|Fourth Runner Up Mr Nairaland 2015, Siincere, Drops His Debut Single! by sosiqdude(m): 6:28pm
Hi, guys! It's your boy Sosiqdude, 4th Runner up Mr Nairaland 2015. You know, what a lot of people don't know is that I am an Artist, I have been a member of several rap groups since 2013. But this year, I have decided to go solo and release my debut single on my birthday, as a birthday present from me to everybody out there. Though I didn't rap on this song, as I am also a singer, and i decided to do a little singing for the ladies.
I need you all to Download, stream and buy this song, just to support the movement. It's my birthday, guys. Put me on!
LISTEN TO "SHE" ON Soundcloud ↓
https://soundcloud.com/siincerely/she
BUY "SHE" ON Selar TO SUPPORT THE BOY! ↓
https://selar.co/p/jx93-she
DOWNLOAD "She" FOR FREE ON Audiomack ↓
https://www.audiomack.com/song/siincere-1/she
DOWNLOAD "She" on Notjustok FOR FREE ↓
https://my.notjustok.com/track/263961/siincere-she
Your honest comments are welcome too.
Thank you! �
|Re: Fourth Runner Up Mr Nairaland 2015, Siincere, Drops His Debut Single! by GIYAZZ(m): 8:49pm
Bless up, bro. Nice song.
Cc: Lalasticlala
Front page please!
|Re: Fourth Runner Up Mr Nairaland 2015, Siincere, Drops His Debut Single! by roldee(m): 10:14pm
|Re: Fourth Runner Up Mr Nairaland 2015, Siincere, Drops His Debut Single! by tosyne2much(m): 10:14pm
Congrats Sosiqdude. You're going places bro
I hope you still have a flash back of the day we conducted Mr Nairaland interview for you?
http://www.nairaland.com/2375709/mr-nairaland-contest-2015-interview
|Re: Fourth Runner Up Mr Nairaland 2015, Siincere, Drops His Debut Single! by funnynation(m): 10:15pm
Nice one bro.. I think Nairaland should be helping upcoming artist to push their songs or comedy skirt to front page. Kudos to you OP...
|Re: Fourth Runner Up Mr Nairaland 2015, Siincere, Drops His Debut Single! by baike(m): 10:15pm
4th runner not even the first haba
|Re: Fourth Runner Up Mr Nairaland 2015, Siincere, Drops His Debut Single! by babyfaceafrica: 10:16pm
Lolz
|Re: Fourth Runner Up Mr Nairaland 2015, Siincere, Drops His Debut Single! by shakyum12(m): 10:17pm
|Re: Fourth Runner Up Mr Nairaland 2015, Siincere, Drops His Debut Single! by staann(f): 10:17pm
|Re: Fourth Runner Up Mr Nairaland 2015, Siincere, Drops His Debut Single! by emeijeh(m): 10:17pm
Everyone wants to be a celeb.
So where is the 2nd and 3rd runner up contestants?
sosiqdude:
Coman force me to click the link.
Izzit your clicking?
|Re: Fourth Runner Up Mr Nairaland 2015, Siincere, Drops His Debut Single! by shollish(m): 10:17pm
Abeg whetin dem dey talk for the ASUU strike matter
|Re: Fourth Runner Up Mr Nairaland 2015, Siincere, Drops His Debut Single! by Kizyte(m): 10:18pm
|Re: Fourth Runner Up Mr Nairaland 2015, Siincere, Drops His Debut Single! by shakyum12(m): 10:18pm
|Re: Fourth Runner Up Mr Nairaland 2015, Siincere, Drops His Debut Single! by shakyum12(m): 10:19pm
|Re: Fourth Runner Up Mr Nairaland 2015, Siincere, Drops His Debut Single! by falconey(m): 10:19pm
Congratulations
|Re: Fourth Runner Up Mr Nairaland 2015, Siincere, Drops His Debut Single! by hilroy: 10:23pm
Nice song
So many talents in Nigeria
|Re: Fourth Runner Up Mr Nairaland 2015, Siincere, Drops His Debut Single! by Onyinye15(f): 10:23pm
Weldon bro
