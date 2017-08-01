₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,867,451 members, 3,751,339 topics. Date: Sunday, 27 August 2017 at 01:47 PM

Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL (17457 Views)

Lil Kesh Joins His Former Church Choir Members For Yuletide Performance / Chinko Ekun: Why I Am Leaving Olamide’s YBNL / Olajumoke Orisaguna, Others React To Lil Kesh’s Exit From Olamide’s YBNL (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by sirlekzy: 10:32am


Keshinro Ololade better referred to by his moniker Lil Kesh as marked new administration manage Massive Management.

Previous YBNL trooper Lil Kesh has prevailing with regards to proceeding onward from his previous mark in totality as he has settled on new hands to deal with his sprouting profession.

At some point a year ago, Lil Kesh set up his own particular record name YAGI following an effective two years spell at Olamide’s YBNL. Strangely, despite the fact that the artist was viewed as a youthful music CEO, YBNL still pulled a considerable measure of strings for the rapper. He was still especially oversaw by the YBNL hardware.


Presently the rapper has gotten himself another administration outfit to cultivate his vocation on the most beneficial way. He made the declaration by means of his online networking page while asking all appointments from this time forward to experience his new administration group.

See his instagram post here => https://www.instagram.com/p/BYQrBeAh9TY


Source:- http://www.360ray.com.ng/breaking-lil-kesh-moves-ybnl-joins-massive-management/

1 Like

Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by immortalcrown(m): 10:33am
Who prefers followership to leadership?grin

This world sef undecided

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by babyfaceafrica: 10:50am
Super story..skibororo...no content.. Just noise and beat

26 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by veekid(m): 10:50am
hommie knows how to make some sensible noize, more money and dope to your closets

4 Likes

Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by ayorhmeeday(m): 10:50am
ah!
4th to comment tinz!!
the journey is tedious!! buh i'll get there!!

NOW TO D POST..


who is LIL' KESH?

8 Likes

Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by Samccalister: 10:50am
good for him
Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by shurley22(f): 10:50am
Is this lil kesh?
Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by swiz123(m): 10:51am
His life, his business.
BTW....shurley22...can I take you out on a date today... wink

1 Like

Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by sleeknick: 10:52am
hopefully he will stop singing sh8t

3 Likes

Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by united4men: 10:53am
we hope this new management will give him ideas to make music that will cuts across all age groups
Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by espn(m): 10:54am
I just don't get..
Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by Darlington120(m): 10:54am
I don't understand
Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by Mkbryants(m): 10:55am
Big up lil kesh... Wish they knew
Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by NJUWithOfego: 10:55am
smiley
Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by Mkbryants(m): 10:55am
sleeknick:
hopefully he will stop singing sh8t

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by donbrowser(m): 10:55am
ayorhmeeday:
ah!
4th to comment tinz!!
the journey is tedious!! buh i'll get there!!

NOW TO D POST..


who is LIL' KESH?
Lil Kesh is one particular guy that almost won an award sometime ago under one commissioner of bariga boss who doesnt renew contracts. You can send me a mail if you wish to know more.

9 Likes

Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by Jimmyokolo(m): 10:56am
The guy has been on the decline since leaving ybnl however
Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by Drienzia: 10:57am
this dude with zero lyrics, na wa

1 Like

Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by Sniper12: 10:57am
babyfaceafrica:
Super story..skibororo...no content.. Just noise and beat
we lik am lik dat

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by shurley22(f): 10:57am
swiz123:
His life, his business.
BTW....shurley22...can I take you out on a date today... wink

Thanks but I'd pass
Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by gdonj1(m): 10:58am
[quote author=sirlekzy post=59866806]

Keshinro Ololade better referred to by his moniker Lil Kesh as marked new administration manage Massive Management.

Previous YBNL trooper Lil Kesh has prevailing with regards to proceeding onward from his previous mark in totality as he has settled on new hands to deal with his sprouting profession. too for you
Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by ojnnaco(m): 11:01am
Next....
Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by feelgoodstuffs(m): 11:01am
With the noise he's singing?

1 Like

Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by Adeevah(f): 11:02am
I stopped listening to his songs since abacha dies angry

1 Like

Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by Effizy12(m): 11:03am
Olamide shouldn't have dropped this guy prematurely,now he's confused and stranded.

3 Likes

Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by Adeevah(f): 11:07am
I stopped listening to his songs since abacha died

1 Like

Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by HeWrites: 11:07am
HOW TO CHECK THE NAME OF ANY THEME WORDPRESS SITE IS USING
http://instatechng.blogspot.com/2017/08/how-to-check-name-of-any-theme.html
Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by RSVP(m): 11:11am
sleeknick:
hopefully he will stop singing sh8t


And d sh8t songs is paying his bills!


Tell me if it iz u. Wi u nor continue to sing sh8t?

grin

6 Likes

Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by danduj(m): 11:11am
*Now that Jamb cut off mark is 120*

*My body has been doing me somehow that they would reduce FIRST CLASS to 2.5.*

���

4 Likes

Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by Ezyp(m): 11:16am
babyfaceafrica:
Super story..skibororo...no content.. Just noise and beat
And they wrote he is the leader of the new school
Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by sammuell(m): 11:19am
I have nothing to say then HAPPY SUNDAY

(0) (1) (Reply)

Hammed Odunla 'Dento' Is Dead / 10 Famous People Living With Hiv&aids / Rita Onyinye Oguebie Shares Books To School Kids In Aso Villa (Photos)

Viewing this topic: lobinche101(m), 2point5, holysainbj(m), tblaze007(m), mikedml(m), jade14(m), annuity45, lakeside231(m), nwokechisom, Ayubz(m), fassy29(m), eabumere, toebilawbar(f), PatriotTemidayo, zainmaxwell(m), MyzDee(f), femilek8(m), fellory, clintonsparkz(m), Tfbaby(m), enoumoh, jeremolar(m), yusods(m), 7stargeneral(m), Sagaciousd1, dhamstar(m), heybeemoney(m), Viktoh(m), Quantum800, sleekjosh01(m), Desyfoley1452, GEO1016, iamsholex(m), Exqwizit(m), kkash(m), moyarhtohbadt(f), Bronz(m), unitysheart(m), djeezy(m), KingOfThePay(m), Dablack1(m), haywhy1026(m), sambraveman, kolawole247, diiadem(f), DengXioping(m), IAMJojo(m), mightyfada, onilpee, Ajibel(m), nationwidenews, tlordz(m), Hybrid01, mozkidayo(m), Julietcutie(f), Xlad(m), vidicsky, rockyk, boundlezz(m), osegzimies(m), freda506(f), peckebu(f), Heryorh, shezzy93(f) and 64 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.