Good morning everyone,



Okay so i was discussing with a friend some time back and i told him i was going to do my research on this.

Do you believe what will be will be?

Do you believe in destiny?

Or do you believe the course of the life of man can be altered?



I'll need factual replies for or against not just some personal religious biases. 2 Likes

I have been looking for answers too. 1 Like

Partnerbiz3:

I have been looking for answers too.



Exactly!! Same here.

I'm still making my findings and i can't even really say yes or no.

Maybe lalasticlala can help?

i think it can be altered to an extent 7 Likes

Wilgrea7:

i think it can be altered to an extent Kindly elucidate. Kindly elucidate.

OrdercityWeb:





Okay so i was discussing with a friend some time back and i told him i was going to do my research on this.

Do you believe what will be will be?

Do you believe in destiny?

Or do you believe the course of the life of man can be altered?



as an africanist. destiny is real ori apeere. the destiny. ori ni meja lawo. ori mi gbe mi.(my destiny make a path for me)





This is what odu IFA says. (oracle womb) At the moment of conception, in the domain of Ajala Mopin (Ori), certain irreversible decisions are made.





This is what odu IFA says. (oracle womb) At the moment of conception, in the domain of Ajala Mopin (Ori), certain irreversible decisions are made.



The are made in two areas: the physical and the spiritual. The physical area with which we are obviously familiar includes gender, sexual orientation, race,color, and the Host of physical senses such as sight, smell, hearing and touch.



All of these will be, in some sense; dependent upon the choices we made inour physical self.



The spiritual side of Ori is also chosen, but it is divided into two areas.



The first, Apari-inu represents character; Ori-Apere represents destiny.



Destiny itself is divided into three areas: Akunleyan, Akunlegba, and Ayanmo. Akunleyan is the request youmake at Ajale's domain- what you would like in specifics during this lifetimes.



The number of years you wish to live, the kinds of success you hope to achieve, the relationships you desire, the wisdom you seek to accumulate. Akunlegba are those things given to you to help you achieve these things. Both Akunleyan and Akunlegba can be modified or enhanced by sacrifice and ritual throughout our lives.Ayanmo is that part of our destiny which cannot be changed: our gender, race, sexuality etc.

vaxx ...pls sir are u a babalawo?? if yes ..i wud need ur help to know more about my destiny. 6 Likes 1 Share

A stone can't move itself. And I've never seen a genius who isn't ingenious. Also an innate aptitude that isn't shaped through action can never manifest fully. This is for destiny.



Meanwhile, the phrase "whatever will be will be" is only truest and potent after conscious maximum efforts has been put in place for whatever cause one's expectant of result on.



In summary, the cause of a man can be altered. 7 Likes 1 Share

Yes, You can die without fulfilling purpose.

Whoever started that lie must have been very daft. What will be is what you permit. So was Nigeria destined to be a failed state?, 9 Likes

I belief in destiny but sometimes destiny can be altered or manipulated 1 Like 1 Share

yes

Yes what wil be wil be.Know matter how much we try our destiny can never be change at all. 2 Likes 1 Share

No

No we make our own Destiny... Just like Mayweather 5 Likes

Yes

I don't

As a man thinketh in heart, so it is 2 Likes

fk001:

I belief in destiny but sometimes destiny can be altered or manipulated Exactly!,

I think it's a 50-50 thing. Sometimes, what will be will be and other times, you can change your fate.

Naomi222:

Yes what wil be wil be.Know matter how much we try our destiny can never be change at all.

Wrong. That 1st class or Doctorate degree ain't gonna make itself if you sit home all year hoping on Destiny..



Destiny is ultimately a string of little deeds, habits and decisions that makes you end up in a particular situation out of a relatively endless outcomes... It's all up to you. Wrong. That 1st class or Doctorate degree ain't gonna make itself if you sit home all year hoping on Destiny..Destiny is ultimately a string of little deeds, habits and decisions that makes you end up in a particular situation out of a relatively endless outcomes... It's all up to you. 9 Likes

Yes. Que sera sera. The altered destiny is also the future that was predicted to be.



Whatever happens on the course of your destiny is also what was supposed to have happened in your future. That's my point. 2 Likes

No Idonbilivit...



U can't sit and do nothing and expect to make it in life.... U must do something to get something.... 1 Like

1 Like

DrholuwaTOBI:

Yes, You can die without fulfilling purpose.

That does not make sense. By your logic, one can conclude that dying without achieving anything is that person's purpose. There is no such thing as destiny. You can be and do anything you want. You just have to want it bad enough. That does not make sense. By your logic, one can conclude that dying without achieving anything is that person's purpose. There is no such thing as destiny. You can be and do anything you want. You just have to want it bad enough. 2 Likes

.

I don't believe in destiny, it's an African mentality. Even man plays a major role in determining his future.



When people die untimely death, it's not that it has been destined that the person will be killed by Boko Haram invasion, illness, robbers or the person will die in an auto crash. Human errors, person decisions, carelessness and environment factors determine people's destiny.



However, nobody is destined to be rich or poor. It all depends on how life treats you. The fairness and unfairness of life makes people rich or remain poor



To each his own opinion 13 Likes 1 Share

*

Destinies can be altered and manipulated.... Situation can also change a man's destiny...

100%

No i don't. That is a limiting belief. Our lives take the direction of our past and present thoughts and actions. If you want a different life, change your thoughts/beliefs and actions.



But the thing is, if you believe in destiny that you can't change anything about your life, then that is how your life will be. If you say you can and if you say you can't, you are right both ways.



Your destiny is in your hands. 1 Like