|Patoranking Is Not A Father Yet! See How He Debunked The Reports by TheArticleNG(m): 7:24pm
Nigerian dancehall singer, Patoranking who got everyone thinking he just became the latest dad in the Nigerian entertainment industry has debunked the reports with his new video.
The photos were apparently for his new music video coming out next month. He just shared the video on his Instagram and wrote; “OUT SEPT 1ST 2017 #Loveyoudie #Skylevel”
http://www.thearticle.com.ng/celebrity/patoranking-not-father-yet-see-debunked-reports/
Watch video https://www.instagram.com/p/BYVOwGlhB2S/?hl=en
|Re: Patoranking Is Not A Father Yet! See How He Debunked The Reports by edoboy33(m): 7:28pm
who he help local champion
|Re: Patoranking Is Not A Father Yet! See How He Debunked The Reports by loveluckygrace(f): 8:27pm
SOMEBODY DON ALREADY TAIK AM SAY D BABY LOOK LIKE MAYBE 1MONTH.I FOR FEAR NOW D BABY LOOK BIG
|Re: Patoranking Is Not A Father Yet! See How He Debunked The Reports by chibike69: 10:04pm
i talk am
this baby dey too big
|Re: Patoranking Is Not A Father Yet! See How He Debunked The Reports by free2ryhme: 10:05pm
TheArticleNG:
Make una continue to dey fool nigerians
Dem no get sense before
Dem will jump into conclusions at the slightest opportunity
|Re: Patoranking Is Not A Father Yet! See How He Debunked The Reports by Sharon6(f): 10:05pm
Wack Nigerian bloggers see images they didn't confirm the real news behind, post and put any topic they deem fit. You'll see one picture with up to 10 different stories courtesy of Nigerian bloggers. Hian!
|Re: Patoranking Is Not A Father Yet! See How He Debunked The Reports by free2ryhme: 10:06pm
edoboy33:You don help person before
|Re: Patoranking Is Not A Father Yet! See How He Debunked The Reports by lonlytroy: 10:06pm
fake cele
|Re: Patoranking Is Not A Father Yet! See How He Debunked The Reports by wildcatter23(m): 10:06pm
Bleep him
|Re: Patoranking Is Not A Father Yet! See How He Debunked The Reports by shurley22(f): 10:06pm
Chai!
|Re: Patoranking Is Not A Father Yet! See How He Debunked The Reports by badoi(m): 10:07pm
Nigerians too dey react
Its not everyone that post that personal info online
Any small picture they will think its real
Thats how i snap a pics with my landlady they thought shes my sugar mummy
|Re: Patoranking Is Not A Father Yet! See How He Debunked The Reports by Narldon(f): 10:07pm
HUNGRY BLOGGERS!
|Re: Patoranking Is Not A Father Yet! See How He Debunked The Reports by xholayZZ(m): 10:08pm
I for talk
|Re: Patoranking Is Not A Father Yet! See How He Debunked The Reports by SherylMiracle(m): 10:08pm
ok
|Re: Patoranking Is Not A Father Yet! See How He Debunked The Reports by mightyhazell: 10:13pm
honestly what came to my mind wen I first saw that pic's was DAT ds babe body nor be like who carry pikin for good 9months!
|Re: Patoranking Is Not A Father Yet! See How He Debunked The Reports by BlackDBagba: 10:14pm
|Re: Patoranking Is Not A Father Yet! See How He Debunked The Reports by voicelez: 10:14pm
y
|Re: Patoranking Is Not A Father Yet! See How He Debunked The Reports by Akshow: 10:15pm
Craze de worry am
|Re: Patoranking Is Not A Father Yet! See How He Debunked The Reports by voicelez: 10:16pm
edoboy33:
bad belle, grow up kid
|Re: Patoranking Is Not A Father Yet! See How He Debunked The Reports by noble71(m): 10:17pm
bloggers can kill for traffic
|Re: Patoranking Is Not A Father Yet! See How He Debunked The Reports by patrickbch(m): 10:17pm
People can quickly jump into conclusion.I thought as much. Media!
|Re: Patoranking Is Not A Father Yet! See How He Debunked The Reports by TheArticleNG(m): 10:18pm
Narldon:
