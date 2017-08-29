₦airaland Forum

President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Beress(m): 9:40pm On Aug 28
Nigerians aren't smiling at all grin grin

Buhari congratulated the D' Tigress over their win, but some Nigerians didn't find it funny as they descended on the poor Buhari on Tweeter

Nija make una pity this man na cheesy cheesy

Congratulations to D’Tigress on the 2017 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket tournament win, & qualifying for the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup

https://mobile.twitter.com/MBuhari/status/902212984080130048

3 Likes

Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Beress(m): 9:41pm On Aug 28
More grin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Jephz(m): 9:43pm On Aug 28
lol..... Ghost how far??.....mehn....I weak

96 Likes 4 Shares

Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Tolexander: 9:45pm On Aug 28
The trophy our female basketball team won should be a dedication to Buhari's coming back home, after a long vacation.

But I trust our President, the highest he can do to appreciate these ladies is a presidential handshake.

2 Likes

Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Oluwabusobomi(f): 9:46pm On Aug 28
Lwkmd @ ghost how far cheesy cheesy

Sarrki
HungerBAD
Gberra
Omenka
Passingshot
NgeneUkwune
Omenkalives and others, your pay master need your service here ASAP grin

59 Likes 5 Shares

Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Booby88(m): 9:49pm On Aug 28
The evil that men do live after them!

Buhari's own is living with him

See his empty dry skull

43 Likes 3 Shares

Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 9:50pm On Aug 28
Mumu president

19 Likes

Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by SaiNigeria: 9:54pm On Aug 28
g
Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Beress(m): 9:55pm On Aug 28
Booby88:
The evil that men do live after them!

Buhari's own is living with him

See his empty dry skull

I tell you... And the worst part is that he is yet to learn his lesson!

Use less President ever

39 Likes 2 Shares

Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Oluwabusobomi(f): 9:58pm On Aug 28
The worst President Nigeria ever produced is Mumumadu Buhari

Very vision less and direction less

28 Likes

Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by divinehand2003(m): 10:01pm On Aug 28
You mean Buhari spent over 21 hours typing this watery congratulatury message to D'tigress? What a shame?


Only a ghost will take that long.

28 Likes

Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by peteregwu(m): 10:01pm On Aug 28
Nna mehn, Nigerians get bad mouth. Chei! I tire

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Spexo001(m): 10:03pm On Aug 28
Ghost how far Somebody help me with the "i want to faint" meme.

27 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by HiddenShadow: 10:08pm On Aug 28
Ghost how far

grin

Nigerians should not kill us with laugh

Which one is Ghost how far

23 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Beress(m): 10:13pm On Aug 28
Spexo001:
Ghost how far Somebody help me with the "i want to faint" meme.

At your service grin

You can now proceed to faint cheesy

54 Likes 3 Shares

Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Oluwabusobomi(f): 10:16pm On Aug 28
Lalasticlala this could generate traffic for uncle seun you know grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Criis(m): 10:21pm On Aug 28
Ghost, how far?gringrin


I just weak here embarassed

36 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Destined2win: 10:26pm On Aug 28
grin grin

I hope to have few constructive critics when I become President sha

1 Like 1 Share

Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by anibi9674: 10:34pm On Aug 28
ghost Hw far? This Arab you people are showing buhari there is God o.

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by chibike69: 10:39pm On Aug 28
walking mummy

4 Likes

Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:40pm On Aug 28
Lol
Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by OBTMOS(m): 10:40pm On Aug 28
Ghost?
Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:40pm On Aug 28
Nigerians don't have respect again oooo, see how they are talking to our dear president anyhow, most of them will probably faint in his presence...... angry
Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Narldon(f): 10:41pm On Aug 28




OGA COME!



LEAVE THE TIGRESS IN THE FOREST...




AND FOCUS ON THE RATS IN THE OFFICE undecided



4 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Festy4u(m): 10:42pm On Aug 28
Those replies just weak me...........!

28 Likes 2 Shares

Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Kowor(f): 10:42pm On Aug 28
grin 9ja and zero chill. My fifu can't he qwangratulate zem in phiz?

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by chigoziem10: 10:43pm On Aug 28
Hate speeches recorded. Hope they are ready for Naija military??

1 Like 1 Share

Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:44pm On Aug 28
Buhari is just an idiot - tinubu

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by Marv650(m): 10:44pm On Aug 28
Ghost how far??







Nawa o

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by kafiz1(m): 10:44pm On Aug 28
grin mohammed okechukwu buhari hav spoken

1 Like

Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by beetown(m): 10:45pm On Aug 28
Someone said "ghost how far" grin grin
Lwkmd

26 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) by chemicalDisease: 10:45pm On Aug 28
Ghost how far?

Men are Wicked .

14 Likes 1 Share

