



One of such thoroughbred is none other than Crown Prince@omini_crown (real names Precious Nwadialu) who is currently signed to Uzzy Records. He is best termed as a street thoroughbred who started music professionally in 2014. He is an extraordinary producer and delivers great vibes on the Mic.

The afro beat musician who writes all his songs is also a model with great sense of humour. His energetic stage craft is presently causing chaotic contest among major eastern promoters.



But true to his chagrin, the energetic act like magnet to steel took a liking to a street champion 03 media A&R whom he is signed with for management. This is a combo which is set to take center stage in the remaining months of the year as he is set to drop a scintillating tune titled AMANDA. Prior to this fete, 03 Media @03media_ hereby introduces to the world CROWN PRINCE.

Pictures credit to @hg2filmworks



