Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Donatus Okonkwo Congratulates Tony Nwoye For APC Primary Victory In Anambra (1677 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Chief Okonkwo further added, \'what is paramount to all of us that contested in the party\'s primaries is to see our dear party emerge victorious in the November election, so as to correct the mistakes of the current administration. So, although I did not win the ticket, I\'m willing to support my brother, Tony Nwoye, to ensure that ultimate goal is achieved"



Chief Okonkwo, who's an international businessman and the chairman of Tettrazinni PLC, described Tony Nwoye as a vibrant young man and asked the party and the youths of Anambra state to give him the necessary support, as he too, is a youth.

‎

You would recall that the APC primary election for the Anambra Guber held yesterday, 26th August, 2017.‎



http://www.alexreports.info/2017/08/anambra-apc-guber-okonkwo-congratulates_28.html?m=0 Following the emergence of Hon. Tony Nwoye as the Standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Anambra State gubernatorial election, one of the major contenders in the primaries, Chief Donatus Okonkwo has extended his congratulatory message to Hon. Nwoye. Chief Okonkwo, who spoke to newsmen at his Ojoto home this morning, August 28, said politics is not a do-or-die affair, and that in the spirit of sportsmanship he accepted the victory of Tony Nwoye and accepted it as the wish of the delegates.Chief Okonkwo further added, \'what is paramount to all of us that contested in the party\'s primaries is to see our dear party emerge victorious in the November election, so as to correct the mistakes of the current administration. So, although I did not win the ticket, I\'m willing to support my brother, Tony Nwoye, to ensure that ultimate goal is achieved"Chief Okonkwo, who's an international businessman and the chairman of Tettrazinni PLC, described Tony Nwoye as a vibrant young man and asked the party and the youths of Anambra state to give him the necessary support, as he too, is a youth.You would recall that the APC primary election for the Anambra Guber held yesterday, 26th August, 2017.‎

So far, I have not seen any candidate to give my own vote. I would rather vote for Obiano again than these bunch. 3 Likes

Awada Keri Keri

no election in anambra.....unu hear?

here in adazi ani....d results will b like

...APC 0 vote...PDP 0vote...apga 0vote..and so on 4 Likes

Jokers. Willie is the next Governor

Exercise in futility!!!

I learnt that Uba fellow wants to cross carpet to Pdp... Tells a lot about our politicians

This Anambra election go make sense ooo.











Daniella: Sweety, how many women have you slept with after we got married?

Funnynation: (quiet)

Daniella: (10 minutes later) Sweety, I asked you a question !

Funnynation: (Quiet)

Daniella: (15 minutes later)Are you afraid to tell me the truth?

Funnynation: Will you just shut up and let me finish counting!!!



She fainted... Abeg na my fault?

#Irep042 #AbjFinestMc



Nairaland official comedian

venai:

So far, I have not seen any candidate to give my own vote. I would rather vote for Obiano again than these bunch.

Hmm

Ok o

Team yul





Yul for governor Anambra state





2019 I will attempt my own in Imostate



Let the youths keep the pressure on all this our fore father's ruling us

Samirana360:

no election in anambra.....unu hear?



Una dey do una self. Una dey do una self.

This young man called Tony will do well if given a chance. I stand will him.

inchristalone:

This young man called Tony will do well if given a chance. I stand will him. every 4 years same thing una dey talk always

richidinho:

Exercise in futility!!!

Samirana360:

no election in anambra.....unu hear?

here in adazi ani....d results will b like

...APC 0 vote...PDP 0vote...apga 0vote..and so on Your papa na inec chairman, nnamdi kanu na REC. if i catch you for my P.U trying to scuffle the election that day, i go shoot u. Be Warned! Your papa na inec chairman, nnamdi kanu na REC. if i catch you for my P.U trying to scuffle the election that day, i go shoot u. Be Warned! 1 Like

bluecircle470:



Una dey do una self. we reject u and ur govt we reject u and ur govt

bluecircle470:



Una dey do una self. we reject u and ur govt we reject u and ur govt

Truthbtold1:



Your papa na inec chairman, nnamdi kanu na REC. if i catch you for my P.U that day i go shoot u. Be Warned! u will shoot me from Oshogbo abi u will shoot me from Oshogbo abi

nsala soup and pounded yam loading

Samirana360:

u will shoot me from Oshogbo abi Make everything no b "online rant". November 18th is the day, keep a date. Make everything no b "online rant". November 18th is the day, keep a date.

Tony nwonye again... Seems PDP is not interested in winning a street in Anambra

.