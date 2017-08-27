Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) (5451 Views)

Nollywood actress Toyin Adewale celebrated her daughter who recently clocked 10.

She threw the little one a birthday party over the weekend.

More photos below:

















That's mayorkoun's sis LLNP

Hbd sweetheart

Age with grace beautiful

Mayorkuns mum

Beautiful girl

Where's mayorkun ?

social media generation...

anonymous20:

How DAT one go pay my junior bro school fees.Inconsistency dey worry nl Nah you inconsistency dey worry. Wetin concern NL with Ur bro school fees. Instead of you to be working, you're here commenting!!

How DAT one go pay my junior bro school fees.Inconsistency dey worry nl

Must they make her up??i tire for Nigerian mothers o 2 Likes

Happy Birthday girl. Age gracefully

This is the first girl who didn't lie about her age 1 Like

Congrats girl

donnaD:

Must they make her up??i tire for Nigerian mothers o

I tire too I tire too

I was expecting an overaged ten-year-old but I was disappointed. The first Nigerian girl to say the truth about her age in recent times.

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew





[/quote]why the makeup? parents especially mother's should allow their kids grow according to their age why give her a face beat at 10.....hbd bee i don't blame u oñe bit but Ur mom who wants u to age faster than Ur peers.... [Qquote author=Takeit2017 post=59868290]Nollywood actress Toyin Adewale celebrated her daughter who recently clocked 10.She threw the little one a birthday party over the weekend.More photos below:[/quote]why the makeup? parents especially mother's should allow their kids grow according to their age why give her a face beat at 10.....hbd bee i don't blame u oñe bit but Ur mom who wants u to age faster than Ur peers....

Lovely,a Beautiful Girl.

Learnt she's also mayorkun's mother 1 Like

happy birthday omo iya eleko

booqee:

Learnt she's also mayorkun's mother She is.. She is..