|Omini Crown Prince, Young Artiste Dazzles In New Photos by GLeesMODEL(m): 7:50am
In an era the so called Next Rated artists are easy to fizzle out, one is left to wonder whether the cliché big wig labels buy off award laurels and publicity to boost acts best described as one-hit-wonders. But thank God for those who stick to their real creativity.
One of such thoroughbred is none other than Crown Prince@omini_crown (real names Precious Nwadialu) who is currently signed to Uzzy Records. He is best termed as a street thoroughbred who started music professionally in 2014. He is an extraordinary producer and delivers great vibes on the Mic.
The afro beat musician who writes all his songs is also a model with great sense of humour. His energetic stage craft is presently causing chaotic contest among major eastern promoters.
But true to his chagrin, the energetic act like magnet to steel took a liking to a street champion 03 media A&R whom he is signed with for management. This is a combo which is set to take center stage in the remaining months of the year as he is set to drop a scintillating tune titled AMANDA. Prior to this fete, 03 Media @03media_ hereby introduces to the world CROWN PRINCE.
Pictures credit to @hg2filmworks
|Re: Omini Crown Prince, Young Artiste Dazzles In New Photos by Evaberry(f): 3:40pm
|Re: Omini Crown Prince, Young Artiste Dazzles In New Photos by czarina(f): 3:41pm
|Re: Omini Crown Prince, Young Artiste Dazzles In New Photos by pautex: 3:41pm
He is cute
|Re: Omini Crown Prince, Young Artiste Dazzles In New Photos by popsyleo1: 3:41pm
Who are you
|Re: Omini Crown Prince, Young Artiste Dazzles In New Photos by scholes0(m): 3:41pm
LOL warrisdiz??
Lmaoooo
|Re: Omini Crown Prince, Young Artiste Dazzles In New Photos by AnonyNymous(m): 3:41pm
Here in sambisa we don't know him
|Re: Omini Crown Prince, Young Artiste Dazzles In New Photos by Sharming95(m): 3:42pm
Y dis guy cum resemble bobrisky....dem relate
Carry fake pink lips
4 Likes
|Re: Omini Crown Prince, Young Artiste Dazzles In New Photos by mspee(f): 3:42pm
Omini crown prince from where?
2 Likes
|Re: Omini Crown Prince, Young Artiste Dazzles In New Photos by Emzyme(m): 3:43pm
See editing
Na flyer dem deh print
Which dat amount of editing
Even obj would look Good
Buh is he a poster /flyer or a musician?
1 Like
|Re: Omini Crown Prince, Young Artiste Dazzles In New Photos by FuckBuhari(m): 3:43pm
where dis boy come from?
|Re: Omini Crown Prince, Young Artiste Dazzles In New Photos by Synord: 3:43pm
Good luck to him
|Re: Omini Crown Prince, Young Artiste Dazzles In New Photos by festwiz(m): 3:44pm
Tecno Beauty mode
|Re: Omini Crown Prince, Young Artiste Dazzles In New Photos by MzHolly(f): 3:44pm
Gay
|Re: Omini Crown Prince, Young Artiste Dazzles In New Photos by Lexusgs430: 3:45pm
And why is his complexion, looking so weird ? Excessive makeup aka bobrisky's bf.....
|Re: Omini Crown Prince, Young Artiste Dazzles In New Photos by muller101(m): 3:49pm
What is this. See his malnourished bear bear
|Re: Omini Crown Prince, Young Artiste Dazzles In New Photos by Sniper12: 3:54pm
Dis is how dey scam upcoming artists. Collect money from dem to hype dem. Yet thier music is wack. Alex must chop sha
|Re: Omini Crown Prince, Young Artiste Dazzles In New Photos by lenghtinny(m): 3:55pm
The sauce from the op too much for the guy ...
No be by hyping, let his works speak for him
|Re: Omini Crown Prince, Young Artiste Dazzles In New Photos by Narldon(f): 3:57pm
Boborisky's Brother?
|Re: Omini Crown Prince, Young Artiste Dazzles In New Photos by prof1990(m): 4:07pm
This powder is too much nah
|Re: Omini Crown Prince, Young Artiste Dazzles In New Photos by dust144(m): 4:10pm
Hi
|Re: Omini Crown Prince, Young Artiste Dazzles In New Photos by BroZuma: 4:14pm
One day we go see another story...
|Re: Omini Crown Prince, Young Artiste Dazzles In New Photos by Maximus85(m): 4:16pm
Over edited pictures
|Re: Omini Crown Prince, Young Artiste Dazzles In New Photos by girlhaley(f): 4:36pm
The guy resemble bobrisky
Too much editing....
|Re: Omini Crown Prince, Young Artiste Dazzles In New Photos by Bell5(f): 4:56pm
The boy is beautiful
|Re: Omini Crown Prince, Young Artiste Dazzles In New Photos by kobijacobs(m): 4:56pm
thourough bred my ass.....where dis one come out from?
|Re: Omini Crown Prince, Young Artiste Dazzles In New Photos by heckymaicon(m): 4:57pm
who be this?
musicians don pass listeners seff
