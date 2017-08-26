₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket (photo) by Yomzzyblog: 5:16am
Following his win over McGregor, The Undefeated Floyd Mayweather stepped out in this $150 thousand (which is approximately N54 million naira) crocodile jacket by Phillip Plein and Alec Monopoly.
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/08/floyd-mayweather-steps-out-in.html
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket (photo) by madridguy(m): 5:17am
Life is good with money.
5 Likes
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket (photo) by Benekruku(m): 5:52am
Whoever told you money can't buy everything does not know where to shop...
30 Likes
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket (photo) by tyson98: 5:54am
Where's hushbingo wey dey do Mayweather challenge
73 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket (photo) by ShyCypher(m): 5:55am
I had that jacket when I was young.
Shioor
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket (photo) by Immaculatesnow(m): 5:56am
This guy is balling hard no wonder that clown slut meheada is on her period and still begging to bang this mofo.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket (photo) by femolacqua(m): 6:00am
The money man.
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket (photo) by dollytino4real(f): 6:17am
madridguy:my guy long time no see ur commento
2 Likes
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket (photo) by dollytino4real(f): 6:21am
where is hushpuppy so dat he tell us if it is fake or original.
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket (photo) by MrRhymes101(m): 6:25am
it's not even fine sef mtcheeeewww
pls note that d above statement was made by my pocket
43 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket (photo) by decatalyst(m): 6:34am
54 mili gini?
Bloggers can lie for the universe!
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket (photo) by FemiEddy(m): 6:36am
Money is good
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket (photo) by Zimri(m): 7:01am
If you see this for bend down select. I'm sure you won't pick it up.
So why the fuss?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket (photo) by jordyspices: 7:44am
Nice jacket
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket (photo) by ikp120(m): 7:57am
That amount can buy you a sleek 2017 Porche
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket (photo) by madridguy(m): 8:04am
I'm always on standby how your side?
dollytino4real:
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket (photo) by dollytino4real(f): 8:49am
madridguy:am ok hw warri n okowa
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket (photo) by muller101(m): 8:58am
Jacket wey I de use mob floor
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket (photo) by ZACHIE: 9:23am
The truth is this jacket will hit second hand market someday and the price will be haggled for $10.
Oshi
This mofo will not do charity, he will not motivate the downtrodden. He will come and go and be remembered for being IRRESPONSIBLE.
5 Likes
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket (photo) by modaink333: 9:44am
And I de hia de cry say them cheat me for the 5000 naira shoe way I buy..... Isorit
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket (photo) by honmusa(m): 9:45am
All Is vanity upon vanity ,
He shd probably emulate bill gate and co that are giving out billions out of their money to make the world a better place that is where he can get his fulfillment.
1 Like
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket (photo) by Narldon(f): 9:46am
May weather $300million (114billion naira) just in one Fight?
God! Any Teacher that separates my Son in any fight in school, I will surely deal with that teacher!
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket (photo) by dapyd1(m): 9:46am
This guy is in money.
I also do hope he doesn't go broke. Amen.
He has earned a lot over his career. Over 1 billion I believe. But he should be careful sha.
Many sportspeople go broke years after retiring. In fact, majority of them do due to mismanaged funds.
It's his money o, before you people come and tag me for bad Belle.
Let him just realise he has like 40-50 more years to go, and so many mouths to feed.
But then, it's not my business.
Goes back to cutting firewood.
7 Likes
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket (photo) by winkmart: 9:47am
Money speaking, but that's just way much for an item that doesn't increase in value
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket (photo) by Celino(f): 9:47am
Front page.... I have book a place Am coming
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket (photo) by Nma27(f): 9:48am
This man is sooo extravagant. Finish the money and b looking for another fixed match. I pray they knock u out next time. Iti
6 Likes
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket (photo) by Phi001(m): 9:50am
By the time he gets broke (again), he'll come out of retirement (again)...
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket (photo) by orovo97(m): 9:50am
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket (photo) by Christane(m): 9:51am
what a waste of money ..wat is so special abt dat jacket ...when i av a jacket dat cost 3,500 dat z far more beautiful dan dat. i knw if wil av quality dat mine ..bt a jacket z stil a jacket an one day he go tear ...how i wish he gave me d money i wud av ure it 4 a more reasonable purpose dan wasting it to purchase a jacket ...na hm money sha.
2 Likes
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket (photo) by onyxo76(m): 9:51am
I hope the jacket does more than keeping him warm, maybe there is something in that jacket thst we don't know about to be worth that amount.
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket (photo) by orovo97(m): 9:52am
ShyCypher:
same here
