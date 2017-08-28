Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices (1781 Views)

NIS spokesperson, Sunday James, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.



He‎ said the Comptroller General of the NIS, Muhammad Babandede, had directed that henceforth all payments for passport processing must be done online and through designated banks‎.‎



He said the NIS boss had, in a circular, directed‎ all passport control officers not to allow cash payments in any of the passport premises.

‎

“All payments in respect to passport processing are to be done by applicants through banks to generate application ID and reference number on the NIS portal and not through an individual or touts,” Mr. James said.



This followed reports by PREMIUM TIMES exposing entrenched corruption at passport offices, where Immigration officials connive with touts to rip off applicants.

‎

According to him, the NIS CG has also ordered an‎ investigation into allegations of passport racketeering at some passport offices in Lagos with a view to sanitising the system.‎



Mr. James therefore urged passport applicants to ensure that all categories of Nigerian passports fees were done online.



‎“Passport applicants are therefore strongly advised to visit the NIS website



He said the management of all passport offices have been directed to paste all information required at the premises to guide applicants in line with the executive orders.

‎

He urged Nigerians to direct any complaint or enquiries to 07080607900 and the email address nis.servicom@nigeriaimmigration.gov.ng.

‎

The spokesperson advised applicants against patronising touts or agents‎ in order to ensure efficient service delivery.

‎

The NIS boss had vowed to stamp out corruption in the operations of the NIS as part of efforts to reposition the Service and ensure efficient service delivery.



(NAN)





http://anstalk.com/immigration-bans-cash-payments-passport-offices/





Haba



Those guys ripped poor citizens off because of passport. Thank goodness something has been done about the problem. 1 Like

Corruption don too much for this naija

D

Sincerely this is the best news that has come to this administration. Few days ago I told my brother that if this adminstration does nothing to curtail the corruption going on at Nigeria immigration services, then it isn't really fighting corruption, just witch hunting but hearing this has made smile.



Those immigration officers are truly useless and heartless. Imagine charging 32k for a N15,300 passport.



Thank God for this news.



It won't still stop them from collecting tips as if their lives depend on it.



Ok

Them don spoil business for some people o

...

After my sojourn with Nigerian immigration I can tell you the NIS and its officers are one of the most corrupt agency in this country. Up to One month here in abuja there is no passport booklet to produce passports. Shame to NIS 1 Like

Chaiii Nigeria will be better







By God grace

This is serious,so we cannot spend our fadaland currency again?

way to go it's just that we Nigerians have mastered the act of braking laws for our greedy benefit.





see my signature.

Going by the comments above me, I ask is there hope for Nigeria.







This is a welcome development, I hope they can implement it to the letter as well as setting up independent monitors.



We need to digitize our institutions and this move is welcome.





You can visit their office so tey, they will just tell you it hasn't come out yet, until you get sense and give 10k. Abi na lai? This will not help anything... it's one thing to pay online for passport... it's another thing entirely for the office to "have your passport", if you know what I mean.You can visit their office so tey, they will just tell you it hasn't come out yet, until you get sense and give 10k. Abi na lai? 2 Likes

Good move

so how the fuvk! are we meant to pay?

did you notice the man with FAT belly

May it never be well with those immigration ogas. U pay 30k for passport. 17500 goes to govt. Each oga dat wud sign on ur form gets 2k or 1k per signature. And they sign over 500 a day. When i realised this i scream alahi akbaru

T

Chai some people no go happy with this ooo.

This is a good news but these people will still find their way around it

If this same online payment processing is replicated for drivers license procurement, I bet you that things would improve. The world has gone digital and Nigeria should not be left behind.

In order to curb deliberate slowness in processing of the passports (now that extra money will no longer enter their greedy hands), the management should make it mandatory for a specific minimum number of passports to be processed daily. Any number short of this should result in query and possible termination of employment.

nextstep:

This will not help anything... it's one thing to pay online for passport... it's another thing entirely for the office to "have your passport", if you know what I mean.



You can visit the office so tey, they will just tell you it hasn't come out yet, until you get sense and give 10k. Abi na lai? on point. ur receipt will not process ur passport to u until u comply. on point. ur receipt will not process ur passport to u until u comply.

Ok

Rubbish how does this stop corruption as researched by PT?

The customs guys remit the money that is due the goverment,that is not in contention.

The corruption is that they add extra several thousands of naira before your passport is processed,lest it gets stuck for months!

For eg,if the official price is N12k,they charge you say N25k,remit the 12k to goverment coffers and pocket the 13k.

This immigration DG obviously doesn't even know what the whole corruption is about,so how does he hope to stop it?

ahahahahaha,the passport issuance should be given to a different body to perform,Immigration should deal with other things. ahahahahaha,the passport issuance should be given to a different body to perform,Immigration should deal with other things.

Good news

Na today, the useless Immigration officers will tell you to pay the money to their account, they will help you pay it online

Very good

Where the passport first