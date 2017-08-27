₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by softwerk(f): 12:11pm
As seen on a property in Ikeja
Be warned!
|Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by grayht(m): 12:16pm
lalasticlala
|Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by amuokuko: 12:18pm
Them cross breed the dog with Lion
|Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by fk001: 12:23pm
No be the same dog wey I know abi this one na from another planet
Na that funny sound they make when someone hits them dey make me laugh
|Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by majamajic(m): 12:28pm
The worst is that building with this kin sign , don't have dogs at all or the dog will be normal eke uke
|Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by decatalyst(m): 12:31pm
amuokuko:
To be forewarned is to be forearm!
Cross your line, you hear?
|Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 12:32pm
Compound way get "better" dogs nor need 'signboard' nah from Junction you go don dey hear their ringtone" and even if them dey silent mode na people 4 area go warn you.....
|Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by Nutase(f): 12:53pm
amuokuko:help me ask dem??
|Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by mazimee(m): 1:02pm
amuokuko:
Intruders will be cooked and garnished with onions for the dogs
|Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by Scrooge(m): 1:14pm
Notice that the sign didn't say intruders will be eaten by the dogs!!! Perhaps the human occupants eat people...
|Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by Explorers(m): 6:51pm
Na lion?
|Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by TINALETC3(f): 6:51pm
|Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 6:51pm
Nigerians with overdoing things, mtchew
|Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by asumo12: 6:51pm
Food is ready!
|Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by galarbagalapazy(m): 6:52pm
if I here
|Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by Lexusgs430: 6:53pm
Some dogs are breed to kill. Ask Seun ......
|Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by Mznaett(f): 6:53pm
Lol
|Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by webbro007(m): 6:53pm
them place am cause of paedophile,na under age virgins full there,once they are 25 yrs,d placard will be buy ur day old chicks,ice water,block,minerals, original cow milk,manures here.
|Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by generalpipe47: 6:56pm
Eaten by the dog, or d resident....
|Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by obo389(m): 6:56pm
Mtecheew. E wan pass dog
|Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by SOLMICHAEL(m): 6:56pm
fk001:
|Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by czarina(f): 6:59pm
fk001:Really, so you like the sound they make while torturing them abi, continue, ur cup go full soon and you go make that same sound, this time, na you them go laff
|Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by fk001: 7:04pm
czarina:
I like dogs i don't torture them
|Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by wtfcoded: 7:05pm
Maybe Na this type dey there
|Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by Firgemachar: 7:05pm
Mtcheeeew
I know that house na
Kini big deal?
Why should it make frontpage
|Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by jashar(f): 7:08pm
|Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by prof1990(m): 7:12pm
The man probably has young and future slay queens he's trying to protect but trust Yoruba demons Dogs can't stop them
|Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by noble71(m): 7:12pm
This is what typical Nigerian parents do when their daughters are below 22yrs, when the girl turn 32yrs without husband they will change it to buy your pure water and recharge card here.
|Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by Chascop: 7:13pm
Beware of Rats, intruders will be forced to leave office
|Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by GeneralOjukwu: 7:18pm
asumo12:
What the hell is that purple thing? Eba?
|Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by Kelklein(m): 7:20pm
saw this in my neighborhood
|Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by lilbest4(m): 7:22pm
