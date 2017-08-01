₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Throwback Photo Of Solidstar And Patoranking by Holuwahyomzzy: 10:06am
They have really changed a lot..Days of humble beginnings!
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/08/throw-back-photo-of-solidstar-and.html?m=1
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Solidstar And Patoranking by baski92(m): 10:12am
Money na barstard, na one day person dey take trun ajebutter.. I must get money
7 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Solidstar And Patoranking by brunofarad(m): 5:40pm
No one is ugly
OYE just dey blow men
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Solidstar And Patoranking by Elslim: 5:40pm
change is the only thing permanent
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Solidstar And Patoranking by sobmos(m): 5:40pm
Poverty na bastard oooo
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Solidstar And Patoranking by pythonkid(m): 5:40pm
baski92:by being on nairaland, and saying it every seconds abi
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Solidstar And Patoranking by oluseyiforjesus(m): 5:40pm
Money is good oooo
There are many people in admission in hospital that if they receive a bank alert of #10m they will be heal IMMEDIATELY.
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Solidstar And Patoranking by vizkiz: 5:40pm
Would have loved to share mine but nah... I look horrific in my throwback picture
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Solidstar And Patoranking by deebrain(m): 5:40pm
Patoranking rule Dem!
Blood fire! Color hair. Color face man.
Booyaka.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Solidstar And Patoranking by apesinola001(m): 5:41pm
The power of money can't be overate
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Solidstar And Patoranking by SmartPunter(m): 5:41pm
Money Must Be Made By Any Means , Patoranking na fulltime Street Man o see him face then like stone...
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Solidstar And Patoranking by booqee(f): 5:41pm
Please which is patoranking, cos I know solid-star is the one on the left
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Solidstar And Patoranking by Sunebanty(m): 5:42pm
Change is constant,Bless me now and forever more lord.Money is good
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Solidstar And Patoranking by Geraldyne(f): 5:42pm
Lol..thank God 4 money oo
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Solidstar And Patoranking by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 5:42pm
Living things
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Solidstar And Patoranking by Emperor2463(m): 5:43pm
God is great. Visit promisegoziem.com
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Solidstar And Patoranking by GreenMavro: 5:43pm
Truly nobody wey no fit to make am
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Solidstar And Patoranking by soberdrunk(m): 5:43pm
Poverty nah African bastard!!
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Solidstar And Patoranking by Soggy4all: 5:44pm
Money talks, some people''s money shout
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Solidstar And Patoranking by phoromighty(m): 5:45pm
Wow Am inspired
Life is like 'eba'...anybody fit make am
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Solidstar And Patoranking by boldking(m): 5:46pm
MONEY fall on me And you
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Solidstar And Patoranking by baski92(m): 5:48pm
pythonkid:why you no just fit mind your self, must you quote me #jackey like you
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Solidstar And Patoranking by MhizzAJ(f): 5:48pm
Thank God
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Solidstar And Patoranking by Scarcitato(m): 5:49pm
How dis become news?
Nairaland is falling out
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Solidstar And Patoranking by maberry(m): 5:52pm
Money is Good
That's all!!!
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Solidstar And Patoranking by OgaBOSS419: 5:53pm
See Neck Like 33 Neck
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Solidstar And Patoranking by Victor593(m): 6:10pm
Drug money,has made them shine.
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Solidstar And Patoranking by Emzyme(m): 6:16pm
My present pix will be my throw back picture
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Solidstar And Patoranking by Ajewealth123(m): 6:21pm
Sha see as dem he na starved chicken. Poverty is really a bastard
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Solidstar And Patoranking by heckymaicon(m): 6:24pm
thunder fire poverty
life is good with RABA
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Solidstar And Patoranking by pat077: 6:34pm
Who say money no good
