University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out
|University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out by GdexFolami(m): 6:23am
The awaiting Unilorin screening form for the session 2017/2018 is out for just #2030 I.e two thousands and thirty naira only .
|Re: University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out by swiz123(m): 6:36am
Noted
|Re: University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out by GdexFolami(m): 6:36am
swiz123:yes sir
|Re: University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out by GdexFolami(m): 6:37am
*All You have to do is log on to the University Portal and click on "Pre Admission Screening Registration" then input your JAMB REGISTRATION NUMBER (as Username) and YOUR SURNAME (as password).*
_Select *"MODE OF ENTRY*" I.e *UTME*, Finally Select the Drop Down tagged *"CHOICE"* stating If you took the University as first or Second choice during Jamb Registration._
*Then Proceed to the final Process (Bio Data Upload and others).*
_Within this process you'd see the option of selecting "Your Screening Centre" then you'd receive an email confirming the successful completion of your *BIO DATA* Immediately._
*NOTE;* _It's compulsory to print the tabs of the three page listed below;_
*Pre-Admission Screening Registration form;*
*Scheduling Slip;*
And
*Payment Receipt.*
_CLICK HERE TO START REGISTRATION IMMEDIATELY;_ https:///u3FdZ6
*Please note that wrong entries will automatically disqualifies a candidate.*
_Therefore, All your information must correspond with Jambs'_
*GOOD LUCK!!! AND FEEL FREE TO ASK ME ANY QUESTIONS
#dofmig
|Re: University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out by Samgreguc(m): 7:04am
the cut off wasnt stated
|Re: University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out by GdexFolami(m): 8:04am
Payments concluded already ...see below
|Re: University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out by GdexFolami(m): 8:05am
Samgreguc:yeah
|Re: University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out by Tyxno: 8:14am
GdexFolami:
GdexFolami:Please what is the address link to the university portal
|Re: University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out by GdexFolami(m): 8:28am
Tyxno:www.unilorin.edu.ng
|Re: University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out by thepremiumblog: 9:30am
Will there be Post utme exam?
|Re: University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out by GdexFolami(m): 9:47am
Most likely... 80% sure
|Re: University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out by Chiboi404: 9:47pm
Tyxno:www.unilorin.edu.ng
|Re: University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out by gbaliciousgbali: 9:48pm
What is the thirty naira for?
|Re: University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out by Ihutomi: 9:49pm
Pls don't give any ibop zoology, they hate it with passion
|Re: University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out by benzems(m): 9:50pm
|Re: University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out by brght2017: 9:51pm
|Re: University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out by hanastazia(f): 9:53pm
gbaliciousgbali:Bank charges
|Re: University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out by canalily(m): 9:54pm
#30 is for VC
|Re: University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 9:57pm
GdexFolami:
About the signature, hope I can just sign on a white sheet of paper, snap it then upload it, cos i don't have scanner, as well as the passport too
|Re: University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out by LCMedia(m): 9:59pm
Just N2,030?
And my school; LASU is charging aspirants N5,400 for screening?
|Re: University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out by dahreformer(m): 10:00pm
please who can lend me d money for d form ?
|Re: University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out by firstclassmumu(m): 10:02pm
Ok
|Re: University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out by DannyJ19(m): 10:03pm
Who dey chop the #30
|Re: University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out by olaosebikanf: 10:04pm
the cut off mark is out. kindly check the school Facebook page.
|Re: University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out by olu1759(m): 10:07pm
Closing date pls?
|Re: University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out by dchoosing(m): 10:11pm
Pls guys do lasu accept 2nd choice
|Re: University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out by gbaliciousgbali: 10:11pm
hanastazia:OK thanks
|Re: University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out by AjiChris(f): 10:17pm
dchoosing:no o only first choice
|Re: University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out by dchoosing(m): 10:19pm
AjiChris:thanks
|Re: University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out by AjiChris(f): 10:20pm
Issokay! Thanks but when is it closin?
|Re: University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out by agbolahangift(m): 10:21pm
olaosebikanf:name of d page pls
|Re: University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out by DaBlaize(m): 10:22pm
