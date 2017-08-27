₦airaland Forum

"Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by softwerk(f): 12:11pm
As seen on a property in Ikeja grin

Be warned!

Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by grayht(m): 12:16pm
lalasticlala
Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by amuokuko: 12:18pm
Them cross breed the dog with Lion

Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by fk001: 12:23pm
No be the same dog wey I know abi this one na from another planet




Na that funny sound they make when someone hits them dey make me laugh

Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by majamajic(m): 12:28pm
The worst is that building with this kin sign , don't have dogs at all or the dog will be normal eke uke grin

Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by decatalyst(m): 12:31pm
amuokuko:
Them cross breed the dog with Lion

To be forewarned is to be forearm!


Cross your line, you hear?

Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 12:32pm
Compound way get "better" dogs nor need 'signboard' nah from Junction you go don dey hear their ringtone" and even if them dey silent mode na people 4 area go warn you..... angry

Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by Nutase(f): 12:53pm
amuokuko:
Them cross breed the dog with Lion
help me ask dem??

Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by mazimee(m): 1:02pm
amuokuko:
Them cross breed the dog with Lion


Intruders will be cooked and garnished with onions for the dogs

Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by Scrooge(m): 1:14pm
Notice that the sign didn't say intruders will be eaten by the dogs!!! Perhaps the human occupants eat people...

Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by Explorers(m): 6:51pm
shocked

Na lion?

Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by TINALETC3(f): 6:51pm
grin

Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 6:51pm
Nigerians with overdoing things, mtchew

Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by asumo12: 6:51pm
grin


Food is ready!

Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by galarbagalapazy(m): 6:52pm
if I here

Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by Lexusgs430: 6:53pm
Some dogs are breed to kill. Ask Seun ......
Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by Mznaett(f): 6:53pm
Lolgrin
Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by webbro007(m): 6:53pm
them place am cause of paedophile,na under age virgins full there,once they are 25 yrs,d placard will be buy ur day old chicks,ice water,block,minerals, original cow milk,manures here.

Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by generalpipe47: 6:56pm
Eaten by the dog, or d resident....

Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by obo389(m): 6:56pm
Mtecheew. E wan pass dog undecided
Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by SOLMICHAEL(m): 6:56pm
fk001:
No be the same dog wey I know abi this one na from another planet





Na that funny sound they make when someone hits them dey make me laugh






Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by czarina(f): 6:59pm
fk001:
No be the same dog wey I know abi this one na from another planet





Na that funny sound they make when someone hits them dey make me laugh






Really, so you like the sound they make while torturing them abi, continue, ur cup go full soon and you go make that same sound, this time, na you them go laff undecided

Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by fk001: 7:04pm
czarina:
Really, so you like the sound they make while torturing them abi, continue, ur cup go full soon and you go make that same sound, this time, na you them go laff undecided



I like dogs i don't torture them

Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by wtfcoded: 7:05pm
Maybe Na this type dey there

Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by Firgemachar: 7:05pm
Mtcheeeew

I know that house na

Kini big deal?

Why should it make frontpage
Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by jashar(f): 7:08pm
grin grin
Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by prof1990(m): 7:12pm
The man probably has young and future slay queens he's trying to protect but trust Yoruba demons Dogs can't stop them

Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by noble71(m): 7:12pm
grin
This is what typical Nigerian parents do when their daughters are below 22yrs, when the girl turn 32yrs without husband they will change it to buy your pure water and recharge card here. cheesy

Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by Chascop: 7:13pm
Beware of Rats, intruders will be forced to leave office
Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by GeneralOjukwu: 7:18pm
asumo12:
grin


Food is ready!

What the hell is that purple thing? Eba? shocked shocked shocked

Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by Kelklein(m): 7:20pm
saw this in my neighborhood

Re: "Beware Of Dogs, Intruders Will Be Eaten" - In Ikeja (Photo) by lilbest4(m): 7:22pm
grin

