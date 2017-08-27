Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) (1504 Views)

As posted by Abdulmumin Suleiman on Facebook today:





"She was beaten to stupor by her husband, a medical doctor at ATBUTH. His name Dr Sama'ila Zakari Wase. Pls share until Justice is served to her Muhammad Baba. Just imagine!! When his class are beating McGregor to win Millions of Dollars"



Na wa o

The Quran actually allow men to beat their wives so this is no biggie for them and bauchi practices Sharia law. Quran 4:34. Quran38":44 amongst others



but seriously how can a man inflict pain on someone he claims to love

The mother of his children

someone who he vowed to take care of and protect against all odd



why are some men domestic abusers and why do others think it's cool to hit a woman if she misbehaves 2 Likes

wetin the woman do?



don't quote me to speak rubbish

Men you all should learn how to control your anger,if you keep on listening to what we say with this our mouth even when we are wrong you will die or kill us before our time bikonu make una take am easy abeg 1 Like

Young03:

wetin the woman do?





don't quote me to speak rubbish Good question! Good question!





This story looks more like an Apocrypha.



What's the cause?



Is that charcoal on her body or paint?



ikp120:

Good question! how far u n this rain nah

Young03:





how far u n this rain nah



since morning I dey my nigga. The rain just dey misbehave these days o. Buhari need to set up committee to probe am. E be like say na GEJ cause am.



ikp120:

I dey my nigga. The rain just dey misbehave these days o. Buhari need to set up committee to probe am. E be like say na GEJ cause am.



O boy, the gods are angry. Bring your kidney for sacrifice na

Young03:





What's the focus on his credentials? That does not negate the fact that he is physically violent towards his wife, doctor or not.

Evaberry:

My dear, and how many times did the Prophet who Muslims are meant to emulate beat his own wives. CAN YOU COME UP WITH ANY EVIDENCE AS TO SUCH?!



MissRaine69:

What's the focus on his credentials? That does not negate the fact that he is physically violent towards his wife, doctor or not.



I thought as much. PRESTIGE as been so wired in the minds of people by the society . Credentials or not the man is an asshole. Yet even at that we dont have the full story as to what lead to such. What ever the reason may be there are better options on the table. I thought as much. PRESTIGE as been so wired in the minds of people by the society . Credentials or not the man is an asshole. Yet even at that we dont have the full story as to what lead to such. What ever the reason may be there are better options on the table.



Ayam not understanding So what has his being a doctor got to do with his beating his wife to stupour?Ayam not understanding

Men that abuses their wives are mostly insecure and possessive. Got nothing to do with education.

Wife beaters are cowards

OMG, no living being deserves this

No to domestic Violence , On behalf of every man, we reject this behavior .



We have to train every young man never to raise their hands on a lady, thats how it starts

mmkliui

This is sad





He is not an original medical doctor but original homopathic dokinta!

gqboyy:

Wife beaters are cowards

try being in their shoes.



nobody deserves beating, both women and men



nowadays women overdo things!!! they should please respect their husbands.



you know you can't overpower a man and you are exchanging words with him, cursing his family and so on, when he beats you , you'll say he's a coward, woman beater and so on!!! but what about you try being in their shoes.nobody deserves beating, both women and mennowadays women overdo things!!! they should please respect their husbands.you know you can't overpower a man and you are exchanging words with him, cursing his family and so on, when he beats you , you'll say he's a coward, woman beater and so on!!! but what about you