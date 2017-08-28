₦airaland Forum

Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by dre11(m): 1:42pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE


There was a mild drama during a squabble at the weekend between a single mother and housewife during which the single mother in anger described her neighbour’s joystick and got it accurately to the amazement of his wife.

The accurate description ended the verbal war between them.

The incident happened at Caroline Street in Ejigbo, Lagos where the two women reside.

The single mother, simply identified as Loveline from Akwa Ibom State and Grace from Anambra State had a quarrel over their children when the incident happened.

During the exchange of words, Grace was said to have tongue lashed Loveline that she was not a responsible woman and that was why she was unable to stay with her husband and now lived alone.

In response, Loveline told her that she was not staying alone because she had access to Grace’s husband and went on to describe his joystick to her.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that Loveline told Grace publicly that there was a black natural mark beside her husband’s joystick and she should not boast to her about her husband because she chose to live alone.

When Grace realized that Loveline got the description correctly, she hurriedly walked into her apartment, shut her door and started crying.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that Loveline had constant quarrels with her estranged husband before she moved out with their two kids and rented an apartment where Grace lived with her husband and four children.

It was gathered that since Loveline moved into the compound, she has being having issues with Grace and every efforts to resolve the matter by their neighbours failed.

At the weekend when their quarrel started again, and the two women exchanged hot words before Loveline boasted that she knew much about Grace husband’s private.

Some of their neighbours expressed surprise how Loveline got the accurate description of Grace husband’s private since they had not suspected any amoral affairs between them.

Some said that there must be something between Loveline and the man, otherwise she would not have got it right as was confirmed by Grace.

However, the statement attracted much negative reactions from some of their neighbours who were against Loveline for making such revelation no matter the level of provocation by Grace.

But others said it was good that the secret was revealed so that other female neighbours will watch their husbands to avoid what happened to Grace.

When our correspondent contacted Loveline, she admitted that she revealed it because Grace provoked her by calling her an irresponsible woman.

She declined to speak whether there was anything between her and Grace’s husband.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the man in question attempted to report the matter to the police but he was prevented by their neighbours not to do so.

It was learnt that Grace has vowed to quit the marriage if her husband did not get accommodation elsewhere because of the shame.


Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by thorpido(m): 1:48pm
Upper cut cheesy

Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by baby124: 1:49pm
Chai! Hahahahahaha
Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by Evablizin(f): 2:06pm
Nawa oo,i'm just weak,why is the man trying to call police?the question is man are you sleeping with Loveline?so that we will know whether Loveline saw a revelation of your joystick.Infidelity is too bad very bad

Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by Kamelot77(m): 2:08pm
smack down

Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by Vutseck(m): 2:09pm
Goooood,

Grace thought she can intimidate the other woman as being husbandlesness and a single mom


this the kind of evidence expected from the famous Miss Otobo and Suleiman case


as such evidence would vindicate her before his wife.


Cheating is sweet but don't get caught


a particular kpecus you knack every day will soon lack taste
.

Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by Destined2win: 2:19pm
Woman has been sharing the stick but isn't aware.

We men sef. We no dey hear word grin

Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by prestigiouslady: 2:21pm
I'm against infidelity in marriage but Grace got served.. why did she cool down when she got the unexpected response.. Loveline, your married neighbor shouldn't be your lover, its bad, very bad.

Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by TINALETC3(f): 2:22pm
Kai, men cry, so shameful

Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by Integrityfarms(m): 2:23pm
Women and their debased moral life.
Since this revelation have such a great degree of accuracy, its either she's a prophet since she doesn't want to confess any amorous relationship between them or she must have been spying the man when he's bathing or peradventure seen his unclothedness while he was peeing.

The other lady should hear from her husband first

Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by Ogashub(m): 2:23pm
lipsrsealed

Sometimes I don't blame my girlfriend when she is over protective and over reacts

Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by Dopeyomi(m): 2:24pm
Lol black mark beside the joystick.. pls what is joystick grin
Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by mamatayour(f): 2:24pm
Orisirisi..... grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by nalaylala(m): 2:24pm
the husband na small doctor ?

Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by babyfaceafrica: 2:24pm
Shameless.women and nansemse.man..they fit each other

Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by Keneking: 2:24pm
This Cyriacus sef grin grin

"When Grace realized that Loveline got the description correctly, she hurriedly walked into her apartment, shut her door and started crying". shocked

This government sef grin

Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by DeBret(m): 2:24pm
Ahahahah
What should I even say?
cry
Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by sunepapi14: 2:24pm
This one na Technical Knock-out.....
Anthony Joshua vs Vladmir Klitchko....

Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by ALAYORMII: 2:25pm
Regular customer

Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by DONSMITH123(m): 2:25pm
You don't mean it.

Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by GeneralOjukwu: 2:25pm
From Anambra...Akwa Ibom....

Beware of the mileage of anything you take from these states wink

Prostitution is IGR there

Anyways....had a GF who always weighed my balls before and after she goes on a trip angry

Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by Olukokosir(m): 2:25pm
I Jst weak
Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by TINALETC3(f): 2:25pm
undecided it's d man dat is shamelessly shameless
babyfaceafrica:
Shameless.women
Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by yeyeboi(m): 2:25pm
Iranu Oshi angry
Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by LockDown69(m): 2:26pm
she sure say the husband no de service her? grin
Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by winkmart: 2:26pm
BELIEVE PM EXPRESS AND BE PRANKED
Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by softmind24: 2:26pm
Evablizin:
Nawa oo,i'm just weak,why is the man trying to call police?the question is man are you sleeping with Loveline?so that we will know whether Loveline saw a revelation of your joystick.Infidelity is too bad very bad
well said

Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by Elslim: 2:26pm
ghen ghen ghen.... penalty don go throwing
Re: Single Mother Describes The Joystick Of Her Neighbour's Husband by somez(m): 2:26pm
She gave her this kind of punch

