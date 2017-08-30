Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Photos From The Ugep International Leboku Festival 2017 (2280 Views)

Ugep also Umor sometimes called Umor Otutu is a town in Cross River State, southern Nigeria. The village is populated by the Yakurr people.



The Ugep international Leboku festival is an annual New Yam Festival of the “Ugep” people; a worthy legacy always memory lane, its worth a brief but lucid expository, which usually ends with “YEKPI” popularly known as “LOBO” by the younger generation.



Source http://www.talksleak.com/photos-ugep-international-leboku-festival-2017/

Nice. Cross river state always doing great in cultural activities.





On my way to Ugep







Lalasticlala, Are you coming with me?







I heard Snake meat is cheap there..



Ugep is notorious for cannibalism.

Visitors should be very careful when visiting that area.

In 2005 they eat up the DPO of the police station forcing the NPF to close their police station in Ugep

Ugep...

Beautiful scenery and lovely groundnuts.



Whenever I think of this town all I see are cultists...

Even the Nigerian Army could not tame the Yakurrs. Ugep...Beautiful scenery and lovely groundnuts.Whenever I think of this town all I see are cultists...Even the Nigerian Army could not tame the Yakurrs. 1 Like 1 Share

This is nice! We should encourage more of this.

See belle as e be At last picture.See belle as e be

HOT GIRLS......

Good ojuju calabash festival. Colorful and lovely!!

OK o, hope say human head no follow

Are these pics from the festival or pics of people who won mr n mrs leboku ?



Why una dey lie like this ?

seunmohmoh:

i jst hissed without intending to. Kindly respect other tribe's culture please. Kindly respect other tribe's culture please.

I love ugep,it is the largest village in africa by landmass but the people love sex and cannibalism sha.

Narldon:



On my way to Ugep





Lalasticlala, Are you coming with me?





I heard Snake meat is cheap there..

Can we be friends? Can we be friends?

Watch as IPOB youths will come and claim this place as Biafran territory or say that the people are Igboid.

My culture, my heritage!



Never seen a culture as rich as ours. That is the yekpi or lobo day. What I enjoy most in this day is when the chief priest goes round the town for children who have been too sickly over the years. He performs some peace rituals for them and that would be the end of such illness.

See how beautiful they look. Cross Rivers is truly the nation's paradise.

Olulinks:



Were we Enemies?







Op, I hear say them de chop special meat there. Na true?

Nice one.. nothing like fight ooo, if na some states nine there, jaguda boy go come out wan show them self.

Nice cultural show but if u no waka well for that community dey go use u do bush meat 1 Like

Whenever I hear Ugep, cannibalism comes to mind...