Flood Sacks Makurdi Residents, Destroys Homes (photos) by LasgidiOnline: 7:32pm
By Lasgidi Online
Residents of Peace Village, Behind Hotel Lucia in Makurdi, the Benue state capital experienced a heavy rainfall last night which resulted in a flood which destroyed their homes, valuables and fences fell down.
According to an eye witness who spoke to Lasgidi Online reporter said the rain started around 1am last night and lasted till 5am.
From the photos captured by Lasgidi Online reporter after the rain, residents were seen with their beds, rug carpets and other valuables dried outside.
See more photos below...
http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/08/flood-sacks-makurdi-residents-destroys.html
Re: Flood Sacks Makurdi Residents, Destroys Homes (photos) by LasgidiOnline: 7:33pm
Re: Flood Sacks Makurdi Residents, Destroys Homes (photos) by roldee(m): 10:11pm
Re: Flood Sacks Makurdi Residents, Destroys Homes (photos) by Narldon(f): 10:11pm
Re: Flood Sacks Makurdi Residents, Destroys Homes (photos) by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 10:12pm
God help them amen.
God help them amen.
Re: Flood Sacks Makurdi Residents, Destroys Homes (photos) by mostyg(m): 10:12pm
Re: Flood Sacks Makurdi Residents, Destroys Homes (photos) by favourmic(m): 10:12pm
Re: Flood Sacks Makurdi Residents, Destroys Homes (photos) by Lighthouseman: 10:14pm
Very poor reportage.
Very poor reportage.
Re: Flood Sacks Makurdi Residents, Destroys Homes (photos) by dennistar(m): 10:14pm
|Re: Flood Sacks Makurdi Residents, Destroys Homes (photos) by AUTOCRATIC(m): 10:14pm
Lasgidi bawo,sent messages or witnessed one?
Re: Flood Sacks Makurdi Residents, Destroys Homes (photos) by Ajiswaggs(m): 10:14pm
Dis one no be Flood na
Dis one no be Flood na
|Re: Flood Sacks Makurdi Residents, Destroys Homes (photos) by whitering: 10:14pm
Oga Lasgidi, it seems you can not differentiate between downpour and flood. no be only flood, na mudslide SMH....
|Re: Flood Sacks Makurdi Residents, Destroys Homes (photos) by veacea: 10:18pm
This one no be flood abeg go to Texas and see correct flood
|Re: Flood Sacks Makurdi Residents, Destroys Homes (photos) by Prestige16(m): 10:20pm
Very very poor report. You carry lasgidi put for centre of pix come expect us to see am. Meanwhile, those pictures do not even capture the level of damage compared to other areas in the state
Re: Flood Sacks Makurdi Residents, Destroys Homes (photos) by GloryCardinal(m): 10:21pm
Naso ;DNaso
Naso ;DNaso
|Re: Flood Sacks Makurdi Residents, Destroys Homes (photos) by PastorandMentor(m): 10:23pm
Poor news. Poor picture quality. Paid to be on front page for nothing. You guys have so much work to do.
