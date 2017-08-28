₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Any Man Who Thinks All Women Want From Men Is Money, Has Low Self Esteem. by DouglasH92(m): 2:08pm
I have read comments from a lot of Nigerian men on this forum and other platforms on social media that basically assert that all women want from a man is money. These men believe that the only concern the average Nigerian girl has when dating or looking for a man to hook up with, is the size of his pocket. But is this really true? Of course not.
In my opinion, anyone who thinks this way has so stripped himself of any modicum of self worth or self-value and has heaved all this worth and value unto money, something external from himself. Such a person believes himself and his qualities not adequate enough to interest, intrigue, gratify or satisfy a woman, so he finds a savior in money to answer to all these needs.
Like let's be realistic here. Women are humans just like men are, and as humans women have needs other than monetary needs. They have qualities that they find attractive in the opposite sex that can interest them and satisfy a need, and cause them to invest themselves in such person. Money isn't everything. And I am not saying money isn't a criterion women look out for, but money isn't the only criterion like most men think, and most times it isn't even among the most important criteria. To be honest some women don't even place money high on their priority list when evaluating a man. There are other qualities that matter more and these qualities are subjective. There are women who would invest themselves in men that are intelligent, or men that are confident and hardworking, or men that are good looking and well groomed, or men that are highly skilled in a field that interests them, or men that are funny, witty or good with words, or men that are adventurous and well exposed, or men that know how to please a woman sexually. There are lot of qualities.
A relationship is a journey of different courses and there are women that love to explore these variety of courses based on their interests and likes. But when a man nests a flawed notion of women as just wanting a man that has money, then his reality begins to manifest just as he believes, and invariably these are the kind of women that he'll meet.
In my opinion, any man that thinks this way is either extremely ignorant or has low self esteem because he doesn't perceive himself as having qualities that can attract and keep women besides money. I mean for fucksake there are men who are being taken care of by their girlfriends. There are men their girlfriends would be willing to do anything for, whether monetarily or otherwise. In such cases it is definitely not money that's keeping her, then what is? Obviously it's other qualities the man possesses that she values higher than money.
Rarity is what separates the most sort out for from those who aren't sort out for. When you possess something that is valuable to someone, and that thing is rare to find, you will become extremely valuable to such person. Many people have money. Finding a man who has money these days is the easiest thing to do. Having money doesn't separate you from the crowd. What separates you from the crowd is the qualities you possess and to the degree you possess them. Instead of coming online to whine about how women only care about money, why not try developing your best qualities and use them to attract women. No one can love you if you don't love yourself first. No one can value you if you don't value yourself.
|Re: Any Man Who Thinks All Women Want From Men Is Money, Has Low Self Esteem. by bamisepeters(m): 2:17pm
The mistake many make is that because they met a lady who showed huge interest in the pocket they generalize it. The truth is that many guys show more of what they can sustain as they only care about the present and not the future. Some just want the sex and flee while few get caught and trapped for life.
|Re: Any Man Who Thinks All Women Want From Men Is Money, Has Low Self Esteem. by DouglasH92(m): 2:18pm
|Re: Any Man Who Thinks All Women Want From Men Is Money, Has Low Self Esteem. by Rorachy(f): 2:47pm
Wow! you nailed it. You must be a carpenter.
|Re: Any Man Who Thinks All Women Want From Men Is Money, Has Low Self Esteem. by Dandeson1(m): 3:01pm
in olamide's voice *Story for the Gods ooo*
*yawnsss*
make una nor mind the op ooo, my niggas better go and make money , b4 pussy starvation kill yu
|Re: Any Man Who Thinks All Women Want From Men Is Money, Has Low Self Esteem. by noble71(m): 3:02pm
OP you are right on personal opinion but you are wrong on the general statistics, a typical Nigerian babe is praying for a rich guy and nothing more. Most of them don't have any thing to offer aside sex, they believe that a typical Nigerian guy is coming for sex and nothing more, so they go for his money. That's how morally bankrupt the Nigerian society is.
Mean while I have popcorn for sale.
|Re: Any Man Who Thinks All Women Want From Men Is Money, Has Low Self Esteem. by CUM4WHAT(m): 3:02pm
Iddiot what do u have to say about a gal i just met who demands fr money 3days after?? (i have low self esteem ba)No gal inna relationship would skip askn fr money without reason........ Only a few are sensible
|Re: Any Man Who Thinks All Women Want From Men Is Money, Has Low Self Esteem. by iihtlagos: 3:02pm
Nice...
|Re: Any Man Who Thinks All Women Want From Men Is Money, Has Low Self Esteem. by Pavore9: 3:02pm
Generalization is a dangerous mindset!
|Re: Any Man Who Thinks All Women Want From Men Is Money, Has Low Self Esteem. by Abfinest007(m): 3:02pm
speak for yourself and stop seeking unnecessary attention. all birds are not d same
|Re: Any Man Who Thinks All Women Want From Men Is Money, Has Low Self Esteem. by justi4jesu(f): 3:02pm
Modified: OP be like you no wan marri Ajebor. Your desirable qualities without money can't marry you a classy woman. Women need security and money is security. Even me no go let my sister marry broke man.
Rorachy:Carlos slim helu is a carpenter
|Re: Any Man Who Thinks All Women Want From Men Is Money, Has Low Self Esteem. by ezex(m): 3:03pm
Thoughful
U've said it all..buh our girls too like money o
|Re: Any Man Who Thinks All Women Want From Men Is Money, Has Low Self Esteem. by GreenMavro: 3:03pm
Any Woman Who Thinks All a man Want From Women Is Sex, Has Low Self Esteem.
Depends on her age
|Re: Any Man Who Thinks All Women Want From Men Is Money, Has Low Self Esteem. by lajanay50(f): 3:03pm
Pavore9:
true sha
|Re: Any Man Who Thinks All Women Want From Men Is Money, Has Low Self Esteem. by moscobabs(m): 3:04pm
What 90% ladies want from men is Money and what 90% of men want from women is sex
I dey lie?
|Re: Any Man Who Thinks All Women Want From Men Is Money, Has Low Self Esteem. by gudofuck231: 3:04pm
DouglasH92:
As man de like palmy, na so woman de like money, aaaa ije love o
|Re: Any Man Who Thinks All Women Want From Men Is Money, Has Low Self Esteem. by felixzo1(m): 3:04pm
not all women choose money (financial security )over other traits, but I can certainly guarantee you , women will line up to chase you ,if you are rich. your bad behavior will be overlooked. some ladies are not married simply because they can not sacrifice and endure with a man. they are looking for a man who can provide the comfort and luxury they want. men are not scarce but rich and unmarried men are.
|Re: Any Man Who Thinks All Women Want From Men Is Money, Has Low Self Esteem. by LaDivva(f): 3:04pm
Nice one, undiluted truth.
|Re: Any Man Who Thinks All Women Want From Men Is Money, Has Low Self Esteem. by ojmetrix(m): 3:04pm
|Re: Any Man Who Thinks All Women Want From Men Is Money, Has Low Self Esteem. by Nwodosis(m): 3:05pm
Nigeria ladies will tell you that love is not edible
|Re: Any Man Who Thinks All Women Want From Men Is Money, Has Low Self Esteem. by KingsleyBJ: 3:05pm
...Nice
|Re: Any Man Who Thinks All Women Want From Men Is Money, Has Low Self Esteem. by oshe11(m): 3:05pm
see d thread below.....
|Re: Any Man Who Thinks All Women Want From Men Is Money, Has Low Self Esteem. by oluwasegun007(m): 3:05pm
it's. better to have low self esteem than high blood pressure....
