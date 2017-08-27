₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by Takeit2017(m): 11:45am
Nollywood actress Toyin Adewale celebrated her daughter who recently clocked 10.
She threw the little one a birthday party over the weekend.
More photos below:
|Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by tyson98: 11:51am
That's mayorkoun's sis LLNP
|Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 6:46pm
Hbd sweetheart
|Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by Horlaidex(m): 6:47pm
Age with grace beautiful
|Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by nairalandfreak(m): 6:47pm
Mayorkuns mum
|Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by JuneOctober(f): 6:48pm
Beautiful girl
|Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by Saheed9: 6:48pm
Where's mayorkun ?
|Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by Elslim: 6:49pm
social media generation...
|Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by SOLMICHAEL(m): 6:49pm
anonymous20:Nah you inconsistency dey worry. Wetin concern NL with Ur bro school fees. Instead of you to be working, you're here commenting!!
|Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by anonymous20: 6:50pm
How DAT one go pay my junior bro school fees.Inconsistency dey worry nl
|Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by donnaD(f): 6:51pm
Must they make her up??i tire for Nigerian mothers o
|Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by twinycharis6(f): 6:52pm
Happy Birthday girl. Age gracefully
|Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by folakemigeh(f): 6:54pm
This is the first girl who didn't lie about her age
|Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by cerowo(f): 7:13pm
Congrats girl
|Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by temi2008: 7:19pm
donnaD:
I tire too
|Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by BigBelleControl(m): 7:20pm
I was expecting an overaged ten-year-old but I was disappointed. The first Nigerian girl to say the truth about her age in recent times.
|Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 7:22pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by suwalee(f): 7:27pm
[Qquote author=Takeit2017 post=59868290]
Nollywood actress Toyin Adewale celebrated her daughter who recently clocked 10.
She threw the little one a birthday party over the weekend.
More photos below:
[/quote]why the makeup? parents especially mother's should allow their kids grow according to their age why give her a face beat at 10.....hbd bee i don't blame u oñe bit but Ur mom who wants u to age faster than Ur peers....
|Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by EASY39(m): 7:30pm
Lovely,a Beautiful Girl.
|Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by booqee(f): 7:30pm
Learnt she's also mayorkun's mother
|Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by heckymaicon(m): 7:31pm
happy birthday omo iya eleko
|Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by Dgunnerz(m): 7:36pm
booqee:She is..
|Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by Nedfed: 7:50pm
Who is Mayorkun?
And what has he/she don to beta 9ja?
