About 30 state governments could not attract any form of fresh investments into their states between January and June this year, an analysis of a capital importation report obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics has shown.



The report revealed that only five states within the first six months of this year recorded any form of fresh investment inflow in key sectors of the economy.



The states that got new investments are Lagos State, which attracted the highest amount of $2.6bn during the six months period, followed by Akwa Ibom with $52.44m.



The Federal Capital Territory followed with $31.51m while Ogun State attracted fresh investment inflows of $5.31m; Oyo had $5.25m, and Rivers recorded $550,000 of investments.



The states that could not attract any form of investment inflows are Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna and Kano.



Others are Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.





The document from the NBS gave the sectors where the funds were invested as shares, which had the highest amount of $932.58m; agriculture, $23.71m; banking, $89.8m; brewing, $4.83m; construction, $1.71m; and consultancy, $4.2m.



Others are drilling, $1.21m; electrical, $6.38m; financing, $57.31m; Information Technology services, $6.28m; marketing, $90,000; oil and gas, $190.39m; and production, $141.42m.



The rest are servicing, $145.56m; hotels, $170,000; telecoms, $174.18m; and trading, $12.53m.



The President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Tony Ejinkeonye, told our correspondent that a lot of investors would continue to adopt what he described as a “wait and see attitude” owing to the tough economic environment in the country

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/h2-report-31-states-fail-to-attract-fresh-investments/amp/

"The states that got new investments are Lagos State, which attracted the highest amount of $2.6bn during the six months period, followed by Akwa Ibom with $52.44m.



The Federal Capital Territory followed with $31.51m while Ogun State attracted fresh investment inflows of $5.31m; Oyo had $5.25m, and Rivers recorded $550,000 of investments."











At this pace, Its glaring beyond all doubts that Ogun state is the next big thing to happen to Nigeria. Ogun is rising at a very fast pace which I believe is because of its close proximity to Lagos.



Would have been so good if Oyo state can take a clue and tap into its close proximity with Lagos!





It's nice to see Akwa Ibom on the list but Ogun state need to do more. In fact I expect more considering the fact that Lagos state in the same period attracted 2.6bn dollars.



Benekruku:

"The states that got new investments are Lagos State, which attracted the highest amount of $2.6bn during the six months period, followed by Akwa Ibom with $52.44m.



The Federal Capital Territory followed with $31.51m while Ogun State attracted fresh investment inflows of $5.31m; Oyo had $5.25m, and Rivers recorded $550,000 of investments."











At this pace, Its glaring beyond all doubts that Ogun state is the next big thing to happen to Nigeria. Ogun is rising at a very fast pace which I believe is because of its close proximity to Lagos.



Would have been so good if Oyo state can take a clue and tap into its close proximity with Lagos!







Afonja and their propaganda. Yes Ogun is the best thing you have, if ask you to separate to enjoy Ogun alone, you say NO but continue to enjoy Niger Delta oil while claiming Ogun is the best thing. Who are you deceiving Afonja? Afonja and their propaganda. Yes Ogun is the best thing you have, if ask you to separate to enjoy Ogun alone, you say NO but continue to enjoy Niger Delta oil while claiming Ogun is the best thing. Who are you deceiving Afonja? 17 Likes

Lushore1:

It's nice to see Akwa Ibom on the list but Ogun state need to do more. In fact I expect more considering the fact that Lagos state in the same period attracted 2.6bn dollars.



Oyo state did very well as well...

You have spoken well. At the moment, there are up to 20 new companies under construction at agbara and sagamu-siun axis as I am speaking. Once they get completed, it would be in the record in terms of new investments in the state.



Akwa Ibom did well because they have the largest oil reserve in Nigeria, case of good security and a performing.



It's a shame that delta, bayelsa and all SE states are not in the list



Afonja and their propaganda. Yes Ogun is the best thing you have, if ask you to separate to enjoy Ogun alone, you say NO but continue to enjoy Niger Delta oil while claiming Ogun is the best thing. Who are you deceiving Afonja?

We are not the one responsible for your frustration dude. What have you done with the 13% derivative given to u?



I doubt this report. What comprises investment? If it is any asset that produces income then this report is false. I have seen shopping malls springing up in Kaduna and Imo just between January and now and they say no new investment.

You have spoken well. At the moment, there are up to 20 new companies under construction at agbara and sagamu-siun axis as I am speaking. Once they get completed, it would be in the record in terms of new investments in the state.

Akwa Ibom did well because they have the largest oil reserve in Nigeria, case of good security and a performing.

It's a shame that delta, bayelsa and all SE states are not in the list

We are not the one responsible for your frustration dude. What have you done with the 13% derivative given to u?

An enabling environment and right policies are very critical to attracting fdi.



But then again, the report didn't capture the bigger picture. E.g, the manufacturing sector is also a huge FDI magnet, as the excerpt below shows:



http://leadership.ng/2017/08/11/nigerias-manufacturing-investment-hits-n3-7trn-3-years/



Nigeria’s Manufacturing Investment Hits N3.7trn In 3 Years



...In addition, data generated from MAN survey also showed that 69.9 per cent of total manufacturing investment in the review period, which stood at N448.94 billion, went to Ogun ; thus retaining the zone as the investment haven of the nation.



...In addition, data generated from MAN survey also showed that 69.9 per cent of total manufacturing investment in the review period, which stood at N448.94 billion, went to Ogun ; thus retaining the zone as the investment haven of the nation.

Breakdown revealed that investment in Ogun increased to N313.62 billion in the review period from N302.26 billion of the corresponding half of 2015; indicating N11.36 billion increase over the period. It also increased by N259.07 billion when compared with N54.55 billion recorded in the preceding half. The world is steadily moving on from 'oyel'.

An enabling environment and right policies are very critical to attracting fdi.

But then again, the report didn't capture the bigger picture. E.g, the manufacturing sector is also a huge FDI magnet, as the excerpt below shows:

Afonja and their propaganda. Yes Ogun is the best thing you have, if ask you to separate to enjoy Ogun alone, you say NO but continue to enjoy Niger Delta oil while claiming Ogun is the best thing. Who are you deceiving Afonja? Do you have a drop of oil in your village? Who is still holding you not to leave? You are not from the niger delta but you just want to corner their oil.

Do you have a drop of oil in your village? Who is still holding you not to leave? You are not from the niger delta but you just want to corner their oil.

IPOB miscreant calling everyone afonja

I hope IPOB miscreants are seeing what they are costing the SE, how will investors come in when there is fear of insecurity caused by IPOB miscreants? 13 Likes 1 Share

Afonja and their propaganda. Yes Ogun is the best thing you have, if ask you to separate to enjoy Ogun alone, you say NO but continue to enjoy Niger Delta oil while claiming Ogun is the best thing. Who are you deceiving Afonja? It's seems the only language some people understand is "separation" everything is always separation, what type of thing is dis... Pls before anyone start calling me Afonja, u should knw dat I am a Tiv person frm Benue... With a wheelbarrow Governor. It's seems the only language some people understand is "separation" everything is always separation, what type of thing is dis... Pls before anyone start calling me Afonja, u should knw dat I am a Tiv person frm Benue... With a wheelbarrow Governor. 8 Likes

Wow, Three Yoruba States, Lagos, Oyo and Ogun





Stats being released keeps pointing to Economic development and growth in Yorubaland whereas the five villages in the Eastern part of the country failed to attract any form of investment inflows.... Well it's okay sha







I'm quite impressed with Akwa Ibom, Ogun and Oyo can still do better 16 Likes

FDI is good but what is most important is investment whether Foreign Direct Investment or local.



The good thing about FDI is that it comes with many advantages - fresh fund, more expertise from the expatriates that may come in, etc.



What we need to do to attract more FDIs is creating a good enabling environment that is devoid of crises, also we need a good market ( which is available already).



CBN also needs to build the confidence of the investors by increasing our Foreign Reserve.



God bless FRN 1 Like

I was expecting Kogi to be at the top of the list but the Muslim council made sure a clueless idiot is installed. 3 Likes

What else will hamper FDI if not insecurity and unguarded statements?



Nobody will want to invest in an unfriendly environment... even if you are an indigene of that particular state. 2 Likes 1 Share

I doubt this report. What comprises investment? If it is any asset that produces income then this report is false. I have seen shopping malls springing up in Kaduna and Imo just between January and now and they say no new investment. 2 Likes

Good to see that Oyo state is among the positives. 1 Like

Maduawuchukwu:

I doubt this report. What comprises investment? If it is any asset that produces income then this report is false. I have seen shopping malls springing up in Kaduna and Imo just between January and now and they say no new investment. 1 Like

Anambra? I don't believe it 1 Like

kwara must be there sha

I know Benue will be there.





Senator Samuel Anyanwu for Governor 2019

all 5 igbo states are included



they still want biafra tho. they will starve to death in this their biafra 4 Likes

Na wa oo

I no delta state must b among, failed state

all 5 igbo states are included

I have said this before and would say it again.



It is only in the southwest Nigeria that we have visionary leaders by generation.



If we considered the likes of Bishop Ajayi crowder, we would move down to chief Obafemi Awolowo.



Awolowo set a template for the western region, which is what is still sustaining the region till date.



He established that free Education and Olusegun obasanjo took it upon himself to establish Universal Basic Education back then.

Lagos

See Alhaji Jakande, till tomorrow, you'll hear Jakande Estate in different parts of Lagos.

Tinubu had LG funds seized, instead of owing workers, he developed the tax road map and increased IGR of Lagos to 7 billion a month.

He brought Fashola. We thought Fashola was a stooge, but he performed miracles.

Ambode came and we thought, Fashola has done it all, but Lagos is becoming a super mega city. current IGR is about 250 Billion naira annually, yet Ambode pays salaries to the tune of N7billion monthly, without owing.





Ogun State. Aremo Osoba started in the 90s. He came back in 1999.

Gbenga daniel took over and transformed ogunstate.

Amosu is now doing wonders at agbara with lots of industries.



Oyo State nko? From Baba Bola Ige, to Lam Adeshina, to Ladoja and now Ajimobi.



All working with the template of Pa awolowo and Tinubu.





Ask yourself you igbos blindly following that power hungry Nnamdi Kanu, what is his development plan for the south east?

Will he develop one after achieving biafra? Why can't he show you Igbos the road map he has to bring industrial revolutions to the East?

The guy is just a crook and wants to turn to a demi god, if he's not one already.



Ask all your governors from Orji Kalu, Ta Orji, Nnamani, Chime, IBori, odili, etc to show up what they did in Niger delta and South East?



Absolutely nothing.



You 'moronically' think it is buhari that caused your problems right?



Your problems are beyond redemption and Kanu will lead igbos to starvation.



Take a look at his message. hate hate and hate. To call Nigeria zoo, to insult leaders and threaten them. Why can't he show a single chart on how igbo land would be industrialized?



Ogun Has a plan, Lagos does, Oyo too

Ondo is suffering cos of PDP bad leaders.

See what Fayemi did in Ekiti, before that rascal Fayose took over.



In conclusion, why would SW state attract investment? They would cause they have visionary leaders and road map towards development. This is what investors want to see. They would not go to Niger Delta, where the youths take up arms and go into criminality. They would not go to Igbo land, where one idiot whats to break the country and allow people live as slaves under him



Nnamdi Kanu, Show us your plan for igbo land.



I have said this before and would say it again.

It is only in the southwest Nigeria that we have visionary leaders by generation.

If we considered the likes of Bishop Ajayi crowder, we would move down to chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Awolowo set a template for the western region, which is what is still sustaining the region till date.

He established that free Education and Olusegun obasanjo took it upon himself to establish Universal Basic Education back then.

Lagos

See Alhaji Jakande, till tomorrow, you'll hear Jakande Estate in different parts of Lagos.

Tinubu had LG funds seized, instead of owing workers, he developed the tax road map and increased IGR of Lagos to 7 billion a month.

He brought Fashola. We thought Fashola was a stooge, but he performed miracles.

Ambode came and we thought, Fashola has done it all, but Lagos is becoming a super mega city. current IGR is about 250 Billion naira annually, yet Ambode pays salaries to the tune of N7billion monthly, without owing.

Ogun State. Aremo Osoba started in the 90s. He came back in 1999.

Gbenga daniel took over and transformed ogunstate.

Amosu is now doing wonders at agbara with lots of industries.

Oyo State nko? From Baba Bola Ige, to Lam Adeshina, to Ladoja and now Ajimobi.

All working with the template of Pa awolowo and Tinubu.

Ask yourself you igbos blindly following that power hungry Nnamdi Kanu, what is his development plan for the south east?

Will he develop one after achieving biafra? Why can't he show you Igbos the road map he has to bring industrial revolutions to the East?

The guy is just a crook and wants to turn to a demi god, if he's not one already.

Ask all your governors from Orji Kalu, Ta Orji, Nnamani, Chime, IBori, odili, etc to show up what they did in Niger delta and South East?

Absolutely nothing.

You 'moronically' think it is buhari that caused your problems right?

Your problems are beyond redemption and Kanu will lead igbos to starvation.

Take a look at his message. hate hate and hate. To call Nigeria zoo, to insult leaders and threaten them. Why can't he show a single chart on how igbo land would be industrialized?

Ogun Has a plan, Lagos does, Oyo too

Ondo is suffering cos of PDP bad leaders.

See what Fayemi did in Ekiti, before that rascal Fayose took over.

In conclusion, why would SW state attract investment? They would cause they have visionary leaders and road map towards development. This is what investors want to see. They would not go to Niger Delta, where the youths take up arms and go into criminality. They would not go to Igbo land, where one idiot whats to break the country and allow people live as slaves under him

Nnamdi Kanu, Show us your plan for igbo land.

Peace and out

you now wonder why it is becoming difficult to secure a good job in Abuja and business is not moving like before (people are loosing capacity to pay for services rendered).

And then some silly people would be saying Gov Udo of akwa ibom isn't working.

Afonja and their propaganda. Yes Ogun is the best thing you have, if ask you to separate to enjoy Ogun alone, you say NO but continue to enjoy Niger Delta oil while claiming Ogun is the best thing. Who are you deceiving Afonja?

What has investment got to do with oil? Does UK, Switzerland or Netherlands have oil?



Stop dis your "Our Oyel" mentality! Oil is not everything! 8 Likes 1 Share