Lawyer Files Lawsuits At Federal High Court, ECOWAS Court To Compel Arrest Of Arewa Youth Leaders



Mr. Vincent Egechukwu Obeta, a lawyer, has, on behalf of Igbo people resident in the North, filed three lawsuits before the Federal High Court in Abuja, and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court to compel the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to arrest within seven days members of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (ACYF), led by Mr. Yerima Shettima.





The lawyer announced the filing of the suits in a world press statement made available to SaharaReporters. In one of the lawsuits, Mr. Obeta is seeking an Order of Mandamus of the Federal High Court, compelling the IGP to arrest Mr. Shettima who, in July, issued a quit notice to Igbo people based in the North.



The second is a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed at the Federal High Court against Mr. Shettima, the IGP and the Federal Government. The seeks to enforce the rights of the Igbo to move freely throughout Nigeria and to reside in any part of the country as guaranteed by Section 41(1) of the Constitution.





The third is a fundamental rights enforcement suit, filed at the ECOWAS Court, against Mr. Shettima, the IGP and the Federal Government.



Mr. Obeta said should the IGP fail to comply with the Order of Mandamus to arrest Mr. Yerima, if granted by the Federal High Court, he will approach the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, The Netherlands, to press criminal charges against them. One of the charges, he said, will be the aiding and abetting of a second genocide against the Igbo in the North.



“My criminal suit for such second genocide against Ndigbo in the North will be filed against Shettima, the IGP, the Attorney- General of the Federation (AGF), Professor Ango Abdullahi and Professor Yemi Osinbajo as the Acting President of Nigeria when the threat of a second genocide against Ndigbo in the North was issued,” he explained.



He added that the IGP, AGF and Professor Osinbajo will be charged before the ICC as for deliberately neglecting to arrest and prosecute Professor Abdullahi, Mr. Shettima since the issued the quit notice.



The lawyer warned that if it becomes necessary to head to the ICC on account of the IGP’s refusal to comply with the Order of Mandamus, he will be left with no option than to press charges against those behind the 1966 genocide against the Igbo in the North.



Mr. Obeta noted that the AYCF has suspended the quit notice, but warned that the suspension cannot, in law, banish the grave offense the group committed.



“Nothing short of such arrest and prosecution will suffice to settle the three suits as filed. It is no longer news that the cynical silence and manifest bias of the Federal Government and its agencies since the treasonable threat against the Ndigbo was issued have encouraged and opened a floodgate of hate speeches and songs,” the lawyer said.



He observed that the Igbo in the North and indeed, all around the country, have been victims of cynicism, oppression, and extreme marginalization since the end of the Nigerian Civil War. He equally noted that the Igbo have been regularly killed by northerners.



Despite the atrocities against them, Mr. Obeta said the Igbo have remained law-abiding and have continued to contribute, through their enterprise, to the socio-economic development of Nigeria.



He accused the Federal Government of shirking its responsibility of protecting the Igbo and actively encouraging hostility towards them.



“The 1966 massacre of the Igbo in the North, was not only condoned but was celebrated by eminent Northerners, who, indeed, gloated openly over the gruesome event. The 1966 genocide against the Igbo in the North has, since the end of the Civil War, been swept under the carpet to the extent that it has been banned by the Federal Government from being mentioned in history lessons in all Nigerian schools. Furthermore, it is even not allowed to be mentioned in public and any such mention otherwise is regarded by the Nigerian state as treason,” claimed Mr. Obeta.



The lawyer contended that since 2015, when the current government took office, the Igbo complaints against repression and marginalization have been equated with treason. This, he said, has seen defenseless civilians killed by soldiers, especially at Onitsha, Anambra State. He pointed out that a recent Amnesty International report stated that at least 150 unarmed civilians and have shot dead in Onitsha by soldiers since 2015.



“It is extremely distressing that coming out of all the recent discourse across the Federation, (which Discourse has been ignited by the ongoing agitations by Ndigbo), Professor Yemi Osinbajo and all other eminent / elder statesmen have obscenely remarked that in as much as Alhaji Yerima Shettima’s quit notice to Ndigbo in the North is condemnable, the ongoing agitations by the same Ndigbo should stop forthwith.



That is, they mean that the treason committed by Alhaji Shettima is a befitting response to the agitations of Ndigbo, which have since the end of the Civil War been equated to treason in any event,” said Mr. Obeta.



He also called on the US President, UK Prime Minister, President of China and other world leaders to pay attention to the plight of the Igbo in and use their influence to end the persecution

http://saharareporters.com/2017/08/28/lawyer-files-lawsuits-federal-high-court-ecowas-court-compel-arrest-arewa-youth-leaders 9 Likes 1 Share

I really understand his angle of perception,which is objective... But the truth is... His lawsuit will be swept under the carpet by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

lalasticlala,Mynd44 6 Likes 1 Share

You can't get justice in Nigeria settings. 3 Likes





When we finish with the Zoogerian they will beg us to go (In Nnamdi Kanu voice)When we finish with the Zoogerian they will beg us to go 27 Likes 3 Shares

A good way to go. More people need to raise voice and rise against this evil men.. . 22 Likes 1 Share

Idiotic pig of Biafra charge and bail lawyer

Why not go back to your village because if arewa youth leader is arrested, that will be the end of all Igbo in the north.

Is easier to sacrifice idiotic pig of Biafra leaders head for peace to reign in Nigeria. 2 Likes

Jesusloveyou:

Idiotic pig of Biafra charge and bail lawyer

May common sense fall on you May common sense fall on you 50 Likes 3 Shares

Like any things gonna come out of... The country practicing NORTHOCRACY, the government of the north by the north and for the north. 10 Likes

Jesusloveyou:

Idiotic pig of Biafra charge and bail lawyer

Afonjaism is a very serious disease Afonjaism is a very serious disease 26 Likes 1 Share





Jesusloveyou:

Idiotic pig of Biafra charge and bail lawyer

E enter am wellu wellu E enter am wellu wellu 21 Likes 3 Shares

Jesusloveyou:

Idiotic pig of Biafra charge and bail lawyer

Why not go back to your village because if arewa youth leader is arrested, that will be the end of all Igbo in the north.

Is easier to sacrifice idiotic pig of Biafra leaders head for peace to reign in Nigeria.



Don't you think you should change your moniker? It's great irony when juxtaposed with your mindset. Don't you think you should change your moniker? It's great irony when juxtaposed with your mindset. 25 Likes 1 Share

there is a cogent need to address properly the issue of quit notice order given by the arewa youths,they have not only breached the international laws but also the laws of the land. 8 Likes

Ra88:

You can't get justice in Nigeria settings.

Please guys let's ignore every tribalist in this forum and not reply their tribalism with tribalism but with silence. Trust me that's the way we can beat tribalist.



I know it hurts insulting your lineage but PLEASE IGNORE THEM

IGNORE THEM and watch as our silence kill them inside and drive them mad.



They may end up creating more monicker to reply themselves, still IGNORE and in the end OUR COLLECTIVE SILENCE will make a fool of them.



Every sane and educated person, please copy and paste along your text on Nairaland let everybody see it and let's KILL CYBER TRIBALISM.



Thanks for cooperating.

Resort to self justice because a goverment selectively refuses to do what is right as enshrined in the constitution the president swore to defend.

That those Arewa youths cum almajiris are still walking free is one of the greatest acts of bigotry committed since this goverment came to power. 5 Likes

Seriously any Yoruba that defend the mallam is a typical abobaku / iwofa /eru. 15 Likes

People just like wasting their time, your own government refused to arrest them na ecowas go come arrest them. Jokers everywhere. 1 Like

Ndigbo are blessed people that's why Satan is trying to pull them down but God's hand is involve. Ndigbo will remain strong and steadfast. 3 Likes 2 Shares

It's just over for nigeria.



No need to keep using duct tape and super glue 2 Likes

We can all debate without bringing tribalism to the discussion



Silence to every tribal comment.

Let us not give them a reply and make their voice unheard thus making every tribalist insane.



Jesusloveyou:

Idiotic pig of Biafra charge and bail lawyer

Why not go back to your village because if arewa youth leader is arrested, that will be the end of all Igbo in the north.

Is easier to sacrifice idiotic pig of Biafra leaders head for peace to reign in Nigeria. See painment. 5 Likes

Jesusloveyou:

Idiotic pig of Biafra charge and bail lawyer

Why not go back to your village because if arewa youth leader is arrested, that will be the end of all Igbo in the north.

Is easier to sacrifice idiotic pig of Biafra leaders head for peace to reign in Nigeria.



Your grand father died fighting to have idiotic pigs of Biafra, was he mad or you? Your grand father died fighting to have idiotic pigs of Biafra, was he mad or you? 7 Likes

Dharniel:

Please guys let's ignore every tribalist in this forum and not reply their tribalism with tribalism but with silence. Trust me that's the way we can beat tribalist.



I know it hurts insulting your lineage but PLEASE IGNORE THEM

IGNORE THEM and watch as our silence kill them inside and drive them mad.



They may end up creating more monicker to reply themselves, still IGNORE and in the end OUR COLLECTIVE SILENCE will make a fool of them.



Every sane and educated person, please copy and paste along your text on Nairaland let everybody see it and let's KILL CYBER TRIBALISM.



Thanks for cooperating.

#COPIED is something really wrong with you? Why trolling every thread with this rubbish. U are even worse than the "tribalists" you are campaigning against is something really wrong with you? Why trolling every thread with this rubbish. U are even worse than the "tribalists" you are campaigning against 5 Likes

To be Frank, Buhari's presidency has shown how irresponsible the Igbos are .what a hatred? No Igbo man has the same credibility as buhari but they keep suffering from unnecessary reactive depression wagging there mouth 2 Likes 1 Share

Dharniel:

Please guys let's ignore every tribalist in this forum and not reply their tribalism with tribalism but with silence. Trust me that's the way we can beat tribalist.



I know it hurts insulting your lineage but PLEASE IGNORE THEM

IGNORE THEM and watch as our silence kill them inside and drive them mad.



They may end up creating more monicker to reply themselves, still IGNORE and in the end OUR COLLECTIVE SILENCE will make a fool of them.



Every sane and educated person, please copy and paste along your text on Nairaland let everybody see it and let's KILL CYBER TRIBALISM.



Thanks for cooperating.

Hmmm Hmmm

sigh...some people just love drawing unnecessary attention, why u dey try to provoke that thug like trouble maker again,



Several leaders moved to forcefully suppress dat arewa idi#t & you come go ECOWAS again to provoke am. well, You Mr lawyer+ THE arewa youth leader + kanu can go fuvk urselfs.



I dont know why you eastern grown igbos are extremely rude to northerners when you visit thier land & u expect them to be nice to you.

Jesusloveyou:

Idiotic pig of Biafra charge and bail lawyer

Why not go back to your village because if arewa youth leader is arrested, that will be the end of all Igbo in the north.

Is easier to sacrifice idiotic pig of Biafra leaders head for peace to reign in Nigeria. and ur moniker is 'jesusloveyou'. Such an irony and ur moniker is 'jesusloveyou'. Such an irony

The Federal Government of Nigeria will make sure this lawsuit never sees the light of day after today.



In a country where certain people are above the law 2 Likes

.

now it's getting interesting. only confederation will solved Nigeria problem, federalism will not work. oil in the south is the only thing keeping this country together. 1 Like