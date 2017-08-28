₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,868,218 members, 3,754,286 topics. Date: Monday, 28 August 2017 at 10:23 PM

Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August - Webmasters - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August (9193 Views)

Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump / Mark Zuckerberg's Favourite Photos From Nigeria / Mark Zuckerberg Meets With Nigerian Developers - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by XtremelyCoded(m): 6:13pm
Facebook Owner, Mark is sure going to be a very happy daddy as he welcomes his Second daughter today...

Read below his lovely letter to her...

Priscilla and I are so happy to welcome our daughter August! We wrote her a letter about the world we hope she grows up in, and also hoping she doesn't grow up too fast.

---


Dear August,

Welcome to the world! Your mom and I are so excited to see who you will become.

When your sister was born, we wrote a letter about the world we hoped she and now you will grow up in -- a world with better education, fewer diseases, stronger communities, and greater equality. We wrote that with all the advances in science and technology, your generation should live dramatically better lives than ours, and we have a responsibility to do our part to make that happen. Even though headlines often focus on what's wrong, we still believe these positive trends will win out. We're optimists about your generation and the future.

But rather than write about growing up, we want to talk about childhood. The world can be a serious place. That's why it's important to make time to go outside and play.

You will be busy when you're older, so I hope you take time to smell all the flowers and put all the leaves you want in your bucket now. I hope you read your favorite Dr. Seuss books so many times you start inventing your own stories about the Vipper of Vipp. I hope you ride the carousel with Max until you've tamed every color horse. I hope you run as many laps around our living room and yard as you want. And then I hope you take a lot of naps. I hope you're a great sleeper. And I hope even in your dreams you can feel how much we love you.

Childhood is magical. You only get to be a child once, so don't spend it worrying too much about the future. You've got us for that, and we'll do everything we possibly can to make sure the world is a better place for you and all children in your generation.

August, we love you so much and we're so excited to go on this adventure with you. We wish you a life of joy, love and the same hope you give us.

Love,

Mom and Dad

https://m.facebook.com/4/posts/10103996712572761/

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by squash47(m): 6:15pm
why will he nt write this letter ? na becos say life don already set for am na...money don day already....some of us when dm get our belle,na so so regret full our mama mind....finally dm manage born us,na since dn we begin hear say naija hard...till today e neva soft.....Worst na say dm go dy give us names way no suit our condition,names like:Queen,King,Prince,Obi,Princess...dm go dy call us Royal names where we dy live for 1 room, face me i face u for Orile Igamu....abeg e beta say dm call me "January or April" but make we dy live for 4bedroom flat for V.I
FTC..
am using this medium to congratulate all the students who are graduating especially those from Delta State Polytechnic Ogwashi Uku,i wish u all Employment letter Soonest

56 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by XtremelyCoded(m): 6:24pm
squash47:
why will he nt write this letter ? na becos say life don already set for am na...money don day already....some of us when dm get our belle,na so so regret full our mama mind....finally dm manage born us,na since dn we begin hear say naija hard...till today e neva soft.....

lolzzz

3 Likes

Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by Keneking: 9:27pm
Seun oya now
Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by zopaks: 9:27pm
wow!
he should have named the baby after Sango.. the god of thunder! cheesy

...but on a serious note, this baby go fit get A1 for WAEC for physics oooo, she don dey read Physics Textbook already at day old.
He remain to go buy that 357 page Chemistry Textbook (Ababio) wey wan scatter my brain for secondary school

7 Likes

Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by TINALETC3(f): 9:28pm
kiss
Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by stabilizer: 9:28pm
So?
Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by Asuokaa: 9:28pm
Cool

http://radionomy.com/633fm

Fresh praise on right now
Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by burkingx(f): 9:29pm
grin
Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:29pm
Congrats


Wonder who our own Mark Zuckerberg is in this country

2 Likes

Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by Franco93: 9:29pm
Welcome Baby Genius to the world of uncertainties.

1 Like

Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by vizkiz: 9:29pm
How person go dey name him pikin August? Nawa oh

Imagine if Nigerians adopt this style and start naming their kids according to the month they were born. You'll hear names like

OluwaJune
AdeMay
IfaJuly
OgumDecember. Fücking weird and silly grin

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:29pm
I get invigilation that day, I can't attend his child's naming ceremony, make e no vex

9 Likes

Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by rofanx13: 9:29pm
Congrats to the man revolutionalized social media.
Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by Dc4life(m): 9:29pm
Congratulations, Mark and Priscillia! Welcome to the world, August smiley
Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by holluwai(m): 9:29pm
Named after the month...
Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by majamajic(m): 9:29pm
Ok, I made top 4 to comment on that Mark post. Before I know in minutes 30k comments follow. grin grin
Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by Deicide: 9:29pm
wow, mk i kill myself so that in third pikin go be me grin
Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by Jamiubond009(m): 9:30pm
Mark is truly simplicity personified. No airs whatsoever and he's changed the global landscape with his commitment to making the world a truly global village through Facebook.respect!

1 Like

Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by Getintouch2004(m): 9:30pm
"August" As per August Visitor that the baby is nah grin
Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by Lordave: 9:30pm
$70bn family.

1 Like

Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by dushman04: 9:30pm
Rich people letter, congratulations to him
Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:30pm
vizkiz:

Bros this ur signature, e be like say you dey always dey vex mode for anyone
Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by dhardline(m): 9:31pm
Congrats Mark.
Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by rozayx5(m): 9:31pm
Nice one


Mark the legend

1 Like

Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by Cunninlinguist: 9:31pm
J
holluwai:
Named after the mouth...
Mouth ke
Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by coolhamid(m): 9:31pm
Congratulations
Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by GeneralOjukwu: 9:31pm
2 daughters like Bush ...Obama.

White man dey reason well

1 Like

Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by Saheed9: 9:32pm
congratulations, Brother Mark
Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by ifyalways(f): 9:32pm
That pregnancy glow @ the wife kiss
Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by tydi(m): 9:32pm
two daughters
automatic money fall on them
Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by akthedream(m): 9:32pm
Ok

(0) (1) (Reply)

What Is The Difference Between A Web Designer And A Web Developer? / Is It Good To Buy Traffic / Help! How Do I Make My Website Have Two Different Languages?

Viewing this topic: SalC, Exoticstan(m), IMASTEX, olatunjin(m), stred, eruchboy(m), MARKETfund, orisunmi(f), temmypotter(m), JothamPerfection(m), Reiyvinn(m), spankyflex(m), wwwmaster, ehisbrainy, DREEZYDEE(m), Ssalk, Alexpetra, mattychuks2017, sleekicon(f), psalm1man(m), JennieCutie4U(f), bokunrawo(m), tylesh(f), Rohzay(m), Latty88(f), Remiflair(m), maxibrainz02(m), UromOta(m), TheyVid(m), demorezy(m), hafiz360(m), Macgreat(m), dadaojames(m), brio(m), rennylaw(m), mccben4(m), Nma27(f), temizeee(m), ALIZONA(f), noona(f), SirTunechi(f), Mubarack44(m), linked, EmpresFIDEL(f), teemah21(f), kudosamass(m), luckysmills, VERTEX1, Nessy1(f), MnenaSadiku(f), pheeqor(m), alabig(m), SILICONV1947, HedrixxxAb, DrewMX(m), seyemon(m), ozone92, jawjaw1, oluwamile(m), MbaanabaraAgu(m), oyekunle1982, helenmercy9, Omafesty23(f), sexiestharam(f), Kraspo(m), motun2017(f), Melvinsofty, helicopterman(m), magnumhomes, Dhee2, superior494(m), daveyomi, santos876(m), wumibello(f), Moneytize, lepacious, Tommymoi(m), Gmike2rule(m), brewdave(m), PANDOGARI, Drogbotel(m), Belugaice1, Mizsylviah(f), Kimzylove(f), Marxist001(m), emmaak2(m), anelen(m), CocoaOla(m), Eibams60(m), Timfreds, akeeen, thornapple(f) and 90 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.