|Father Mbaka Storms London For A Crusade(photos,video) by stephenduru: 5:40am
Popular priest Father Mbaka was in UK for a crusade.He preached on the topic titled 'When Power Changes' hand.As usual,the sincere priest who always believes that his power comes from the Blessed Sacrament was pictured preaching the world of God with authority.
Watch the video of some of the things he said.Can you mention the number of verses he quoted from the bible?For people who know him very well,when he is in the spirit he can quote all the verses in the bible with ease.Top man blessed by God!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFQpJi7nRko
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wOiMUguIOL4
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/08/father-mbaka-storms-uk-for.html?m=1
|Re: Father Mbaka Storms London For A Crusade(photos,video) by stephenduru: 5:40am
|Re: Father Mbaka Storms London For A Crusade(photos,video) by Partnerbiz3: 6:56am
All Africans nay Nigerian catholics in London will be there...
|Re: Father Mbaka Storms London For A Crusade(photos,video) by AwesomeDuru(m): 7:14am
His God hasn't finished answering all the prayers he prayed for Nigeria, and he has gone to pray for London. Smh. Deranged religious people
|Re: Father Mbaka Storms London For A Crusade(photos,video) by stephenduru: 9:34am
|Re: Father Mbaka Storms London For A Crusade(photos,video) by malakus(m): 10:23am
Praise God
|Re: Father Mbaka Storms London For A Crusade(photos,video) by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:23am
I love listening to his messages!
It's inspiring
Watch out alot of miracles will be recorded in the encounter.
The Almighty God has never ceases to make a name for himself!
I tap into the blessing! This year is my year!
It is not over until it is over.
|Re: Father Mbaka Storms London For A Crusade(photos,video) by EZEIGBO1OFIMO: 10:24am
why has the Vatican or the catholic church done nothing to curtail this man's nonsense, if he wants to be a prosperity pentecostal preacher then he should denounce the catholic church and deceive his sheeple in peace.
PS: I AM NOT A CATHOLIC.
|Re: Father Mbaka Storms London For A Crusade(photos,video) by Paschal55(m): 10:24am
Thank you Jesus.
|Re: Father Mbaka Storms London For A Crusade(photos,video) by Nonymartin(m): 10:24am
great man
|Re: Father Mbaka Storms London For A Crusade(photos,video) by PUSH1(m): 10:24am
A
|Re: Father Mbaka Storms London For A Crusade(photos,video) by baski92(m): 10:26am
No matter how people try to stop your shine, if God dey your back no body will stand in your way not even to pull you back
|Re: Father Mbaka Storms London For A Crusade(photos,video) by ActionsShure: 10:26am
Catholics deceiving themselves
Following Pentecostal
When they are idol worshippers
Fools
Hail mary
And forget Jesus.
Fools
|Re: Father Mbaka Storms London For A Crusade(photos,video) by SirJeffry(m): 10:26am
AwesomeDuru:Hahahaha. You are not entirely wrong.
He should've gone earlier to help his man Pa Buhari out though.
|Re: Father Mbaka Storms London For A Crusade(photos,video) by kenbee(m): 10:26am
Ok sir
|Re: Father Mbaka Storms London For A Crusade(photos,video) by Nma27(f): 10:28am
The business involved father. This father makes yoghurt, bottle water, juice. Those in d east know Aqua Rapha and d rest. Too much money.
|Re: Father Mbaka Storms London For A Crusade(photos,video) by Ezyp(m): 10:29am
AwesomeDuru:Easy bro easy
|Re: Father Mbaka Storms London For A Crusade(photos,video) by Funnyguy83: 10:29am
.
|Re: Father Mbaka Storms London For A Crusade(photos,video) by wunmi590(m): 10:38am
Ride on Padre
|Re: Father Mbaka Storms London For A Crusade(photos,video) by necoD: 10:39am
EZEIGBO1OFIMO:
Then keep quiet.
|Re: Father Mbaka Storms London For A Crusade(photos,video) by stephenduru: 10:40am
EZEIGBO1OFIMO:OK u are not a catholic and u think it is ur business to tell catholics/Vatican what to right?Bros if u don't know Mbaka has been a priest for like 25yrs or more.He is not a newly ordained priest OK?Let me take ur to catholic doctrine,Mbaka obeys catholic doctrine to the core.He adheres to Blessed Sacrament/Virgin Mary believe.Look at the pictures above,you can see other priests raising the Blessed Sacrament while he knelt down and pray.You want catholic to send a rare gem/gift like him away so that Pentecostal can tap him ba?Bros e no go work.Do you think if he has not been rested and trusted by Catholics,he will be allowed in catholic for like 25yrs now right?Bros miracles don't easily trip me but must tell Mbaka is real.
|Re: Father Mbaka Storms London For A Crusade(photos,video) by Godisreal(m): 10:42am
Did he participated in the protest that chased the dictator of the zoo back
|Re: Father Mbaka Storms London For A Crusade(photos,video) by massinola(m): 10:44am
ActionsShure:He who calls a brother a fool is liable to hell fire. I know your heaven bound "Pentecostal " church never thought you that. Why are you guys hell bent on tarnishing Catholic church image. Worship your God and allow him be the final judge na.
You guys have tried a million times to bring down the Catholic church but the church keeps waxing stronger every minute. You know why? The gate of hell can never overpower her. It's a promise made since the days of old. Always condemning the Catholic about images but your so called daddies pictures are all over your houses which you believe and trust so much. Catholic church has lasted beyond time. Your churches can only dream about her longevity. One of your pastors once attested to that and advised your kind to desist from trying to bring the church down. Freedom of worship exists everywhere in the world. The earlier you start minding your business, the earlier you save yourself from untimely death. Peace be onto you
|Re: Father Mbaka Storms London For A Crusade(photos,video) by stephenduru: 10:44am
Nma27:You are not even happy that he employs people and pay them.Don't u think he is reducing the level of unemployment in Nigeria?Do you know how many orphans or students he is training in universities and other schools?Let us assume that we have at least 1000 people like him having businesses/complainies employing people in Nigeria,don't u think it is a nice development to Nigeria?Let me ask u a question,how many people have u employed to reduce unemployment in Nigeria?See the way Nigerians reason,some one is employing people and u are complaining.It is your type that will shout tomorrow I don't have job after graduating from school.Then u will start planning the govt.Who do you think is the govt?Individuals like u/Mbaka are part of the govt.Abeg if u see person wet the try like Mbaka cumot cap for am joor
|Re: Father Mbaka Storms London For A Crusade(photos,video) by Paxxcarl(m): 10:49am
AwesomeDuru:you are a fool
I repeat you are a fool
|Re: Father Mbaka Storms London For A Crusade(photos,video) by Nma27(f): 10:55am
stephenduru:I'm not happy? Kedu otor? Nna take it easy.
|Re: Father Mbaka Storms London For A Crusade(photos,video) by NJUWithOfego: 10:57am
|Re: Father Mbaka Storms London For A Crusade(photos,video) by opichika(m): 10:57am
EZEIGBO1OFIMO:even the goons got something to tell...so bro whine your mouth for as much as you can...agbachaa oso aguo mile..
|Re: Father Mbaka Storms London For A Crusade(photos,video) by Agimor(m): 11:01am
AwesomeDuru:You seem to be the one that is mentally deranged.
|Re: Father Mbaka Storms London For A Crusade(photos,video) by ufuosman(m): 11:11am
I love the theme
|Re: Father Mbaka Storms London For A Crusade(photos,video) by giles14(m): 11:12am
ActionsShure:original Christian didn't the bible teach you not to judge and condemn.
even if we are image worshippers endeavor to make heaven
