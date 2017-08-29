Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) (13224 Views)

Buhari congratulated the D' Tigress over their win, but some Nigerians didn't find it funny as they descended on the poor Buhari on Tweeter



Nija make una pity this man na



Congratulations to D’Tigress on the 2017 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket tournament win, & qualifying for the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup



More

lol..... Ghost how far??.....mehn....I weak

The trophy our female basketball team won should be a dedication to Buhari's coming back home, after a long vacation.



But I trust our President, the highest he can do to appreciate these ladies is a presidential handshake. 2 Likes





Sarrki

HungerBAD

Gberra

Omenka

Passingshot

NgeneUkwune

The evil that men do live after them!



Buhari's own is living with him



See his empty dry skull

Mumu president 19 Likes

g

I tell you... And the worst part is that he is yet to learn his lesson!



The worst President Nigeria ever produced is Mumumadu Buhari



Very vision less and direction less 28 Likes

You mean Buhari spent over 21 hours typing this watery congratulatury message to D'tigress? What a shame?

Only a ghost will take that long.





Only a ghost will take that long.

Nna mehn, Nigerians get bad mouth. Chei! I tire

Nigerians should not kill us with laugh



Nigerians should not kill us with laugh

Which one is Ghost how far

At your service



Lalasticlala this could generate traffic for uncle seun you know







I just weak here Ghost, how far?





I hope to have few constructive critics when I become President sha

ghost Hw far? This Arab you people are showing buhari there is God o.

walking mummy 4 Likes

Lol

Ghost?

Lol

Ghost?

Nigerians don't have respect again oooo, see how they are talking to our dear president anyhow, most of them will probably faint in his presence......









OGA COME!







LEAVE THE TIGRESS IN THE FOREST...









AND FOCUS ON THE RATS IN THE OFFICE







4 Likes 1 Share

Those replies just weak me...........!

9ja and zero chill. My fifu can't he qwangratulate zem in phiz?

Hate speeches recorded. Hope they are ready for Naija military??

Buhari is just an idiot - tinubu

Ghost how far??















Nawa o

mohammed okechukwu buhari hav spoken



Lwkmd Someone said "ghost how far"