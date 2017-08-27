₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by slimmy2005(m): 12:27am
"Johnson Chrome was born Adekunle Johnson Omitiran on January 31, 1980, in the Oshodi slums of Lagos, Nigeria. His father, Gbadebo, was a travelling businessman from southwestern Nigeria.
Source: https://torontolife.com/city/crime/name-johnson-chrome-hes-citys-wanted-identity-thief/
|Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by Seguntimmy(m): 4:16am
His personal problem, but the International image of Nigeria keeps been tarnished everyday, why blurring the oyinbo's face in the 3rd pics?
|Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by ActionsShure: 9:03am
Its called come and buy
Craigslist.
Cashier check.
Mostly done by afonjas both in ibadan and lagos
|Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by slimmy2005(m): 11:40am
Lalasticlala, seun, obynoscopy
|Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by ochardbaby(m): 1:28pm
The whites are exploiting our natural resources
every single seconds. As much as I don't support this guys,am still waiting for details information about this
white fooling us everyday.
Tell us the history of the USA guy that robs our brothers of their hard earned money,over green card fraud.
Take your time to tell us more about the big thieve,the politicians,that have left out young men in search of same fun,same swags. The pure water seller with 450K$ in her account.
We need more information and mind you,you might be our next minister of informations.
Don't mean no disrespect though.
|Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by olamil34: 3:12pm
am oye operamini
|Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by signature2012(m): 6:34pm
Slimmy2005......Your thread don enter FP.
|Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by emmyw(m): 6:34pm
Hmmmmmm
|Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by VickyRotex(f): 6:34pm
This same Guy? Thought they caught him some months ago.
Watch all these tribalists invade this thread and insult each other. Instead of coming together to condemn the act, you'll see them tagging it to a certain tribe.
What's you guys problem?
Crime is Crime irrespective of whoever commits it!
|Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by enimooko: 6:35pm
2. Checkers Association of
1. Name
3. Nairaland
Corn do land oo
|Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by Built2last: 6:35pm
Oluwa
|Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by Bolustical: 6:35pm
On behalf of other well meaning Omoluabis, I donate him to those headwarmers who support criminals because he is their own.
The Canadian government should ruthlessly deal with him.
Quote me wrongly if you think I am referring to you.
|Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by Kemyisang: 6:35pm
Too bad
|Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by Arda1000(m): 6:35pm
afonja
|Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by Khutie: 6:35pm
•••na the parental combination dey shock me!
I must confess, na fresh boy!
|Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by soberdrunk(m): 6:36pm
|Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by Zeze06(m): 6:36pm
Dirty hustle...
|Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by skultrick(m): 6:36pm
na wao... dis people self
|Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by Piiko(m): 6:36pm
My Afonja people I hail o salutations
|Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by divinecode101: 6:36pm
A gonna boy ni sha
|Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by Kemyisang: 6:36pm
VickyRotex:
I thought so
|Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by seunmohmoh(f): 6:36pm
congrats
|Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by dapsoneh: 6:37pm
Oya now, make the war begin!
|Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by Keneking: 6:38pm
Adekunle from Oshodi Lagos sef
|Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by Dronedude(m): 6:38pm
If i say N, you say CAN, na you sabi...
|Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by johnson232: 6:38pm
Hmmm
|Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by CHANNELStv2020: 6:38pm
AFONJAS we hail thee
|Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by Bolustical: 6:38pm
Ok
|Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by OHIsIManuEL(m): 6:38pm
So he is Afonja, wonderful
|Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by lobinche101(m): 6:38pm
Scam is bad
|Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by JoshMedia(m): 6:39pm
Maybe I should say cool
Check my signature
|Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by VickyRotex(f): 6:39pm
Kemyisang:
Yea there was a video of him and some other guys circulating then. I know they said one of them was missing. But I thought The Adekunle guy was among the one's caught.
These guys just keep tarnishing our image.
