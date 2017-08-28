Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Patoranking Is Not A Father Yet! See How He Debunked The Reports (2078 Views)

The photos were apparently for his new music video coming out next month. He just shared the video on his Instagram and wrote; “OUT SEPT 1ST 2017 #Loveyoudie #Skylevel”









Nigerian dancehall singer, Patoranking who got everyone thinking he just became the latest dad in the Nigerian entertainment industry has debunked the reports with his new video.The photos were apparently for his new music video coming out next month. He just shared the video on his Instagram and wrote; "OUT SEPT 1ST 2017 #Loveyoudie #Skylevel"

who he help local champion 1 Like

SOMEBODY DON ALREADY TAIK AM SAY D BABY LOOK LIKE MAYBE 1MONTH.I FOR FEAR NOW D BABY LOOK BIG

i talk am



this baby dey too big

Nigerian dancehall singer, Patoranking who got everyone thinking he just became the latest dad in the Nigerian entertainment industry has debunked the reports with his new video.



The photos were apparently for his new music video coming out next month. He just shared the video on his Instagram and wrote; “OUT SEPT 1ST 2017 #Loveyoudie #Skylevel”









Make una continue to dey fool nigerians



Dem no get sense before



Dem will jump into conclusions at the slightest opportunity Make una continue to dey fool nigeriansDem no get sense beforeDem will jump into conclusions at the slightest opportunity

Wack Nigerian bloggers see images they didn't confirm the real news behind, post and put any topic they deem fit. You'll see one picture with up to 10 different stories courtesy of Nigerian bloggers. Hian!







edoboy33:

who he help

local champion You don help person before You don help person before 1 Like

fake cele 1 Like

Bleep him 1 Like

Chai!

Nigerians too dey react

Its not everyone that post that personal info online

Any small picture they will think its real

Thats how i snap a pics with my landlady they thought shes my sugar mummy









HUNGRY BLOGGERS!







1 Like

I for talk I for talk

ok

honestly what came to my mind wen I first saw that pic's was DAT ds babe body nor be like who carry pikin for good 9months!

y

Craze de worry am

edoboy33:

who he help

local champion

bad belle, grow up kid bad belle, grow up kid

bloggers can kill for traffic bloggers can kill for traffic

People can quickly jump into conclusion.I thought as much. Media!