|Lawyer Files Suit At ECOWAS, High Courts To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders by Ohammadike: 4:19pm
Lawyer Files Lawsuits At Federal High Court, ECOWAS Court To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders
http://saharareporters.com/2017/08/28/lawyer-files-lawsuits-federal-high-court-ecowas-court-compel-arrest-arewa-youth-leaders
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lawyer Files Suit At ECOWAS, High Courts To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders by eezeribe(m): 4:20pm
I really understand his angle of perception,which is objective... But the truth is... His lawsuit will be swept under the carpet by the Federal Government of Nigeria.
lalasticlala,Mynd44
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lawyer Files Suit At ECOWAS, High Courts To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders by Ra88: 4:23pm
You can't get justice in Nigeria settings.
3 Likes
|Re: Lawyer Files Suit At ECOWAS, High Courts To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders by mpianya39(m): 4:24pm
(In Nnamdi Kanu voice)
When we finish with the Zoogerian they will beg us to go
27 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lawyer Files Suit At ECOWAS, High Courts To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders by jesse8048(m): 4:27pm
A good way to go. More people need to raise voice and rise against this evil men.. .
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lawyer Files Suit At ECOWAS, High Courts To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders by Jesusloveyou(m): 4:27pm
Idiotic pig of Biafra charge and bail lawyer
Why not go back to your village because if arewa youth leader is arrested, that will be the end of all Igbo in the north.
Is easier to sacrifice idiotic pig of Biafra leaders head for peace to reign in Nigeria.
2 Likes
|Re: Lawyer Files Suit At ECOWAS, High Courts To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders by Ohammadike: 4:28pm
Jesusloveyou:
May common sense fall on you
50 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lawyer Files Suit At ECOWAS, High Courts To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders by OMNIVIRUS: 4:28pm
Like any things gonna come out of... The country practicing NORTHOCRACY, the government of the north by the north and for the north.
10 Likes
|Re: Lawyer Files Suit At ECOWAS, High Courts To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders by Udantu: 4:30pm
Jesusloveyou:
Afonjaism is a very serious disease
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lawyer Files Suit At ECOWAS, High Courts To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders by princeEfi(m): 4:33pm
Well u need to see Creative @ it peak
A Nairalander Built A Masterpiece E-gov Website Sample For His State Government
http://www.nairaland.com/4017198/nairalander-built-masterpiece-e-gov-website
|Re: Lawyer Files Suit At ECOWAS, High Courts To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders by mpianya39(m): 4:35pm
Jesusloveyou:
E enter am wellu wellu
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lawyer Files Suit At ECOWAS, High Courts To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders by PointB: 5:51pm
Jesusloveyou:
Don't you think you should change your moniker? It's great irony when juxtaposed with your mindset.
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lawyer Files Suit At ECOWAS, High Courts To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders by magoo10: 6:11pm
there is a cogent need to address properly the issue of quit notice order given by the arewa youths,they have not only breached the international laws but also the laws of the land.
8 Likes
|Re: Lawyer Files Suit At ECOWAS, High Courts To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders by somaleni: 6:11pm
Ra88:
|Re: Lawyer Files Suit At ECOWAS, High Courts To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders by Dharniel(m): 6:13pm
Please guys let's ignore every tribalist in this forum and not reply their tribalism with tribalism but with silence. Trust me that's the way we can beat tribalist.
I know it hurts insulting your lineage but PLEASE IGNORE THEM
IGNORE THEM and watch as our silence kill them inside and drive them mad.
They may end up creating more monicker to reply themselves, still IGNORE and in the end OUR COLLECTIVE SILENCE will make a fool of them.
Every sane and educated person, please copy and paste along your text on Nairaland let everybody see it and let's KILL CYBER TRIBALISM.
Thanks for cooperating.
#COPIED
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lawyer Files Suit At ECOWAS, High Courts To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders by doctokwus: 6:13pm
Resort to self justice because a goverment selectively refuses to do what is right as enshrined in the constitution the president swore to defend.
That those Arewa youths cum almajiris are still walking free is one of the greatest acts of bigotry committed since this goverment came to power.
5 Likes
|Re: Lawyer Files Suit At ECOWAS, High Courts To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders by Blackfire(m): 6:14pm
Seriously any Yoruba that defend the mallam is a typical abobaku / iwofa /eru.
15 Likes
|Re: Lawyer Files Suit At ECOWAS, High Courts To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders by abbeyty(m): 6:14pm
People just like wasting their time, your own government refused to arrest them na ecowas go come arrest them. Jokers everywhere.
1 Like
|Re: Lawyer Files Suit At ECOWAS, High Courts To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders by Kizyte(m): 6:15pm
Ndigbo are blessed people that's why Satan is trying to pull them down but God's hand is involve. Ndigbo will remain strong and steadfast.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lawyer Files Suit At ECOWAS, High Courts To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders by SEOManiac: 6:15pm
It's just over for nigeria.
No need to keep using duct tape and super glue
2 Likes
|Re: Lawyer Files Suit At ECOWAS, High Courts To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders by Dongreat(m): 6:15pm
We can all debate without bringing tribalism to the discussion
Silence to every tribal comment.
Let us not give them a reply and make their voice unheard thus making every tribalist insane.
Thank you.
1 Like
|Re: Lawyer Files Suit At ECOWAS, High Courts To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders by julietm123: 6:15pm
See painment.
Jesusloveyou:
5 Likes
|Re: Lawyer Files Suit At ECOWAS, High Courts To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders by kernel505: 6:16pm
Jesusloveyou:
Your grand father died fighting to have idiotic pigs of Biafra, was he mad or you?
7 Likes
|Re: Lawyer Files Suit At ECOWAS, High Courts To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders by Unimaginable123: 6:16pm
Dharniel:is something really wrong with you? Why trolling every thread with this rubbish. U are even worse than the "tribalists" you are campaigning against
5 Likes
|Re: Lawyer Files Suit At ECOWAS, High Courts To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders by origima: 6:16pm
To be Frank, Buhari's presidency has shown how irresponsible the Igbos are .what a hatred? No Igbo man has the same credibility as buhari but they keep suffering from unnecessary reactive depression wagging there mouth
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lawyer Files Suit At ECOWAS, High Courts To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders by xholayZZ(m): 6:16pm
Dharniel:
Hmmm
|Re: Lawyer Files Suit At ECOWAS, High Courts To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders by Jiang(m): 6:17pm
sigh...some people just love drawing unnecessary attention, why u dey try to provoke that thug like trouble maker again,
Several leaders moved to forcefully suppress dat arewa idi#t & you come go ECOWAS again to provoke am. well, You Mr lawyer+ THE arewa youth leader + kanu can go fuvk urselfs.
I dont know why you eastern grown igbos are extremely rude to northerners when you visit thier land & u expect them to be nice to you.
|Re: Lawyer Files Suit At ECOWAS, High Courts To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders by Unimaginable123: 6:17pm
Jesusloveyou:and ur moniker is 'jesusloveyou'. Such an irony
|Re: Lawyer Files Suit At ECOWAS, High Courts To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders by Kezifils(m): 6:18pm
The Federal Government of Nigeria will make sure this lawsuit never sees the light of day after today.
In a country where certain people are above the law
2 Likes
|Re: Lawyer Files Suit At ECOWAS, High Courts To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders by chubbygal(f): 6:18pm
.
|Re: Lawyer Files Suit At ECOWAS, High Courts To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders by fineboynl: 6:20pm
now it's getting interesting. only confederation will solved Nigeria problem, federalism will not work. oil in the south is the only thing keeping this country together.
1 Like
|Re: Lawyer Files Suit At ECOWAS, High Courts To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders by Dongreat(m): 6:20pm
Unimaginable123:
What you see as trolling is a message that will save your children from tearing themselves apart because of nothing but baseless tribalism. Our fathers didn't do anything to kill tribalism, now look at the results.
