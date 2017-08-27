₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,867,583 members, 3,751,888 topics. Date: Sunday, 27 August 2017 at 07:55 PM

Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian (18523 Views)

Most Wanted Poacher In Yankari Arrested, Has Killed Countless Elephants / Akinade Tofunmi Atm Identity Thief / 'Most Wanted Job Scammer’ Arrested (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by slimmy2005(m): 12:27am
"Johnson Chrome was born Adekunle Johnson Omitiran on January 31, 1980, in the Oshodi slums of Lagos, Nigeria. His father, Gbadebo, was a travelling businessman from southwestern Nigeria.

When Chrome was a boy, Gbadebo left Chrome’s mother, a Fulani woman from Nigeria’s north, and at one point allegedly had as many as six wives. Gbadebo studied at the University of Exeter in the U.K. and later found his way to Toronto. Chrome’s mother was left to raise him and his brother and stepbrother, with the help of her father, who took the family in. Chrome didn’t respond to interview requests for this story, but sources in Nigeria say he spent much of his childhood on the streets, getting shooed away from the local markets by vendors, who didn’t want a poor kid hanging around. According to one childhood friend, he wasn’t a troublemaker and had no criminal record. He later attended Lagos State University, and in 2003, when he was 23, his father brought him to Toronto.

Chrome enrolled at York University, where he studied economics and lived modestly in a basement apartment near campus. Less than a year later, police believe, he entered the world of fraud. In January 2004, Canada customs intercepted a suspicious parcel destined for Chrome’s apartment.

The package had come from Nigeria, and it was heavy enough to qualify for inspection. Inside, officials discovered 36 envelopes addressed to various people in the U.S., each containing a counterfeit cheque for roughly $10,000. The intended recipients had placed ads online selling various items; fraudsters, posing as brokers, wrote letters explaining they wanted to buy the item, but their buyers had already written a cheque for more than the asking price.

Would the recipient be so kind as to deposit it and wire back the difference? In most instances of the scam, the intended target is skeptical and ignores the letter, but inevitably, some obey the enclosed instructions.

By the time the bank catches on and cancels the transaction, the account holder is on the hook and the scammer is in the wind, a few thousand dollars richer.

These kinds of frauds are so popular in Nigeria that they’re now known globally as 419 scams, which refers to the section of Nigeria’s criminal code pertaining to fraud. Police claim that Chrome’s job was to mail the letters from Canada, bypassing the suspicions of U.S. Postal Service officials."

Source: https://torontolife.com/city/crime/name-johnson-chrome-hes-citys-wanted-identity-thief/

1 Like

Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by Seguntimmy(m): 4:16am
His personal problem, but the International image of Nigeria keeps been tarnished everyday, why blurring the oyinbo's face in the 3rd pics?

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by ActionsShure: 9:03am
Its called come and buy
Craigslist.
Cashier check.
Mostly done by afonjas both in ibadan and lagos

56 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by slimmy2005(m): 11:40am
Lalasticlala, seun, obynoscopy
Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by ochardbaby(m): 1:28pm
The whites are exploiting our natural resources
every single seconds. As much as I don't support this guys,am still waiting for details information about this
white fooling us everyday.
Tell us the history of the USA guy that robs our brothers of their hard earned money,over green card fraud.

Take your time to tell us more about the big thieve,the politicians,that have left out young men in search of same fun,same swags. The pure water seller with 450K$ in her account.

We need more information and mind you,you might be our next minister of informations.

Don't mean no disrespect though.

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by olamil34: 3:12pm
am oye operamini
Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by signature2012(m): 6:34pm
Slimmy2005......Your thread don enter FP.
Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by emmyw(m): 6:34pm
Hmmmmmm
Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by VickyRotex(f): 6:34pm
This same Guy? Thought they caught him some months ago.

Watch all these tribalists invade this thread and insult each other. Instead of coming together to condemn the act, you'll see them tagging it to a certain tribe.


What's you guys problem?

Crime is Crime irrespective of whoever commits it!

5 Likes

Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by enimooko: 6:35pm
1. Name
2. Checkers Association of
3. Nairaland


Corn do land oo

22 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by Built2last: 6:35pm
Oluwa

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by Bolustical: 6:35pm
On behalf of other well meaning Omoluabis, I donate him to those headwarmers who support criminals because he is their own.

The Canadian government should ruthlessly deal with him.

Quote me wrongly if you think I am referring to you.

7 Likes

Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by Kemyisang: 6:35pm
Too bad
Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by Arda1000(m): 6:35pm
afonja

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by Khutie: 6:35pm
•••na the parental combination dey shock me! shocked
I must confess, na fresh boy!
Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by soberdrunk(m): 6:36pm
angry
Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by Zeze06(m): 6:36pm
Dirty hustle...
Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by skultrick(m): 6:36pm
na wao... dis people self

1 Like

Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by Piiko(m): 6:36pm
My Afonja people I hail o salutations

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by divinecode101: 6:36pm
A gonna boy ni sha
Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by Kemyisang: 6:36pm
VickyRotex:
This same Guy? Thought they caught him some months ago.

I thought so

1 Like

Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by seunmohmoh(f): 6:36pm
congrats
Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by dapsoneh: 6:37pm
Oya now, make the war begin!
Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by Keneking: 6:38pm
Adekunle from Oshodi Lagos sef

10 Likes

Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by Dronedude(m): 6:38pm
If i say N, you say CAN, na you sabi...

6 Likes

Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by johnson232: 6:38pm
Hmmm
Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by CHANNELStv2020: 6:38pm
AFONJAS we hail thee

14 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by Bolustical: 6:38pm
Ok
Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by OHIsIManuEL(m): 6:38pm
So he is Afonja, wonderful

16 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by lobinche101(m): 6:38pm
Scam is bad

1 Like

Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by JoshMedia(m): 6:39pm
Maybe I should say cool




Check my signature
Re: Johnson Chrome Adekunle: Toronto City Most Wanted Identity Thief, A Nigerian by VickyRotex(f): 6:39pm
Kemyisang:


I thought so

Yea there was a video of him and some other guys circulating then. I know they said one of them was missing. But I thought The Adekunle guy was among the one's caught.
These guys just keep tarnishing our image.

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Dambazau Begins Probe Of Interior Ministry From 1999 To Date / Arisekola Alao's Son Kidnapped In Lagos / Lagos State Legal Agency Orders Trial Of Exxonmobil Employee Accused Of Rape

Viewing this topic: Frings10, gafmod, wordup, Deivid10(m), RichyRoma, AccessME(m), AkukoFunfun, goodluckone(m), igbewins(m), joepentwo(m), Dondbuzor, yinchar(m), groovie(m), spiffyzaki, ItachiUchiha, oweniwe(m), DonBrutus(m), PinocchioDMZ, solomonsly11(m), Sylvaxxl1(m), passion247(f), AkangbeGold, geolabious(m), Elyxir, Donlittle(m), LegitBoy(m), evesdon4u, Redbishop(m), Sunrule3(m), prince157, kn23h(m), Guitarist76, enforce, shariff84, afroedo, Alphaboss1(m), Realsman405(m), bedspread, Vick4v(m), starkings, DaPuncline, Alcatraz005, donhuko, Omotofineo(f), Destiny4all, Rapmoney(m), dpreacher92, MSabir, amsad19(m), OKWUSIGO(m), DealFinder(m), Akinwills(m), soul2, EzekielBams(m), Finestme1, deanray, Jerryojozy(m), smartiyke78, emmadejust(m), mcjokee, Krossbow123, dagbokoncept(m), obataokenwa(m), dastroud, Wokeupandslayed, lanresz(m), akenzua74, ChuckD1(m), smartkid(m), drdanny(m), Somatic(m), eddyline(m), phadat(m), Mozegee, Mrbee21(m), solomorinho(m), eaglechild, gmaribel(m), 9icest, Iriruaga100(m), Samfigo1(m), Ayangba, macb(m), victorazy(m), Opzee, summy4ever(m), IamforGod, Onyeka8, Decapo, jamislaw(m), mannatech, isan(m), oilcity(m), cbngov01(m), djfabmusik(m), boneruns(m), RSVP(m), sexybaby22(f), EZEUDENE(m), ogemore(f), mikoyo200(m), justtee42k, murphymakun(m), felixtare(m), sunnyway(m), xsmart04(m), AntiIPOB, PsiData, Mayydayy(m), Lumidee007(m), Profmuyis(f), WIZGUY69(m), Hayillias, jaibang(m), SmartPunter(m), eni070, ifko, dollarcoolcat(m), Ebubeze(m), Sermwell(m), VickyRotex(f), johnbosco97(m), austinike(m), Balooscadido(m), Ifeconwaba(m), feda01, heisenbergheise(m), darkhorizon, obax321, thunderbabs(m), Leokhennie, Lazo22(m), schamch, engrbhadmus(m), ezesj(m), cmecproblem(m), MDelgado(m), aribs(m), imasong005(m), kolajoo(m), burntout, Femochiiiiiiiii(m), Boss1914(m), Olaedoh, OgaJamal, Baonel(m), wearley21(m), Petercross4u123(m), Asokobieke, abuvictor, Sirjully999(m), YoungB1a(m), bmoyebi(m), amscholar001, Olril18, babsodity(m), Aro007, pazienza(m), livingstoneony(m), Baamivic, Eugosc1(m), domchike(m), renminbiyuan(f), petroldollar, babasoty, jumaian, imotal(m), KelvinKertz, Collineno, pat1612(m), okomile, Joenyam(m), phenol33(m), lokop1(m), kingxsamz(m), DBlackCeazer(m), AdaNri1(f), georgen2u(m), bennymark, olan4ward, finalboss(m), NairaSand, theboss56, playbrain1089, Rokaa(m), mice(m), saviola77(m), Dcholeric and 230 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.