COMMUNIQUE OF THE MEETING OF SOUTH-EAST/ SOUTH-SOUTH GOVERNORS FORUM IN GOVERNMENT HOUSE, PORT HARCOURT, RIVERS STATE, ON SUNDAY 27 AUGUST, 2017.



The Governors of the South-East and South-South States of the Federal Republic of Nigeria met in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Sunday 27 August, 2017 to deliberate on critical economic and political issues common to the interests of the States in the Nation’s affairs.



The Meeting, which was chaired by Mr. Udom Emmanuel, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, had in attendance 7 Governors and 4 Deputy Governors. Other Governors present at the meeting were Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State. Deputy Governors who represented their Governors were Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah, Acting Governor of Bayelsa, Dr. Nkem Okeke, Deputy Governor of Anambra, Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State and Prof. Ivara Esu, Deputy Governor of Cross River State.



PREAMBLE



Determined to reinforce resolutions taken at the inaugural meeting of the forum and take practical steps to identify and define the different strands of cooperation and integration as well as establishing the institutional framework to advancing and consolidating the drive towards achieving these noble objectives;



Recognizing that from time immemorial, the South-South and the South-East regions share progressive historical ties, culture, religion and geography;



Acknowledging the urgent need to establish and link our cities with railways and super highways; to provide viable and affordable flight services between our cities, and to ensure that cargoes are brought into the country and the regions through our seaports, jetties and ferry services as a veritable means of stimulating economic growth and social progress across our two regions;



Aware that economic growth and social progress are possible only in a peaceful and secure environment;



Concerned that despite providing the necessary logistic support to the security agencies, perceptions of insecurity are on the rise, doing significant damage to our investment climate thereby preventing reasonable inflow of direct foreign and local investment into the regions;



Determined to overcome, through regional efforts, by sharing resources, intelligence and denying sanctuaries to criminal elements in our respective territories;



Determined as Governors, to develop our respective States and improve the living conditions of our people with the meagre resources at our disposal;



Acknowledging that we can do better planning and achieve more progress working together, especially in the overlapping areas of national politics, economic growth, human security, transport infrastructure, as well as food and energy security.



Concerned about the reality of the dearth of infrastructure, the Forum noted with dismay:



1. The deplorable state of federal roads in the two regions. That none of the airports and seaports located in our regions is reasonably functional, and that neither of the two regions are linked by any rail services.



2. That the Federal presence in the regions is very minimal and only noticeable in the presence of policemen.



3. The emerging trend where approvals for investments in the oil and gas industry are granted for siting in other parts of Nigeria with laying of pipelines in deep waters rather than siting the projects in the areas that produce the resources.



The forum resolved:



1. To pursue inter-regional cooperation and integration for the common good of the regions’ people.



2. To work together politically, align and re-align as a people that share common heritage, culture and affinity.



3. To articulate and advocate for issues affecting the wellbeing of the regions. The issues may not necessarily materialize immediately, but for the benefits of future generations.





4. To continue to subscribe our faith to the destiny and greatness of Nigeria and call upon Nigerians to put their hands on the plough and rise to claim our rightful place in the Comity of Nations.



5. To condemn hate speech in national discourse whether in individual communication, or utterances of political actors or parties.



6. To urge security agencies to set up joint border patrols and develop more proactive strategies in combating crime and criminality.



7. To urge the Federal Government to come up with a clear policy on concession of Federal roads and to fast-track the process in order to ameliorate the sufferings of the people of the regions.



8. To urge the Federal Government to encourage investors in the oil and gas industry to operate from within the regions and also make the investments in the sector in the region.



The forum will reconvene in Owerri, Imo State on Sunday, the 8th of October, 2017.



Signed;



Governor Udom Emmanuel

The forum must also rein on President Buhari to stop destabilizing the SE/SS region through his actions and inactions 14 Likes

but wait, why shouldnt they be specific about the rising tension in their lands and suggest ways to solve it

one Nigeria should be cast away. we don't need one Nigeria, we don't want to share our natural gas and oyel money with any parasite. 24 Likes 4 Shares

And they wept at this...

All these resolutions are useless. We need something practical 5 Likes 1 Share

fredfish:





5. To condemn hate speech in national discourse whether in individual communication, or utterances of political actors or parties.





Just as expected!! Every stratagem to silence the voices of the people won't work.



all we need in that region is Jst 4 basic things



Seaport

Int'l Airport

and super highways connecting the two regions

4Nos.International market





we will all relocate to our respeective states





i want to see representative of chinese govt in their next meeting not by talking and talking and talking 13 Likes

Nnamdi KANU making people to wake up











This is a good beginning...Now my vision for the S.E and S.S. is playing according to my script...



God bless the union 3 Likes

But GEJ (in all his 5 years)constructed all the roads in the SE and Stella Oduah completed all the remodelling plans of the airports (including Akanu Ibiam) and Diezani as Min. of Transport(later Petroleum) used all within her powers to revive the railway in that region.



That is the main reason the SE particularly gave the Otuoke man over 95% of their votes.





I hope they talked about why Akwa Ibom government is building a 21 storey building in Lagos with around 9.5 billion naira



The governors are referring to Lagos and Ogun and we Omoluabis do not give a hoot, it is not our fault that we are top investment destinations in Nigeria.



Even Asari Dokubo, the chief agitator ,did not invest in that region, he opted for Benin Republic instead



The two regions will be seen as volatile by investors until



a) Militancy is tackled through good governance



b) Nigeria really knows the stance of the SE elites, whether to secede or not



c) SEers & SSers lead by examples by investing at home.

ALL THANKS TO ONE MAN MAZI NNAMDI KANU,this is the right way to go by the way AFONJAS ABEG HOW FAR? BEEN A WHILE I HEARD WE THE SOUTH SOUTH WETIN HAPPEN?WHEN UNA DAY RESUME? 6 Likes

The forum will come and Bleep girls in owerri. Failed leaders nonsense 1 Like

The beginning of unity and prosperity of the two regions will come from their coming together! 1 Like

richidinho:

all we need in that region is Jst 4 basic things



Seaport

Int'l Airport

and super highways connecting the two regions

4Nos.International market





we will all relocate to our respeective states





i want to see representative of chinese govt in their next meeting not by talking and talking and talking

How would the SE think of anything called SEAPORTS when the region does not have ANY access to the SEA i.e LANDLOCKED?



Please tell me.



And GEJ completed the East-West Road now 1 Like

who says the agitations are not working,finally they are waking up.

some people will still come and dispute the fact that there are little or no federal presence in the south especially the east,which is responsible for the lack of trust the Igbo's express towards the government . 4 Likes



For years the people have been taken for a ride.

It had to take the agitation and attention shift to one man to wake you all up to your growing irrelevance.

If by October 2017, at least one of the relevant 'suggestions' has roots firmly planted in survival, then you will be taken seriously.

For years the people have been taken for a ride. It had to take the agitation and attention shift to one man to wake you all up to your growing irrelevance. If by October 2017, at least one of the relevant 'suggestions' has roots firmly planted in survival, then you will be taken seriously. Till then, all these are same hogwash we've been hearing.

They should have together spat on the structure we run as a country..



They should have discussed true federalism / regionalism extensively...They should have together spat on the structure we run as a country..Take all OMLs from non indigenes and bring it back to the Niger deltans...rubbish...

Lol. Stupid policemen

Where are the WE THE PEOPLE OF SOUTH SOUTH I.e Afonjaa



The unity beggars



Hope u people will sleep well today 3 Likes

there's nothing specific or useful in that communique, the least they could have asked for was regional restructuring.

its not even about Biafra..god punish them all.

I will love to see a strong united SE +SS collaboration