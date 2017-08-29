₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Beress(m): 9:40pm On Aug 28
Nigerians aren't smiling at all
Buhari congratulated the D' Tigress over their win, but some Nigerians didn't find it funny as they descended on the poor Buhari on Tweeter
Nija make una pity this man na
Congratulations to D’Tigress on the 2017 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket tournament win, & qualifying for the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup
https://mobile.twitter.com/MBuhari/status/902212984080130048
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Beress(m): 9:41pm On Aug 28
More
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Jephz(m): 9:43pm On Aug 28
lol..... Ghost how far??.....mehn....I weak
96 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Tolexander: 9:45pm On Aug 28
The trophy our female basketball team won should be a dedication to Buhari's coming back home, after a long vacation.
But I trust our President, the highest he can do to appreciate these ladies is a presidential handshake.
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Oluwabusobomi(f): 9:46pm On Aug 28
Lwkmd @ ghost how far
Sarrki
HungerBAD
Gberra
Omenka
Passingshot
NgeneUkwune
Omenkalives and others, your pay master need your service here ASAP
59 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Booby88(m): 9:49pm On Aug 28
The evil that men do live after them!
Buhari's own is living with him
See his empty dry skull
43 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 9:50pm On Aug 28
Mumu president
19 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by SaiNigeria: 9:54pm On Aug 28
g
|Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Beress(m): 9:55pm On Aug 28
Booby88:
I tell you... And the worst part is that he is yet to learn his lesson!
Use less President ever
39 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Oluwabusobomi(f): 9:58pm On Aug 28
The worst President Nigeria ever produced is Mumumadu Buhari
Very vision less and direction less
28 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by divinehand2003(m): 10:01pm On Aug 28
You mean Buhari spent over 21 hours typing this watery congratulatury message to D'tigress? What a shame?
Only a ghost will take that long.
28 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by peteregwu(m): 10:01pm On Aug 28
Nna mehn, Nigerians get bad mouth. Chei! I tire
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Spexo001(m): 10:03pm On Aug 28
Ghost how far Somebody help me with the "i want to faint" meme.
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by HiddenShadow: 10:08pm On Aug 28
Ghost how far
Nigerians should not kill us with laugh
Which one is Ghost how far
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Beress(m): 10:13pm On Aug 28
Spexo001:
At your service
You can now proceed to faint
54 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Oluwabusobomi(f): 10:16pm On Aug 28
Lalasticlala this could generate traffic for uncle seun you know
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Criis(m): 10:21pm On Aug 28
Ghost, how far?
I just weak here
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Destined2win: 10:26pm On Aug 28
I hope to have few constructive critics when I become President sha
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by anibi9674: 10:34pm On Aug 28
ghost Hw far? This Arab you people are showing buhari there is God o.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by chibike69: 10:39pm On Aug 28
walking mummy
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:40pm On Aug 28
Lol
|Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by OBTMOS(m): 10:40pm On Aug 28
Ghost?
|Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:40pm On Aug 28
Nigerians don't have respect again oooo, see how they are talking to our dear president anyhow, most of them will probably faint in his presence......
|Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Narldon(f): 10:41pm On Aug 28
OGA COME!
LEAVE THE TIGRESS IN THE FOREST...
AND FOCUS ON THE RATS IN THE OFFICE
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Festy4u(m): 10:42pm On Aug 28
Those replies just weak me...........!
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Kowor(f): 10:42pm On Aug 28
9ja and zero chill. My fifu can't he qwangratulate zem in phiz?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by chigoziem10: 10:43pm On Aug 28
Hate speeches recorded. Hope they are ready for Naija military??
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:44pm On Aug 28
Buhari is just an idiot - tinubu
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Marv650(m): 10:44pm On Aug 28
Ghost how far??
Nawa o
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by kafiz1(m): 10:44pm On Aug 28
mohammed okechukwu buhari hav spoken
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by beetown(m): 10:45pm On Aug 28
Someone said "ghost how far"
Lwkmd
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by chemicalDisease: 10:45pm On Aug 28
Ghost how far?
Men are Wicked .
14 Likes 1 Share
