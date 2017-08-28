₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices by Anstalk(f): 4:41pm
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has banned cash payments for passport processing as part of efforts to eliminate corruption at all passport offices nationwide.
NIS spokesperson, Sunday James, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.
He said the Comptroller General of the NIS, Muhammad Babandede, had directed that henceforth all payments for passport processing must be done online and through designated banks.
He said the NIS boss had, in a circular, directed all passport control officers not to allow cash payments in any of the passport premises.
“All payments in respect to passport processing are to be done by applicants through banks to generate application ID and reference number on the NIS portal and not through an individual or touts,” Mr. James said.
This followed reports by PREMIUM TIMES exposing entrenched corruption at passport offices, where Immigration officials connive with touts to rip off applicants.
According to him, the NIS CG has also ordered an investigation into allegations of passport racketeering at some passport offices in Lagos with a view to sanitising the system.
Mr. James therefore urged passport applicants to ensure that all categories of Nigerian passports fees were done online.
“Passport applicants are therefore strongly advised to visit the NIS website www.immigration.gov.ng to confirm the approved fees for all categories of Nigerian Passports and age groups before making payments,” he added.
He said the management of all passport offices have been directed to paste all information required at the premises to guide applicants in line with the executive orders.
He urged Nigerians to direct any complaint or enquiries to 07080607900 and the email address nis.servicom@nigeriaimmigration.gov.ng.
The spokesperson advised applicants against patronising touts or agents in order to ensure efficient service delivery.
The NIS boss had vowed to stamp out corruption in the operations of the NIS as part of efforts to reposition the Service and ensure efficient service delivery.
(NAN)
lalasticlala
|Re: Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices by divinehand2003(m): 4:45pm
Haba
Those guys ripped poor citizens off because of passport. Thank goodness something has been done about the problem.
1 Like
|Re: Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices by updatechange(m): 4:47pm
Corruption don too much for this naija
|Re: Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices by bedspread: 5:28pm
D
|Re: Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices by Amberon11: 6:53pm
Sincerely this is the best news that has come to this administration. Few days ago I told my brother that if this adminstration does nothing to curtail the corruption going on at Nigeria immigration services, then it isn't really fighting corruption, just witch hunting but hearing this has made smile.
Those immigration officers are truly useless and heartless. Imagine charging 32k for a N15,300 passport.
Thank God for this news.
|Re: Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices by Bolustical: 6:53pm
It won't still stop them from collecting tips as if their lives depend on it.
|Re: Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices by Bolustical: 6:53pm
Ok
|Re: Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices by Montez90: 6:53pm
Them don spoil business for some people o
|Re: Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices by maxiuc(m): 6:53pm
...
|Re: Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices by cowleg(m): 6:53pm
After my sojourn with Nigerian immigration I can tell you the NIS and its officers are one of the most corrupt agency in this country. Up to One month here in abuja there is no passport booklet to produce passports. Shame to NIS
1 Like
|Re: Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices by hemucology(m): 6:54pm
Chaiii Nigeria will be better
By God grace
|Re: Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices by ateamblezing(f): 6:54pm
This is serious,so we cannot spend our fadaland currency again?
|Re: Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices by avictor05(m): 6:55pm
way to go it's just that we Nigerians have mastered the act of braking laws for our greedy benefit.
see my signature.
|Re: Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices by Proudlyngwa(m): 6:55pm
Going by the comments above me, I ask is there hope for Nigeria.
This is a welcome development, I hope they can implement it to the letter as well as setting up independent monitors.
We need to digitize our institutions and this move is welcome.
|Re: Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices by nextstep(m): 6:55pm
This will not help anything... it's one thing to pay online for passport... it's another thing entirely for the office to "have your passport", if you know what I mean.
You can visit their office so tey, they will just tell you it hasn't come out yet, until you get sense and give 10k. Abi na lai?
2 Likes
|Re: Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices by ZUBY77(m): 6:55pm
Good move
|Re: Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices by gypsey(m): 6:56pm
so how the fuvk! are we meant to pay?
|Re: Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices by JON01: 6:56pm
did you notice the man with FAT belly
|Re: Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices by Sniper12: 6:56pm
May it never be well with those immigration ogas. U pay 30k for passport. 17500 goes to govt. Each oga dat wud sign on ur form gets 2k or 1k per signature. And they sign over 500 a day. When i realised this i scream alahi akbaru
|Re: Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices by hobermener: 6:56pm
T
|Re: Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices by dhsfbi(m): 6:56pm
Chai some people no go happy with this ooo.
|Re: Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices by abbeyty(m): 6:56pm
This is a good news but these people will still find their way around it
|Re: Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices by BabaAlabi: 6:57pm
If this same online payment processing is replicated for drivers license procurement, I bet you that things would improve. The world has gone digital and Nigeria should not be left behind.
In order to curb deliberate slowness in processing of the passports (now that extra money will no longer enter their greedy hands), the management should make it mandatory for a specific minimum number of passports to be processed daily. Any number short of this should result in query and possible termination of employment.
|Re: Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices by mrsfavour(f): 6:59pm
nextstep:on point. ur receipt will not process ur passport to u until u comply.
|Re: Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices by biggerboyc(m): 7:01pm
Ok
|Re: Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices by doctokwus: 7:01pm
Rubbish how does this stop corruption as researched by PT?
The customs guys remit the money that is due the goverment,that is not in contention.
The corruption is that they add extra several thousands of naira before your passport is processed,lest it gets stuck for months!
For eg,if the official price is N12k,they charge you say N25k,remit the 12k to goverment coffers and pocket the 13k.
This immigration DG obviously doesn't even know what the whole corruption is about,so how does he hope to stop it?
|Re: Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices by erico2k2(m): 7:02pm
Anstalk:ahahahahaha,the passport issuance should be given to a different body to perform,Immigration should deal with other things.
|Re: Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices by GallantKing(m): 7:03pm
Good news
|Re: Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices by lonlytroy: 7:03pm
Na today, the useless Immigration officers will tell you to pay the money to their account, they will help you pay it online
|Re: Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices by Realdeals(m): 7:04pm
Very good
|Re: Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices by hardywaltz(m): 7:05pm
Where the passport first
|Re: Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices by avictor05(m): 7:05pm
Proudlyngwa:
There is certainly hope for Nigeria but we Nigerians should be ready to fight for it first. when we ready the country will get better.
