|Photos From The Ugep International Leboku Festival 2017 by NelsonUgep: 2:20am On Aug 29
Ugep also Umor sometimes called Umor Otutu is a town in Cross River State, southern Nigeria. The village is populated by the Yakurr people.
The Ugep international Leboku festival is an annual New Yam Festival of the “Ugep” people; a worthy legacy always memory lane, its worth a brief but lucid expository, which usually ends with “YEKPI” popularly known as “LOBO” by the younger generation.
|Re: Photos From The Ugep International Leboku Festival 2017 by EmekaBlue(m): 2:29am On Aug 29
Nice. Cross river state always doing great in cultural activities.
|Re: Photos From The Ugep International Leboku Festival 2017 by Narldon(f): 12:21pm
On my way to Ugep
Lalasticlala, Are you coming with me?
I heard Snake meat is cheap there..
|Re: Photos From The Ugep International Leboku Festival 2017 by whoubmrdust: 12:21pm
Who e epp
|Re: Photos From The Ugep International Leboku Festival 2017 by hardywaltz(m): 12:21pm
Ugep is notorious for cannibalism.
Visitors should be very careful when visiting that area.
In 2005 they eat up the DPO of the police station forcing the NPF to close their police station in Ugep
|Re: Photos From The Ugep International Leboku Festival 2017 by chiiraq802(m): 12:21pm
Jst observing....
|Re: Photos From The Ugep International Leboku Festival 2017 by NwaAmaikpe: 12:22pm
Ugep...
Beautiful scenery and lovely groundnuts.
Whenever I think of this town all I see are cultists...
Even the Nigerian Army could not tame the Yakurrs.
|Re: Photos From The Ugep International Leboku Festival 2017 by PEPPERified: 12:22pm
This is nice! We should encourage more of this.
|Re: Photos From The Ugep International Leboku Festival 2017 by Evaberry(f): 12:23pm
...
|Re: Photos From The Ugep International Leboku Festival 2017 by wunmi590(m): 12:23pm
At last picture.
See belle as e be
|Re: Photos From The Ugep International Leboku Festival 2017 by countsparrow: 12:23pm
Ok
|Re: Photos From The Ugep International Leboku Festival 2017 by seunmohmoh(f): 12:23pm
i jst hissed without intending to.
|Re: Photos From The Ugep International Leboku Festival 2017 by HMZi(m): 12:25pm
HOT GIRLS......
|Re: Photos From The Ugep International Leboku Festival 2017 by modelmike7(m): 12:25pm
Good ojuju calabash festival. Colorful and lovely!!
|Re: Photos From The Ugep International Leboku Festival 2017 by Clever2: 12:25pm
OK o, hope say human head no follow
|Re: Photos From The Ugep International Leboku Festival 2017 by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 12:26pm
Una dey o
Are these pics from the festival or pics of people who won mr n mrs leboku ?
Why una dey lie like this ?
|Re: Photos From The Ugep International Leboku Festival 2017 by Bassurge: 12:26pm
Hmm nice one
|Re: Photos From The Ugep International Leboku Festival 2017 by modelmike7(m): 12:26pm
seunmohmoh:Kindly respect other tribe's culture please.
|Re: Photos From The Ugep International Leboku Festival 2017 by senatordave1: 12:29pm
I love ugep,it is the largest village in africa by landmass but the people love sex and cannibalism sha.
|Re: Photos From The Ugep International Leboku Festival 2017 by Xyzee: 12:33pm
Y
|Re: Photos From The Ugep International Leboku Festival 2017 by Olulinks(m): 12:33pm
Narldon:Can we be friends?
|Re: Photos From The Ugep International Leboku Festival 2017 by fratermathy(m): 12:33pm
Watch as IPOB youths will come and claim this place as Biafran territory or say that the people are Igboid.
|Re: Photos From The Ugep International Leboku Festival 2017 by DrWise: 12:34pm
My culture, my heritage!
Never seen a culture as rich as ours. That is the yekpi or lobo day. What I enjoy most in this day is when the chief priest goes round the town for children who have been too sickly over the years. He performs some peace rituals for them and that would be the end of such illness.
|Re: Photos From The Ugep International Leboku Festival 2017 by fratermathy(m): 12:35pm
See how beautiful they look. Cross Rivers is truly the nation's paradise.
|Re: Photos From The Ugep International Leboku Festival 2017 by Narldon(f): 12:35pm
Olulinks:
Were we Enemies?
|Re: Photos From The Ugep International Leboku Festival 2017 by potent5(m): 12:35pm
Op, I hear say them de chop special meat there. Na true?
|Re: Photos From The Ugep International Leboku Festival 2017 by joenor(m): 12:36pm
Nice one.. nothing like fight ooo, if na some states nine there, jaguda boy go come out wan show them self.
|Re: Photos From The Ugep International Leboku Festival 2017 by Chuksjay: 12:37pm
Nice cultural show but if u no waka well for that community dey go use u do bush meat
|Re: Photos From The Ugep International Leboku Festival 2017 by emerich(m): 12:39pm
Whenever I hear Ugep, cannibalism comes to mind...
|Re: Photos From The Ugep International Leboku Festival 2017 by DrWise: 12:40pm
NtoAkwaIbom:
Those are the winners of Mr. and Miss. Leboku and the outgoing miss leboku on yekpi day.
