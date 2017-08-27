₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mcgregor Vs Mayweather, More Photos From The Arena. by Explorers(m): 5:08am
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor the two men squaring off in what is being billed as the Fight of the Century have both made their anticipated arrivals at a Las Vegas arena on Saturday night.
The two super-welterweight fighters have been preparing for the big boxing match for months and the event has generated hype as the world waits to see who will become boxing's undisputed king.
An audience packed with 20,000 ravenous fans is expected at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with private jets ferrying celebrities into Vegas asbets worth more than a million dollars are placed on the match.
The undefeated Floyd Mayweather (pictured) made his anticipated arrival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night ahead of his highly publicized fight against Irishman Conor McGregor.
Conor McGregor arrived with his child and girlfriend as he entered the arena for what is being billed as the Fight of the Century on Saturday evening.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/boxing/article-4826906/Floyd-Mayweather-stops-Conor-McGregor-10th-round.html
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather, More Photos From The Arena. by Explorers(m): 5:09am
McGregor then arrived wearing a sharp blue suit and purple tie in Las Vegas.
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather, More Photos From The Arena. by Explorers(m): 5:10am
Dozens of A-listers are expected to attend the event and some prepared to take their seats ringside, including Bruce Willis and Vanessa Hudgens.
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather, More Photos From The Arena. by ritababe(f): 5:11am
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather, More Photos From The Arena. by Explorers(m): 5:12am
Demi Lovato arrived to the match with sleeked back hair as she is slated to sing the US national anthem before the fight.
LeBron James waits with his wife for a super welterweight boxing match between Mayweather and McGregor on Saturday.
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather, More Photos From The Arena. by Explorers(m): 5:13am
The fight is expected to set records on pay-per-view, with some 5 million homes buying at $99.95.
The main event is expected to begin about 9pm local time
Mayweather is guaranteed $100million for his night's work, and could make double that if the pay-per-view buys are strong as expected.
McGregor's guarantee with the Nevada State Athletic Commission is $30million.
The money-spinning showdown is likely to break all records and surpass the $600million generated by Mayweather's fight with Manny Pacquiao in 2015.
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather, More Photos From The Arena. by Explorers(m): 5:13am
McGregor was calm and confident in his televised pre-fight interview.
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather, More Photos From The Arena. by Explorers(m): 5:15am
Cedric The Entertainer and Akon showed up in matching attire, sporting red and white.
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather, More Photos From The Arena. by Explorers(m): 5:16am
Leonardo DiCapiro, 42, was spotted on his way to dinner in Las Vegas on Friday ahead of the big fight on Saturday.
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather, More Photos From The Arena. by Moneytize: 5:19am
Explorers:Ma niggers
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather, More Photos From The Arena. by Moneytize: 5:20am
Explorer no dey sleep?
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather, More Photos From The Arena. by undisputed25(m): 5:24am
Was there
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather, More Photos From The Arena. by apesinola001(m): 5:41am
I was here
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather, More Photos From The Arena. by apesinola001(m): 5:41am
Off to Las Vegas
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather, More Photos From The Arena. by Odunharry(m): 5:48am
No be Tyson dey James back so??
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather, More Photos From The Arena. by abdeiz(m): 5:49am
Mayweather vs pacqiao had more hype
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather, More Photos From The Arena. by Kakamorufu(m): 6:22am
Explorers:my people
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather, More Photos From The Arena. by Adeoba10(m): 6:23am
As in, this explorer of a guy, no b d same internet we dey use? Always informed... .. Nice one Bro
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather, More Photos From The Arena. by Explorers(m): 6:47am
More.
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather, More Photos From The Arena. by Explorers(m): 6:50am
.
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather, More Photos From The Arena. by Explorers(m): 6:51am
After a quiet first three rounds from Mayweather, the American started to pick out shots and McGregor's defence weakened.
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather, More Photos From The Arena. by Explorers(m): 6:52am
Mayweather began to move through the gears and McGregor was on the backfoot for the majority of the Vegas showdown.
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather, More Photos From The Arena. by Explorers(m): 6:53am
Mayweather, who was undefeated in 49 professional fights prior to this fight, puts his defence up as McGregor eyes a move
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather, More Photos From The Arena. by Explorers(m): 6:55am
An areal view of the T-Mobile Arena ring in Las Vegas as Mayweather piles the pressure on a tiring-McGregor
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather, More Photos From The Arena. by konfused: 7:00am
Connor tried, I least expected him to last 10rounds
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather, More Photos From The Arena. by Explorers(m): 7:03am
Conor McGregor is beaten but not bowed after his 10th round defeat to Floyd Mayweather
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather, More Photos From The Arena. by Explorers(m): 7:07am
Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson head to his seat before the fight.
Singer Demi Lovato was on hand at T-Mobile Arena for the national anthem performance
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather, More Photos From The Arena. by Explorers(m): 7:09am
There were plenty of famous faces at ringside for the contest between the two stars.
Jennifer Lopez
PDiddy
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather, More Photos From The Arena. by Funjosh(m): 7:10am
Them beat McGregor
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather, More Photos From The Arena. by Adrenaline123(m): 7:11am
Lol.... ;DLol....
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather, More Photos From The Arena. by Explorers(m): 7:12am
Mayweather and McGregor during their fight at the T-Mobile Arena.
