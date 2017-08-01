Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Throwback Photo Of Solidstar And Patoranking (10151 Views)

They have really changed a lot..Days of humble beginnings!







Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/08/throw-back-photo-of-solidstar-and.html?m=1

Money na barstard, na one day person dey take trun ajebutter.. I must get money 7 Likes

No one is ugly





OYE just dey blow men

change is the only thing permanent

Poverty na bastard oooo

baski92:

by being on nairaland, and saying it every seconds abi

Money is good oooo

There are many people in admission in hospital that if they receive a bank alert of #10m they will be heal IMMEDIATELY. 2 Likes

Would have loved to share mine but nah... I look horrific in my throwback picture

Patoranking rule Dem!



Blood fire! Color hair. Color face man.





Booyaka.

The power of money can't be overate

Money Must Be Made By Any Means , Patoranking na fulltime Street Man o see him face then like stone...

Please which is patoranking, cos I know solid-star is the one on the left

Change is constant,Bless me now and forever more lord.Money is good

Lol..thank God 4 money oo

Living things 1 Like

God is great. Visit promisegoziem.com

Truly nobody wey no fit to make am 1 Like 1 Share

Poverty nah African bastard!!

Money talks, some people''s money shout

Wow Am inspired



Life is like 'eba'...anybody fit make am

MONEY fall on me And you 1 Like

pythonkid:



by being on nairaland, and saying it every seconds abi why you no just fit mind your self, must you quote me #jackey like you why you no just fit mind your self, must you quote me #jackey like you 1 Like

Thank God

?

Nairaland is falling out How dis become newsNairaland is falling out

Money is Good

That's all!!!

See Neck Like 33 Neck

Drug money,has made them shine. 1 Like

My present pix will be my throw back picture 1 Like

Sha see as dem he na starved chicken. Poverty is really a bastard

thunder fire poverty

life is good with RABA