Politicking and embezzlement at the various sports federation. Training facilities look like smelling brothels. No equipment. No money. No nothing.
Look at South Africa and the way they have invested in their sports. Their stadiums are filled every week for football matches. They were second at the recent IAAF Championships. They have well paid stars in virtually every sport. Van Niekirk amd Semenya - Athletics, lè Clos amd vandaburgh - Swimming Branden Grace - Golf, Amla, Deyn - Cricket etc.
With the investment in their grassroots football, they will soon take over Africa in that too.
I know there is virtually no hope for naija. The youths we are breeding are even more greedy and corrupt than the elders who are ruling.
To every athlete who despite the way Nigeria treats you, is still dedicated to their craft hoping the bring the country glory one day.
I celebrate you.
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria's D'tigress Beat Mali To Reach Afrobasket Final by naptu2: 2:47am
Nigeria vs Senegal (rematch) in the final today at 6 o'clock.
|Re: Nigeria's D'tigress Beat Mali To Reach Afrobasket Final by royalamour(m): 2:49am
Ok
|Re: Nigeria's D'tigress Beat Mali To Reach Afrobasket Final by PDPGuy: 2:50am
Evelyn Ahkator has to be in the team of the tournament. It's a shame that she fouled out at the beginning of the 4th quarter, or else the scoreline wouldn't have been that close.
|Re: Nigeria's D'tigress Beat Mali To Reach Afrobasket Final by slam7000(m): 2:54am
Tolexander:
What has women basketball got to do with world football tournament in Spain?
Btw, what kind of tournament is world football tournament??
