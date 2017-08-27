Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Pets / "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) (11669 Views)

Be warned! As seen on a property in IkejaBe warned! 1 Like 1 Share

Them cross breed the dog with Lion 38 Likes 2 Shares

No be the same dog wey I know abi this one na from another planet









Na that funny sound they make when someone hits them dey make me laugh 9 Likes 1 Share

The worst is that building with this kin sign , don't have dogs at all or the dog will be normal eke uke 11 Likes 1 Share

Cross your line, you hear? To be forewarned is to be forearm!Cross your line, you hear? 7 Likes 1 Share

Compound way get "better" dogs nor need 'signboard' nah from Junction you go don dey hear their ringtone" and even if them dey silent mode na people 4 area go warn you..... 67 Likes

Intruders will be cooked and garnished with onions for the dogs Intruders will be cooked and garnished with onions for the dogs 3 Likes

Notice that the sign didn't say intruders will be eaten by the dogs!!! Perhaps the human occupants eat people... 26 Likes





Na lion? Na lion? 1 Like

Nigerians with overdoing things, mtchew 2 Likes







Food is ready! Food is ready! 1 Like

if I here 3 Likes 1 Share

Some dogs are breed to kill. Ask Seun ......

them place am cause of paedophile,na under age virgins full there,once they are 25 yrs,d placard will be buy ur day old chicks,ice water,block,minerals, original cow milk,manures here. 1 Like

Eaten by the dog, or d resident.... 1 Like

Really, so you like the sound they make while torturing them abi, continue, ur cup go full soon and you go make that same sound, this time, na you them go laff Really, so you like the sound they make while torturing them abi, continue, ur cup go full soon and you go make that same sound, this time, na you them go laff 5 Likes 2 Shares

I like dogs i don't torture them I like dogs i don't torture them 1 Like

Maybe Na this type dey there 1 Like





The man probably has young and future slay queens he's trying to protect but trust Yoruba demons Dogs can't stop them



This is what typical Nigerian parents do when their daughters are below 22yrs, when the girl turn 32yrs without husband they will change it to buy your pure water and recharge card here. This is what typical Nigerian parents do when their daughters are below 22yrs, when the girl turn 32yrs without husband they will change it to buy your pure water and recharge card here. 2 Likes

Beware of Rats, intruders will be forced to leave office

What the hell is that purple thing? Eba? 1 Like

saw this in my neighborhood 1 Like