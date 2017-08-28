₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by XtremelyCoded(m): 6:13pm
Facebook Owner, Mark is sure going to be a very happy daddy as he welcomes his Second daughter today...
Read below his lovely letter to her...
Priscilla and I are so happy to welcome our daughter August! We wrote her a letter about the world we hope she grows up in, and also hoping she doesn't grow up too fast.
https://m.facebook.com/4/posts/10103996712572761/
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by squash47(m): 6:15pm
why will he nt write this letter ? na becos say life don already set for am na...money don day already....some of us when dm get our belle,na so so regret full our mama mind....finally dm manage born us,na since dn we begin hear say naija hard...till today e neva soft.....Worst na say dm go dy give us names way no suit our condition,names like:Queen,King,Prince,Obi,Princess...dm go dy call us Royal names where we dy live for 1 room, face me i face u for Orile Igamu....abeg e beta say dm call me "January or April" but make we dy live for 4bedroom flat for V.I
FTC..
am using this medium to congratulate all the students who are graduating especially those from Delta State Polytechnic Ogwashi Uku,i wish u all Employment letter Soonest
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by XtremelyCoded(m): 6:24pm
squash47:
lolzzz
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by Keneking: 9:27pm
Seun oya now
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by zopaks: 9:27pm
wow!
he should have named the baby after Sango.. the god of thunder!
...but on a serious note, this baby go fit get A1 for WAEC for physics oooo, she don dey read Physics Textbook already at day old.
He remain to go buy that 357 page Chemistry Textbook (Ababio) wey wan scatter my brain for secondary school
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by TINALETC3(f): 9:28pm
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by stabilizer: 9:28pm
So?
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by Asuokaa: 9:28pm
Cool
http://radionomy.com/633fm
Fresh praise on right now
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by burkingx(f): 9:29pm
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:29pm
Congrats
Wonder who our own Mark Zuckerberg is in this country
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by Franco93: 9:29pm
Welcome Baby Genius to the world of uncertainties.
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by vizkiz: 9:29pm
How person go dey name him pikin August? Nawa oh
Imagine if Nigerians adopt this style and start naming their kids according to the month they were born. You'll hear names like
OluwaJune
AdeMay
IfaJuly
OgumDecember. Fücking weird and silly
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:29pm
I get invigilation that day, I can't attend his child's naming ceremony, make e no vex
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by rofanx13: 9:29pm
Congrats to the man revolutionalized social media.
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by Dc4life(m): 9:29pm
Congratulations, Mark and Priscillia! Welcome to the world, August
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by holluwai(m): 9:29pm
Named after the month...
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by majamajic(m): 9:29pm
Ok, I made top 4 to comment on that Mark post. Before I know in minutes 30k comments follow.
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by Deicide: 9:29pm
wow, mk i kill myself so that in third pikin go be me
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by Jamiubond009(m): 9:30pm
Mark is truly simplicity personified. No airs whatsoever and he's changed the global landscape with his commitment to making the world a truly global village through Facebook.respect!
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by Getintouch2004(m): 9:30pm
"August" As per August Visitor that the baby is nah
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by Lordave: 9:30pm
$70bn family.
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by dushman04: 9:30pm
Rich people letter, congratulations to him
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:30pm
vizkiz:
Bros this ur signature, e be like say you dey always dey vex mode for anyone
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by dhardline(m): 9:31pm
Congrats Mark.
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by rozayx5(m): 9:31pm
Nice one
Mark the legend
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by Cunninlinguist: 9:31pm
J
holluwai:Mouth ke
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by coolhamid(m): 9:31pm
Congratulations
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by GeneralOjukwu: 9:31pm
2 daughters like Bush ...Obama.
White man dey reason well
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by Saheed9: 9:32pm
congratulations, Brother Mark
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by ifyalways(f): 9:32pm
That pregnancy glow @ the wife
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by tydi(m): 9:32pm
two daughters
automatic money fall on them
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes His Second Baby, August by akthedream(m): 9:32pm
Ok
