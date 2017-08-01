Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dolapo Osinbajo And Her Son At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition In Abuja (8840 Views)

her son attended the day 2photo exhibition of Hanan

Buhari on Saturday, August 26.



Hanan is one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s

youngest daughters. The photographic exhibition

being held in Wise 2, Abuja, attracted the high and

mighty including First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai

Mohammed.



nice

it's cool

More pics. CC Lalasticla,mynd44

Nice pictures...Even Sambo's wife no go this far at all 2 Likes 1 Share

Useless president useless children 5 Likes 2 Shares

CROWNWEALTH019:

Useless president useless children

Indeed while Obama's children are busy enrolling in the Harvard's of this world, these ones are busy deceiving themselves in Abuja under the disguise of photo exhibition.... Indeed while Obama's children are busy enrolling in the Harvard's of this world, these ones are busy deceiving themselves in Abuja under the disguise of photo exhibition.... 7 Likes 1 Share

Rich mingles with the Rich (No Tribalism or religious sentiments). They only see themselves as Affluent and one.



The Poor despises the Poor so much. Especially on Nairaland where they have nicknamed themselves Afonja, Igbo, Bokoharam, Herdsmen, Slavemasters, Developers, Chestbeaters, Brownroof and the likes.



BTW, Hanan is really talented. 16 Likes



Or else I will run and make history as the first female president



That lady with the big hair sha My father must be a president in his next life.Or else I will run and make history as the first female presidentThat lady with the big hair sha

cool

okay

Lubbish artwork

Why did the camera man snap the boys back, is he photophobic?

....Ndi ara Someday soonest, the masses will start killing these kids whether in Nigeria or abroad....Ndi ara 1 Like

Hahah

OnucheAdams:





Indeed while Obama's children are busy enrolling in the Harvard's of this world, these ones are busy deceiving themselves in Abuja under the disguise of photo exhibition....

... And your on Nairaland disgracing your lineage. ... And your on Nairaland disgracing your lineage. 4 Likes

Exhibiting the picture of a confused human being?

Being the president daughter would have been an opportunity to help in humanitarian services rather than exhibitions that will only give her more credit alert for personal aggrandizements.



Misplaced priorities

That's how they'll be laughing, while Nigerians keep weeping bitterly... �



Shame to the land.

Many will still complain

Their are thousand of talented Nigerians out their! congrats sha.

Thank God for their lives









By the way, may need to join this new forum. If u care cawid.com

AdaNri1:

My father must be a president in his next life.

Or else I will run and make history as the first female president



That lady with the big hair sha she looks like TY Bello she looks like TY Bello

.

Who d photo EPP sef

Who Observed That They Didn't Show Us Young Osinbajo's Face

No wonder TY bello has been quiet. The land is really green on her side. 1 Like

Nice pix