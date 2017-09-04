₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,872,049 members, 3,768,715 topics. Date: Monday, 04 September 2017 at 09:09 PM

Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) - Sports (33) - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) (78334 Views)

Zambia Vs Nigeria 2018 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 2 (Full Time) / Egypt Vs Nigeria AFCON Qualifier: 1 - 0 on 29th March 2016 / Nigeria Vs Egypt AFCON Qualifier: 1 - 1 On 25th March 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) ... (30) (31) (32) (33) (34) (35) (36) ... (42) (Reply) (Go Down)

Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Mudley313: 7:56pm
Dem try
Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by OriflameNIG: 7:57pm
Up Nigeria
Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by baddest99(m): 7:57pm
final whistle 1-1

1 Like

Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Emmysky(m): 7:57pm
Shey we go qualify... Eagles 1-1 Cameroon
Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by baum1: 7:57pm
11 points for eagles
Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by purplekayc(m): 7:57pm
Ladyjumong:
1:1

where does this leave us ?
if Algeria vs Zambia ends draw we qualify
Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Icon79(m): 7:57pm
It ends 1-1 in Yaoundé. If Algeria defeat Zambia, the Super Eagles are through to the 2018 World Cup.

Not a bad result by any means.


O pari

10 Likes

Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by mansakhalifa(m): 7:57pm
The money "spended" in flying the Eagles to Yaounde was well SPENDED.

27 Likes

Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by TheLoneCitizen(m): 7:57pm
The Green Eagles Of Nigeria extend their unbeaten record in World Cup Qualifiers to 34 games, a feat spanning over 10 years. Peace, brothers!

35 Likes 1 Share

Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Category1: 7:57pm
Omo 1-1 na something for there ooo

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by xreal: 7:58pm
Full-time draw 1-1

2 Likes

Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by pmc01(m): 7:58pm
Icon79:
Folks, that wasn't a penalty. It was two players going for the ball and coming together. There was no deliberate attempt to foul the player by the goalkeeper. And Ezenwa has the rights to go for that ball.

FIFA needs to find out why Cameroun is always gifted a dodgy penalty each time they play at home. Against Zambia, they were given a dodgy penalty as well to help them equalize.


O pari
Abeg shift, Ezenwa's inexperience came to the fore.

29 Likes 1 Share

Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by femi4: 7:58pm
obo389:
Guys abeg na wetn be the implication of this draw? sad
If Algeria beat Zambia tomorrow, we don qualify

1 Like

Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by begwong: 7:58pm
Thank God say it ended draw. At least we have 98% hope to be in Russia 2018..

5 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Snow5: 7:58pm
Them won kill my good goal keeper!!!

3 Likes

Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by ogbada33: 7:58pm
baum1:
11 points for eagles
10 points rather.

14 Likes

Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by BluntBoy(m): 7:58pm
The Lions are officially out of the race. Up Super Eagles!!!

2 Likes

Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by toseen7(m): 7:58pm
Win at home, draw away........ Not bad

3 Likes

Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by SuperSuave(m): 7:58pm
iluvpomo:
Wow, you don chop likes (17,000+) as if na beans oh!!! If you alert mr séun, he will give you 1 carton of peak milk grin
No, I just need him to make me a supermod for a week so I can ban my enemies like you till 2090 grin

8 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by 1wolex85: 7:58pm
baum1:
11 points for eagles
Baba draw n.a. 1 point na

7 Likes

Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by magnificient7: 7:59pm
Ladyjumong:
1:1
where does this leave us ?
we are still topping the group.... no cause four alarm

2 Likes

Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by mansakhalifa(m): 7:59pm
We made sure OF THAT! There will be no bulging muscles and muscle tops in Russia!

4 Likes

Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by smithsydny(m): 7:59pm
Zambia can't win Algeria 2mro never ...

3 Likes

Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by dannio(m): 7:59pm
Itoro350:
As it stand now are we going to qualify ?
The result not bad as per we have done the job at home.l saw that it will be very hard to beat them in their home.We need to beat Zambia THOROUGHLY also REVAMP the team and aim for at most a WIN against Algeria but DRAW will do cool

3 Likes

Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by mmonigeria: 7:59pm
watch highlights here


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j3VNTE0s2iI

1 Like

Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Mudley313: 7:59pm
Icon79:
Folks, that wasn't a penalty. It was two players going for the ball and coming together. There was no deliberate attempt to foul the player by the goalkeeper. And Ezenwa has the rights to go for that ball.

FIFA needs to find out why Cameroun is always gifted a dodgy penalty each time they play at home. Against Zambia, they were given a dodgy penalty as well to help them equalize.


O pari

yea, he went for the ball but got the player instead...stop trying to look for unnecessary conspiracy everywhere...but happy with the scoreline; nigeria tried and we're one foot away from Russia

4 Likes

Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by magnificient7: 7:59pm
Ladyjumong:
1:1
where does this leave us ?
we are still topping the group.... no cause for alarm
Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by dabossman(m): 7:59pm
Good game from the Eagles. I expected us to get at least 4 points from this double header, so not disappointed. A home win against Zambia should seal things up. And if Zambia lose tomorrow, one more point will do.
Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by sirfee(m): 7:59pm
Nigeria will qualify,take it or leave it.


Get the fvck outta thread
Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by tgmservice: 7:59pm
cassyrooy:
ZAMBIA is a must win
no we only need a draw against zambia

2 Likes

Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by kajsa08(f): 7:59pm
Segadem:
abeg, pass some 2 me
Na anxiety I use chop am finish o.
Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by JONNYSPUTE(m): 7:59pm
Kudos to the boys. Its not easy. Anybody who is complaining about the draw should go wear Jersey Nd entre pitch. Some people castigating the goalkeeper today were same people praising him last Friday.

13 Likes 2 Shares

(0) (1) (2) ... (30) (31) (32) (33) (34) (35) (36) ... (42) (Reply)

Lionel Messi Buys MiM Hotel (Photos) / Mikel Obi A Father Of Twins? / Arsenal & Chelsea: This Picture Of 4 Ladies Got People Talking On Twitter

Viewing this topic: Hoii(m), Activeman391, emperorchedda(m), Ayo199(m), modenyn, Peace1717, Sunny360, goingsolo, Malakh, ahkenaten(m), chidexxdaniel1, bdorg(m), fof1, femie21(m), corporateDan(m), Pernyu, Walelavender(m), baysan(m), mediaspy, blackfase(m), iriferi(m), NubiLove(m), macb2k, donk552(m), Udeh402017(m), FunkyAlhaji2015(m), Ayetobi92, aremu1459, Sunnie7777, equilibrum(m), azimibraun, promixdavinci(m), dubxy(m), Adegbenro7643(m), 1wolex85, ehemwhy(m), whytepawn1(m), dechiome(m), soncomm(m), Burshh, duabba, shammah1(m), olusma23(m), sutst, Dacronym(m), learner007(m), ogbada33, emmabest2000(m), kennysville(m), dayotheone(m), Gborigi, olawande4real, kelsidengkucio(m), menokela, buccee, shawylux(f), cupid0(f), simreal, Babaelemu, Israeljones(m), banjo022(m), Ijebujesa, echarlz(m), iluvpomo(m), Optimist4life, Omadachi(m), HonourablePomk, kechywillz(m), nass1812, lexie234(m), oracle009(m), rightchic(f), Orikenny(m), talk2yommex2000(m), paulos8, okiisiak007(m), suarez7, Xzbit91, mansakhalifa(m), psalm68(m), Daporeals(m), vicben27(m), Oladaniel19(m), kinibigdeal(m), tayebest(m), brenister10, femicyrus, Emmyk(m), Samunique(m), Adamsdelrio(m), zihotu, godspeed, architectHUrSH(m), okitz4(m), Godseed, tsannee(m), emmaak2(m), justitiaomnibus(m), kmoney500, magnified(m), Eluala(m), DREEZYDEE(m), Phealipo(m), mythoughts, sarahade(f), caruzo(m), rodgers, jayjayjajoe, freshbear(m), Viking007(m), KOBI8(m), ABAMOWA, Lukonline(m), JUBILEE2000, toseen7(m), Onovuc2017, joyandfaith, Edua1(m), canadianprince, uau(m), Soso990240(m), hajlat2(m), patosky3310(m), sagitariusbaby(m), paulaspearz(f), Casinger, lifee, SoNature(m), ClintonNzedimma(m), nezer(m), ismyban, Specialme124(f), Phi001(m), TheGrandChemist, sammaking(m), barikay, honreal, segun544(m), Marcsolo1(m), Dexema(m), spacks(m), MrCEO69(m), seyichem(m), eendy(f), Chukwuemeka007(m), ViTX, starkid7k(m), kickman(m), Ejulafarm, Omofunaab2, seunmsg(m), adexeli(m), Darray(m), Blainz(m), Saheed9, lekanville, yuppieman(m), Emoreni(m), cydophobia(m), Gentlebabs(m), Nollyvin(m), born2reign001(m), pipedraft, Ivimilly, hopismo, jayloms, atlas01, AbuAmmaar77, ijeshaboy, Harkynkunle(m), sweetmusictv, slimmjohn(m), HerbertObi(m), Fiscabally(m), Simeontaiwo, Femsyn(m), Thee1, Fadola2, staneve(m), japhethGold, ainobs(m), mummyson26(m), wolexy14(m), koolaid87, Bright50135(m), Officialnelly(m), Tush16, omowolewa, Divinerose(f), DrLikita12, VisioDirect, platorepublic(m), bobo65(m), Freddonance, georgebruno(m), adesammie(m), lekantruth, bbee(m), Dasini, personalshopper(f), janejive(f), Toptipster, mongreat, petishegzy(m), Diso60090, bomee(m), Smartlife(m), sweetberry1, tsure2, duke2017, gannod(m), snoopy(m), cumz(m), almeida3, MrSarcasm(m), EKEMIL, teeboi77, folhenrry4flizzy(m), Trustme2(m), Danielomisco(m), Eniburumo(m), Joysmith2, abiodunalasa, Keneeby(m), tobilinoP(m), Heffalump(m), Ponomote(m), Topol99, Museum, kaywise000, immyy(m), mykh01(m), femi4, CzarChris(m), kingPhidel(m) and 251 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.