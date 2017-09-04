₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Mudley313: 7:56pm
Dem try
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by OriflameNIG: 7:57pm
Up Nigeria
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by baddest99(m): 7:57pm
final whistle 1-1
1 Like
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Emmysky(m): 7:57pm
Shey we go qualify... Eagles 1-1 Cameroon
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by baum1: 7:57pm
11 points for eagles
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by purplekayc(m): 7:57pm
Ladyjumong:if Algeria vs Zambia ends draw we qualify
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Icon79(m): 7:57pm
It ends 1-1 in Yaoundé. If Algeria defeat Zambia, the Super Eagles are through to the 2018 World Cup.
Not a bad result by any means.
O pari
10 Likes
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by mansakhalifa(m): 7:57pm
The money "spended" in flying the Eagles to Yaounde was well SPENDED.
27 Likes
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by TheLoneCitizen(m): 7:57pm
The Green Eagles Of Nigeria extend their unbeaten record in World Cup Qualifiers to 34 games, a feat spanning over 10 years. Peace, brothers!
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Category1: 7:57pm
Omo 1-1 na something for there ooo
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by xreal: 7:58pm
Full-time draw 1-1
2 Likes
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by pmc01(m): 7:58pm
Icon79:Abeg shift, Ezenwa's inexperience came to the fore.
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by femi4: 7:58pm
obo389:If Algeria beat Zambia tomorrow, we don qualify
1 Like
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by begwong: 7:58pm
Thank God say it ended draw. At least we have 98% hope to be in Russia 2018..
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Snow5: 7:58pm
Them won kill my good goal keeper!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by ogbada33: 7:58pm
baum1:10 points rather.
14 Likes
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by BluntBoy(m): 7:58pm
The Lions are officially out of the race. Up Super Eagles!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by toseen7(m): 7:58pm
Win at home, draw away........ Not bad
3 Likes
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by SuperSuave(m): 7:58pm
iluvpomo:No, I just need him to make me a supermod for a week so I can ban my enemies like you till 2090
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by 1wolex85: 7:58pm
baum1:Baba draw n.a. 1 point na
7 Likes
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by magnificient7: 7:59pm
Ladyjumong:we are still topping the group.... no cause four alarm
2 Likes
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by mansakhalifa(m): 7:59pm
We made sure OF THAT! There will be no bulging muscles and muscle tops in Russia!
4 Likes
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by smithsydny(m): 7:59pm
Zambia can't win Algeria 2mro never ...
3 Likes
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by dannio(m): 7:59pm
Itoro350:The result not bad as per we have done the job at home.l saw that it will be very hard to beat them in their home.We need to beat Zambia THOROUGHLY also REVAMP the team and aim for at most a WIN against Algeria but DRAW will do
3 Likes
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by mmonigeria: 7:59pm
watch highlights here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j3VNTE0s2iI
1 Like
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Mudley313: 7:59pm
Icon79:
yea, he went for the ball but got the player instead...stop trying to look for unnecessary conspiracy everywhere...but happy with the scoreline; nigeria tried and we're one foot away from Russia
4 Likes
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by magnificient7: 7:59pm
Ladyjumong:we are still topping the group.... no cause for alarm
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by dabossman(m): 7:59pm
Good game from the Eagles. I expected us to get at least 4 points from this double header, so not disappointed. A home win against Zambia should seal things up. And if Zambia lose tomorrow, one more point will do.
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by sirfee(m): 7:59pm
Nigeria will qualify,take it or leave it.
Get the fvck outta thread
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by tgmservice: 7:59pm
cassyrooy:no we only need a draw against zambia
2 Likes
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by kajsa08(f): 7:59pm
Segadem:Na anxiety I use chop am finish o.
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) by JONNYSPUTE(m): 7:59pm
Kudos to the boys. Its not easy. Anybody who is complaining about the draw should go wear Jersey Nd entre pitch. Some people castigating the goalkeeper today were same people praising him last Friday.
13 Likes 2 Shares
