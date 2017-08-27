₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,867,346 members, 3,751,022 topics. Date: Sunday, 27 August 2017 at 10:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Throwback Photo Of President Buhari Eating As A Soldier (5803 Views)
Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos / BIG TROUBLE!!! Buhari Eating His Vomit. ..ewww / #BudgetofYams: Buhari Eating As APC Candidate & Buhari Eating As President (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Throwback Photo Of President Buhari Eating As A Soldier by Rotjijatau(m): 2:20am
When I saw this photo, I was amazed
|Re: Throwback Photo Of President Buhari Eating As A Soldier by mikeycharles(m): 2:35am
The good old days, I could remember when I was younger, I'd watch home movies with my brother, we'd laugh and play but I'm getting older and I can't get back those days where things were simple like eating rice and beans, playing video games, mom telling me what to do. What I'm trying to say is that life keeps getting boring as time passes, I miss the good old days, things have changed, I've changed.
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Throwback Photo Of President Buhari Eating As A Soldier by akthedream(m): 2:41am
Ahhh... Igbo Jews won't like this
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Throwback Photo Of President Buhari Eating As A Soldier by madridguy(m): 2:58am
Sai Baba.
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of President Buhari Eating As A Soldier by Seguntimmy(m): 3:05am
So, papa also enjoy life as a military man, eating while a wine glass is also on the standby to be gulped.
But, many Nigerians can't do that now that the economy has downslided because of....,..........,........
U knw d rest
13 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of President Buhari Eating As A Soldier by sarrki(m): 3:14am
Seguntimmy:
Those that looted us dry over the years
.especially oga Jonah
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Throwback Photo Of President Buhari Eating As A Soldier by morbeta(m): 3:43am
This man fine sha.....see as he resemble Apostle Sulieman...
The pix justified that Buhari is indeed a god of hardship, the table where his rice and beans with a tumbler of stout is being attended to, said it all
He should stop saying that he never took alcohol...
5 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of President Buhari Eating As A Soldier by SmartPunter(m): 3:45am
Old thisngs have passed away.........
|Re: Throwback Photo Of President Buhari Eating As A Soldier by sarrki(m): 3:54am
morbeta:
God forbid
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of President Buhari Eating As A Soldier by Jirate(m): 4:33am
Rotjijatau:
How About This?
6 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of President Buhari Eating As A Soldier by omenkaLives(m): 5:43am
morbeta:Thought I was the only one who noticed that.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of President Buhari Eating As A Soldier by omenkaLives(m): 5:49am
Jirate:We've seen this too. Looks like the picture of someone recuperating after having a close brush with death. We wish him a very speedy recovery.
Now you can take a good look at yourself and ask God why he has kept you healthy despite demonstrating such obvious character of someone who doesn't deserve that..
Smh.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Throwback Photo Of President Buhari Eating As A Soldier by Karlovich: 5:59am
buhari eating gworo and drinking burukutu, vegetable cow and evil murderer
|Re: Throwback Photo Of President Buhari Eating As A Soldier by Rotjijatau(m): 7:13am
Karlovich:May God Almighty in heaven forgive you, Amen!!!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Throwback Photo Of President Buhari Eating As A Soldier by 7lives: 8:41am
Jirate:
http://www.nairaland.com/3616033/president-muhammadu-buhari-past-present/1
Buhari is a very good looking man, ONLY THOSE WHO do not wish to grow old say rubbish about old people.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Throwback Photo Of President Buhari Eating As A Soldier by dreamworld: 9:29am
Stock fish eating stock fish
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of President Buhari Eating As A Soldier by Kakamorufu(m): 9:30am
buhari enjoy wella back then oo
|Re: Throwback Photo Of President Buhari Eating As A Soldier by blackaxe78: 9:32am
Jonathan and his cronies finished Nigeria!
5 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of President Buhari Eating As A Soldier by seguno2: 9:32am
Rotjijatau:
Amazed that a man is eating?
Or amazed that he could eat but many Nigerians are unable to eat due to his vision-less and corrupt administration?
What were you amazed about?
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of President Buhari Eating As A Soldier by Jimmyokolo(m): 9:34am
Sai Baba... Enjoyment officer from day one
|Re: Throwback Photo Of President Buhari Eating As A Soldier by NickFabin(m): 9:35am
I love the discipline involved in being a military officer.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of President Buhari Eating As A Soldier by ActionsShure: 9:36am
Abeg make una free this man na.
I rem how we worshipped a wide range of massive tif called jona and patience.
Now na bubu.
So u mean bubu sed sey cancel beer
Men
See men
Buh dis our bubu can like to lean.
Table
Lean
Glass of beer..lean
Plate and food
Lean
Abi na turkey he dey use fork and knife dey chao
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of President Buhari Eating As A Soldier by rezzy: 9:36am
Una try
|Re: Throwback Photo Of President Buhari Eating As A Soldier by Nonybb: 9:36am
Look at his Daur cow head. I hate this beast
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of President Buhari Eating As A Soldier by ActionsShure: 9:36am
Get lost.
Local scammer
chijioke19947:
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of President Buhari Eating As A Soldier by KevinDein: 9:37am
HFB
Handsome Fulani Bloke
akthedream:Those ones hate everyone and everything.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Throwback Photo Of President Buhari Eating As A Soldier by seguno2: 9:37am
Jimmyokolo:
Na so oh.
The hypocrite abandoned his zombie followers to gnashing their teeth inside recession of Nigeria while he was chilling in the other room of London pretending to be sick.
Na which kain wahala gbese we buy for market so?
|Re: Throwback Photo Of President Buhari Eating As A Soldier by dapyd1(m): 9:37am
He ate, So?
Do you really know the mess the last administration and his have put this country through.
I don't care about political parties. So, spare me.
Jonathan and Buhari are both clueless and corrupt as hell. At least this one is fighting one-sided corruption, even though it's on paper. We are yet to see any conviction.
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of President Buhari Eating As A Soldier by Nonybb: 9:37am
Look at his Daura cow head. I hate this beast
|Re: Throwback Photo Of President Buhari Eating As A Soldier by omoiyalayi(m): 9:37am
He now dine & wine on golden table with golden plate and silver spoon
Who says your condition no go change for better?
BNP Pair Accused Are Found Not Guilty / EFCC To Go? / Nigeria Politics, The Same Names Syndrome!
Viewing this topic: preciousman(m), tajualesh, BarakOkenny(m), oko4lucky(m), Mayor75(m), damosky12(m), AmALeo, Morenikeji090, sirworlex, BroZuma, Sirchrisbardi, tbanty1, Nedsnow(m), LockDown69(m), wizjaybee(m), Onix01, doggskull, Cholls(m), okusbaba(m), Itopa20, kaybee1992, vizboy(m), successgroup(m), jamezblack(m), EkoErrands, GAZZUZZ(m), TSAT, Septre, labake1(f), Fyngal1(f), lanrewaju902(m), mrdezx(m), okawanyi(m), SaiNigeria, tigertail, kazyhm(m), Trendishine, bigtt76(f), BOSCOIFY1111, basilo4312, dspeaker(m), Yakson09, thespokenword, Oly23(f), Adamsy4mumcy, Erhun10z, Biggsyno(m), Bibors(m), newtayo, Narldon(f), AreaFada2, arejibadz(m), timmy290, Drogo(m), Inspire01(m), joceey(m), shedy03(m), Dozieaku and 112 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13