|Eid-El-Kabir: Osun Government Announces Free Round-Trip Train Ride From Lagos by dammy13(m): 8:08am
Osun State Government has announced free train for Osun-bound travellers from Lagos, for the purpose of easing the mobility of those who wish to celebrate Eid-el-kabir in the state.
The Commissioner for Commerce, Industries and Cooperatives, Hon. Ismail Adekunle Jayeoba-Alagbada, made the announcement on Sunday through a statement.
He said the gesture was in furtherance of Governor Rauf Aregbesola administration’s commitment to the welfare of the ordinary people.
“The free train is expected to move from Lagos twice to Osogbo and will operate only one trip for the post-sallah return journey.
“The first train moves from Lagos on Wednesday August 30th, 2017 at exactly 10am from the Iddo Terminus, Lagos enroute Ikeja, through Ogun and Oyo State to end the journey in Osogbo. Another one leaves at the same time on Thursday August 31st, 2017”, the statement reads.
Fabinfos.com recalls that the state government offered same gesture during the Eid-el-fitri celebration in June.
http://fabinfos.com/eid-el-kabir-osun-govt-announces-free-round-trip-train-ride-lagos/
|Re: Eid-El-Kabir: Osun Government Announces Free Round-Trip Train Ride From Lagos by smartty68(m): 8:13am
Naija still using locomotive train produced in 1804
1 Like
|Re: Eid-El-Kabir: Osun Government Announces Free Round-Trip Train Ride From Lagos by icedfire(m): 8:15am
i need info on the train serivices. any idea, if the train stops in Ibadan? and how safe is the on-board experience. I don't mean this free aregbese package oo. I mean the paid one.
|Re: Eid-El-Kabir: Osun Government Announces Free Round-Trip Train Ride From Lagos by fernandez1(m): 8:20am
This mumu still dey hold workers ooo
|Re: Eid-El-Kabir: Osun Government Announces Free Round-Trip Train Ride From Lagos by Akshow: 11:04am
This is for all the tajus, mufus, sulaimon, muri, mumuni, and munirus originally from oshogbo claiming lagosians.
1 Like
|Re: Eid-El-Kabir: Osun Government Announces Free Round-Trip Train Ride From Lagos by Howardy: 11:04am
|Re: Eid-El-Kabir: Osun Government Announces Free Round-Trip Train Ride From Lagos by heisenbergheise(m): 11:04am
|Re: Eid-El-Kabir: Osun Government Announces Free Round-Trip Train Ride From Lagos by ElPadrino33: 11:04am
Not a bad idea at all
|Re: Eid-El-Kabir: Osun Government Announces Free Round-Trip Train Ride From Lagos by Akshow: 11:05am
smartty68:shebi una de praise railway as Jonathan achievement
|Re: Eid-El-Kabir: Osun Government Announces Free Round-Trip Train Ride From Lagos by dessz(m): 11:05am
smartty68:nope
1724 to be exact
|Re: Eid-El-Kabir: Osun Government Announces Free Round-Trip Train Ride From Lagos by Omofunaab2: 11:09am
Akshow:
And what's your fooking business if any yoruba man from any yoruba state decides to claim lagos another yoruba state?
Y'all are still wondering how an indigene of Ondo ends up becoming commissioner in Osun and an indigene of Osun ends up becoming the chief of staff to the governor of Ogun state. Or why Ogun state doesn't sack workers of Oyo state origin from its civil service... All these nonsense are applicable in your Godforsaken states... . We don't do that shiit here
We are all Yorubas and lagos is our collective patrimony.
You can hit your head on a wall if you ain't happy about that
|Re: Eid-El-Kabir: Osun Government Announces Free Round-Trip Train Ride From Lagos by gbaskiboy(m): 11:10am
Mr Aregbese, pay your workers their salary
|Re: Eid-El-Kabir: Osun Government Announces Free Round-Trip Train Ride From Lagos by phiko(m): 11:10am
ElPadrino33:
we too like free things
|Re: Eid-El-Kabir: Osun Government Announces Free Round-Trip Train Ride From Lagos by Eleniyan231(m): 11:10am
When is holiday
|Re: Eid-El-Kabir: Osun Government Announces Free Round-Trip Train Ride From Lagos by Einl(m): 11:11am
.
|Re: Eid-El-Kabir: Osun Government Announces Free Round-Trip Train Ride From Lagos by Kobicove(m): 11:12am
Government at whatever level should not get involved with politics.
By the way I thought Osun State is financially bankrupt...
|Re: Eid-El-Kabir: Osun Government Announces Free Round-Trip Train Ride From Lagos by TRAY2(m): 11:13am
Oshogbo weed has stopped trending..
