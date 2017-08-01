Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Flood Sacks Makurdi Residents, Destroys Homes (photos) (1808 Views)

Residents of Peace Village, Behind Hotel Lucia in Makurdi, the Benue state capital experienced a heavy rainfall last night which resulted in a flood which destroyed their homes, valuables and fences fell down.



According to an eye witness who spoke to Lasgidi Online reporter said the rain started around 1am last night and lasted till 5am.



From the photos captured by Lasgidi Online reporter after the rain, residents were seen with their beds, rug carpets and other valuables dried outside.



See more photos below...

















God help them amen.









Very poor reportage. 2 Likes

Lasgidi bawo,sent messages or witnessed one?

Dis one no be Flood na 1 Like

Oga Lasgidi, it seems you can not differentiate between downpour and flood. no be only flood, na mudslide SMH.... 1 Like

This one no be flood abeg go to Texas and see correct flood

Very very poor report. You carry lasgidi put for centre of pix come expect us to see am. Meanwhile, those pictures do not even capture the level of damage compared to other areas in the state

Naso ;DNaso