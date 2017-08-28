Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Xerona Duke Is Engaged (Photos) (9572 Views)

Xerona Duke Performing At Niyola’s Concert (Photos) / Xerona Donald Duke Playing Guitar (Photo) / Xerona Duke Celebrates 26th Birthday (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The 26-year-old lawyer and songwriter posted a photo with her husband-to-be and wrote:



"You will always be mine"A wedding ring is seen at the end of the post.



Congrats to her!



Source: Xerona Duke, the eldest daughter of former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke is engaged.The 26-year-old lawyer and songwriter posted a photo with her husband-to-be and wrote:"You will always be mine"A wedding ring is seen at the end of the post.Congrats to her!Source: http://www.flexygist.com.ng/2017/08/28/former-cross-river-state-governor-donald-dukes-daughter-xerona-is-engaged/ 1 Like 1 Share

Nice

Who cares!Another corrupt Nigerian politician that bleed his state dry and used proceeds to buy Admirality Towers in Ikoyi. 9 Likes 2 Shares

good news

Congrats. Meanwhile, in another news 5 Likes 1 Share

Please guys let's ignore every tribalist in this forum and not reply their tribalism with tribalism but with silence. Trust me that's the way we can beat tribalist.



I know it hurts insulting your lineage but PLEASE IGNORE THEM

IGNORE THEM and watch as our silence kill them inside and drive them mad.



They may end up creating more monicker to reply themselves, still IGNORE and in the end OUR COLLECTIVE SILENCE will make a fool of them.



Every sane and educated person, please copy and paste along your text on Nairaland let everybody see it and let's KILL CYBER TRIBALISM.



Thanks for cooperating.

#COPIED 30 Likes 2 Shares

just passin

segun400:

Xerona Duke, the eldest daughter of former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke is engaged.



The 26-year-old lawyer and songwriter posted a photo with her husband-to-be and wrote:



"You will always be mine"A wedding ring is seen at the end of the post.



Congrats to her!



Source: http://www.flexygist.com.ng/2017/08/28/former-cross-river-state-governor-donald-dukes-daughter-xerona-is-engaged/







Lawyer and song writer has now become a title



Ladies go get your own ooo Lawyer and song writer has now become a titleLadies go get your own ooo

Always be mine Kwanu?this one na mami water oh and the man go think say na romantic quote

bad news,i don't celebrate happiness from thieves and their families. .





Check my signature & smile today Good for her, don't be lazy.Check my signature & smile today

. 3 Likes 1 Share

divinehand2003:

Nice

Dharniel:

Please guys let's ignore every tribalist in this forum and not reply their tribalism with tribalism but with silence. Trust me that's the way we can beat tribalist.



I know it hurts insulting your lineage but PLEASE IGNORE THEM

IGNORE THEM and watch as our silence kill them inside and drive them mad.



They may end up creating more monicker to reply themselves, still IGNORE and in the end OUR COLLECTIVE SILENCE will make a fool of them.



Every sane and educated person, please copy and paste along your text on Nairaland let everybody see it and let's KILL CYBER TRIBALISM.



Thanks for cooperating.

#COPIED troll. looking for cheap likes. Tribalism existed before you and will outlive you troll. looking for cheap likes. Tribalism existed before you and will outlive you 4 Likes 1 Share

iamleumas:

McGregor earns $100m while

FLOYD is $200m for fighting in the ring....

Any teacher that will punish my son for fighting in school will be dealt with for trying to kill his career!.... chai chai

Dharniel:

Please guys let's ignore every tribalist in this forum and not reply their tribalism with tribalism but with silence. Trust me that's the way we can beat tribalist.



I know it hurts insulting your lineage but PLEASE IGNORE THEM

IGNORE THEM and watch as our silence kill them inside and drive them mad.



They may end up creating more monicker to reply themselves, still IGNORE and in the end OUR COLLECTIVE SILENCE will make a fool of them.



Every sane and educated person, please copy and paste along your text on Nairaland let everybody see it and let's KILL CYBER TRIBALISM.



Thanks for cooperating.

#COPIED

When the world was silent on Rwanda, do you know what happened?



Genocide! When the world was silent on Rwanda, do you know what happened?Genocide! 3 Likes

Now this is a beautiful woman



Not all those things i have been seeing since

Donald Duke, the most handsome governor of his time.. best wishes dear 1 Like

iamJ:

b

... for belle ... for belle

....

And so what?

iamleumas:

McGregor earns $100m while

FLOYD is $200m for fighting in the ring....

Any teacher that will punish my son for fighting in school will be dealt with for trying to kill his career!....

Did u read anywhere that Mcgregor and Mayweather fought in school?









Did u read anywhere that Mcgregor and Mayweather fought in school?

Congrats, your father is a real example of how politicians in Nigeria should behave.

a big congrats to u.... will b like u guys very soon

k

Donald Duke na stingy man

Unimaginable123:

troll. looking for cheap likes. Tribalism existed before you and will outlive you

you sound awful. I'm tryna pass a message and not looking for likes as you think. as you can see I attached "copied" at the end of the write-up meaning I'm not the author, I was only trying to spread it.

and always know you could pass your premise without insult. you sound awful. I'm tryna pass a message and not looking for likes as you think. as you can see I attached "copied" at the end of the write-up meaning I'm not the author, I was only trying to spread it.and always know you could pass your premise without insult. 5 Likes

okay

Unimaginable123:

troll. looking for cheap likes. Tribalism existed before you and will outlive you

Nothing like cheap likes. We the sane individuals choose not to live in a society divided yet the rulers are united to make us suffer.



NO TO TRIBALISM Nothing like cheap likes. We the sane individuals choose not to live in a society divided yet the rulers are united to make us suffer.NO TO TRIBALISM 3 Likes

Congrats