Donatus Okonkwo Congratulates Tony Nwoye For APC Primary Victory In Anambra by AlexReports(m): 9:55am
Following the emergence of Hon. Tony Nwoye as the Standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Anambra State gubernatorial election, one of the major contenders in the primaries, Chief Donatus Okonkwo has extended his congratulatory message to Hon. Nwoye. Chief Okonkwo, who spoke to newsmen at his Ojoto home this morning, August 28, said politics is not a do-or-die affair, and that in the spirit of sportsmanship he accepted the victory of Tony Nwoye and accepted it as the wish of the delegates.
Chief Okonkwo further added, \'what is paramount to all of us that contested in the party\'s primaries is to see our dear party emerge victorious in the November election, so as to correct the mistakes of the current administration. So, although I did not win the ticket, I\'m willing to support my brother, Tony Nwoye, to ensure that ultimate goal is achieved"
Chief Okonkwo, who's an international businessman and the chairman of Tettrazinni PLC, described Tony Nwoye as a vibrant young man and asked the party and the youths of Anambra state to give him the necessary support, as he too, is a youth.
You would recall that the APC primary election for the Anambra Guber held yesterday, 26th August, 2017.
|Re: Donatus Okonkwo Congratulates Tony Nwoye For APC Primary Victory In Anambra by venai(m): 9:59am
So far, I have not seen any candidate to give my own vote. I would rather vote for Obiano again than these bunch.
|Re: Donatus Okonkwo Congratulates Tony Nwoye For APC Primary Victory In Anambra by veekid(m): 10:53am
Awada Keri Keri
|Re: Donatus Okonkwo Congratulates Tony Nwoye For APC Primary Victory In Anambra by Samirana360(m): 10:54am
no election in anambra.....unu hear?
here in adazi ani....d results will b like
...APC 0 vote...PDP 0vote...apga 0vote..and so on
|Re: Donatus Okonkwo Congratulates Tony Nwoye For APC Primary Victory In Anambra by ElPadrino33: 10:54am
Jokers. Willie is the next Governor
|Re: Donatus Okonkwo Congratulates Tony Nwoye For APC Primary Victory In Anambra by richidinho(m): 10:54am
Exercise in futility!!!
|Re: Donatus Okonkwo Congratulates Tony Nwoye For APC Primary Victory In Anambra by jadekunl(m): 10:54am
I learnt that Uba fellow wants to cross carpet to Pdp... Tells a lot about our politicians
|Re: Donatus Okonkwo Congratulates Tony Nwoye For APC Primary Victory In Anambra by dreamworld: 10:55am
|Re: Donatus Okonkwo Congratulates Tony Nwoye For APC Primary Victory In Anambra by funnynation(m): 10:55am
This Anambra election go make sense ooo.
|Re: Donatus Okonkwo Congratulates Tony Nwoye For APC Primary Victory In Anambra by phiko(m): 10:55am
venai:
|Re: Donatus Okonkwo Congratulates Tony Nwoye For APC Primary Victory In Anambra by Xano(m): 10:56am
|Re: Donatus Okonkwo Congratulates Tony Nwoye For APC Primary Victory In Anambra by Israelfx2(m): 10:56am
|Re: Donatus Okonkwo Congratulates Tony Nwoye For APC Primary Victory In Anambra by maxiuc(m): 10:57am
|Re: Donatus Okonkwo Congratulates Tony Nwoye For APC Primary Victory In Anambra by obasi27: 10:57am
|Re: Donatus Okonkwo Congratulates Tony Nwoye For APC Primary Victory In Anambra by bluecircle470: 10:57am
Samirana360:
Una dey do una self.
|Re: Donatus Okonkwo Congratulates Tony Nwoye For APC Primary Victory In Anambra by inchristalone(m): 10:58am
This young man called Tony will do well if given a chance. I stand will him.
|Re: Donatus Okonkwo Congratulates Tony Nwoye For APC Primary Victory In Anambra by iamJ(m): 10:58am
inchristalone:every 4 years same thing una dey talk always
|Re: Donatus Okonkwo Congratulates Tony Nwoye For APC Primary Victory In Anambra by unsilved: 10:58am
richidinho:
|Re: Donatus Okonkwo Congratulates Tony Nwoye For APC Primary Victory In Anambra by Truthbtold1: 11:00am
Samirana360:Your papa na inec chairman, nnamdi kanu na REC. if i catch you for my P.U trying to scuffle the election that day, i go shoot u. Be Warned!
|Re: Donatus Okonkwo Congratulates Tony Nwoye For APC Primary Victory In Anambra by Samirana360(m): 11:00am
bluecircle470:we reject u and ur govt
|Re: Donatus Okonkwo Congratulates Tony Nwoye For APC Primary Victory In Anambra by Samirana360(m): 11:00am
|Re: Donatus Okonkwo Congratulates Tony Nwoye For APC Primary Victory In Anambra by Samirana360(m): 11:01am
Truthbtold1:u will shoot me from Oshogbo abi
|Re: Donatus Okonkwo Congratulates Tony Nwoye For APC Primary Victory In Anambra by Samirana360(m): 11:02am
|Re: Donatus Okonkwo Congratulates Tony Nwoye For APC Primary Victory In Anambra by Truthbtold1: 11:04am
Samirana360:Make everything no b "online rant". November 18th is the day, keep a date.
|Re: Donatus Okonkwo Congratulates Tony Nwoye For APC Primary Victory In Anambra by EMMAUGOH(m): 11:05am
Tony nwonye again... Seems PDP is not interested in winning a street in Anambra
|Re: Donatus Okonkwo Congratulates Tony Nwoye For APC Primary Victory In Anambra by MadManTalking: 11:06am
|Re: Donatus Okonkwo Congratulates Tony Nwoye For APC Primary Victory In Anambra by 222Martins(m): 11:06am
inchristalone:If only you know the track record of Tony Nwoye, you won't be saying this. But in all, let the best man win.
