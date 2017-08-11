₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|H2 Report: 31 States Fail To Attract Fresh Investments by Jaymaxxy(m): 7:44am
About 30 state governments could not attract any form of fresh investments into their states between January and June this year, an analysis of a capital importation report obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics has shown.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/h2-report-31-states-fail-to-attract-fresh-investments/amp/
|Re: H2 Report: 31 States Fail To Attract Fresh Investments by Benekruku(m): 7:51am
"The states that got new investments are Lagos State, which attracted the highest amount of $2.6bn during the six months period, followed by Akwa Ibom with $52.44m.
The Federal Capital Territory followed with $31.51m while Ogun State attracted fresh investment inflows of $5.31m; Oyo had $5.25m, and Rivers recorded $550,000 of investments."
At this pace, Its glaring beyond all doubts that Ogun state is the next big thing to happen to Nigeria. Ogun is rising at a very fast pace which I believe is because of its close proximity to Lagos.
Would have been so good if Oyo state can take a clue and tap into its close proximity with Lagos!
|Re: H2 Report: 31 States Fail To Attract Fresh Investments by Lushore1: 8:02am
It's nice to see Akwa Ibom on the list but Ogun state need to do more. In fact I expect more considering the fact that Lagos state in the same period attracted 2.6bn dollars.
Oyo state did very well as well...
|Re: H2 Report: 31 States Fail To Attract Fresh Investments by navyseal2220: 8:31am
Benekruku:
Afonja and their propaganda. Yes Ogun is the best thing you have, if ask you to separate to enjoy Ogun alone, you say NO but continue to enjoy Niger Delta oil while claiming Ogun is the best thing. Who are you deceiving Afonja?
|Re: H2 Report: 31 States Fail To Attract Fresh Investments by wristbangle(m): 8:52am
Lushore1:
You have spoken well. At the moment, there are up to 20 new companies under construction at agbara and sagamu-siun axis as I am speaking. Once they get completed, it would be in the record in terms of new investments in the state.
Akwa Ibom did well because they have the largest oil reserve in Nigeria, case of good security and a performing.
It's a shame that delta, bayelsa and all SE states are not in the list
navyseal2220:
We are not the one responsible for your frustration dude. What have you done with the 13% derivative given to u?
Maduawuchukwu:
|Re: H2 Report: 31 States Fail To Attract Fresh Investments by ODVanguard: 8:56am
The world is steadily moving on from 'oyel'. An enabling environment and right policies are very critical to attracting fdi.
But then again, the report didn't capture the bigger picture. E.g, the manufacturing sector is also a huge FDI magnet, as the excerpt below shows:
http://leadership.ng/2017/08/11/nigerias-manufacturing-investment-hits-n3-7trn-3-years/
Nigeria’s Manufacturing Investment Hits N3.7trn In 3 Years
...In addition, data generated from MAN survey also showed that 69.9 per cent of total manufacturing investment in the review period, which stood at N448.94 billion, went to Ogun; thus retaining the zone as the investment haven of the nation.
|Re: H2 Report: 31 States Fail To Attract Fresh Investments by Yyeske(m): 9:00am
navyseal2220:Do you have a drop of oil in your village? Who is still holding you not to leave? You are not from the niger delta but you just want to corner their oil.
IPOB miscreant calling everyone afonja
|Re: H2 Report: 31 States Fail To Attract Fresh Investments by Yyeske(m): 9:03am
I hope IPOB miscreants are seeing what they are costing the SE, how will investors come in when there is fear of insecurity caused by IPOB miscreants?
|Re: H2 Report: 31 States Fail To Attract Fresh Investments by asfrank(m): 9:04am
navyseal2220:It's seems the only language some people understand is "separation" everything is always separation, what type of thing is dis... Pls before anyone start calling me Afonja, u should knw dat I am a Tiv person frm Benue... With a wheelbarrow Governor.
|Re: H2 Report: 31 States Fail To Attract Fresh Investments by Omofunaab2: 9:27am
Wow, Three Yoruba States, Lagos, Oyo and Ogun
Stats being released keeps pointing to Economic development and growth in Yorubaland whereas the five villages in the Eastern part of the country failed to attract any form of investment inflows.... Well it's okay sha
I'm quite impressed with Akwa Ibom, Ogun and Oyo can still do better
|Re: H2 Report: 31 States Fail To Attract Fresh Investments by veraponpo(m): 10:01am
FDI is good but what is most important is investment whether Foreign Direct Investment or local.
The good thing about FDI is that it comes with many advantages - fresh fund, more expertise from the expatriates that may come in, etc.
What we need to do to attract more FDIs is creating a good enabling environment that is devoid of crises, also we need a good market ( which is available already).
CBN also needs to build the confidence of the investors by increasing our Foreign Reserve.
God bless FRN
|Re: H2 Report: 31 States Fail To Attract Fresh Investments by slimfit1(m): 10:04am
I was expecting Kogi to be at the top of the list but the Muslim council made sure a clueless idiot is installed.
|Re: H2 Report: 31 States Fail To Attract Fresh Investments by BlackMbakara1(m): 10:18am
What else will hamper FDI if not insecurity and unguarded statements?
Nobody will want to invest in an unfriendly environment... even if you are an indigene of that particular state.
|Re: H2 Report: 31 States Fail To Attract Fresh Investments by Maduawuchukwu(m): 10:36am
I doubt this report. What comprises investment? If it is any asset that produces income then this report is false. I have seen shopping malls springing up in Kaduna and Imo just between January and now and they say no new investment.
|Re: H2 Report: 31 States Fail To Attract Fresh Investments by Segadem(m): 10:44am
|Re: H2 Report: 31 States Fail To Attract Fresh Investments by greenbaker(m): 10:44am
Good to see that Oyo state is among the positives.
|Re: H2 Report: 31 States Fail To Attract Fresh Investments by opalu: 10:44am
|Re: H2 Report: 31 States Fail To Attract Fresh Investments by Segadem(m): 10:44am
Maduawuchukwu:
|Re: H2 Report: 31 States Fail To Attract Fresh Investments by Nma27(f): 10:45am
Anambra? I don't believe it
|Re: H2 Report: 31 States Fail To Attract Fresh Investments by Heromaniaa: 10:45am
|Re: H2 Report: 31 States Fail To Attract Fresh Investments by olamil34: 10:46am
kwara must be there sha
|Re: H2 Report: 31 States Fail To Attract Fresh Investments by thestevens: 10:46am
I know Benue will be there.
|Re: H2 Report: 31 States Fail To Attract Fresh Investments by SamuelAnyawu(m): 10:47am
Rochas Why?
Senator Samuel Anyanwu for Governor 2019
|Re: H2 Report: 31 States Fail To Attract Fresh Investments by sukkot: 10:47am
all 5 igbo states are included
they still want biafra tho. they will starve to death in this their biafra
|Re: H2 Report: 31 States Fail To Attract Fresh Investments by davodyguy: 10:47am
|Re: H2 Report: 31 States Fail To Attract Fresh Investments by bignene(m): 10:47am
I no delta state must b among, failed state
|Re: H2 Report: 31 States Fail To Attract Fresh Investments by davodyguy: 10:48am
sukkot:
I have said this before and would say it again.
It is only in the southwest Nigeria that we have visionary leaders by generation.
If we considered the likes of Bishop Ajayi crowder, we would move down to chief Obafemi Awolowo.
Awolowo set a template for the western region, which is what is still sustaining the region till date.
He established that free Education and Olusegun obasanjo took it upon himself to establish Universal Basic Education back then.
Lagos
See Alhaji Jakande, till tomorrow, you'll hear Jakande Estate in different parts of Lagos.
Tinubu had LG funds seized, instead of owing workers, he developed the tax road map and increased IGR of Lagos to 7 billion a month.
He brought Fashola. We thought Fashola was a stooge, but he performed miracles.
Ambode came and we thought, Fashola has done it all, but Lagos is becoming a super mega city. current IGR is about 250 Billion naira annually, yet Ambode pays salaries to the tune of N7billion monthly, without owing.
Ogun State. Aremo Osoba started in the 90s. He came back in 1999.
Gbenga daniel took over and transformed ogunstate.
Amosu is now doing wonders at agbara with lots of industries.
Oyo State nko? From Baba Bola Ige, to Lam Adeshina, to Ladoja and now Ajimobi.
All working with the template of Pa awolowo and Tinubu.
Ask yourself you igbos blindly following that power hungry Nnamdi Kanu, what is his development plan for the south east?
Will he develop one after achieving biafra? Why can't he show you Igbos the road map he has to bring industrial revolutions to the East?
The guy is just a crook and wants to turn to a demi god, if he's not one already.
Ask all your governors from Orji Kalu, Ta Orji, Nnamani, Chime, IBori, odili, etc to show up what they did in Niger delta and South East?
Absolutely nothing.
You 'moronically' think it is buhari that caused your problems right?
Your problems are beyond redemption and Kanu will lead igbos to starvation.
Take a look at his message. hate hate and hate. To call Nigeria zoo, to insult leaders and threaten them. Why can't he show a single chart on how igbo land would be industrialized?
Ogun Has a plan, Lagos does, Oyo too
Ondo is suffering cos of PDP bad leaders.
See what Fayemi did in Ekiti, before that rascal Fayose took over.
In conclusion, why would SW state attract investment? They would cause they have visionary leaders and road map towards development. This is what investors want to see. They would not go to Niger Delta, where the youths take up arms and go into criminality. They would not go to Igbo land, where one idiot whats to break the country and allow people live as slaves under him
Nnamdi Kanu, Show us your plan for igbo land.
Peace and out
|Re: H2 Report: 31 States Fail To Attract Fresh Investments by VeeVeeMyLuv(m): 10:48am
you now wonder why it is becoming difficult to secure a good job in Abuja and business is not moving like before (people are loosing capacity to pay for services rendered).
|Re: H2 Report: 31 States Fail To Attract Fresh Investments by blackbeau1(f): 10:48am
And then some silly people would be saying Gov Udo of akwa ibom isn't working.
|Re: H2 Report: 31 States Fail To Attract Fresh Investments by Benekruku(m): 10:48am
navyseal2220:
What has investment got to do with oil? Does UK, Switzerland or Netherlands have oil?
Stop dis your "Our Oyel" mentality! Oil is not everything!
|Re: H2 Report: 31 States Fail To Attract Fresh Investments by IdisuleOurOwn(m): 10:48am
navyseal2220:
Mr osu heegbo
|Re: H2 Report: 31 States Fail To Attract Fresh Investments by burkingx(f): 10:48am
