Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / University Of Ilorin Screening Form 2017/2018 Is Out (4658 Views)

Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU Cut Off Mark For 2017/2018 Is Out Online. / Six Things To Note As Jamb Commence Sales Of Form 2017 / 2017/2018 University Of Ilorin Admission Guide Thread (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The awaiting Unilorin screening form for the session 2017/2018 is out for just #2030 I.e two thousands and thirty naira only .

Lalasticlacla

Mynd44

Noted 1 Like

swiz123:

Noted yes sir yes sir





_Select *"MODE OF ENTRY*" I.e *UTME*, Finally Select the Drop Down tagged *"CHOICE"* stating If you took the University as first or Second choice during Jamb Registration._



*Then Proceed to the final Process (Bio Data Upload and others).*



_Within this process you'd see the option of selecting "Your Screening Centre" then you'd receive an email confirming the successful completion of your *BIO DATA* Immediately._



*NOTE;* _It's compulsory to print the tabs of the three page listed below;_



*Pre-Admission Screening Registration form;*



*Scheduling Slip;*



And



*Payment Receipt.*



_CLICK HERE TO START REGISTRATION IMMEDIATELY;_



*Please note that wrong entries will automatically disqualifies a candidate.*



_Therefore, All your information must correspond with Jambs'_



*GOOD LUCK!!! AND FEEL FREE TO ASK ME ANY QUESTIONS

#dofmig *All You have to do is log on to the University Portal and click on "Pre Admission Screening Registration" then input your JAMB REGISTRATION NUMBER (as Username) and YOUR SURNAME (as password).*_Select *"MODE OF ENTRY*" I.e *UTME*, Finally Select the Drop Down tagged *"CHOICE"* stating If you took the University as first or Second choice during Jamb Registration._*Then Proceed to the final Process (Bio Data Upload and others).*_Within this process you'd see the option of selecting "Your Screening Centre" then you'd receive an email confirming the successful completion of your *BIO DATA* Immediately._*NOTE;* _It's compulsory to print the tabs of the three page listed below;_*Pre-Admission Screening Registration form;**Scheduling Slip;*And*Payment Receipt.*_CLICK HERE TO START REGISTRATION IMMEDIATELY;_ https:///u3FdZ6 *Please note that wrong entries will automatically disqualifies a candidate.*_Therefore, All your information must correspond with Jambs'_*GOOD LUCK!!! AND FEEL FREE TO ASK ME ANY QUESTIONS#dofmig

the cut off wasnt stated

Payments concluded already ...see below

Samgreguc:

the cut off wasnt stated yeah yeah

GdexFolami:



*All You have to do is log on to the University Portal and click on "Pre Admission Screening Registration" then input your JAMB REGISTRATION NUMBER (as Username) and YOUR SURNAME (as password).*



_Select *"MODE OF ENTRY*" I.e *UTME*, Finally Select the Drop Down tagged *"CHOICE"* stating If you took the University as first or Second choice during Jamb Registration._



*Then Proceed to the final Process (Bio Data Upload and others).*



_Within this process you'd see the option of selecting "Your Screening Centre" then you'd receive an email confirming the successful completion of your *BIO DATA* Immediately._



*NOTE;* _It's compulsory to print the tabs of the three page listed below;_



*Pre-Admission Screening Registration form;*



*Scheduling Slip;*



And



*Payment Receipt.*



_CLICK HERE TO START REGISTRATION IMMEDIATELY;_ https:///u3FdZ6



*Please note that wrong entries will automatically disqualifies a candidate.*



_Therefore, All your information must correspond with Jambs'_



*GOOD LUCK!!! AND FEEL FREE TO ASK ME ANY QUESTIONS

#dofmig GdexFolami:



*All You have to do is log on to the University Portal and click on "Pre Admission Screening Registration" then input your JAMB REGISTRATION NUMBER (as Username) and YOUR SURNAME (as password).*



_Select *"MODE OF ENTRY*" I.e *UTME*, Finally Select the Drop Down tagged *"CHOICE"* stating If you took the University as first or Second choice during Jamb Registration._



*Then Proceed to the final Process (Bio Data Upload and others).*



_Within this process you'd see the option of selecting "Your Screening Centre" then you'd receive an email confirming the successful completion of your *BIO DATA* Immediately._



*NOTE;* _It's compulsory to print the tabs of the three page listed below;_



*Pre-Admission Screening Registration form;*



*Scheduling Slip;*



And



*Payment Receipt.*



_CLICK HERE TO START REGISTRATION IMMEDIATELY;_ https:///u3FdZ6



*Please note that wrong entries will automatically disqualifies a candidate.*



_Therefore, All your information must correspond with Jambs'_



*GOOD LUCK!!! AND FEEL FREE TO ASK ME ANY QUESTIONS

#dofmig Please what is the address link to the university portal [color=#990000][/color]Please what is the address link to the university portal

Tyxno:

[color=#990000][/color] Please what is the address link to the university portal www.unilorin.edu.ng

Will there be Post utme exam?

Most likely... 80% sure

Tyxno:

[color=#990000][/color] Please what is the address link to the university portal www.unilorin.edu.ng

What is the thirty naira for?

Pls don't give any ibop zoology, they hate it with passion

Check down

ASUU STRIKE MIGHT BE CALLED OFF IN TWO WEEKS TIME



[i]Read More: [i]Read More: http://communitynewsng.blogspot.com/2017/08/ASUU-strike-might-be-called-off-in-two.html

gbaliciousgbali:

What is the thirty naira for? Bank charges Bank charges

#30 is for VC 1 Like

GdexFolami:



*All You have to do is log on to the University Portal and click on "Pre Admission Screening Registration" then input your JAMB REGISTRATION NUMBER (as Username) and YOUR SURNAME (as password).*



_Select *"MODE OF ENTRY*" I.e *UTME*, Finally Select the Drop Down tagged *"CHOICE"* stating If you took the University as first or Second choice during Jamb Registration._



*Then Proceed to the final Process (Bio Data Upload and others).*



_Within this process you'd see the option of selecting "Your Screening Centre" then you'd receive an email confirming the successful completion of your *BIO DATA* Immediately._



*NOTE;* _It's compulsory to print the tabs of the three page listed below;_



*Pre-Admission Screening Registration form;*



*Scheduling Slip;*



And



*Payment Receipt.*



_CLICK HERE TO START REGISTRATION IMMEDIATELY;_ https:///u3FdZ6



*Please note that wrong entries will automatically disqualifies a candidate.*



_Therefore, All your information must correspond with Jambs'_



*GOOD LUCK!!! AND FEEL FREE TO ASK ME ANY QUESTIONS

#dofmig



About the signature, hope I can just sign on a white sheet of paper, snap it then upload it, cos i don't have scanner, as well as the passport too About the signature, hope I can just sign on a white sheet of paper, snap it then upload it, cos i don't have scanner, as well as the passport too





And my school; LASU is charging aspirants N5,400 for screening?

Just N2,030?And my school; LASU is charging aspirants N5,400 for screening?

please who can lend me d money for d form ?

Ok

Who dey chop the #30

the cut off mark is out. kindly check the school Facebook page.

Closing date pls?

Pls guys do lasu accept 2nd choice

hanastazia:

Bank charges OK thanks OK thanks

dchoosing:

Pls guys do lasu accept 2nd choice no o only first choice no o only first choice

AjiChris:

no o only first choice thanks thanks

Issokay! Thanks but when is it closin?

olaosebikanf:

the cut off mark is out. kindly check the school Facebook page. name of d page pls name of d page pls