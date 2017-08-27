₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by oluwasegun400: 7:54pm
One Dr Samaila Zakari Wase, a medical doctor at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital,Bauchi has been accused of domestic violence.
As posted by Abdulmumin Suleiman on Facebook today:
"She was beaten to stupor by her husband, a medical doctor at ATBUTH. His name Dr Sama'ila Zakari Wase. Pls share until Justice is served to her Muhammad Baba. Just imagine!! When his class are beating McGregor to win Millions of Dollars"
Source: http://www.flexygist.com.ng/2017/08/27/dometic-violence-medical-doctor-in-bauchi-allegedly-beats-wife-to-stupor-photos/
|Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by Divay22(f): 7:57pm
Na wa o
|Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by Evaberry(f): 8:07pm
The Quran actually allow men to beat their wives so this is no biggie for them and bauchi practices Sharia law. Quran 4:34. Quran38":44 amongst others
but seriously how can a man inflict pain on someone he claims to love
The mother of his children
someone who he vowed to take care of and protect against all odd
why are some men domestic abusers and why do others think it's cool to hit a woman if she misbehaves
|Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by Young03(m): 8:11pm
wetin the woman do?
don't quote me to speak rubbish
|Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by Evablizin(f): 8:17pm
Men you all should learn how to control your anger,if you keep on listening to what we say with this our mouth even when we are wrong you will die or kill us before our time bikonu make una take am easy abeg
|Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by ikp120(m): 8:18pm
Young03:Good question!
|Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by Zimri(m): 8:18pm
This story looks more like an Apocrypha.
What's the cause?
Is that charcoal on her body or paint?
Abi na tattoo?
|Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by Young03(m): 8:19pm
ikp120:how far u n this rain nah
since morning
|Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by ikp120(m): 8:25pm
Young03:I dey my nigga. The rain just dey misbehave these days o. Buhari need to set up committee to probe am. E be like say na GEJ cause am.
O boy, the gods are angry. Bring your kidney for sacrifice na
|Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by Young03(m): 8:34pm
ikp120:
Lol I gave my kidney to my neighbour to hold for me
|Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by ikp120(m): 8:37pm
Young03:
|Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by MissRaine69(f): 9:42pm
What's the focus on his credentials? That does not negate the fact that he is physically violent towards his wife, doctor or not.
|Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by WORDWORLD: 10:07pm
Evaberry:
My dear, and how many times did the Prophet who Muslims are meant to emulate beat his own wives. CAN YOU COME UP WITH ANY EVIDENCE AS TO SUCH?!
Should we open a thread me and you alone so we discuss this INDEPTHLY?!
|Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by WORDWORLD: 10:18pm
MissRaine69:
I thought as much. PRESTIGE as been so wired in the minds of people by the society . Credentials or not the man is an asshole. Yet even at that we dont have the full story as to what lead to such. What ever the reason may be there are better options on the table.
|Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by shurley22(f): 10:22pm
So what has his being a doctor got to do with his beating his wife to stupour?
Ayam not understanding
|Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by whitering: 10:22pm
Men that abuses their wives are mostly insecure and possessive. Got nothing to do with education.
|Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by gqboyy(m): 10:24pm
Wife beaters are cowards
|Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by veacea: 10:24pm
OMG, no living being deserves this
|Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by leksmedia: 10:24pm
No to domestic Violence , On behalf of every man, we reject this behavior .
We have to train every young man never to raise their hands on a lady, thats how it starts
|Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by GeneralOjukwu: 10:24pm
mmkliui
|Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by Ademolag(m): 10:24pm
Evablizin:
you people should control your tongue too bikonu!!!
|Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by babyfaceafrica: 10:24pm
This is sad
|Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by Onyinye15(f): 10:24pm
Evablizin:
|Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by hilroy: 10:25pm
Young03:
Whatever the woman did, beating her is not the solution
|Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by canalily(m): 10:25pm
He is not an original medical doctor but original homopathic dokinta!
|Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by maberry(m): 10:27pm
|Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by saidubaba: 10:29pm
Evaberry:
I have just talk rubbish of the highest order,keep on feeding people with fake lies
|Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by Ademolag(m): 10:29pm
gqboyy:
try being in their shoes.
nobody deserves beating, both women and men
nowadays women overdo things!!! they should please respect their husbands.
you know you can't overpower a man and you are exchanging words with him, cursing his family and so on, when he beats you , you'll say he's a coward, woman beater and so on!!! but what about you
|Re: Medical Doctor In Bauchi Beats Wife To Stupor (Pics) by KKKWHITE(m): 10:29pm
women these days are just too abusive and violent yet they keep complaining about domestic abuse
