|Dolapo Osinbajo And Her Son At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition In Abuja by Johnnyessence: 12:32pm
Wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo and
her son attended the day 2photo exhibition of Hanan
Buhari on Saturday, August 26.
Hanan is one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s
youngest daughters. The photographic exhibition
being held in Wise 2, Abuja, attracted the high and
mighty including First Lady, Aisha Buhari.
Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai
Mohammed.
Source:www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/08/photos-dolapo-osinbajo-and-her-son-at.html?m=1
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo And Her Son At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition In Abuja by kingxsamz(m): 12:34pm
nice
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo And Her Son At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition In Abuja by kingxsamz(m): 12:34pm
it's cool
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo And Her Son At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition In Abuja by Johnnyessence: 12:38pm
More pics. CC Lalasticla,mynd44
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo And Her Son At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition In Abuja by Keneking: 12:46pm
Nice pictures...Even Sambo's wife no go this far at all
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo And Her Son At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition In Abuja by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 12:50pm
Useless president useless children
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo And Her Son At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition In Abuja by OnucheAdams: 1:44pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Indeed while Obama's children are busy enrolling in the Harvard's of this world, these ones are busy deceiving themselves in Abuja under the disguise of photo exhibition....
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo And Her Son At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition In Abuja by verygudbadguy(m): 2:08pm
Rich mingles with the Rich (No Tribalism or religious sentiments). They only see themselves as Affluent and one.
The Poor despises the Poor so much. Especially on Nairaland where they have nicknamed themselves Afonja, Igbo, Bokoharam, Herdsmen, Slavemasters, Developers, Chestbeaters, Brownroof and the likes.
BTW, Hanan is really talented.
16 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo And Her Son At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition In Abuja by AdaNri1(f): 2:09pm
My father must be a president in his next life.
Or else I will run and make history as the first female president
That lady with the big hair sha
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo And Her Son At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition In Abuja by stefanweeks: 2:10pm
cool
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo And Her Son At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition In Abuja by beastofwestros(m): 2:10pm
okay
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo And Her Son At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition In Abuja by oshe11(m): 2:10pm
Lubbish artwork
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo And Her Son At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition In Abuja by Integrityfarms(m): 2:11pm
Why did the camera man snap the boys back, is he photophobic?
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo And Her Son At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition In Abuja by tellwisdom: 2:11pm
Someday soonest, the masses will start killing these kids whether in Nigeria or abroad ....Ndi ara
1 Like
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo And Her Son At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition In Abuja by KingsleyBJ: 2:12pm
Hahah
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo And Her Son At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition In Abuja by PearlStreet(m): 2:12pm
OnucheAdams:
... And your on Nairaland disgracing your lineage.
4 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo And Her Son At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition In Abuja by okerekeikpo: 2:12pm
Exhibiting the picture of a confused human being?
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo And Her Son At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition In Abuja by Integrityfarms(m): 2:13pm
Being the president daughter would have been an opportunity to help in humanitarian services rather than exhibitions that will only give her more credit alert for personal aggrandizements.
Misplaced priorities
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo And Her Son At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition In Abuja by ThisTrend(f): 2:13pm
That's how they'll be laughing, while Nigerians keep weeping bitterly... �
Shame to the land.
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo And Her Son At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition In Abuja by Bizgold: 2:15pm
Many will still complain
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo And Her Son At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition In Abuja by toggy: 2:15pm
Their are thousand of talented Nigerians out their! congrats sha.
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo And Her Son At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition In Abuja by ehinmowo: 2:16pm
Thank God for their lives
By the way, may need to join this new forum. If u care cawid.com
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo And Her Son At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition In Abuja by PierreDeFermat(m): 2:17pm
AdaNri1:she looks like TY Bello
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo And Her Son At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition In Abuja by PierreDeFermat(m): 2:19pm
.
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo And Her Son At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition In Abuja by blezzymoore: 2:20pm
Who d photo EPP sef
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo And Her Son At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition In Abuja by yeyeboi(m): 2:21pm
Who Observed That They Didn't Show Us Young Osinbajo's Face
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo And Her Son At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition In Abuja by broadally2(m): 2:22pm
No wonder TY bello has been quiet. The land is really green on her side.
1 Like
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo And Her Son At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition In Abuja by omowolewa: 2:24pm
Nice pix
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo And Her Son At Hanan Buhari's Photo Exhibition In Abuja by genghiskhan007(m): 2:50pm
OnucheAdams:Its one thing to enrol/matriculate like Fela, and its anoda to graduate. Let's hope smoking weed/kissing, romancing and f*****g random boys will help her graduate.
Gerard Butler was a lawyer, he dumped it and rose to star in 300 and Olympus has fallen.
What and where has your own degree carried you to?
Did Hannan tell you she's a dropout or she's looking for a job? No she's simply pursuing her passion
Is Otedola's daughter working in any office? No she's pursuing her passion as a dj
Learn to be positive #hatersareliabletodieyoungandfrustrated#
2 Likes
