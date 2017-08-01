Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL (17457 Views)

Keshinro Ololade better referred to by his moniker Lil Kesh as marked new administration manage Massive Management.



Previous YBNL trooper Lil Kesh has prevailing with regards to proceeding onward from his previous mark in totality as he has settled on new hands to deal with his sprouting profession.



At some point a year ago, Lil Kesh set up his own particular record name YAGI following an effective two years spell at Olamide’s YBNL. Strangely, despite the fact that the artist was viewed as a youthful music CEO, YBNL still pulled a considerable measure of strings for the rapper. He was still especially oversaw by the YBNL hardware.





Presently the rapper has gotten himself another administration outfit to cultivate his vocation on the most beneficial way. He made the declaration by means of his online networking page while asking all appointments from this time forward to experience his new administration group.



See his instagram post here =>





This world sef Who prefers followership to leadership?This world sef 6 Likes 2 Shares

Super story..skibororo...no content.. Just noise and beat 26 Likes 1 Share

hommie knows how to make some sensible noize, more money and dope to your closets 4 Likes

ah!

4th to comment tinz!!

the journey is tedious!! buh i'll get there!!



NOW TO D POST..





who is LIL' KESH? 8 Likes

good for him

Is this lil kesh?



BTW....shurley22...can I take you out on a date today... His life, his business.BTW....shurley22...can I take you out on a date today... 1 Like

hopefully he will stop singing sh8t 3 Likes

we hope this new management will give him ideas to make music that will cuts across all age groups

I just don't get..

I don't understand

Big up lil kesh... Wish they knew

The guy has been on the decline since leaving ybnl however

this dude with zero lyrics, na wa 1 Like

babyfaceafrica:

Super story..skibororo...no content.. Just noise and beat we lik am lik dat we lik am lik dat 11 Likes 1 Share

swiz123:

His life, his business.

BTW....shurley22...can I take you out on a date today...

Thanks but I'd pass Thanks but I'd pass





Next....

With the noise he's singing? 1 Like

I stopped listening to his songs since abacha dies 1 Like

Olamide shouldn't have dropped this guy prematurely,now he's confused and stranded. 3 Likes

I stopped listening to his songs since abacha died 1 Like

sleeknick:

hopefully he will stop singing sh8t



And d sh8t songs is paying his bills!





Tell me if it iz u. Wi u nor continue to sing sh8t?



And d sh8t songs is paying his bills!Tell me if it iz u. Wi u nor continue to sing sh8t? 6 Likes

babyfaceafrica:

Super story..skibororo...no content.. Just noise and beat And they wrote he is the leader of the new school And they wrote he is the leader of the new school