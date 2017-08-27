₦airaland Forum

Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by oluwasegun400: 7:54pm
One Dr Samaila Zakari Wase, a medical doctor at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital,Bauchi has been accused of domestic violence.

As posted by Abdulmumin Suleiman on Facebook today:


"She was beaten to stupor by her husband, a medical doctor at ATBUTH. His name Dr Sama'ila Zakari Wase. Pls share until Justice is served to her Muhammad Baba. Just imagine!! When his class are beating McGregor to win Millions of Dollars"

Source: http://www.flexygist.com.ng/2017/08/27/dometic-violence-medical-doctor-in-bauchi-allegedly-beats-wife-to-stupor-photos/

Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by Divay22(f): 7:57pm
Na wa o
Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by Evaberry(f): 8:07pm
The Quran actually allow men to beat their wives so this is no biggie for them and bauchi practices Sharia law. Quran 4:34. Quran38":44 amongst others

but seriously how can a man inflict pain on someone he claims to love
The mother of his children
someone who he vowed to take care of and protect against all odd

why are some men domestic abusers and why do others think it's cool to hit a woman if she misbehaves

Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by Young03(m): 8:11pm
wetin the woman do?

don't quote me to speak rubbish
Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by Evablizin(f): 8:17pm
Men you all should learn how to control your anger,if you keep on listening to what we say with this our mouth even when we are wrong you will die or kill us before our time bikonu make una take am easy abeg

Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by ikp120(m): 8:18pm
Young03:
wetin the woman do?


don't quote me to speak rubbish
Good question! cool cool
Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by Zimri(m): 8:18pm
angry

This story looks more like an Apocrypha.

What's the cause?

Is that charcoal on her body or paint?

Abi na tattoo?
Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by Young03(m): 8:19pm
ikp120:
Good question! cool cool
Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by MissRaine69(f): 9:42pm
What's the focus on his credentials? That does not negate the fact that he is physically violent towards his wife, doctor or not.
Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by WORDWORLD: 10:07pm
Evaberry:
The Quran actually allow men to beat their wives so this is no biggie for them and bauchi practices Sharia law. Quran 4:34. Quran38":44 amongst others

but seriously how can a man inflict pain on someone he claims to love
The mother of his children
someone who he vowed to take care of and protect against all odd

why are some men domestic abusers and why do others think it's cool to hit a woman if she misbehaves


My dear, and how many times did the Prophet who Muslims are meant to emulate beat his own wives. CAN YOU COME UP WITH ANY EVIDENCE AS TO SUCH?!

Should we open a thread me and you alone so we discuss this INDEPTHLY?!
Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by WORDWORLD: 10:18pm
MissRaine69:
What's the focus on his credentials? That does not negate the fact that he is physically violent towards his wife, doctor or not.


I thought as much. PRESTIGE as been so wired in the minds of people by the society . Credentials or not the man is an asshole. Yet even at that we dont have the full story as to what lead to such. What ever the reason may be there are better options on the table.
Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by shurley22(f): 10:22pm
So what has his being a doctor got to do with his beating his wife to stupour?
Ayam not understanding undecided
Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by whitering: 10:22pm
Men that abuses their wives are mostly insecure and possessive. Got nothing to do with education.
Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by gqboyy(m): 10:24pm
Wife beaters are cowards
Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by veacea: 10:24pm
OMG, no living being deserves this
Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by leksmedia: 10:24pm
No to domestic Violence , On behalf of every man, we reject this behavior .

We have to train every young man never to raise their hands on a lady, thats how it starts
Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by GeneralOjukwu: 10:24pm
Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by Ademolag(m): 10:24pm
Evablizin:
Men you all should learn how to control your anger,if you keep on listening to what we say with this our mouth even when we are wrong you will die or kill us before our time bikonu make una take am easy abeg

you people should control your tongue too bikonu!!!

Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by babyfaceafrica: 10:24pm
This is sad
Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by Onyinye15(f): 10:24pm


Evablizin:
Men you all should learn how to control your anger,if you keep on listening to what we say with this our mouth even when we are wrong you will die or kill us before our time bikonu make una take am easy abeg
Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by hilroy: 10:25pm
Young03:
wetin the woman do?


don't quote me to speak rubbish

Whatever the woman did, beating her is not the solution undecided
Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by canalily(m): 10:25pm
He is not an original medical doctor but original homopathic dokinta!
Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by maberry(m): 10:27pm
Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by saidubaba: 10:29pm
Evaberry:
The Quran actually allow men to beat their wives so this is no biggie for them and bauchi practices Sharia law. Quran 4:34. Quran38":44 amongst others

but seriously how can a man inflict pain on someone he claims to love
The mother of his children
someone who he vowed to take care of and protect against all odd

why are some men domestic abusers and why do others think it's cool to hit a woman if she misbehaves

I have just talk rubbish of the highest order,keep on feeding people with fake lies
Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by Ademolag(m): 10:29pm
gqboyy:
Wife beaters are cowards

try being in their shoes.

nobody deserves beating, both women and men

nowadays women overdo things!!! they should please respect their husbands.

you know you can't overpower a man and you are exchanging words with him, cursing his family and so on, when he beats you , you'll say he's a coward, woman beater and so on!!! but what about you
Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by KKKWHITE(m): 10:29pm
women these days are just too abusive and violent yet they keep complaining about domestic abuse

