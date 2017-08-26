Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket (photo) (22489 Views)

Following his win over McGregor, The Undefeated Floyd Mayweather stepped out in this $150 thousand (which is approximately N54 million naira) crocodile jacket by Phillip Plein and Alec Monopoly.







Life is good with money. 5 Likes







Whoever told you money can't buy everything does not know where to shop...





Where's hushbingo wey dey do Mayweather challenge

I had that jacket when I was young.

This guy is balling hard no wonder that clown slut meheada is on her period and still begging to bang this mofo. 8 Likes 1 Share

The money man.

madridguy:

where is hushpuppy so dat he tell us if it is fake or original.

it's not even fine sef mtcheeeewww



























Money is good





If you see this for bend down select. I'm sure you won't pick it up.





Nice jacket

That amount can buy you a sleek 2017 Porche

how your side?



dollytino4real:

my guy long time no see ur commento I'm always on standbyhow your side?

madridguy:

I'm always on standby how your side?

am ok hw warri n okowa am ok hw warri n okowa

Jacket wey I de use mob floor

The truth is this jacket will hit second hand market someday and the price will be haggled for $10.

Oshi

This mofo will not do charity, he will not motivate the downtrodden. He will come and go and be remembered for being IRRESPONSIBLE. 5 Likes

And I de hia de cry say them cheat me for the 5000 naira shoe way I buy..... Isorit

All Is vanity upon vanity ,

He shd probably emulate bill gate and co that are giving out billions out of their money to make the world a better place that is where he can get his fulfillment. 1 Like







May weather $300million (114billion naira) just in one Fight?



God! Any Teacher that separates my Son in any fight in school, I will surely deal with that teacher!





This guy is in money.



I also do hope he doesn't go broke. Amen.



He has earned a lot over his career. Over 1 billion I believe. But he should be careful sha.



Many sportspeople go broke years after retiring. In fact, majority of them do due to mismanaged funds.



It's his money o, before you people come and tag me for bad Belle.



Let him just realise he has like 40-50 more years to go, and so many mouths to feed.



But then, it's not my business.



Money speaking, but that's just way much for an item that doesn't increase in value

I have book a place Am coming Front page....I have book a place Am coming

This man is sooo extravagant. Finish the money and b looking for another fixed match. I pray they knock u out next time. Iti 6 Likes

By the time he gets broke (again), he'll come out of retirement (again)...

See my account balance is working for all mtn sim

what a waste of money ..wat is so special abt dat jacket ...when i av a jacket dat cost 3,500 dat z far more beautiful dan dat. i knw if wil av quality dat mine ..bt a jacket z stil a jacket an one day he go tear ...how i wish he gave me d money i wud av ure it 4 a more reasonable purpose dan wasting it to purchase a jacket ...na hm money sha. 2 Likes

I hope the jacket does more than keeping him warm, maybe there is something in that jacket thst we don't know about to be worth that amount.