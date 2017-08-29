₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bloody Clash Between Fayose And Olujimi Supporters In Ekiti State by expressglory: 8:22am
There was tension yesterday at Omuo-Ekiti, Kota-Ekiti and other communities in Ekiti East Local Government Area of Ekiti State, following a bloody clash between supporters of Governor Ayo Fayose and those of Senate Deputy Minority Whip Biodun Olujimi.
Scores of people were said to have been wounded at a meeting of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in Kota-Ekiti on Sunday. It was attended by members from both factions.
The House of Assembly member representing Ekiti East Constituency II, Dare Pelemo, who is a loyalist of Fayose, was said to have been among the wounded.
A source told our reporter yesterday that many of the victims of the attack are receiving treatment at undisclosed hospitals in Omuo and Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.
Residents scampered to safety and stayed away until the dust of the clash cleared.
Fayose and Olujimi are locked in a cold war over the latter’s governorship ambition; the governor allegedly warned Olujimi to drop her governorship ambition but the senator reportedly rebuffed the governor.
The crisis reached a crescendo two weeks ago when two House of Assembly members – Michael Adeojo (Ekiti Southwest II) and Ojo Ade Fajana (Ekiti East 1) – were investigated for their alleged loyalty and closeness to Olujimi.
A source said the clash erupted over alleged plan to take control of the meeting by one of the factions, which snowballed into physical combat in which missiles were hurled on both sides.
Assembly member Pelemo, the source said, had his clothes torn by Olujimi’s supporters, who mobilised to attack him for “attempting to advance Fayose’s interest” at the meeting.
The source said: “The meeting ended in disarray as the team loyal to Senator Olujimi and team loyal to Governor Fayose exchanged fisticuffs.
“The House of Assembly member representing Ekiti East Constituency II, Pelemo, was beaten up while other members of the team loyal to Governor Fayose ran for their lives.”
source: https://www.financialwatchngr.com/2017/08/29/tension-ekiti-supporters-fayose-biodun-olujimi-clash-many-injured/
|Re: Bloody Clash Between Fayose And Olujimi Supporters In Ekiti State by expressglory: 8:24am
2018...Election Loading...
|Re: Bloody Clash Between Fayose And Olujimi Supporters In Ekiti State by ojun50(m): 8:29am
Were is d blood
|Re: Bloody Clash Between Fayose And Olujimi Supporters In Ekiti State by eboro(m): 8:31am
soft work
|Re: Bloody Clash Between Fayose And Olujimi Supporters In Ekiti State by Evablizin(f): 8:35am
Foolish youths will fight and killing themselves because of these unrepentant politicians that their kids are safe somewhere chilling.
I cannot Come and Fight Or Die for politicians NEVER
|Re: Bloody Clash Between Fayose And Olujimi Supporters In Ekiti State by BigBelleControl(m): 8:50am
An this person wants to become the next president. Thuggery will become a degree course in our universities.
|Re: Bloody Clash Between Fayose And Olujimi Supporters In Ekiti State by PassingShot(m): 11:09am
Fayose is a thug who only impresses gullible followers.
|Re: Bloody Clash Between Fayose And Olujimi Supporters In Ekiti State by IamPatriotic(m): 11:23am
I knew it was a matter of time that their relationship would break down, because it was built on suspicion and mistrust... Fayose has really overrated himself in Ekiti politics, no thanks to the people who think he's a political heavy weight because doesn't know when to stop talking.
|Re: Bloody Clash Between Fayose And Olujimi Supporters In Ekiti State by seunmsg(m): 11:45am
This is just the beginning of the implosion that will occur in Ekiti PDP. Ekiti people will put Fayose to where he rightly belongs by next election.
|Re: Bloody Clash Between Fayose And Olujimi Supporters In Ekiti State by Uteghe(m): 12:37pm
IPOB at war.
|Re: Bloody Clash Between Fayose And Olujimi Supporters In Ekiti State by funnynation(m): 1:02pm
Pic-sure nko?
|Re: Bloody Clash Between Fayose And Olujimi Supporters In Ekiti State by Doctorphil: 1:02pm
If I was there I will kill person
|Re: Bloody Clash Between Fayose And Olujimi Supporters In Ekiti State by Christane(m): 1:02pm
i doubt if dis supporters dat were engage in d fight can actually dat a punch for their own family ..bt just becus a man is highly successful nd he z in a exalted position ..dz commoners luk unto dem as demi god and can even die for dem jst for their wish to come through ..dy shud av ask demselve wat of d children of dz politician are dy involve in dz fight??d ansa z no
bt d commoners are use as thug just for their dream to manifest... foolish set of being(politician) leading a crowd of idiot(crowd)
|Re: Bloody Clash Between Fayose And Olujimi Supporters In Ekiti State by free2ryhme: 1:03pm
expressglory:
Picture or wedontbelieveit
|Re: Bloody Clash Between Fayose And Olujimi Supporters In Ekiti State by kafiz1(m): 1:03pm
das alwayz hw vhiz pple use to prepare fr electionz#violence n thugz
|Re: Bloody Clash Between Fayose And Olujimi Supporters In Ekiti State by free2ryhme: 1:03pm
Uteghe:
D person wey do you don die
|Re: Bloody Clash Between Fayose And Olujimi Supporters In Ekiti State by Boyooosa: 1:03pm
Thug for thug
|Re: Bloody Clash Between Fayose And Olujimi Supporters In Ekiti State by Oladipo1166(m): 1:04pm
picture or i no beliv this.
|Re: Bloody Clash Between Fayose And Olujimi Supporters In Ekiti State by Throwback: 1:04pm
When we tell people that Fayose, FFK, Wike, and Nnamdi Kanu are the worst dictators in Nigeria, they think we are ignorant.
God help the citizens in a country ruled by the aforementioned.
God help any dissenters in a Fayose regime. Wike does not even need much elaboration, as even his own loyalists term him wicked Wike.
FFK is a special psychiatric case at the level of Idi Amin. As for the one who believes he has a divine mandate and continues to spread hate while posing as a supreme leader, Hitler will be proud of him.
|Re: Bloody Clash Between Fayose And Olujimi Supporters In Ekiti State by free2ryhme: 1:04pm
Doctorphil:
U don see blood before
|Re: Bloody Clash Between Fayose And Olujimi Supporters In Ekiti State by josephine123: 1:04pm
sad
|Re: Bloody Clash Between Fayose And Olujimi Supporters In Ekiti State by sportark(m): 1:05pm
He don dey happen.
|Re: Bloody Clash Between Fayose And Olujimi Supporters In Ekiti State by pesuwe: 1:05pm
I always knew that their unholy alliance will not last
|Re: Bloody Clash Between Fayose And Olujimi Supporters In Ekiti State by noble71(m): 1:05pm
Picture or...........
|Re: Bloody Clash Between Fayose And Olujimi Supporters In Ekiti State by brightalo17: 1:06pm
Only Ekiti state Fayose no fit rule them in peace and make them happy, Na to dey bad mouth Buhari here and there as if he Fayose is perfect , if you can't handle a state so na the whole country you fit handle? SMH
|Re: Bloody Clash Between Fayose And Olujimi Supporters In Ekiti State by Abfinest007(m): 1:11pm
how can d youth
say they are leaders of 2moro if we keep fighting for this old fools just bcus of Money í ½í²°
|Re: Bloody Clash Between Fayose And Olujimi Supporters In Ekiti State by deebrain(m): 1:11pm
The kids of the politicians are somewhere chilling and stupid youths are busy wounding themselves.
|Re: Bloody Clash Between Fayose And Olujimi Supporters In Ekiti State by donbrowser(m): 1:11pm
PassingShot:
But you went hiding in the Okorocha thread abi?
Back to the topic; I only blame the youths fighting over nothing
|Re: Bloody Clash Between Fayose And Olujimi Supporters In Ekiti State by Jimmyokann(m): 1:17pm
Anybody wen die for politician die for nothing
|Re: Bloody Clash Between Fayose And Olujimi Supporters In Ekiti State by burkingx(f): 1:19pm
|Re: Bloody Clash Between Fayose And Olujimi Supporters In Ekiti State by ipobarecriminals: 1:20pm
very good.Let them kill themselves.
