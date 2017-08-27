₦airaland Forum

Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by Takeit2017(m): 11:45am


Nollywood actress Toyin Adewale celebrated her daughter who recently clocked 10.
She threw the little one a birthday party over the weekend.
More photos below:








Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by tyson98: 11:51am
That's mayorkoun's sis LLNP
Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 6:46pm
Hbd sweetheart
Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by Horlaidex(m): 6:47pm
Age with grace beautiful
Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by nairalandfreak(m): 6:47pm
Mayorkuns mum
Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by JuneOctober(f): 6:48pm
Beautiful girl cheesy
Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by Saheed9: 6:48pm
Where's mayorkun ?
Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by Elslim: 6:49pm
social media generation...
Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by SOLMICHAEL(m): 6:49pm
anonymous20:
How DAT one go pay my junior bro school fees.Inconsistency dey worry nl
Nah you inconsistency dey worry. Wetin concern NL with Ur bro school fees. Instead of you to be working, you're here commenting!!

Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by anonymous20: 6:50pm
How DAT one go pay my junior bro school fees.Inconsistency dey worry nl
Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by donnaD(f): 6:51pm
Must they make her up??i tire for Nigerian mothers o

Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by twinycharis6(f): 6:52pm
Happy Birthday girl. Age gracefully
Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by folakemigeh(f): 6:54pm
This is the first girl who didn't lie about her age

Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by cerowo(f): 7:13pm
Congrats girl
Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by temi2008: 7:19pm
donnaD:
Must they make her up??i tire for Nigerian mothers o

I tire too
Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by BigBelleControl(m): 7:20pm
I was expecting an overaged ten-year-old but I was disappointed. The first Nigerian girl to say the truth about her age in recent times.
Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 7:22pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by suwalee(f): 7:27pm
[/quote]why the makeup? parents especially mother's should allow their kids grow according to their age why give her a face beat at 10.....hbd bee i don't blame u oñe bit but Ur mom who wants u to age faster than Ur peers....
Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by EASY39(m): 7:30pm
Lovely,a Beautiful Girl.
Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by booqee(f): 7:30pm
Learnt she's also mayorkun's mother

Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by heckymaicon(m): 7:31pm
happy birthday omo iya eleko
Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by Dgunnerz(m): 7:36pm
booqee:
Learnt she's also mayorkun's mother
She is..
Re: Toyin Adewale's Daughter Celebrates 10th Birthday (Photos) by Nedfed: 7:50pm
Who is Mayorkun?
And what has he/she don to beta 9ja?

