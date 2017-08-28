₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,868,032 members, 3,753,515 topics. Date: Monday, 28 August 2017 at 03:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband (14523 Views)
Man Dumps Police Wife After Hot Sex With Single Mother / My Husband joystick Is Too Small To Satisfy Me / 9-Year-Old Girl Describes Her Dad In A Note She Wrote (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by dre11(m): 1:42pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/drama-lagos-single-mom-taunts-neighbour-husbands-joystick/
|Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by thorpido(m): 1:48pm
Upper cut
36 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by baby124: 1:49pm
Chai! Hahahahahaha
|Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by Evablizin(f): 2:06pm
Nawa oo,i'm just weak,why is the man trying to call police?the question is man are you sleeping with Loveline?so that we will know whether Loveline saw a revelation of your joystick.Infidelity is too bad very bad
23 Likes
|Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by Kamelot77(m): 2:08pm
smack down
2 Likes
|Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by Vutseck(m): 2:09pm
Goooood,
Grace thought she can intimidate the other woman as being husbandlesness and a single mom
this the kind of evidence expected from the famous Miss Otobo and Suleiman case
as such evidence would vindicate her before his wife.
Cheating is sweet but don't get caught
a particular kpecus you knack every day will soon lack taste
.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by Destined2win: 2:19pm
Woman has been sharing the stick but isn't aware.
We men sef. We no dey hear word
18 Likes
|Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by prestigiouslady: 2:21pm
I'm against infidelity in marriage but Grace got served.. why did she cool down when she got the unexpected response.. Loveline, your married neighbor shouldn't be your lover, its bad, very bad.
8 Likes
|Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by TINALETC3(f): 2:22pm
Kai, men , so shameful
6 Likes
|Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by Integrityfarms(m): 2:23pm
Women and their debased moral life.
Since this revelation have such a great degree of accuracy, its either she's a prophet since she doesn't want to confess any amorous relationship between them or she must have been spying the man when he's bathing or peradventure seen his unclothedness while he was peeing.
The other lady should hear from her husband first
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by Ogashub(m): 2:23pm
Sometimes I don't blame my girlfriend when she is over protective and over reacts
2 Likes
|Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by Dopeyomi(m): 2:24pm
Lol black mark beside the joystick.. pls what is joystick
|Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by mamatayour(f): 2:24pm
Orisirisi.....
|Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by nalaylala(m): 2:24pm
the husband na small doctor ?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by babyfaceafrica: 2:24pm
Shameless.women and nansemse.man..they fit each other
1 Like
|Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by Keneking: 2:24pm
This Cyriacus sef
"When Grace realized that Loveline got the description correctly, she hurriedly walked into her apartment, shut her door and started crying".
This government sef
3 Likes
|Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by DeBret(m): 2:24pm
Ahahahah
What should I even say?
|Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by sunepapi14: 2:24pm
This one na Technical Knock-out.....
Anthony Joshua vs Vladmir Klitchko....
3 Likes
|Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by ALAYORMII: 2:25pm
Regular customer
|Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by DONSMITH123(m): 2:25pm
You don't mean it.
|Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by GeneralOjukwu: 2:25pm
From Anambra...Akwa Ibom....
Beware of the mileage of anything you take from these states
Prostitution is IGR there
Anyways....had a GF who always weighed my balls before and after she goes on a trip
12 Likes
|Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by Olukokosir(m): 2:25pm
I Jst weak
|Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by TINALETC3(f): 2:25pm
it's d man dat is shamelessly shameless
babyfaceafrica:
|Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by yeyeboi(m): 2:25pm
Iranu Oshi
|Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by LockDown69(m): 2:26pm
she sure say the husband no de service her?
|Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by winkmart: 2:26pm
BELIEVE PM EXPRESS AND BE PRANKED
|Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by softmind24: 2:26pm
Evablizin:well said
1 Like
|Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by Elslim: 2:26pm
ghen ghen ghen.... penalty don go throwing
|Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by somez(m): 2:26pm
She gave her this kind of punch
5 Likes
South African Based Nigerian Lady Rants After Finding Unknown Baby At Her Gate. / Wife Not Turning Me On Anymore. I Feel Bad. / 15 Reasons Why Real Men Avoid Single Mothers
Viewing this topic: HAH, Bantino, aribs(m), oka4ugoo, apox, ayodeleamg(m), Ochendo1, SirBrightoc(m), jemigold, vickkyruby(f), KhaleesiAdaz(f), emmatuxz(m), Stegomiah(f), judey1992(m), jidsoon(m), dikenweji, chuckskaycee, doyinbaby(f), Xxpress(m), Kardinal001(m), weco247, Uyemi, MiriamMoney(f), omofela85(m), EaglesT(m), softy(m), owoichowechi, jeffucee10, Benqozenero(m), ofemigeorge(m), sleekyonyx(f), funobong(m), edonks1, Donchi135(m), rajinet(m), culcat(m), ayovi(m), kizyalex10(m), Bishop000(m), Lothario(m), SnowJay92, AdisaOwala, will2lead(m), braimeddy, adeinfinit(m), Brunel(m), cestquoi(m), Livefreeordieha(m), tobynek, Burgerlomo, Ayomicome(m), iberu001(m), dreamchaser90(m), Ajewealth123(m), Yahoo1(m), yemmit90, harryboyng(m), Fit2Rule(m), osazsky(m), Vas1, xpool(m), paulchucks, qubys(m), HEEBRAHIIM(m), Spectre007, se0un(m), FrankGiel, JESUnifemi4eva, obajoje, Nucy(f), orikzz, oluphilip2008(f), Dontrapatolli(m), Adycherie(f), burntout, Larben, Zukoslim(m), BelemaG, tuoyo9729, seun289(m), Rheetaa(f), officialarab(m), echeprecious, lutek84, charleff512(m), dharmieee(m), pavy(m), mozele(m), Team16(m), Eralia, beautifulrosa, LagBlogger(m), marhoinspire, kingsleyd(m), magicminister, huptin(m), LanreSakin(m), jarkata(m), boriswole, Ballheaded, tigarlomotee(m), Charly68, chieyine(m), paulsibility(m), D1official, blackboifizzy(m), speezyWears, nuclearboy(m), blessudu1(m), Badboiz(m), otasjulius(m), samrepublic, Valleoo, namcyll(m), tino22(m), DonJuan1(m), Exciton(m), peeps4u, Hearme(m), leoniel(m), Coolval22com, keemsleek(m), wonders(m), shegxi(m), princeSammyz, Shehucom(m), felixxy(m), Mmirianu, babasolo(m), sanerugwei, EkoErrands, Flame321, sarutobie(m), Diamondwriter(m), Jerry2i(m), SaAbbas(m), SKANKHUNT, babniyen(m), ChineseBuggati3(m), chronique(m), bluice2(m), princeEfi, Oladat(m), certifiedking(m), kingsley3218(m), Dopeyomi(m), unite4real, frudokafor(m), laclass(m), Hadizometer, lacreamieboie(m), rheether(f), edirex, Talibanis, noblemind, uniexport, esardy, PropertyAdverts, ANTONINEUTRON(m), 4godsake, chikasin4(m), rouge007, titiforever, baby124, Ego2(f), Ayowolemi(f), Imjustagirl(f), Semmarich, prey02(f), RZArecta(m) and 249 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 173