₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,868,348 members, 3,754,775 topics. Date: Tuesday, 29 August 2017 at 07:46 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Daar Communications Records N533m Loss In Q2 (692 Views)
Banks Reduce Lending To Economy By N292bn In Q2 – Nbs / PZ Cussons Declares N2.3bn Pre-tax Loss In Q1 / Guinness Reports First Annual Loss In 30 Years (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Daar Communications Records N533m Loss In Q2 by mzirawo: 6:11am
DAAR COMMUNICATIONS RECORDS N533M LOSS IN Q2
source : http://www.eyesoflagos.com/2017/08/daar-communications-records-n533m-loss.html
Daar Communications Plc reported a net loss of N533.4 million in its second quarter ended June 30, 2017, against N406 billion loss posted in the year 2016.
Eyes Of Lagos gathered, According to a notice posted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) at the weekend, the company’s total revenue for the year under review was N883.7 million in contrast with N1.3 billion recorded same period in 2016.
The notice showed further that the company’s costs of sales for the period was N1.03 billion against N1.29 billion recorded in 2016, finance costs declined to N19.87 million from N27.19 million. Administrative expenses went up to N345.09 million from N304.95 million, while the earnings per share declined to a negative of seven kobo in the period under review.
The results, the company said, represented 32 percent decline in its revenue earnings. The company’s also recorded N142.4 million gross loss for second quarter, 2017 against N51.6 million gross profit recorded in the year before.
Daar Communications recorded N9.9 billion net assets in the year in review in contrast to N11.2 billion in the year before.
The chairman of the company, Chief Raymond Dokpesi attributed the loss to the adverse business environment together with the biting economic recession.
Dokpesi, however assured shareholders that there was bright hope of returning the company to profitability in the coming years following a conscious business restructuring and operations digitalisation and expansion initiative project which is at its final implementation stage.
He said, as part of the initiatives, Daar Communications has successfully resolved all her pending litigation matters in several courts arising from the last general elections in Nigeria in 2015 and in the process saved a lot of funds in litigation fees as some were settled out of court or struck out for want of evidence.
Daar Communication is an integrated media company with a portfolio of TV, radio stations and investment in broadcast equipment and coverage.
|Re: Daar Communications Records N533m Loss In Q2 by Benekruku(m): 6:18am
When a businessman stands in the forefront of unhealthy politics, he is definitely bound to lose immeasurably.
Raymond Dokpesi is harvesting from what he sowed. Fayose and the guns that supported his hate and derogatory broadcast years back will definitely be nowhere to be found.
On a serious note, do humans still watch AIT
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daar Communications Records N533m Loss In Q2 by PStacks(m): 7:27am
How wont they...
them never begin to lose sef till them close down pata pata.
so unethical
so unprofessional
very biased and lopsided
taking sides with PDP where Channels TV are being neutral and objective Raymond dokpesi is playing kite with salary of his work force hob nobbing with the lossing party PDP..
They are of no use and irrelevant. . Let them kuku close down the station cos I remember last time people were donating #10 for them.. this time I dont have a single shi-shi to donate to biased reporter..
let me be enjoying my Channels TV jeje..
Seun Okibaloye my man..
2 Likes
|Re: Daar Communications Records N533m Loss In Q2 by fran6co(m): 7:28am
politics and business some times don't just blend
|Re: Daar Communications Records N533m Loss In Q2 by Franco93: 7:29am
Hahaha... Dopkesi used the money to register a new political party, APDA. Nigerian politics is not about having money and fame. If you showcase your money anyhow, they will chop and clean mouth. You can ask OUK about PPA, you need to be cunning in politics.
|Re: Daar Communications Records N533m Loss In Q2 by kings09(m): 7:29am
Make dem step up
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Daar Communications Records N533m Loss In Q2 by enimooko: 7:31am
No more LION of Bn. No more free chop from PDP
|Re: Daar Communications Records N533m Loss In Q2 by iammo(m): 7:33am
Lol no more election money where they earn as much 15m for a live brodcast.
|Re: Daar Communications Records N533m Loss In Q2 by burkingx(f): 7:37am
|Re: Daar Communications Records N533m Loss In Q2 by oweman: 7:40am
The only programm worth looking forward to on AIT is focus nigeria by Gbenga Aruleba that station is sure to collapse soon as the money used in srenghthening it was part of the looting under Dr.Jonathan Goodluck ..
|Re: Daar Communications Records N533m Loss In Q2 by nairalandfreak(m): 7:43am
Please what is AIT or DAAR... Animal, place or thing?
|Re: Daar Communications Records N533m Loss In Q2 by oyb(m): 7:43am
Oya keep the dream alive season 3
|Re: Daar Communications Records N533m Loss In Q2 by myners007: 7:45am
The figures are just for tax avoidance
|Re: Daar Communications Records N533m Loss In Q2 by Headlaw(m): 7:45am
I don't want to comment na by force
|Re: Daar Communications Records N533m Loss In Q2 by gift01: 7:45am
.
(0) (Reply)
Sustainable Investment Opportunity! / How To Make Cool Money Online / No Deposit Forex Bonus
Viewing this topic: timoscholar(m), tbliss22(m), mygsmnairacom(m), Milestones, larion, Trailii, freshvine(f), dingdung, crazygod(m), oyb(m), buragidi(m), verycheese, nsidav, omonla10(m), ugorom, opey25(m), doyex03, GuyFawkes, CROWNWEALTH019(m), myners007, Headlaw(m), freekick, jfking2005(m), Surestdick(m), Oolayeancah(f), ima1616(f), gift01, jibosqie(m) and 37 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 40