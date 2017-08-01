₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by sirlekzy: 10:32am
Keshinro Ololade better referred to by his moniker Lil Kesh as marked new administration manage Massive Management.
Previous YBNL trooper Lil Kesh has prevailing with regards to proceeding onward from his previous mark in totality as he has settled on new hands to deal with his sprouting profession.
At some point a year ago, Lil Kesh set up his own particular record name YAGI following an effective two years spell at Olamide’s YBNL. Strangely, despite the fact that the artist was viewed as a youthful music CEO, YBNL still pulled a considerable measure of strings for the rapper. He was still especially oversaw by the YBNL hardware.
Presently the rapper has gotten himself another administration outfit to cultivate his vocation on the most beneficial way. He made the declaration by means of his online networking page while asking all appointments from this time forward to experience his new administration group.
See his instagram post here => https://www.instagram.com/p/BYQrBeAh9TY
Source:- http://www.360ray.com.ng/breaking-lil-kesh-moves-ybnl-joins-massive-management/
1 Like
|Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by immortalcrown(m): 10:33am
Who prefers followership to leadership?
This world sef
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by babyfaceafrica: 10:50am
Super story..skibororo...no content.. Just noise and beat
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by veekid(m): 10:50am
hommie knows how to make some sensible noize, more money and dope to your closets
4 Likes
|Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by ayorhmeeday(m): 10:50am
ah!
4th to comment tinz!!
the journey is tedious!! buh i'll get there!!
NOW TO D POST..
who is LIL' KESH?
8 Likes
|Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by Samccalister: 10:50am
good for him
|Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by shurley22(f): 10:50am
Is this lil kesh?
|Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by swiz123(m): 10:51am
His life, his business.
BTW....shurley22...can I take you out on a date today...
1 Like
|Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by sleeknick: 10:52am
hopefully he will stop singing sh8t
3 Likes
|Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by united4men: 10:53am
we hope this new management will give him ideas to make music that will cuts across all age groups
|Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by espn(m): 10:54am
I just don't get..
|Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by Darlington120(m): 10:54am
I don't understand
|Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by Mkbryants(m): 10:55am
Big up lil kesh... Wish they knew
|Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by NJUWithOfego: 10:55am
|Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by Mkbryants(m): 10:55am
sleeknick:
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by donbrowser(m): 10:55am
ayorhmeeday:Lil Kesh is one particular guy that almost won an award sometime ago under one commissioner of bariga boss who doesnt renew contracts. You can send me a mail if you wish to know more.
9 Likes
|Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by Jimmyokolo(m): 10:56am
The guy has been on the decline since leaving ybnl however
|Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by Drienzia: 10:57am
this dude with zero lyrics, na wa
1 Like
|Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by Sniper12: 10:57am
babyfaceafrica:we lik am lik dat
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by shurley22(f): 10:57am
swiz123:
Thanks but I'd pass
|Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by gdonj1(m): 10:58am
[quote author=sirlekzy post=59866806]
Keshinro Ololade better referred to by his moniker Lil Kesh as marked new administration manage Massive Management.
Previous YBNL trooper Lil Kesh has prevailing with regards to proceeding onward from his previous mark in totality as he has settled on new hands to deal with his sprouting profession. too for you
|Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by ojnnaco(m): 11:01am
Next....
|Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by feelgoodstuffs(m): 11:01am
With the noise he's singing?
1 Like
|Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by Adeevah(f): 11:02am
I stopped listening to his songs since abacha dies
1 Like
|Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by Effizy12(m): 11:03am
Olamide shouldn't have dropped this guy prematurely,now he's confused and stranded.
3 Likes
|Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by Adeevah(f): 11:07am
I stopped listening to his songs since abacha died
1 Like
|Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by HeWrites: 11:07am
|Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by RSVP(m): 11:11am
sleeknick:
And d sh8t songs is paying his bills!
Tell me if it iz u. Wi u nor continue to sing sh8t?
6 Likes
|Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by danduj(m): 11:11am
4 Likes
|Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by Ezyp(m): 11:16am
babyfaceafrica:And they wrote he is the leader of the new school
|Re: Lil Kesh Joins Massive Management As He Leaves Olamide's YBNL by sammuell(m): 11:19am
I have nothing to say then HAPPY SUNDAY
