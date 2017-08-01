Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Father Mbaka Storms London For A Crusade(photos,video) (13523 Views)

Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) / Prophet Anointed Andrew (SEER 1) Pulled Crowd In Zambian Crusade (Photos) / 'Pastor' Caught Burying Charm In Abia Ahead Of Crusade (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Watch the video of some of the things he said.Can you mention the number of verses he quoted from the bible?For people who know him very well,when he is in the spirit he can quote all the verses in the bible with ease.Top man blessed by God!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFQpJi7nRko





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wOiMUguIOL4







Source: Popular priest Father Mbaka was in UK for a crusade.He preached on the topic titled 'When Power Changes' hand.As usual,the sincere priest who always believes that his power comes from the Blessed Sacrament was pictured preaching the world of God with authority.Watch the video of some of the things he said.Can you mention the number of verses he quoted from the bible?For people who know him very well,when he is in the spirit he can quote all the verses in the bible with ease.Top man blessed by God!Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/08/father-mbaka-storms-uk-for.html?m=1 1 Like 2 Shares

All Africans nay Nigerian catholics in London will be there... 2 Likes

His God hasn't finished answering all the prayers he prayed for Nigeria, and he has gone to pray for London. Smh. Deranged religious people 2 Likes 1 Share

stephenduru:

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/08/father-mbaka-storms-uk-for.html?m=1 more more

Praise God



It's inspiring

Watch out alot of miracles will be recorded in the encounter.



The Almighty God has never ceases to make a name for himself!



I tap into the blessing! This year is my year!

It is not over until it is over. I love listening to his messages!It's inspiringWatch out alot of miracles will be recorded in the encounter.The Almighty God has never ceases to make a name for himself!I tap into the blessing! This year is my year!It is not over until it is over. 29 Likes 1 Share

why has the Vatican or the catholic church done nothing to curtail this man's nonsense, if he wants to be a prosperity pentecostal preacher then he should denounce the catholic church and deceive his sheeple in peace.

PS: I AM NOT A CATHOLIC. 3 Likes

Thank you Jesus.

great man

A

No matter how people try to stop your shine, if God dey your back no body will stand in your way not even to pull you back 3 Likes

Catholics deceiving themselves

Following Pentecostal

When they are idol worshippers

Fools

Hail mary

And forget Jesus.

Fools 2 Likes

AwesomeDuru:

His God hasn't finished answering all the prayers he prayed for Nigeria, and he has gone to pray for London. Smh. Deranged religious people Hahahaha. You are not entirely wrong.



He should've gone earlier to help his man Pa Buhari out though. Hahahaha. You are not entirely wrong.He should've gone earlier to help his man Pa Buhari out though.

Ok sir

The business involved father. This father makes yoghurt, bottle water, juice. Those in d east know Aqua Rapha and d rest. Too much money.

AwesomeDuru:

His God hasn't finished answering all the prayers he prayed for Nigeria, and he has gone to pray for London. Smh. Deranged religious people Easy bro easy Easy bro easy 1 Like

.

Ride on Padre 1 Like

EZEIGBO1OFIMO:

why has the Vatican or the catholic church done nothing to curtail this man's nonsense, if he wants to be a prosperity pentecostal preacher then he should denounce the catholic church and deceive his sheeple in peace.

PS: I AM NOT A CATHOLIC.



Then keep quiet. Then keep quiet. 8 Likes

EZEIGBO1OFIMO:

why has the Vatican or the catholic church done nothing to curtail this man's nonsense, if he wants to be a prosperity pentecostal preacher then he should denounce the catholic church and deceive his sheeple in peace.

PS: I AM NOT A CATHOLIC. OK u are not a catholic and u think it is ur business to tell catholics/Vatican what to right?Bros if u don't know Mbaka has been a priest for like 25yrs or more.He is not a newly ordained priest OK?Let me take ur to catholic doctrine,Mbaka obeys catholic doctrine to the core.He adheres to Blessed Sacrament/Virgin Mary believe.Look at the pictures above,you can see other priests raising the Blessed Sacrament while he knelt down and pray.You want catholic to send a rare gem/gift like him away so that Pentecostal can tap him ba?Bros e no go work.Do you think if he has not been rested and trusted by Catholics,he will be allowed in catholic for like 25yrs now right?Bros miracles don't easily trip me but must tell Mbaka is real. OK u are not a catholic and u think it is ur business to tell catholics/Vatican what to right?Bros if u don't know Mbaka has been a priest for like 25yrs or more.He is not a newly ordained priest OK?Let me take ur to catholic doctrine,Mbaka obeys catholic doctrine to the core.He adheres to Blessed Sacrament/Virgin Mary believe.Look at the pictures above,you can see other priests raising the Blessed Sacrament while he knelt down and pray.You want catholic to send a rare gem/gift like him away so that Pentecostal can tap him ba?Bros e no go work.Do you think if he has not been rested and trusted by Catholics,he will be allowed in catholic for like 25yrs now right?Bros miracles don't easily trip me but must tell Mbaka is real. 13 Likes

Did he participated in the protest that chased the dictator of the zoo back 1 Like

ActionsShure:

Catholics deceiving themselves

Following Pentecostal

When they are idol worshippers

Fools

Hail mary

And forget Jesus.

Fools He who calls a brother a fool is liable to hell fire. I know your heaven bound "Pentecostal " church never thought you that. Why are you guys hell bent on tarnishing Catholic church image. Worship your God and allow him be the final judge na.

You guys have tried a million times to bring down the Catholic church but the church keeps waxing stronger every minute. You know why? The gate of hell can never overpower her. It's a promise made since the days of old. Always condemning the Catholic about images but your so called daddies pictures are all over your houses which you believe and trust so much. Catholic church has lasted beyond time. Your churches can only dream about her longevity. One of your pastors once attested to that and advised your kind to desist from trying to bring the church down. Freedom of worship exists everywhere in the world. The earlier you start minding your business, the earlier you save yourself from untimely death. Peace be onto you He who calls a brother a fool is liable to hell fire. I know your heaven bound "Pentecostal " church never thought you that. Why are you guys hell bent on tarnishing Catholic church image. Worship your God and allow him be the final judge na.You guys have tried a million times to bring down the Catholic church but the church keeps waxing stronger every minute. You know why? The gate of hell can never overpower her. It's a promise made since the days of old. Always condemning the Catholic about images but your so called daddies pictures are all over your houses which you believe and trust so much. Catholic church has lasted beyond time. Your churches can only dream about her longevity. One of your pastors once attested to that and advised your kind to desist from trying to bring the church down. Freedom of worship exists everywhere in the world. The earlier you start minding your business, the earlier you save yourself from untimely death. Peace be onto you 24 Likes 4 Shares

Nma27:

The business involved father. This father makes yoghurt, bottle water, juice. Those in d east know Aqua Rapha and d rest. Too much money. You are not even happy that he employs people and pay them.Don't u think he is reducing the level of unemployment in Nigeria?Do you know how many orphans or students he is training in universities and other schools?Let us assume that we have at least 1000 people like him having businesses/complainies employing people in Nigeria,don't u think it is a nice development to Nigeria?Let me ask u a question,how many people have u employed to reduce unemployment in Nigeria?See the way Nigerians reason,some one is employing people and u are complaining.It is your type that will shout tomorrow I don't have job after graduating from school.Then u will start planning the govt.Who do you think is the govt?Individuals like u/Mbaka are part of the govt.Abeg if u see person wet the try like Mbaka cumot cap for am joor You are not even happy that he employs people and pay them.Don't u think he is reducing the level of unemployment in Nigeria?Do you know how many orphans or students he is training in universities and other schools?Let us assume that we have at least 1000 people like him having businesses/complainies employing people in Nigeria,don't u think it is a nice development to Nigeria?Let me ask u a question,how many people have u employed to reduce unemployment in Nigeria?See the way Nigerians reason,some one is employing people and u are complaining.It is your type that will shout tomorrow I don't have job after graduating from school.Then u will start planning the govt.Who do you think is the govt?Individuals like u/Mbaka are part of the govt.Abeg if u see person wet the try like Mbaka cumot cap for am joor 13 Likes 1 Share

AwesomeDuru:

His God hasn't finished answering all the prayers he prayed for Nigeria, and he has gone to pray for London. Smh. Deranged religious people you are a fool

I repeat you are a fool you are a foolI repeat you are a fool 3 Likes

stephenduru:

You are not even happy that he employs people and pay them.Don't u think he is reducing the level of unemployment in Nigeria?Do you know how many orphans or students he is training in universities and other schools?Let us assume that we have at least 1000 people like him having businesses/complainies employing people in Nigeria,don't u think it is a nice development to Nigeria?Let me ask u a question,how many people have u employed to reduce unemployment in Nigeria?See the way Nigerians reason,some one is employing people and u are complaining.It is your type that will shout tomorrow I don't have job after graduating from school.Then u will start planning the govt.Who do you think is the govt?Individuals like u/Mbaka are part of the govt.Abeg if u see person wet the try like Mbaka cumot cap for am joor I'm not happy? Kedu otor? Nna take it easy. I'm not happy? Kedu otor? Nna take it easy.

EZEIGBO1OFIMO:

why has the Vatican or the catholic church done nothing to curtail this man's nonsense, if he wants to be a prosperity pentecostal preacher then he should denounce the catholic church and deceive his sheeple in peace.

PS: I AM NOT A CATHOLIC. even the goons got something to tell...so bro whine your mouth for as much as you can...agbachaa oso aguo mile.. even the goons got something to tell...so bro whine your mouth for as much as you can...agbachaa oso aguo mile..

AwesomeDuru:

His God hasn't finished answering all the prayers he prayed for Nigeria, and he has gone to pray for London. Smh. Deranged religious people You seem to be the one that is mentally deranged. You seem to be the one that is mentally deranged.

I love the theme