|Xerona Duke Is Engaged (Photos) by segun400: 4:31pm
Xerona Duke, the eldest daughter of former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke is engaged.
The 26-year-old lawyer and songwriter posted a photo with her husband-to-be and wrote:
"You will always be mine"A wedding ring is seen at the end of the post.
Congrats to her!
Source: http://www.flexygist.com.ng/2017/08/28/former-cross-river-state-governor-donald-dukes-daughter-xerona-is-engaged/
|Re: Xerona Duke Is Engaged (Photos) by divinehand2003(m): 4:35pm
Nice
|Re: Xerona Duke Is Engaged (Photos) by DutchBruh: 4:37pm
Who cares!Another corrupt Nigerian politician that bleed his state dry and used proceeds to buy Admirality Towers in Ikoyi.
|Re: Xerona Duke Is Engaged (Photos) by iluvdonjazzy: 5:47pm
good news
|Re: Xerona Duke Is Engaged (Photos) by oka4ugoo: 6:17pm
Congrats. Meanwhile, in another news
|Re: Xerona Duke Is Engaged (Photos) by Dharniel(m): 6:17pm
Please guys let's ignore every tribalist in this forum and not reply their tribalism with tribalism but with silence. Trust me that's the way we can beat tribalist.
I know it hurts insulting your lineage but PLEASE IGNORE THEM
IGNORE THEM and watch as our silence kill them inside and drive them mad.
They may end up creating more monicker to reply themselves, still IGNORE and in the end OUR COLLECTIVE SILENCE will make a fool of them.
Every sane and educated person, please copy and paste along your text on Nairaland let everybody see it and let's KILL CYBER TRIBALISM.
Thanks for cooperating.
#COPIED
|Re: Xerona Duke Is Engaged (Photos) by Zonex1(m): 6:18pm
just passin
|Re: Xerona Duke Is Engaged (Photos) by free2ryhme: 6:18pm
segun400:
Lawyer and song writer has now become a title
Ladies go get your own ooo
|Re: Xerona Duke Is Engaged (Photos) by justscorchone(m): 6:18pm
Always be mine Kwanu?this one na mami water oh and the man go think say na romantic quote
|Re: Xerona Duke Is Engaged (Photos) by Anticqz: 6:18pm
bad news,i don't celebrate happiness from thieves and their families. .
|Re: Xerona Duke Is Engaged (Photos) by forbizconnect: 6:19pm
Good for her, don't be lazy.
Good for her, don't be lazy.
|Re: Xerona Duke Is Engaged (Photos) by iamleumas: 6:19pm
.
|Re: Xerona Duke Is Engaged (Photos) by somaleni: 6:19pm
divinehand2003:
|Re: Xerona Duke Is Engaged (Photos) by Unimaginable123: 6:19pm
Dharniel:troll. looking for cheap likes. Tribalism existed before you and will outlive you
|Re: Xerona Duke Is Engaged (Photos) by Unimaginable123: 6:20pm
iamleumas:chai
|Re: Xerona Duke Is Engaged (Photos) by free2ryhme: 6:20pm
Dharniel:
When the world was silent on Rwanda, do you know what happened?
Genocide!
|Re: Xerona Duke Is Engaged (Photos) by iamJ(m): 6:20pm
Now this is a beautiful woman
Not all those things i have been seeing since
|Re: Xerona Duke Is Engaged (Photos) by pezeji(m): 6:20pm
Donald Duke, the most handsome governor of his time.. best wishes dear
|Re: Xerona Duke Is Engaged (Photos) by free2ryhme: 6:20pm
iamJ:
... for belle
|Re: Xerona Duke Is Engaged (Photos) by Evaberry(f): 6:20pm
....
|Re: Xerona Duke Is Engaged (Photos) by babyfaceafrica: 6:21pm
And so what?
|Re: Xerona Duke Is Engaged (Photos) by free2ryhme: 6:22pm
iamleumas:
Did u read anywhere that Mcgregor and Mayweather fought in school?
|Re: Xerona Duke Is Engaged (Photos) by Thermodynamics(m): 6:22pm
Congrats, your father is a real example of how politicians in Nigeria should behave.
|Re: Xerona Duke Is Engaged (Photos) by humphrey1356(m): 6:23pm
a big congrats to u.... will b like u guys very soon
|Re: Xerona Duke Is Engaged (Photos) by Franco93: 6:24pm
k
|Re: Xerona Duke Is Engaged (Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 6:24pm
Donald Duke na stingy man
|Re: Xerona Duke Is Engaged (Photos) by Dharniel(m): 6:24pm
Unimaginable123:
you sound awful. I'm tryna pass a message and not looking for likes as you think. as you can see I attached "copied" at the end of the write-up meaning I'm not the author, I was only trying to spread it.
and always know you could pass your premise without insult.
|Re: Xerona Duke Is Engaged (Photos) by Goddygee(m): 6:25pm
okay
|Re: Xerona Duke Is Engaged (Photos) by Dongreat(m): 6:25pm
Unimaginable123:
Nothing like cheap likes. We the sane individuals choose not to live in a society divided yet the rulers are united to make us suffer.
NO TO TRIBALISM
|Re: Xerona Duke Is Engaged (Photos) by solasoulmusic(f): 6:25pm
Congrats
|Re: Xerona Duke Is Engaged (Photos) by Obudupikin: 6:26pm
So she couldn't waited for me.
