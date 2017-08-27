





The two super-welterweight fighters have been preparing for the big boxing match for months and the event has generated hype as the world waits to see who will become boxing's undisputed king.





An audience packed with 20,000 ravenous fans is expected at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with private jets ferrying celebrities into Vegas asbets worth more than a million dollars are placed on the match.









The undefeated Floyd Mayweather (pictured) made his anticipated arrival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night ahead of his highly publicized fight against Irishman Conor McGregor.







Conor McGregor arrived with his child and girlfriend as he entered the arena for what is being billed as the Fight of the Century on Saturday evening.









http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/boxing/article-4826906/Floyd-Mayweather-stops-Conor-McGregor-10th-round.html Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor the two men squaring off in what is being billed as the Fight of the Century have both made their anticipated arrivals at a Las Vegas arena on Saturday night.The two super-welterweight fighters have been preparing for the big boxing match for months and the event has generated hype as the world waits to see who will become boxing's undisputed king.An audience packed with 20,000 ravenous fans is expected at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with private jets ferrying celebrities into Vegas asbets worth more than a million dollars are placed on the match.The undefeated Floyd Mayweather (pictured) made his anticipated arrival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night ahead of his highly publicized fight against Irishman Conor McGregor.Conor McGregor arrived with his child and girlfriend as he entered the arena for what is being billed as the Fight of the Century on Saturday evening. 2 Likes