Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) (78334 Views)

Zambia Vs Nigeria 2018 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 2 (Full Time) / Egypt Vs Nigeria AFCON Qualifier: 1 - 0 on 29th March 2016 / Nigeria Vs Egypt AFCON Qualifier: 1 - 1 On 25th March 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) ... (30) (31) (32) (33) (34) (35) (36) ... (42) (Reply) (Go Down)

Dem try

Up Nigeria

final whistle 1-1 1 Like

Shey we go qualify... Eagles 1-1 Cameroon

11 points for eagles

Ladyjumong:

1:1



where does this leave us ? if Algeria vs Zambia ends draw we qualify if Algeria vs Zambia ends draw we qualify

It ends 1-1 in Yaoundé. If Algeria defeat Zambia, the Super Eagles are through to the 2018 World Cup.



Not a bad result by any means.





O pari 10 Likes

The money "spended" in flying the Eagles to Yaounde was well SPENDED. 27 Likes

The Green Eagles Of Nigeria extend their unbeaten record in World Cup Qualifiers to 34 games, a feat spanning over 10 years. Peace, brothers! 35 Likes 1 Share

Omo 1-1 na something for there ooo 4 Likes 1 Share

Full-time draw 1-1 2 Likes

Icon79:

Folks, that wasn't a penalty. It was two players going for the ball and coming together. There was no deliberate attempt to foul the player by the goalkeeper. And Ezenwa has the rights to go for that ball.



FIFA needs to find out why Cameroun is always gifted a dodgy penalty each time they play at home. Against Zambia, they were given a dodgy penalty as well to help them equalize.





O pari Abeg shift, Ezenwa's inexperience came to the fore. Abeg shift, Ezenwa's inexperience came to the fore. 29 Likes 1 Share

obo389:

Guys abeg na wetn be the implication of this draw? If Algeria beat Zambia tomorrow, we don qualify If Algeria beat Zambia tomorrow, we don qualify 1 Like

Thank God say it ended draw. At least we have 98% hope to be in Russia 2018.. 5 Likes 3 Shares

Them won kill my good goal keeper!!! 3 Likes

baum1:

11 points for eagles 10 points rather. 10 points rather. 14 Likes

The Lions are officially out of the race. Up Super Eagles!!! 2 Likes

Win at home, draw away........ Not bad 3 Likes

iluvpomo:

Wow, you don chop likes (17,000+) as if na beans oh!!! If you alert mr séun, he will give you 1 carton of peak milk No, I just need him to make me a supermod for a week so I can ban my enemies like you till 2090 No, I just need him to make me a supermod for a week so I can ban my enemies like you till 2090 8 Likes 3 Shares

baum1:

11 points for eagles Baba draw n.a. 1 point na Baba draw n.a. 1 point na 7 Likes

Ladyjumong:

1:1

where does this leave us ? we are still topping the group.... no cause four alarm we are still topping the group.... no cause four alarm 2 Likes

We made sure OF THAT! There will be no bulging muscles and muscle tops in Russia! 4 Likes

Zambia can't win Algeria 2mro never ... 3 Likes

Itoro350:

As it stand now are we going to qualify ? The result not bad as per we have done the job at home.l saw that it will be very hard to beat them in their home.We need to beat Zambia THOROUGHLY also REVAMP the team and aim for at most a WIN against Algeria but DRAW will do The result not bad as per we have done the job at home.l saw that it will be very hard to beat them in their home.We need to beat Zambia THOROUGHLY also REVAMP the team and aim for at most a WIN against Algeria but DRAW will do 3 Likes







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j3VNTE0s2iI watch highlights here 1 Like

Icon79:

Folks, that wasn't a penalty. It was two players going for the ball and coming together. There was no deliberate attempt to foul the player by the goalkeeper. And Ezenwa has the rights to go for that ball.



FIFA needs to find out why Cameroun is always gifted a dodgy penalty each time they play at home. Against Zambia, they were given a dodgy penalty as well to help them equalize.





O pari

yea, he went for the ball but got the player instead...stop trying to look for unnecessary conspiracy everywhere...but happy with the scoreline; nigeria tried and we're one foot away from Russia yea, he went for the ball but got the player instead...stop trying to look for unnecessary conspiracy everywhere...but happy with the scoreline; nigeria tried and we're one foot away from Russia 4 Likes

Ladyjumong:

1:1

where does this leave us ? we are still topping the group.... no cause for alarm we are still topping the group.... no cause for alarm

Good game from the Eagles. I expected us to get at least 4 points from this double header, so not disappointed. A home win against Zambia should seal things up. And if Zambia lose tomorrow, one more point will do.

Nigeria will qualify,take it or leave it.





Get the fvck outta thread

cassyrooy:

ZAMBIA is a must win no we only need a draw against zambia no we only need a draw against zambia 2 Likes

Segadem:

abeg, pass some 2 me Na anxiety I use chop am finish o. Na anxiety I use chop am finish o.